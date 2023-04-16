You are here

  • Home
  • Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP)
Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bc92

Updated 11 sec ago

Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India.
  • Atiq Ahmed, 60, had been state lawmaker four times, was facing murder, assault charges
  • High-level judicial probe formed to investigate killings, report expected in two months
Updated 11 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping was shot dead, along with his brother, while being escorted by police in northern India on Saturday.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were under police escort for a medical check-up at a hospital on Saturday night when three men shot them from close range as they were speaking to reporters in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state.

Multiple videos of the shooting were shared widely across social media after it was initially broadcast live on local TV channels. The footage shows the brothers in handcuffs before a man pulled a gun close to Atiq’s head, with Ashraf also shot a split second later.

“According to the initial information, three people came in the guise of media persons and they tried to take (sound) bites,” Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

“At that time they fired, and we have arrested three people, and Atiq and Ashraf died.”

The government of Uttar Pradesh, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, formed a three-member judicial commission on Sunday to investigate the killings and submit a report in two months.

“Today there is a complete shutdown in Prayagraj and people are in a deep sense of fear,” social activist Irshad Ullah, who is based in the city, told Arab News.

Internet services and gatherings of more than four people were barred across the state after the attack.

“No one is safe now. If the state does not like you it can kill you at will — this is the message from this incident.”

Atiq Ahmed, 60, had a long stint both in politics and in the criminal world. He was a state lawmaker four times and had dozens of cases, including kidnapping, murder, and extortion, registered against him over the past two decades.

Ahmed had petitioned the Indian Supreme Court for protection two weeks earlier, saying there was a threat to his life from the police. His teenage son was shot dead by police on Thursday in what was described as a shootout.

“Crime has reached its peak in UP (Uttar Pradesh) and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this, an ambience of fear is being created among the public,” Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the opposition Samajwadi Party, said in a tweet.

Rakesh Tripathi, BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, said an investigation was underway.

“The incident in Prayagraj is unfortunate and police are investigating the matter. The accused are in police custody and we are investigating the whole affair,” Tripathi told Arab News.

Saturday’s killings have sparked concerns over India’s rule of law among human rights activists and members of civil society.

“Over a dozen bullets fired to kill gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in the presence of the police and camera persons without any retaliatory fire from the police personnel present points to the worrying truth that justice by the judiciary has been done away with,” Suhas Chakma, director of Delhi-based Rights & Risks Analysis Group, told Arab News.

“How the police can be so lax knowing well that he was a high-profile convict? How can some three people come and kill him despite such a huge police presence?” Prof. Roop Rekha Verma, social activist and former professor at Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University, told Arab News.

“My question is on the intention of the police and the government,” she added.

The killings, according to senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hedge, are “a total negation of the rule of law.

“The judiciary cannot look away or be seen as complicit in a cover-up. It must take a more proactive stance, asking the right questions and eliciting answers,” Hedge told Arab News.

Delhi-based political analyst Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, said the incident was a challenge for Indian democracy.

“This is an ominous sign for Indian democracy,” Jha told Arab News. “Atiq Ahmed approached the supreme court for protection. So now we will wait to see whether the apex court takes the suo moto cognizance of these killings and makes the Uttar Pradesh government accountable.”

Topics: Indian Atiq Ahmed Ashraf Ahmed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party

Related

Historians sound alarm over removal of Muslim rulers from Indian schoolbooks
World
Historians sound alarm over removal of Muslim rulers from Indian schoolbooks

Philippines says no intention of interfering in Taiwan issue as regional tension grows

The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said. (File/AFP)
The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 April 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines says no intention of interfering in Taiwan issue as regional tension grows

The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said. (File/AFP)
  • Manila recently gave Washington access to 4 more military bases under 2014 defense agreement
  • Increased security cooperation aimed at developing Philippine army, official says
Updated 16 April 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said, after Beijing’s ambassador to Manila accused the Southeast Asian nation of fueling regional tensions by expanding military base access to the US.

Manila recently granted the US entry to four more locations in strategic areas of the Philippines, with three of the new sites facing north toward Taiwan and one near an island in the disputed South China Sea.

Under its 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, Washington now has access to a total of nine military sites in the country.

The development comes at a time of growing geopolitical tension over self-ruled Taiwan and concerns over China’s conduct in the resource-rich waterway Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

“The National Security Council wishes to clarify that the Philippines has no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue and will not allow itself to be used by other countries to interfere in the said issue,” NSC spokesperson, assistant director-general Jonathan Malaya, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Increased security cooperation between Manila and Washington was “meant to develop the capabilities” of the Philippine military, Malaya said.

