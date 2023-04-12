You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi announced earlier this month that the elections will be held in stages from May 7-28, pledging to conduct them pending the completion of funding.
Short Url

https://arab.news/28aj7

Updated 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
  • Rival Cabinet and parliamentary blocs blamed each other for the possible delay of the elections
  • Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi announced earlier this month that the elections will be held in stages from May 7-28, pledging to conduct them pending the completion of funding
Updated 21 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s municipal elections set for May could be postponed for a second time following a series of parliamentary delays, leaving local administrations and services paralyzed.
The elections were initially postponed for 12 months because they coincided with the 2022 parliamentary elections.
But with deputies refusing to hold a parliamentary session to settle the matter, municipal polls now face a second postponement.
Rival Cabinet and parliamentary blocs blamed each other for the possible delay of the elections.
Meanwhile, the joint parliamentary committee failed to approve a draft law to secure an advance for the Ministry of Interior to fund the May elections.
International observers have repeatedly warned Lebanon’s political class of the need to meet constitutional deadlines. Political leaders have also been urged to meet their responsibilities in holding presidential elections, as well as the municipal and mayoral elections, which are the responsibility of local authorities.
The extended term of Lebanon’s municipal councils ends in May. The term of the municipal and mayoral councils lasts six years, while the deputies’ term lasts four.
Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi announced earlier this month that the elections will be held in stages from May 7-28, pledging to conduct them pending the completion of funding.
Joanna Wronecka, UN special coordinator for Lebanon, welcomed Mawlawi’s announcement, saying that the elections “offer an opportunity for citizens to make their voices heard and to enhance their involvement in local governance, and development and foster local ownership.”
She added: “The Lebanese people deserve effective, responsive and accountable state institutions at all levels. Municipalities are also a key partner for the UN in delivering assistance.”
The Lebanese government estimated that it required about $8.9 million to conduct the municipal elections.
The electoral process needs about 12,000 workers and 800 judges to organize. However, those targets are affected by a strike by the majority of Lebanon’s public workers and teachers over salary deflation.
Since the outset of the economic crisis in 2019, municipalities have suffered financially. Some have complained about their inability to carry out their developmental role.
There are 1,059 municipalities in Lebanon, including 12,741 members, according to UNDP figures.
Since the last municipal elections conducted in 2016 amid a presidential vacuum, there have been 108 defunct municipalities run by the district administrator or governor.
There are 3,018 mayors responsible for issuing vital documents for citizens, such as birth and death certificates, as well as handling visa paperwork, extracts of records, residence certificates and more.
Municipal elections have often been affected by political and security issues in Lebanon. During the country’s civil war, 21 laws were issued to provide term extensions for municipalities and mayors.
Firas Hamdan, Change party representative, said that he regrets the state of the country in terms of “failure, impotence, recklessness and squabbling of responsibilities.”
He added: “There is an integrated political system and a political decision not to hold elections.”
Concerned government officials failed to attend a meeting of the joint parliamentary committees to discuss the elections and related expenses.
“The issue of holding elections has become almost impossible,” said Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Elias Bou Saab after the meeting of the parliamentary committees. “I will, in my personal capacity, propose a law to extend the term of the municipal and elective councils for four months.”
Saab blamed “the government and the interior minister” for the possible failure to hold the elections in May.
MP Ali Hassan Khalil of the Amal Movement bloc in Parliament said that “there is a logistical difficulty in holding the elections.”
MP George Adwan from the Lebanese Forces party said: “Despite our demand for months that the government do everything necessary to hold the municipal elections, it turned out that all the promises were false and the government has not taken any serious step to hold the elections.
“We hold the prime minister, the Cabinet and any party that contributed with or within this government, responsible for not holding these elections and all that results from the non-alternation of power.”
Adwan announced that he would “not participate in any legislative session convened by Parliament to approve the extension of municipal and elective councils before electing a president of the republic.”
MP Faisal Al-Sayegh said: “Everyone wants to hold municipal elections, but are we able to hold them? The issue is not only related to financing but also to logistical issues.”

