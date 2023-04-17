Son of Iran’s last shah set to make first visit to Israel

JERUSALEM: Iran’s exiled crown prince is scheduled to come to Israel this week on a visit that reflects the warm ties his father once had with Israel and the current state of hostility between Israel and the Islamic Republic.
Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last shah to rule Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, said Sunday that he will be delivering “a message of friendship from the Iranian people.”
He is set to participate in Israel’s annual Holocaust memorial ceremony on Monday night, said Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, who will host him. He is also set to visit a desalination plant, see the Western Wall and meet representatives of the local Bahai community and Israeli Jews of Iranian descent, she said.
Gamliel praised the “brave decision” by Pahlavi to make what she said would be his first visit to Israel. “The crown prince symbolizes a leadership different from that of the ayatollah regime, and leads values of peace and tolerance, in contrast to the extremists who rule Iran,” she said.
Pahlavi left Iran at age 17 for military flight school in the US, just before his cancer-stricken father Mohammad Reza Pahlavi abandoned the throne for exile. The revolution followed, with the creation of the Islamic Republic, the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran and the sweeping away of the last vestiges of the American-backed monarchy.
Pahlavi, who still resides in the US, has called for a peaceful revolution that would replace clerical rule with a parliamentary monarchy, enshrine human rights and modernize its state-run economy.
Whether he can galvanize support for a return to power is unknown. His father ruled lavishly and repressively and benefitted from a CIA-supported coup in 1953. The late shah also had close diplomatic and military ties with Israel.
That ended in 1979, when the Iranian revolution’s leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, declared Israel an “enemy of Islam” and cut all ties. Today, the countries are arch-enemies. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest threat, citing the country’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its support of hostile militant groups on Israel’s borders and its nuclear program. Iran denies accusations by Israel and its western allies that it is pursuing a nuclear bomb.
“I want the people of Israel to know that the Islamic Republic does not represent the Iranian people. The ancient bond between our people can be rekindled for the benefit of both nations,” Pahlavi said on Twitter.
Egypt faces a diplomatic challenge as Sudan plunges deeper into crisis
Clashes between Sudanese military forces and a paramilitary group have claimed dozens of lives since April 15
Capture of contingent of Egyptian soldiers by Sudanese rebels underscores the gravity of deteriorating situation
Yasmine Issa
CAIRO: Simmering tensions between Sudan’s ruling factions reached breaking point on Saturday when trucks with mounted machine guns and tanks began rolling through the streets of Khartoum, a city of 5.2 million people, and airstrikes and artillery fire bombarded neighborhoods from all sides, starting fires and wreaking destruction.
Fighting soon spread across the country, from Merowe in the north to El-Obeid in the south.
For Egypt, the situation in neighboring Sudan amounts to more than just a security crisis at its doorstep. On Saturday afternoon, a Twitter post surfaced that showed several Egyptian soldiers being held captive near Merowe. Numerous reports had been circulating about the Egyptian military’s presence at Merowe airport, which served as a base for joint military exercises for the two armies.
In statements to the media, Ibrahim Al-Shwaimi, a former Egyptian assistant minister of foreign affairs, clarified that the detained troops were carrying out joint training exercises with the Sudanese military, and were not party to the conflict.
Egypt’s concerns over Sudan’s stability comes as no surprise given Cairo’s long history of hot-and-cold ties with Khartoum. While Egypt has invested millions in development projects in Sudan, many issues such as territorial claims over the eastern section of the Egypt-Sudan border and the use of the Nile’s water remain contentious.
“Egypt seeks the stability of Sudan, the unity of Sudanese lands, the preservation of state institutions in Sudan, and the strength of its armed forces. The stability and strength of Sudan are the protection of Egyptian national security, the protection of approximately 1,200 km of common borders with our brothers in Sudan and the prevention of terrorist infiltration into our lands,” Egyptian parliamentarian Mahmoud Badr told Arab News.
“In all cases, the great Egyptian armed forces are able to maintain security in the southern direction, as they protected it in the western direction before, and we wish the Sudanese people goodness and stability.”
