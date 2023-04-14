You are here

Japanese prime minister offers COP28 support to UAE special envoy to Japan

Japanese prime minister offers COP28 support to UAE special envoy to Japan
UAE’s Special Envoy to Japan Sultan Al-Jaber meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AN Japan)
TOKYO: The UAE’s Special Envoy to Japan, Sultan Al-Jaber, who is also the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Friday.

Al-Jaber is visiting Japan to participate in the G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and the Environment in Sapporo and is also the COP28 president-designate.

The climate conference will take place in Dubai in late November and early December.

Al-Jaber handed an invitation to Prime Minister Kishida for COP28, and expressed his renewed hopes for strengthening bilateral relations with Japan.

In response, Kishida stated that Japan is fully committed to contributing to the negotiations at COP28 and will also lead discussions at the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

Kishida expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s stable supply of crude oil to Japan and its consideration for the participation of Japanese companies in the upstream development over the years.

The two leaders confirmed cooperation between Japan and the UAE toward stabilizing the international oil market, and agreed that it is essential to further promote pragmatic energy transition and climate action in order to achieve decarbonization.

Kishida offered his congratulations on Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed being appointed as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and stated that Japan attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with the UAE.

In November, Al-Jaber and Kishida signed the UAE-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative, which aims to bolster relations between the two countries and advance their common interests by encouraging further diplomatic, economic, political, trade and investment collaborations.

The agreement aims to boost ties in areas such as technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, health care and SMEs, as well as other sectors such as agriculture, environmental preservation, climate change solutions, education, defense and security.

Earlier on Friday, Al-Jaber met with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who congratulated him on his appointment as the COP28 president-designate.

Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement

Populist Iraqi cleric announces suspension of his movement
BAGHDAD: Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Al-Sadr announced Friday that he would suspend the movement he leads for one year, citing “corruption” among some of his followers.
A group within the Sadrists, dubbing itself the “Owners of the Cause,” believes that Al-Sadr is Imam Mahdi, a Shiite religious leader said to have vanished more than 1,000 years ago, who is expected to return leading an army of the faithful to defeat evil in the world.
On Friday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced that an investigative court had ordered the arrest of 65 alleged members of the “Owners of the Cause,” which it described as a disruptive “gang.”
In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Al-Sadr said, “I want to be a reformer for Iraq, and I cannot reform the Sadrist movement.” He added that he will freeze all activities of the movement — except for religious activities such as Friday prayers.
Al-Sadr resigned from politics last August following a nearly yearlong deadlock in cabinet formation. His party won the largest share of seats in the October 2021 parliamentary elections, but not enough to secure a majority government.
Al-Sadr’s refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and his subsequent exit from the talks catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.
After Al-Sadr announced his resignation from politics, hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace and clashed with security forces. At least 15 protesters were killed.
Al-Sadr had won a mass base of followers, many of whom hail from Iraq’s poorest sectors of society, with nationalist rhetoric and promised of reform.
Many of his supporters were first followers of his father, a revered figure in Shiite Islam.

Iranians mark Jerusalem Day to support Palestinians

Iranians mark Jerusalem Day to support Palestinians
TEHRAN, Iran: Tens of Thousands of Iranians, some chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel,” marched in the capital of Tehran on Friday to mark Jerusalem Day, an annual show of support for the Palestinians.
Senior Iranian officials attended the rally, including President Ebrahim Raisi.
Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, the rallies marking what is also known as Al-Quds Day have typically been held typically held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it to its capital. The Palestinians seek the eastern part of Jerusalem as a future capital. Jerusalem is the home of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam. The compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, is also the most sacred site in Judaism.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf told demonstrators that Israel is the “root” of problems in the region and that Palestinian militants are hindering Israel’s plans.
The rally was the first Al-Quds Day demonstration after the country was shaken by months of anti-government protests.
Waves of protests erupted after the September death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling Shiite clerics, marking a major challenge to their four-decade rule. Iran’ has blamed the unrest on foreign powers.
Demonstrators on Friday rallied from 10 different directions to Tehran University’s campus, where the ceremony ended at Friday’s noon prayers.
State TV showed footage of similar rallies in other Iranian cities and towns. Many carried Palestinian flags and the banner of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Demonstrators in some places set fire to American and Israeli flags, as well as effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reza Masoumi, 63, a retired teacher, said he participated the rallies to remind Israel that “They cannot suppress Palestinians. We Iranians stand by Palestine.”
Fatemeh Yasrebi, 20-year-old student, said she supports Palestinians “until Israel withdraws from (the) occupied lands of Palestinians. Peace between Muslim nations and Israel is impossible.”
State TV in recent days has shown footage of Israeli police storming Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Iran does not recognize Israel and supports the anti-Israeli militant groups like Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah. Israel and Iran view each other as archenemies in the Middle East.

'Real face' of ancient Egyptian man: Ministry comments on latest research

‘Real face’ of ancient Egyptian man: Ministry comments on latest research
CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has disputed the credibility of research used to reimagine the face of the Nazlet Khater skeleton — Nazlet Khater man.

The face of an ancient Egyptian who died more than 30,000 years ago was recently reconstructed by scientists. 

The skeleton is currently on display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo and the suggestions of two of the researchers recently raised interest on social media.

The ministry issued a statement on the results of the studies conducted by the researchers from Brazil to reimagine the face of the skeleton found in Nazlet Khater in Upper Egypt.

