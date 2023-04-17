You are here

OIC renews calls for ceasefire in Sudan, supports efforts to facilitate aid delivery

OIC renews calls for ceasefire in Sudan, supports efforts to facilitate aid delivery
This picture taken on April 16, 2023, shows Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, inspecting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) base in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

OIC renews calls for ceasefire in Sudan, supports efforts to facilitate aid delivery

OIC renews calls for ceasefire in Sudan, supports efforts to facilitate aid delivery
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and urged the involved parties to resort to dialogue. 

OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha expressed “his deep concern about the ongoing fighting and violence, which led to many casualties and injuries.”

“The escalation of fighting would have dire effects on civilians and the overall humanitarian situation in Sudan,” the OIC statement read.  

Previously, the OIC urged the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to halt fighting and resort to dialogue and negotiation.

The OIC said it supports international efforts to hold a truce to allow aid delivery and the evacuation of those wounded as well as stranded individuals near unsafe areas.

