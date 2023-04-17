US ambassador visits WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison

MOSCOW: US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said on Monday she had made a first visit in jail to Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Moscow of spying, and had found him in good spirits.
“This is the first time we’ve had consular access to Evan since his wrongful detention over two weeks ago. He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan’s immediate release,” Tracy said in a short statement in Russian on Telegram.
Gershkovich was arrested last month in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. His newspaper and Washington have rejected the charge of espionage, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
KHAPLU, Pakistan: Two mountaineers from Pakistan have set new climbing records as they scaled the world’s 10th-highest mountain in northwest Nepal on Monday.
At 8,091 meters, Mount Annapurna is one of 14 eight-thousanders, a small group of difficult peaks above 8,000 meters. It is widely considered one of the most dangerous climbs due to its difficult terrain and treacherous weather.
Upon reaching its summit on Monday morning, Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif set new records as the first woman from the South Asian country to reach Annapurna’s peak and the youngest climber to summit 11 out of the world’s 14, 8,000-meter mountains, respectively.
“Naila Kiani has now become the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna, while Shehroze has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit 11 peaks above 8,000 meters,” Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said in a statement.
Kiani, who is a banker based in Dubai and mother of two daughters, is now the first Pakistani woman climber to summit four peaks above 8,000 meters, Haidri said.
Kiani has previously summitted K2 (8,611 meters), Gasherbrum I (8,068 meters) and Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters). She went viral on the internet in 2018, after images of her wedding shoot at the K2 base camp were widely shared on social media.
At 21 years old, Kashif is on a quest to summit all 14 eight-thousanders and will be climbing Dhaulagiri next, which is the world’s seventh-highest mountain at 8,167 meters.
“Now after this, he would climb Mount Dhaulagiri. Then he will leave for China (to climb Mount Shishapangma and Cho You),” Kashif’s father, Salman Kashif, told Arab News.
“Six months ago, he was operated on for spinal surgery and we were upset about this expedition due to the surgery. We were very fearful about his trouble,” Salman said.
The family was “awake the whole night” as the young mountaineer climbed Annapurna.
“Though we were worried, but we (were) enjoying it.”
QUETTA: It was well past midnight when Mohammad Asif sat down with a group of friends at a roadside restaurant in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city earlier this week.
Like dozens of others around them, Asif and his friends would remain at the cafe almost until 4 a.m., chatting and laughing over multiple cups of piping hot tea.
In Balochistan’s provincial capital of Quetta, gathering with friends and family at roadside cafes after the fast-breaking evening feast known as iftar and staying out until the pre-fast sehri, or suhoor, meal has become somewhat of a tradition. People arrive at tea restaurants scattered throughout the city after iftar, usually after they are done with voluntary late night prayers known as taraweeh, and remain until dawn.
Indeed, the tradition of post-iftar meets for “chai and gup shup” (tea and gossip) is not just limited to Quetta but prevalent in most major cities of Pakistan.
“After iftar, people often go for outings with friends, with relatives … until sehri, they sit outside, it is a way of passing time for them,” Asif told Arab News at Chai Kada, a famous tea restaurant located on Quetta’s Samungli Road.
“Since this is the norm here, we are also following the norm. It gives us energy to sit here with friends,” Asif said, adding: “And tea doubles the energy.”
Pakistan is the largest international tea importer in the world, spending more than $600 million on the product each year. According to the Pakistan Tea Association which represents importers, Pakistan annually imports 250 million kilograms of tea.
But with inflation at a 50-year high in Pakistan, the price of one kilogram of tea has risen to Rs1,700 ($5.99) this year from Rs1,400 last year, forcing tea restaurants to hike the price of a cup of tea from Rs60 to Rs80 in Ramadan.
Despite the inflationary pressures and Quetta’s chilly weather, people still throng to restaurants late into the night, with vendors and waiters saying they have to double their supplies of tea and milk to keep up with demand.