Museum authorities said that the Brazilian researchers had not taken the correct and internationally recognized scientific, administrative and legal measures in scientific research.

The statement added: “The two researchers did not submit any request to the museum authority to photograph the skeleton of Nazlat Khater to study its anatomical measurements.”

They also did not indicate that they had obtained the anatomical measurements of the skeleton from any other party, which did not lend credibility to the results of the research and the anatomical proportions contained in it or to the process of reimagining the face, the statement said.

The researchers relied in their research on the artistic vision of the skeleton of Nazlat Khater based on the use of graphic programs and not on the anatomical measurements of the skeleton, which led to reaching these results, which contradict the standards of scientific research, the statement said.

The skeleton was found in 1980 near the village of Nazet Khater in Sohag Governorate, southern Egypt. It dates back to the Upper Palaeolithic period — about 34,000 years ago. The skeleton was found buried with a stone tool.

The Belgian mission operating in Egypt discovered it during its excavations in the village in 1980.

The mission transported the remains to Belgium to study, restore and assemble them into a complete skeleton.

The studies conducted on the remains revealed many facts about its owner and the environment in which he lived.

Scientists named the skeleton “Nazlet Khater man” in reference to the place where the remains were discovered.

The Nazlet Khater skeleton is one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in Egypt. It has attracted much scientific interest locally and internationally, as it is the second-oldest known skeleton in Egypt.

Houthis and Yemeni government begin prisoner swap

Houthis and Yemeni government begin prisoner swap
SANAA, Yemen: A multi-day operation to exchange nearly 900 prisoners from Yemen’s war held by the Houthi militia and the Yemeni government began Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said.

“Our team has assessed the health of the detainees and confirmed they are fit to travel,” tweeted the Red Cross on Friday.

 

 

The three-day exchange will see flights transport prisoners between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, long held by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, said Majed Fadail, a deputy minister for human rights for Yemen’s internationally recognized government, according to AP.

Other flights will bring prisoners between Sanaa and other Yemeni cities controlled by the internationally recognized government, he said. The Red Cross said that on Friday, there would be two rounds of simultaneous flights between Aden and Sanaa to transfer prisoners.


“The detainees will be flown into and out of several cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Our teams will accompany them, overseeing the transfer and addressing any medical needs.”

The Red Cross will be working with the Yemeni and Saudi Red Crescent to provide first aid services.

“Hundreds of families torn apart by conflict are being reunited during the holy month of Ramadan. A glimmer of hope amidst great suffering,” the Red Cross said.

The United Nations-brokered deal, in the works for months, comes amid concerted diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

The three-day operation is the most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since both sides freed more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020. Thousands of people are believed to be held as prisoners of war by all sides since the war erupted.

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country’s north.

Pitch for peace: Lebanese MPs mark civil war anniversary with football friendly

Pitch for peace: Lebanese MPs mark civil war anniversary with football friendly
BEIRUT: Lebanese politicians have marked the 48th anniversary of the country’s civil war — a 15-year conflict that cost more than 120,000 lives and forced 1 million people to flee — by playing a football match.

Former energy and water minister Nada Boustani was among MPs from different political backgrounds who took to the pitch in the friendly contest against members of the Civil Defense at a stadium in Dbayeh, north of Beirut.

According to MP Simon Abi Ramia, the football match sent “message of peace and love” that could be shared in political meetings, helping to reach solutions at a national level.

“This is an opportunity to overcome political differences so that future generations will not live the experience of conflict and fighting or violent clashes,” he said.

Community groups around Lebanon also recalled the outbreak of the civil war on April 13, 1975 with cultural and social activities.

But amid the country’s economic turmoil, many Lebanese said they were too busy with daily concerns to join the commemorative events.

A boy stands in the balcony of a building ravaged by Lebanon's Civil War, in Beirut's Ras Al-Nabeh district on April 13, 2023. (AFP)

One man, a 61-year-old university professor from the Shiah area, near Beirut, said: “We failed to learn anything from the war and its horrific repercussions. We are still in the vortex of war.”

The man, who declined to be named, said that political rivals have “almost reopened the closed chapters of the war. It is as if they do not want to admit that the war was never really over.”

Politicians voiced hopes that the war would not be repeated.

Former prime minister Saad Hariri tweeted: “April 13 is a date that always reminds us of the curse of those who start civil wars and the mercy of those who end them.”

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, tweeted: “We were never fans of the war.”

Independent MP Neemat Frem said: “Isn’t it time to learn our lessons from history? There are no victories in wars that destroy homelands and people.”

Free Patriotic Movement MP Edgard Traboulsi, said: “Fifteen years of madness, massacres, displacement, destruction, and continuous tragedies; 32 years later and some have not learned. May God protect Lebanon.”

MP Tony Frangieh, the son of Hezbollah’s presidential candidate Suleiman Frangieh, said: “The war is over. Unfortunately, its repercussions continued. This is why there is no alternative to dialogue, honesty, tolerance, forgiveness, and unity around a common vision for a safe and prosperous tomorrow.”

Fouad Abou Nader, a Christian politician and former leader of the Lebanese Forces, said: “Lawmakers are commemorating the war with a football match and are not addressing the causes of the problem and the power struggle.”

He added: “Lebanon is still living with the repercussions of April 13 daily. Officials did not learn from these bitter experiences, as if they had adapted to them.”