Topics: Lebanon Bassam Mawlawi municipal elections

Related

Lebanon still proxy battleground, 50 years after deadly Israel raid
Middle-East
Lebanon still proxy battleground, 50 years after deadly Israel raid
Lebanon’s recovery requires trustworthy leader: Al-Rahi
Middle-East
Lebanon’s recovery requires trustworthy leader: Al-Rahi

Yemen prisoner exchange postponed to Friday: official

Yemenis greet their freed relatives during a prisoner exchange ceremony between the Houthis and the government. (File/AFP)
Yemenis greet their freed relatives during a prisoner exchange ceremony between the Houthis and the government. (File/AFP)
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Yemen prisoner exchange postponed to Friday: official

Yemenis greet their freed relatives during a prisoner exchange ceremony between the Houthis and the government. (File/AFP)
  • “It has been confirmed that the exchange process will start on Friday morning,” tweeted Majid Fadael
  • No reason was given for the delay to the three-day exchange
Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Sanaa: An exchange of nearly 900 prisoners from Yemen’s civil war will start on Friday, one day later than previously announced, a government official said on Wednesday.
No reason was given for the delay to the three-day exchange, in which prisoners will be flown between cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
The biggest prisoner swap since 2020 is taking place after a delegation from Saudi Arabia held talks with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia this week in an attempt to end hostilities.
A six-month United Nations-brokered truce that officially lapsed in October is still largely holding.
“It has been confirmed that the exchange process will start on Friday morning,” tweeted Majid Fadael, spokesman for the government delegation negotiating the exchange.
The prisoner transfers “will last for three days, starting on Friday and ending on Sunday,” said Fadael, revising the timetable he announced on Tuesday.
The Houthis are releasing 181 prisoners in exchange for 706 detainees held by government forces, according to an agreement reached last month in Switzerland.

Topics: Yemen Houthis prisoner exchange

Related

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets with the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat. video
Middle-East
Houthis have been forced to negotiating table after military campaign fails: Analyst

Houthis have been forced to negotiating table after military campaign fails: Analyst

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets with the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat.
Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets with the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat.
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami

Houthis have been forced to negotiating table after military campaign fails: Analyst

Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber meets with the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat.
  • Al-Qahtani said last month’s historic Chinese-brokered pact between Saudi Arabia, Iran had influenced events
  • Yemen’s immediate need is a continuation of the current ceasefire, supported by regional powers, analyst said
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have been forced to the negotiating table by the failure of their military campaign, a leading analyst has told Arab News.
A Saudi delegation is currently in Sanaa for talks on ending the conflict, and a three-day operation to exchange about 900 prisoners is expected to begin on Friday, one day later than previously announced. 

“I think that the Houthis, after a nine-year war that started with their 2014 coup, were unable to achieve their objectives through a military solution, which prompted them to resort to a peaceful solution,” Yemeni affairs expert Badr Al-Qahtani told Arab News.

Al-Qahtani is optimistic that a peace deal will be reached eventually. “Any agreement in Yemen will be UN-brokered and concluded between the government and the Houthis based on the three terms of reference, which are the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference and UN Resolution 2216,” he said.

Al-Qahtani said last month’s historic Chinese-brokered pact between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties had influenced events. “The regional peace agreements will not solve all of the problems swiftly,” he said. “However, they will inspire everyone, and regional powers will prompt their allies, while utilizing trust and influence, to push for peace.”

Yemen’s immediate need is a continuation of the current ceasefire, supported by regional powers, Al-Qahtani said. “The main guarantor is the influence that Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE and Oman have on the parties in Yemen,” he said.

“However, it all remains linked to the commitments that are made and to the Yemeni parties setting common goals, which include having a Yemeni state for the Yemeni people and taking into consideration the interests of neighbors and allies, if we want to be more realistic.”

Both Yemen and the wider Gulf will benefit from a peace agreement, Al-Qahtani said. “Yemen is neighboring the Gulf countries, which have huge economies and are completely aware of the fact that they cannot grow while having an unstable state for a neighbor,” he said.

“Yemen could benefit from the economic privileges of the Gulf system, making peace not only a political agreement but also a step that would help Yemen move away from a dire situation and toward a better one.”

