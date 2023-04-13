You are here

  Twitter changes BBC account's 'government-funded' label following complaints

Twitter changes BBC account’s ‘government-funded’ label following complaints

Twitter changes BBC account’s ‘government-funded’ label following complaints
Twitter updated BBC’s label to “publicly funded media” on Wednesday. NPR’s label remained “government-funded media.” (AP/File)
Updated 2023-04-13
Arab News

Twitter changes BBC account’s ‘government-funded’ label following complaints

Twitter changes BBC account’s ‘government-funded’ label following complaints
  • The label was updated to ‘publicly funded’ after the British media organization expressed concern about the label and the effect it would have on public perceptions
  • US radio network NPR quit Twitter on Wednesday after it was first labeled ‘state-affiliated media’ and then ‘government-funded,’ even though, like the BBC, it is funded by the public
Updated 2023-04-13
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter has changed a recently added label on the BBC’s main account from “government-funded media” to “publicly funded media,” after the British media organization raised concerns and asked the platform for clarification.

US radio network National Public Radio had the label “state-affiliated media” applied to its Twitter account last week. It objected and the label was changed to “government-funded media” but NPR, which is publicly funded by listeners, is unhappy with that description as well.

It had already halted all activity on the platform, and on Wednesday announced it will no longer post content to any of its 52 official Twitter feeds. Instead it posted links to its accounts on other social media platforms, and to its newsletters.

“I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility,” said NPR CEO John Lansing.

Users who click on the “government-funded media,” “publicly funded media” and “state-affiliated media” labels are taken to a page on Twitter that explains what they mean.

State-affiliated media “is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

Government-funded media “is defined as outlets where the government provides some or all of the outlet’s funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.”

Publicly-funded media “refers to media organizations that receive funding from license fees, individual contributions, public financing, and commercial financing.”

The BBC is primarily funded by the British people, who must pay an annual license fee for each household that uses a television. The organization’s Royal Charter states that it “must be independent,” particularly in terms of its “editorial and creative decisions.”

In 2022, 71 percent of the BBC’s income came from license fees, and the rest from commercial activities and other sources, including grants, royalties and rental income.

In an interview with BBC reporter James Clayton on Tuesday, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed he would change the label on the organization’s account.

“If we use the same words that the BBC uses to describe itself, that presumably would be OK … That seems to pass a reasonable test,” said Musk.

Twitter updated BBC’s label to “publicly funded media” on Wednesday. NPR’s label remained “government-funded media.”

Topics: Twitter BBC

70 UK jobs at risk as Al Jazeera English plans London broadcast center move to Qatar

70 UK jobs at risk as Al Jazeera English plans London broadcast center move to Qatar
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

70 UK jobs at risk as Al Jazeera English plans London broadcast center move to Qatar

70 UK jobs at risk as Al Jazeera English plans London broadcast center move to Qatar
  • AJE announced plans to close its London office in The Shard scyscraper
  • The decision could affect correspondents and camera crew covering UK news
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Al Jazeera English has revealed plans to move its London live broadcast activity to the Qatari capital Doha.

The decision to close the newscaster’s office in The Shard skyscraper could see up to 70 UK correspondents and camera crew lose their jobs, The Guardian reported.

In an email to staff, Giles Trendle, managing director of the English service, said Al Jazeera was “looking to undertake a restructure involving the move of AJE live programming to Doha.

“The move would include the news bulletins between 19:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT produced from London, and ‘The Stream’ program produced from Washington, D.C.”

He pointed out that staff responsible for the live broadcast would be offered “the opportunity to relocate to Doha.”

A spokesperson for the Bectu trade union, which represents around 30 of the network’s technical staff in London, described the plan as “extremely disappointing,” adding that it had no further information on the situation.

“The union is seeking more detail on the proposals, including which positions have been earmarked for redundancy and how that figure was reached, and will be meeting with the company this coming Monday,” the spokesperson said.

In 2022, staff of Al Jazeera English’s London office won a 9 percent pay raise following threats of strike action ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The National Union of Journalists balloted 40 UK-based staff members in September after the latter rejected Al Jazeera’s offer of “4.5 percent plus an unconsolidated £500 for those earning less than £50,000,” as per an NUJ press statement.

Hundreds of media jobs in the UK have been cut or put at risk within the last year. In September, the BBC World Service announced significant service cuts and the loss of some 382 jobs.

The Independent put about 20 percent of its workforce at risk of redundancy in November 2022, citing a worsening advertising market and economic situation.

And earlier this year, DC Thomson announced plans to shut almost 40 magazines as part of a “digital reset,” cutting 300 of its 1,600 staff members.