“We observe the One China policy and subscribe to the ASEAN principle of non-interference in approaching regional issues,” he added.

“Our primary concern in Taiwan is the safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island, and we take grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fearmonger and intimidate us.”

The statement came a day after Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said Manila was fueling geopolitical tension in the Asia-Pacific.

“Obviously, the US intends to take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait to serve its geopolitical goals,” Huang said on Friday while addressing a forum in Manila.

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs [Overseas Filipino Workers].”

The Philippines’ Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Huang’s statement also sparked anger among Filipinos, with lawmakers chiding the envoy on Sunday.

“These are truly disgraceful statements from Ambassador Huang Xilian. How dare he threaten us,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a statement.

“Our OFWs in Taiwan will continue to work where they work. End of story. Filipinos will thrive and make a living according to our wishes.

“He, along with his country’s ships and artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea, should pack up and leave,” Hontiveros added, in reference to the Philippine part of the South China Sea.

Akbayan, one of the most prominent progressive political parties in the Philippines, has urged the government to expel the Chinese diplomat.

“How dare [Huang] barter with our people’s lives to promote Beijing’s hegemonic agenda in the region,” the party said in a statement.

“He has no right to threaten our citizens while enjoying our country’s hospitality.”

Topics: Philippines Taiwan China

Related

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
World
China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
Germany condemns China’s ‘threatening’ drills around Taiwan
World
Germany condemns China’s ‘threatening’ drills around Taiwan

After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor starts regular output

After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor starts regular output
Updated 16 April 2023
Reuters

After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor starts regular output

After 18 years, Europe’s largest nuclear reactor starts regular output
  • Construction of Finland’s OL3 reactor began in 2005
  • Reactor is expected to produce for 60 years or more
Updated 16 April 2023
Reuters

HELSINKI: Finland’s much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe’s largest, began regular output early on Sunday, its operator said, boosting energy security in a region to which Russia has cut gas and power supplies.

Nuclear power remains controversial in Europe, primarily due to safety concerns, and news of OL3’s start-up comes as Germany on Saturday switched off its last three remaining reactors, while Sweden, France, Britain and others plan new developments.

OL3’s operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), which is owned by Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium of energy and industrial companies, has said the unit is expected to meet around 14 percent of Finland’s electricity demand, reducing the need for imports from Sweden and Norway.
The new reactor is expected to produce for at least 60 years, TVO said in a statement on Sunday after completing the transition from testing to regular output.
“The production of Olkiluoto 3 stabilizes the price of electricity and plays an important role in the Finnish green transition,” TVO Chief Executive Jarmo Tanhua said in the statement.
Construction of the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor, Finland’s first new nuclear plant in more than four decades and Europe’s first in 16 years, began in 2005. The plant was originally due to open four years later, but was plagued by technical issues.
OL3 first supplied test production to Finland’s national power grid in March last year and was expected at the time to begin regular output four months later, but instead suffered a string of breakdowns and outages that took months to fix.
Russia’s power exports to Finland ended last May when Russian utility Inter RAO said it had not been paid for the energy it sold, a consequence of the widening gulf between Moscow and Europe over the war in Ukraine.
Russian state export monopoly Gazprom shortly after ended shipments of natural gas to the Nordic nation.

Topics: nuclear energy Finland OL3 nuclear reactor

Related

Germany ends nuclear era as last reactors power down
World
Germany ends nuclear era as last reactors power down
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
World
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning

Migrants among 6 killed in car smash near Greece-Turkiye border

Migrants among 6 killed in car smash near Greece-Turkiye border
Updated 16 April 2023
AFP

Migrants among 6 killed in car smash near Greece-Turkiye border

Migrants among 6 killed in car smash near Greece-Turkiye border
  • Thousands of migrants have in recent years transited into Greece from Turkiye in the hope of making it to western Europe
Updated 16 April 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Five migrants and a Greek motorist were killed in a car crash on a highway near the border between Greece and Turkiye on Saturday, police said.
The car, carrying 10 migrants, was traveling at a high speed on the wrong side to avoid a police checkpoint and slammed into a four-wheel drive, the 46-year-old driver of which was also killed, the police said.
The other five migrants — whose nationalities were not immediately clear — and the driver of their vehicle were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries, the police added.
Thousands of migrants have in recent years transited into Greece from Turkiye in the hope of making it to western Europe.
With the stepping up of patrols in the Aegean Sea making it harder for migrants to reach Greek islands more are taking their chances by crossing the River Evros, a natural mainland border, and having traffickers take them from there by road.
Recently there have been an increasing number of accidents similar to that of Saturday.
NGOs have meanwhile been accusing Greece of illegal pushbacks — which Athens denies — of asylum seekers who make it across the river.
In an effort to reduce the flow of migrants, conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis two weeks ago called on the EU to “seriously consider” providing financial aid to help extend an anti-migrant steel fence along the border with Turkiye.
Athens has decided to extend by 35km a five-meter high steel fence which runs along the river.
The fence is currently 38 km long, and Athens aims to carry out the extension within a year, adding a total of 100 km by 2026.