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Sanaa Houthis

Related

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber shakes hands with the political leader of the Houthis, Mahdi Al-Mashat.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to Yemen says talks with Houthis aim to revive Yemeni ceasefire
Update Saudi, Omani delegates negotiate ‘near-final’ peace deal with Houthis in Sanaa
Middle-East
Saudi, Omani delegates negotiate ‘near-final’ peace deal with Houthis in Sanaa

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
  • Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia after the North African country announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Damascus, Syrian state media reported Wednesday.
Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations a decade ago.
The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new ambassador was immediately approved and reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries’ foreign ministries read, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The announcement is the latest step in a regional trend of rapprochement with the war-torn country, which has picked up pace since the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake in Syria and Turkiye and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Syrian President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and later civilians in an uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011. The breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League. Tunis shut down its embassy in Damascus in 2012.
Earlier this year, Assad visited Oman and the United Arab Emirates, two nations that had backed fighters trying to topple his government. The Syrian government is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia to reopen their embassies in each other’s nations.
Saudi Arabia is hosting the next Arab League summit in May, where most states hope to restore Syria’s membership, the league’s secretary-general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has said.

Topics: Syria Tunisia Diplomacy

Related

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe
Middle-East
Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe
Egypt’s foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push
Middle-East
Egypt’s foreign minister, UN special envoy discuss Syria peace push

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
  • Far-right extremist Israeli minister denounces ban, says ‘we must strike back with great force’
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has banned visits by non-Muslims to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan.

The move followed outrage after Israeli security forces permitted about 800 settlers to pray in the compound on Tuesday morning, the sixth day of the Passover holiday, in breach of a longstanding agreement that prohibits such activity during the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month.

It remains unclear whether Israel’s increasingly empowered radical settler movement will comply with the Al-Aqsa policy. One of their leaders, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — a notorious religious bigot with a criminal record for supporting terrorism and incitement to racism — denounced the ban. “When terrorism strikes us we must strike back with great force, not surrender to its whims,” he said.

Sheikh Ekrima Said Sabri, former grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and the current preacher at Al-Aqsa, told Arab News:“Israel wants to prove that they are the ones who decide what can and cannot happen at Al-Aqsa, and we see this as an extreme violation and provocation.”

Meanwhile, there was no letup on Tuesday in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank. The army killed two Palestinians and injured a third in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus, during an ambush near the Elon Moreh settlement.

Palestinian sources said that the two who died, Saud Al-Titi and Mohammed Abu Dira, were former prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party.

Topics: Palestone Israel

Related

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
Tensions mount after settlers allowed into Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians
Middle-East
Tensions mount after settlers allowed into Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe
  • Over the past three years, 32 of the club’s players have emigrated to Europe
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian football club said on Tuesday it had suspended activities after 32 of its players illegally emigrated to Europe.

“We’ve halted activities and suspended our matches,” the fourth-division Ghardimaou club’s president Jamil Meftahi said on Tuesday, blaming “clandestine emigration.”

Over the past three years, 32 of the club’s players have emigrated to Europe, he said.

Tunisia is in the grip of a long, worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.

The Ghardimaou players, aged between 17 and 22, “either left by sea or went via Serbia then illegally crossed the border into other countries,” Meftahi said.

Until November last year, Tunisians had been able to travel to Serbia without a visa, giving thousands of people an alternative to potentially deadly boat crossings in the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route.

Those heading for the exit have disproportionately come from marginalized areas such as Ghardimaou, an inland rural district near the Algerian border but far from Tunisia’s coastal economic hubs.

Meftahi blamed players’ “lack of financial means” for their departures.

“We can’t afford equipment, shirts or shoes, and the players aren’t being paid,” he said.

Parts of the Tunisian coast are within 150 km of the Italian island of Lampedusa, and thousands of people — Tunisians and citizens of sub-Saharan African countries alike — have attempted the crossing already this year.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Hopes fade for IMF bailout of Tunisia
Middle-East
Hopes fade for IMF bailout of Tunisia
The coast guard rescued 53 African migrants off the Tunisian city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition. (File/AFP)
At least 23 missing, four die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia

Latest updates

Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
Lebanon municipal services face paralysis amid election doubts
Ex-RAF chief urges UK govt to give Afghan pilot sanctuary
Ex-RAF chief urges UK govt to give Afghan pilot sanctuary
Saudi FM receives phone call from UN envoy for Syria
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen
Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
Teenager charged with manslaughter after English Channel capsize
Teenager charged with manslaughter after English Channel capsize

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.