Topics: media job cuts Al Jazeera English

US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row

US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row

US broadcaster NPR quits Twitter after 'state-affiliated' row
  • NPR accused the social platform of undermining its credibility by labelling it 'state-affiliated media'
  • After pushback, Twitter modified its label for NPR to 'government-funded media'
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US radio broadcaster NPR on Wednesday said it would "no longer remain active" on Twitter, accusing the platform owned by Elon Musk of undermining its credibility and sowing doubt over its editorial independence.
National Public Radio's clean break from Twitter comes after the highly respected news broadcaster had already suspended tweets from its main account when it received a label on the platform that said it was "state-affiliated media."
That designation is the same as given to state media in authoritarian countries such as Russia and China, and after some pushback Twitter modified its label for NPR to "government-funded media," which it applied to Britain's BBC as well.
In a short statement, NPR said all its organizational accounts "will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent."
It added that "there are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR's news, music, and cultural content," urging users to other platforms.
Musk has expressed deep disdain for news media for years and recently installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emailed inquiries from journalists.
The tycoon indicated in a BBC interview on Tuesday that the label decision was a mistake and that he would consider changing it to "publicly-funded."
He also addressed Twitter's controversial move to strip the New York Times of its blue verified check mark after the company refused to pay to keep it.
From April 20, any legacy verified accounts on Twitter -- which were verified as authentic under the company's old ownership -- will have to pay to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
One of the reasons for this, Musk said, was that he does not want Twitter to boost "some anointed class of journalists" who determine what constitutes news.

Topics: NPR Twitter

Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading

Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading

Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier's beheading
  • The authenticity of the video has not yet been verified
  • Kremlin said the footage was “horrible” but needed to be verified
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

KYIV: Ukraine launched an investigation Wednesday into a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier.
The video spread quickly online and sparked outrage from Ukrainian officials. The Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified.
The Associated Press was not able to verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances of where and when it was shot.
Meanwhile, a Russian defense official claimed that fighters from Russia’s paramilitary Wagner group have seized three districts of Bakhmut, the embattled city that for months has been the focus of Moscow’s grinding campaign in the east.
The video circulating online appears to show a man in green fatigues wearing a yellow armband, typically donned by Ukrainian fighters. He is heard screeching before another man in camouflage uses a knife to decapitate him.
A third man holds up a flak jacket apparently belonging to the man being beheaded. All three men speak in Russian.
Since Russia's forces invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, they have committed widespread abuses and alleged war crimes, according to the United Nations, rights groups and reporting by The Associated Press. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of targeting apartment buildings in its strikes, and images of hundreds of civilians lying dead in the streets and in mass graves in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew have horrified the world.
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes.
The Kremlin denies it has committed war crimes or that it has targeted civilians.
Ukrainian troops have also been accused of abuses, and last year Kyiv said it would investigate video footage circulated online that Moscow alleged showed Ukrainian forces killing Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said the violence in the latest video would not be forgotten — and that Russian forces would be held responsible for such acts.
“Everyone must react, every leader. Do not expect that it will be forgotten, that time will pass,” he said in a video posted to his official Telegram channel.
In it, he used strong language to describe Russian soldiers, including calling them “beasts.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it’s necessary to thoroughly check the “horrible” video — including verifying that it's real.
"In the world of fakes we live in the authenticity of the footage must be checked,” he said in a conference call with reporters.
Ukraine’s state security service launched an investigation the video, according to a statement from Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the agency, known as the SBU.
Posters in some pro-Kremlin Russian Telegram channels, while not confirming the authenticity of the video, did not dispute it. Some sought to justify it by saying that Russian troops have become hardened by combat.
Andrei Medvedev, a Russian state TV journalist and a member of the Moscow city legislature, speculated that the timing of the video’s release was “fairly opportune” for the Ukrainian army, saying it could help “fire up personnel ideologically” ahead of a planned major counteroffensive.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelenskyy, also linked the video's release to the expected offensive, but said it was meant to "demoralize the public mood or at least change the psychological perception of the war right now.”
Ukraine’s ombudsman on Wednesday said that he will request that the U.N. Human Rights Committee investigate the video. Dmytro Lubinets said he has also written letters to the U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights, the U.N. Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the U.N. secretary-general and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
He wrote on Telegram that “a public execution of a captive is yet another indication of a breach of Geneva Convention norms, international humanitarian law, a breach of the fundamental right to life.”
The front lines of the war have been largely frozen for months, with much fighting focused around the city of Bakhmut.
In the latest of regular video briefings, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Wagner forces had made some progress there. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment, but Zelenskyy has said before that his troops could pull out if they face a threat of being encircled by Russian forces.
Konashenkov did not specify which neighborhoods of Bakhmut are now under Russian control, or how much of the city remains in Ukrainian hands.
Elsewhere, at least four Ukrainian civilians were wounded as Russian forces shelled a Ukrainian-held town near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, regional Gov. Serhii Lysak said.
In a Telegram post, Lysak said that “people are being pulled out from under the rubble” after Russian shelling destroyed 13 houses and cars in Nikopol, across the Dnieper river from the nuclear plant.
Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko alleged that Russian forces also attacked a town in the eastern Donetsk province with cluster munitions — which are banned by an international treaty — wounding one person. An AP and Frontline database called War Crimes Watch Ukraine has cataloged how Russia has used cluster bombs.