 

Topics: migrants

Related

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
33 Europe-bound migrants dead in boat sinking off Tunisia
A Moroccan policeman speaks with a group of African migrants in Casablanca. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Morocco stops around 150 migrants from crossing into Spain’s Ceuta enclave

Germany ends nuclear era as last reactors power down

Germany ends nuclear era as last reactors power down
Updated 16 April 2023
AFP

Germany ends nuclear era as last reactors power down

Germany ends nuclear era as last reactors power down
  • The exit decision was popular in a country with a powerful anti-nuclear movement, stoked by lingering fears of a Cold War conflict and atomic disasters such as Chernobyl in Ukraine
Updated 16 April 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany switched off its last three nuclear reactors on Saturday, exiting atomic power even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.
While many Western countries are upping their investments in atomic energy to reduce their emissions, Germany brought an early end to its nuclear age.
It’s “the end of an era,” the RWE energy firm said in a statement shortly after midnight confirming the three reactors had been disconnected from the electricity grid.
Europe’s largest economy has been looking to leave behind nuclear power since 2002, but the phase-out was accelerated by former chancellor Angela Merkel in 2011 after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
The exit decision was popular in a country with a powerful anti-nuclear movement, stoked by lingering fears of a Cold War conflict and atomic disasters such as Chernobyl in Ukraine.
“The risks of nuclear power are ultimately unmanageable,” said Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, who this week made a pilgrimage to the ill-fated Japanese plant ahead of a G7 meeting in the country.
Anti-nuclear demonstrators took to the streets in several German cities to mark the closures.
Greenpeace, at the heart of the anti-nuclear movement, organized a celebratory party at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
“We are putting an end to a dangerous, unsustainable and costly technology,” said Green MP Juergen Trittin.
In front of the Brandenburg Gate, activists symbolically slayed a model dinosaur.
Initially planned for the end of 2022, Germany’s nuclear exit was delayed as Russian gas supplies dwindled.
Germany, the largest emitter in the European Union, also powered up some of its mothballed coal-fueled plants to cover the potential gap left by gas.
The challenging energy situation had increased calls domestically for the exit from nuclear to be delayed.
Germany had to “expand the supply of energy and not restrict it any further” in light of potential shortages and high prices, the president of the German chamber of commerce Peter Adrian told the Rheinische Post daily.
Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition CDU party, said the abandonment of nuclear power was the result of an “almost fanatical bias.”
Meanwhile the conservative daily FAZ headlined its Saturday edition “Thanks, nuclear energy,” as it listed benefits it said nuclear had brought the country over the years.
Outside observers have been similarly irked by Germany’s insistence on exiting nuclear while ramping up its coal usage, with climate activist Greta Thunberg in October slamming the move as “a mistake.”
As expected, the Isar 2 reactor in the southeast of the country, the Neckarwestheim facility in the southwest and Emsland in the northwest were disconnected from the electricity network before midnight.
Earlier, Guido Knott, CEO of PreussenElektra, which operates Isar 2, said it would be “a very moving moment” to power down the reactor.
The three final plants provided just six percent of Germany’s energy last year, compared with 30.8 percent from all nuclear plants in 1997.
“Sooner or later” the reactors will start being dismantled, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Funke group ahead of the scheduled decommissioning, brushing aside the idea of an extension.
The government has the energy situation “under control,” Habeck assured, having filled gas stores and built new infrastructure for the import of liquefied natural gas to bridge the gap left by Russian supplies.
Instead, the minister is focused on getting Germany to produce 80 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030.
To this end, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for the installation of “four to five wind turbines a day” over the next few years — a tall order given that just 551 were installed last year.
But the current rate of progress on renewables could well be too slow for Germany to meet its climate protection goals.
Despite planning to exit nuclear, Germany has not “pushed ahead enough with the expansion of renewables in the last 10 years,” Simon Mueller from the Agora Energiewende think tank told AFP.
To build enough onshore wind capacity, according to Mueller, Germany now has to “pull out all the stops.”