In just two days of violence, dozens of Sudanese have been killed and more than 600 wounded. Civilians are caught in the crossfire, with children trapped inside schools, and hospitals completely overwhelmed by the growing number of casualties.
Multiple civilians, including three workers from the UN’s World Food Programme, have been killed. The country’s airports were shuttered and its main telecommunications provider and TV channels shut down their services on Sunday.
This latest explosion of violence is the climax of several months of political tension and days of military mobilization. The clashes stem from events which transpired several years ago, after former Sudanese President Omar Bashir was deposed during a 2019 revolution and replaced by an interim government.
Two years later, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized power and implemented a military junta.
Fast forward to today — during the 2021 coup, April 2023 was set as the date for Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led government. However, a rift between former allies Al-Burhan and Dagalo grew wider as the two argued over the timetable for and hierarchy of the RSF’s full integration into the Sudanese military.
A few days before the current violence, RSF forces began to mobilize across the country. Now, both sides are blaming each other for lighting the Sudanese powder keg. The information blackout makes accurate reporting difficult: The RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces alternately claim that they control large swaths of cities and other Sudanese territory.
On Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir. The two discussed the recent situation in Sudan as well as the political and security roles of Egypt and South Sudan in Sudan.
The two leaders stressed the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing military clashes, calling for an immediate ceasefire and affirming their “full support for the brotherly Sudanese people in their aspirations toward achieving security, stability and peace.”
They also expressed the readiness of Egypt and South Sudan to mediate between the Sudanese parties, while cautioning that additional violence could lead to a further breakdown in the security situation in Sudan.
Separately, Sameh Shoukry and Ali Al-Sadiq, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Sudan respectively, held a phone call on Sunday to discuss the developments in Sudan and efforts to end the crises.
Shoukry conveyed to his Sudanese counterpart Egypt’s “deep concern over the continuation of the current armed confrontations, as they pose a threat to the security and safety of the brotherly Sudanese people and the stability of their country.”
The call also touched on the conditions of the Egyptian community in Sudan and the importance of preserving the security and safety of all Egyptians in Sudan.
They also emphasized that the consolidation of security and stability is the guarantee of the completion of the political transitional path and the achievement of construction and development in Sudan.
For its part, the RSF issued a statement offering assurance that Egyptian citizens in Sudan were safe, referring presumably to the soldiers in its custody. It added that the force was ready to hand Egyptian citizens over to their leadership as soon as the security conditions calmed down.
Khaled Mahmoud, an Egyptian writer and journalist specializing in Sudanese affairs, told Arab News that although the conflict may be limited in scope now, it has the potential to turn into a long-drawn-out crisis.
“The conflict may extend over time and not end or be resolved within hours or days ... similar to the Libyan or Syrian situation. It may extend geographically and move to other regions in Sudan. The matter may turn into a regional war by proxy and Egypt may get involved in one way or another in that war, and that is why Cairo wants to anticipate all this and treat the crisis from the beginning,” he said.
Sudan, Africa: Battles erupted yesterday between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces.
Badr said the latest crisis had placed Sudan in a delicate situation and he expressed hope that a ceasefire would end the conflict and prevent it from spreading.
Separately, Egyptian political analyst Ammar Ali Hassan weighed in on the crisis in a Facebook post. “Egypt has nothing to do with the conflict between Hamidati (Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo) and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and any Egyptian presence there took place in agreement with the official authorities — that is, Al-Burhan and Hamidati together,” he said.
“There is no wonder in Egypt’s continuous work for a stable Sudan, because this is in its interest.”
By Sunday evening, witnesses and residents said the Saudanese army had carried out airstrikes on RSF barracks and bases, including in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, and managed to destroy most of their facilities.
They said the army had also wrested back control over much of Khartoum’s presidential palace from the RSF after both sides claimed to control it and other key installations in Khartoum, where gun battles raged all day.