Topics: Ukraine

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding
Updated 12 April 2023

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding

The digital realm’s role in Ramadan celebrations just keeps on expanding
  • Experts reveals how Muslims in the Middle East are increasingly marking the holy month by searching, scrolling, buying and browsing online
  • According to once analyst, the biggest shift in online behavior during Ramadan is not in shopping habits but increased engagement with spiritual and religious activities
Updated 12 April 2023
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Ramadan is a time for introspection, spirituality and family bonding. Many Muslims change their daily habits during the holy month, not only by fasting from dawn to dusk but also by making an effort to be more charitable and spend more time in prayer.

This change in habits increasingly transcends the real world and extends to the virtual, with many people spending more time online as they search for seasonal shopping deals, along with entertaining and spiritual content.

Researchers have found the total time users across the region spend online significantly increases during Ramadan, scrolling, searching and browsing more than they do at any other time of the year.

“According to a recent study, six out of 10 consumers agree that their mobile phone usage increases during Ramadan,” George Maktabi, the CEO of media and technology company Webedia Group MENA, told Arab News.

About 50 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia said they spend one to three hours on their smartphones each day during Ramadan, according to a survey by advertising platform AdColony and research company GlobalWebIndex.

“The MENA (Middle East and North Africa region), and specifically Saudi Arabia, have one of the highest average (numbers of) paying users in the world, and Ramadan has been known to spike up revenue and daily active users,” Maktabi added.

About 74 percent of Muslims in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon said they would be using their smartphones the same amount as or more than usual during Ramadan this year, according to a 2022 study by Statista.

It is perhaps no surprise that smartphone usage during Ramadan has been increasing steadily in recent times but it is worth examining exactly what people use their smartphones for during the month.

“Last year, noticeable spikes in searches for fashion and beauty (especially modest makeup), food (especially quick recipes, desserts and small kitchen appliances), online deals, gifting, and spirituality were recorded on our publications during Ramadan,” said Maktabi.

In Saudi Arabia, he added, there was a sharp increase in the number of people interested in content that can teach them something new.

Close to 90 percent of users surveyed in the UAE and 86 percent in the Kingdom used social media both to learn new things and to send greetings during Ramadan, while 84 percent in in Saudi Arabia and 77 percent in the Emirates also watched online videos, either to learn how to do something or for entertainment, according to a Statista study.

People find not only a sense of connection and sources of entertainment in the virtual world during the holy month, but also spirituality. Reading the Qur’an before iftar is a popular activity, with significant levels of participation in the activity among both men (68 percent) and women (46 percent), according to Statista. Its study also found that 48 percent of people in Saudi Arabia bought religious items before Ramadan.

In fact, according to a 2022 report by Google, prayer queries hit at an all-time high for the year in the two weeks before Ramadan, and the greatest number of downloads of religious apps took place during the first week of the month.

“The holy month’s central themes of spirituality, giving and kindness can also be detected through searches,” said Maktabi.

“We saw a 100 percent increase in YouTube search interest for ‘donations’ and ‘charitable giving’ in Saudi Arabia during the four weeks of Ramadan in 2021 versus all other months of the year.”

Such trends are especially evident on social media platforms. The biggest-trending Instagram reels and TikTok audios at this time of year are usually ones with Islamic themes, according to Sohaib Mazhar, a founding partner of Brand Agency and a social media specialist with BMB Group.

“There are remixes, or slowed reverbs, in TikTok style of nasheeds or qawalis (types of music), which many brands also opt to use for their content for Ramadan,” he said.

TikTok, the fastest-growing social media app in recent times, is unsurprisingly among the most popular platforms for messages and celebrations during the holy month.

Last year, videos posted with the hashtag #Ramadan2022 received 3.9 billion views on the platform, while posts with the hashtags #RamadanPreps and #RamadanHealth garnered 551 million and 439 million video views respectively.

“Other popular categories that literally provided food for thought and sparked user creativity were #WhereToEat, with 371 million video views, and #ModestFashion, with 156 million video views,” Sasha El-Jurdi, TikTok MENA’s head of content programming, told Arab News.

“When it comes to family, we see a lot of content under the hashtag #MyFamily that curates feel-good videos of vlogs with family members celebrating the spirit of Ramadan together.”

Consumption of entertaining content also increases on TikTok during Ramadan, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, as users turn to the platform for inspiration and ideas on topics such as DIY trends in Ramadan decorations, modest fashion and popular recipes, El-Jurdi added.