Topics: Germany nuclear reactor RWE energy firm Greenpeace

Related

Europe’s biggest nuclear reactor reaches full power
Business & Economy
Europe’s biggest nuclear reactor reaches full power
Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
World
Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

‘Special’ khurba bread keeps hunger pangs at bay during Ramadan in northern Pakistan

To make khurba, flour is first sifted into a pot and then baking soda, salt and water is added. (Supplied)
To make khurba, flour is first sifted into a pot and then baking soda, salt and water is added. (Supplied)
Updated 15 April 2023

‘Special’ khurba bread keeps hunger pangs at bay during Ramadan in northern Pakistan

To make khurba, flour is first sifted into a pot and then baking soda, salt and water is added. (Supplied)
  • Bread is prepared mostly at home by women in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region
  • Difficult to digest, khurba is a popular sahoor food that helps people stay full through the day
Updated 15 April 2023
Nisar Ali

KHAPLU: After offering afternoon prayers, Fatima carries wood from the roof of her house in northern Pakistan to her kitchen and lights a fire under a large, black stove as she prepares to make a local bread called khurba that is a Ramadan staple in the region.

In Khaplu Valley in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region where Fatima, 66, lives, no pre-fast sahoor meal is complete without khurba — known for keeping one full for long hours through the day — and a local version of salty tea called payoo chaye.

“The importance of khurba is that if anyone eats khurba during sahoor, he can’t feel hungry for long a time because this is not easily digestible,” Ghulam Hassan Hassanu, a local historian and writer, told Arab News, adding that one could even do hard labor while fasting if he or she had consumed the bread.

To make khurba, flour is first sifted into a pot and then baking soda, salt and water is added. The dough is kneaded into round balls and rested on a heated griddle so that it loses its moisture.

FASTFACT

In Khaplu Valley in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, no pre-fast sahoor meal is complete without khurba — known for keeping one full for long hours through the day — and a local version of salty tea called payoo chaye.

It is then cooked over a fire.

“We always eat khurba but this is a very special dish for us during Ramadan,” Fatima told Arab News at her home. “Once it is ready, we crumble the khurba (into pieces) and then we mix butter or apricot oil into the pot, and we eat the mixture during sehri,” she said, adding that the dish was “very healthy.”

Mazahir Hussain, a Khaplu-based hotelier, said that the bread was widely consumed during Ramadan and mostly prepared at home and unavailable in markets.

“Khurba is made in homes, not in hotels,” he said. “Women make this food in their homes in the traditional way.”

Hassanu the historian said that while the best quality khurba was made in Khaplu Valley, the famous bread was also prepared in the Kharmang, Shigar, Skardu and Rondu districts of the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

“In addition, it is also made in the Kargil and Ladakh valleys (of India),” he said. “And khurba is made in every place where the Balti people reside,” he added, referring to a local term for the ethnic Balti people from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Among the five popular types of bread, Hassanu said the first was rgia-rat, followed by thal-khur, biami-khurba, rxab-khur and mar-khur.

During the holy month, the rgia-rat, thal-khur and biami-khurba have been considered an important staple of diets, the historian added.

“Rgia-rat khurba is eaten on the same day while biami-khurba can be kept and eaten for 15 days as it is cooked in the oil-mixed heated sand,” he said.

“Due to the lack of moisture, it can be eaten for 15 to 16 days.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 khurba bread Pakistan

Related

Global Rahmah Foundation’s ‘Gifts for Eid’ project aims to help sick children smile again
World
Global Rahmah Foundation’s ‘Gifts for Eid’ project aims to help sick children smile again
Interfaith iftar held in Rome
World
Interfaith iftar held in Rome

Latest updates

Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody
Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India.
Saudi animated short ‘Saleeg’ selected to screen at top French festival
“Saleeg” will screen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (Supplied)
Saudi FM calls for end to escalation during phone calls to heads of Sudan’s military, RSF
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held calls with the commander of Sudan’s miltitary and the head of the RSF.
Philippines says no intention of interfering in Taiwan issue as regional tension grows
The Philippines has no intention of interfering in China’s affairs with Taiwan, officials have said. (File/AFP)
The UAE’s 1st, longest-running English daily paper, Khaleej Times, celebrates 45th anniversary
The UAE’s 1st, longest-running English daily paper, Khaleej Times, celebrates 45th anniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.