Syria’s foreign minister visits Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
ALGIERS: Syria’s chief diplomat has started a visit to Algeria and Tunisia as part of efforts to revive diplomatic relationships in the Arab world, more than a decade after his country was globally isolated amid President Bashar Assad’s crackdown on mass protests against his rule.
Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad was welcomed on Saturday in the lounge of Algiers airport by his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf.
In remarks broadcast by Algerian public television. Mikdad insisted that “relations between the two brotherly countries exist and will continue to exist … beyond the vicissitudes of the situation.”
He added: “My visit will be an opportunity for discussions between the two countries on the latest developments in the region. We need to strengthen this bilateral relationship.”
Algeria is one of the few Arab countries that did not cut off relations with Syria during the civil war that followed the 2011 uprising.
Mikdad notably praised Algeria’s help after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake that killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkiye.
He was also bearing a message from Assad to his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Algerian official APS news agency reported.
Assad consolidated control over most of the country in recent years and Syria’s neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.
Mikdad also made a recent trip to Egypt in a step toward normalizing ties.
He is scheduled to head to Tunisia on Monday, where he is to reopen Syria’s embassy.
Tunisian President Kais Saied announced earlier this month that he had directed the country’s Foreign Ministry to appoint a new ambassador to Syria.
His move was reciprocated by the Syrian government, according to the SANA news agency.
Two killed in Iraqi Kurdistan in strikes blamed on Turkiye
SULAIMANIYAH: At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region, officials said Sunday, blaming a drone strike carried out by Turkiye.
The strikes near the town of Penjwen, close to the Iranian border, targeted a vehicle carrying Turkish Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, one official said.
The PKK, which Ankara and its Western allies classify as a “terrorist” organization, operates rear bases in Iraq’s north.
Haval Abubaker, regional governor of Sulaimaniyah, expressed his “concern” about the “attacks” in a telephone call with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan.
“According to preliminary elements of the investigation, two people were killed and two others injured by these attacks,” Abubaker said in a statement, which did not name the victims or mention any link to the PKK.
Since 1984 the PKK has waged an insurgency in Turkiye that has claimed tens of thousands of lives, and Ankara has long maintained military positions inside northern Iraq where it regularly launches operations against them.
Abubaker expressed “hope that these attacks will stop, to preserve the security of the region,” according to his statement.
On April 7, drone strikes also blamed on Turkiye targeted the surroundings of Sulaimaniyah airport, when the commander of the Kurdish-led and US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces were present, as well as US troops.
Ankara denied any involvement.
Turkiye regards the SDF and its main component, the People’s Protection Units or YPG, as an offshoot of the PKK.
In July, artillery strikes blamed on Turkiye hit a park in Iraqi Kurdistan killing nine, which Ankara denied responsibility for and blamed the PKK.
Iraq’s ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change
Iraq, one of the countries worst-hit by climate change, endured a dozen major sandstorms last year
Ancient Babylonian treasures are slowly disappearing again under wind-blown sand in a land parched by prolonged droughts
UMM AL-AQARIB, Iraq: Iraqi archaeological marvels that have survived millennia and the ravages of war now face a modern threat: being blasted and slowly buried by sandstorms linked to climate change.
Ancient Babylonian treasures, painstakingly unearthed, are slowly disappearing again under wind-blown sand in a land parched by rising heat and prolonged droughts.
Iraq, one of the countries worst-hit by climate change, endured a dozen major sandstorms last year that turned the sky orange, brought daily life to a halt and left its people gasping for air.
When the storms clear, layers of fine sand cover everything — including the Sumerian ruins of Umm Al-Aqarib, “the Mother of Scorpions,” in the southern desert province of Dhi Qar.
Sandstorms have slowly begun to reverse years of work there to unearth the temples’ terracotta facades and many priceless artifacts, said archaeologist Aqeel Al-Mansrawi.
Archaeologists in Iraq have always had to shovel sand, but now the volumes are growing.
After a decade of worsening storms, sand at Umm Al-Aqarib now “covers a good part of the site,” that dates back to around 2350 BC and spans more than five square kilometers, he said.