For example, 57 percent of TikTok users said they were inspired by content creators to try new household products during Ramadan, and 85 percent spent more time watching cooking videos during the month, according to a TikTok study.

However, TikTok is not the only social media platform to experience a surge in usage during Ramadan. Users in the Middle East also spend close to 58 million more hours than usual on Facebook during the month, a five percent increase, according to Google.

In a pre-Ramadan survey of Twitter users in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt last year, 60 percent of users said that Twitter was their go-to platform for discovering what was happening during the holy month.

Meanwhile, YouTube was the most popular video app in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan 2022, with 18.1 million active users, an increase of 190,000 compared with the previous year.

The increase in online activity was accompanied by a shift in times of use, according to Mazhar.

“There’s a substantial increase in online activity around sahoor time and after midnight, as well as after iftar, while people wait for Isha prayers,” he said.

Online consumer spending during Ramadan was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, representing a 39 percent increase compared with the previous year, according to Statista. Nearly all consumers in the Kingdom said they research products online before purchase, according to a study carried out by Google and Kantar this year. Google Search is the top option for such research, with 74 percent of Saudi shoppers using it to check product information, while 52 percent use YouTube for the same purpose.

Shopping is one of the major drivers of online activity during Ramadan, studies show. Consumer activity in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan this year was forecast to increase by 44 percent compared with last year, according to a recent study conducted by Toluna, a provider of market research and consumer insight.

“The increase can be seen across all sectors, including entertainment (up by 44 percent from last year), grocery shopping (up by 51 percent), traveling abroad (up by 35 percent), staycation (up by 42 percent), food delivery (up by 39 percent), and beauty treatment (up by 31 percent),” said Maktabi.

Ramadan and the Eid holiday that follows are particular times when shopping is not only about personal wants but also gifting.

The Toluna survey found that the majority of respondents (91 percent) planned to give Eid presents this year, with children (66 percent), parents (56 percent) and friends (37 percent) the primary recipients.

In addition, 46 percent of respondents planned to increase their spending on Eid gifts this year, while 39 percent expressed a desire to make the occasion more special to compensate for the low-key pandemic years, and to do so by treating themselves and their loved ones, according to the same study.

Despite almost half of all respondents noting an increase in prices this year, they were still planning to spend more on gifts, and more than a third said they intended to give gifts to more people this year.

Ramadan and Eid are are a very important time of year for Muslims in the Middle East, and all around the world, and digital channels increasingly offer yet another way of bringing people closer together and to the things they are passionate about.

As Maktabi pointed out, it is notable that the biggest shift in online behavior during Ramadan is not in people’s shopping habits, but their increased engagement with spiritual and religious activities.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan shopping

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News
Updated 11 April 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News

Journalists are being ‘used as tokens’ in grand political struggle, WSJ tells Arab News
  • 'Worrying trend of journalism around the world being criminalized and then used in this way,' says WSJ foreign correspondent
  • Russia formally charged WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, reports TASS
Updated 11 April 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: There is a worrying trend in which journalists are being used as tokens to broker deals, the Wall Street Journal’s Stephen Kalin told Arab News.

“We’re seeing a worrying trend of journalism around the world being criminalized and then used in this way, and journalists being used as tokens,” Kalin, a foreign correspondent with WSJ who is based in the Gulf, told Arab News.

“That’s really not acceptable in any place,” he said.

Moscow has formally charged WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, Russian news agencies reported Friday, adding that he had denied the accusations.

His arrest has prompted an outcry from media outlets and rights groups, as well as government officials in Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” — terminology used for political hostages.

“Journalism is not a crime,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement. “We call for the Russian Federation to immediately release Mr. Gershkovich.”

Kalin explained: “The (US) administration has been very communicative with our institution, our newspaper, and responsive to our concerns that this is extremely serious and that we need their full attention to help secure his release. 

“The wrongful detention designation is useful because it opens up some new channels within the US government. There’s a hostage office inside of the White House, represented by Roger Carstens.”

Kalin, like many of his colleagues, understands the dangers that come with reporting from a war zone.

“Evan is a journalist. He’s got a long history of conducting journalism in Russia and outside of Russia...He’s well-known in the journalism community. He’s well-known to the Russian authorities as an accredited journalist,” Kalin said.

“The charges against him are really ludicrous, as far as we can tell. They’re politically motivated…He’s sort of caught in a bigger political struggle.”

The Kremlin, through its spokesperson, downplayed the US designation.

“The United States could and should protect the rights of its citizen who was caught red-handed (and) violated the relevant laws of the Russian Federation. He is suspected of such. Naturally, the decision will be made by the court. (That’s) all there is to say,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Russia's imprisonment of Gershkovich was "totally illegal," adding that “it changes the dynamic,” AFP news agency reported.

Topics: Journalists journalism