In the past, the biggest threat was looting of antiquities at the ruins, where pottery fragments and clay tablets bearing ancient cuneiform script have been discovered.
Now the changing weather and its impact on the land, especially creeping desertification, spell an additional threat to ancient sites all across southern Iraq, said Mansrawi.
“In the next 10 years,” he said, “it is estimated that sand could have covered 80 to 90 percent of the archaeological sites.”
The fabled land between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers hosted some of the world’s earliest civilizations, the remains of which are under threat in modern-day Iraq.
The oil-rich country is still recovering from decades of dictatorship, war and insurgency and remains plagued by misrule, corruption and widespread poverty.
Compounding its woes, Iraq is also one of the five countries most impacted by some effects of climate change, including drought, says the United Nations.
Upstream dams in Turkiye and Iraq have reduced the flow of its big rivers, and more water is wasted by Iraq’s ancient irrigation system and outdated farming practices.
Summer temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) now often batter Iraq where droughts have parched agricultural areas, driving farmers and pastoralists into crowded cities.
“The sandstorms became more frequent, the wind became dustier and the temperatures increase,” said Jaafar Al-Jotheri, professor of archaeology at Iraq’s Al Qadisiyah University.
“The soil has become more fragile and fragmented because of the lack of vegetation and roots,” he explained.
As more farmers flee the countryside, “their land is left behind and abandoned and its soil becomes more exposed to the wind.”
Winds pick up “more sediment fragments that reach the archaeological sites,” Jotheri said, adding that the “sand and silt cause physical weathering and disintegration of buildings.”
The problem is compounded by salinization, said Mark Altaweel, professor of Near East Archaeology at University College London.
During extreme heat, he explained, water on the land surface evaporates so quickly that the soil does not reabsorb the crystals, which are left behind as a crust.
“When it’s hyper dry, the water quickly evaporates and that leaves that salt residue,” he said, adding that “you can see it on the bricks.”
Jotheri said that salt in the earth carried by sandstorms causes “chemical weathering for archaeological buildings.”
Iraqi authorities insist they are tackling the complex and multi-layered problem.
The government “is working to contain the sand dunes,” said Chamel Ibrahim, director of antiquities of Dhi Qar province.
He pointed to a plan to plant a “green belt” of trees at a cost of about $3.8 million.
But Jotheri voiced doubt, saying that to keep the vegetation alive, “you need a lot of water.”
When it comes to climate change, he said, “we are the country facing the most and acting the least. We are at the bottom of the list in terms of acting against climate change.”
Israeli judicial protest movement again crowds Tel Aviv
The protests were sparked by PM Netanyahu's attempt to curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges
TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis again took to the streets of Tel Aviv late Saturday to protest government judicial reforms they view as an attack on democracy.
The 15th consecutive week of protest came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 27 announced a “pause” to allow for dialogue on the reforms which were moving through parliament and split the nation.
“Let’s save democracy” read signs in a sea of Israeli flags waved by demonstrators. AFP journalists also reported smoke bombs and flares being set off.
Smaller protests also took place in the northern port of Haifa and outside the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin in Modiin.
Israeli media reported tens of thousands had turned out, as occurred in some previous demonstrations.
“We are fighting for our democracy. We have no other country,” one demonstrator, Nadav Tamir, 61, told AFP.
Karen Baron, a 45-year-old Tel Aviv psychiatrist, said: “I didn’t want to come today but my sister told me, ‘We have no choice’, and it’s true. We have no choice — we can’t lower our guard. We have to defend our country.”
The proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.
Netanyahu’s government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.
Saturday’s demonstration came a day after US rating agency Moody’s announced it was lowering Israel’s outlook from “positive” to “stable.”
It said the change “reflects a deterioration of Israel’s governance, as illustrated by the recent events around the government’s proposal for overhauling the country’s judiciary.
“While mass protests have led the government to pause the legislation and seek dialogue with the opposition, the manner in which the government has attempted to implement a wide-ranging reform without seeking broad consensus points to a weakening of institutional strength and policy predictability,” Moody’s noted.