“On normal days, we order 100 kilograms of milk for our hotel but in Ramadan, we increase the milk order to 200 kilograms from dairy farms because of the rush of customers who come after taraweeh prayers.” Khursheed Ahmed, a 25-year-old tea maker at Chai Kada, told Arab News.
As the tea keeps flowing, the customers keep showing up.
“We have 18 types of tea on our menu but Kashmiri chai, tandoori chai, green tea, coffee and chocolate chai are the most favorite items in Ramadan,” the owner of Chai Kada, Syed Azizuddin, told Arab News, saying that people loved their tea with a side of paratha, a type of oily flatbread.
“Our matka chai (served in clay cups) is the most famous,” Ahmed, the tea maker, said. “We also serve 10-12 types of parathas and drinks, including Kashmiri tea, coffee, green tea, lemon tea, but the best of all is matka chai, tandoori and raisin tea.”
Behind Ahmed, another tea maker brewed black tea in milk, sweetened it with dollops of sugar and added aromatic herbs and spices before pouring it into individual clay mugs and topping each serving off with a scoop of steamed milk.
As he rushed to serve the order to a table full of young men, another party of almost 20 people arrived at the cafe.
“In Quetta, 100 percent people fast in Ramadan and they stay outside until sehri time,” Azizuddin said. “They go back home at the time of sehri, so this is why there is such a rush at our hotels.”
Slow start on World Bank reform angers climate-hit countries
Growing demands for powerful financial institutions to change their lending practices so that less-wealthy nations can afford to harden themselves against rising seas
WASHINGTON: The World Bank meetings were supposed to be a first step in a new era of affordable loans for developing nations hard hit by climate change like Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Barbados, one of many Caribbean islands battered by worsening hurricanes.
But if this was a new era, the World Bank meetings that closed Sunday in Washington left Mottley feeling much like she did in the old one — sidelined by wealthy nations that balked at either providing more money themselves or significantly changing the lending rules for existing funds. And increasingly, beyond angry.
“I get really furious,” Mottley said, when hearing “that people are not ready, or people want to kick the ball down the road.”
She spoke at sessions held by the non-profit Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the World Bank meetings, where Mottley and some African leaders detailed the growing human and financial cost of natural disasters that are growing more relentless as the climate warms: a record-breaking tropical storm that sat over southern Africa for days last month, killing hundreds; tens of thousands of deaths from years of failed rains in the Horn of Africa; a formal declaration from Italy this month of a refugee emergency.
“How much more must happen?” Mottley asked. “How many more people must lose their lives?“
With a World Bank head appointed by former President Donald Trump on his way out, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others have been pledging a World Bank climate overhaul.
Momentum — and demands — have been growing for the World Bank and other powerful global and regional financial institutions to change their lending practices so that less-wealthy nations can afford to harden themselves against rising seas, worsening storms and other extremes of climate change. Developing nations also need help with the big investments it would take to move their economies away from climate-damaging coal and petroleum.
But so far, the governments with the biggest say, including the US, have been reluctant to put more of their own money into lending. As a group, they’ve also shied away from some of the changes in lending rules encouraged by Yellen and some others, fearing any move that could risk the World Bank’s AAA credit rating and make borrowing more expensive.
And looking ahead, advocates of freeing far more climate funding for countries primarily in the southern hemisphere worry no one is putting together the big tough plan that will turn lending-reform talk into action.
Some climate advocates expressed exasperation at one of the sole concrete steps approved by World Bank member countries at last week’s meetings: reducing the bank’s mandated ratio of equity to loans from 20 percent to 19 percent. That 1 percent percent tweak is expected to free about $4 billion a year for more lending.
The figure pales next to the $2.4 trillion that World Bank officials estimate developing nations need, in public and private funds, each year for the next seven to deal with climate change, pandemics and conflicts.
Developing nations complain — accurately — that the United States, Europe, China and other bigger economies have caused most of the climate damage and are leaving poorer nations to deal with the results.
The cost ranges from the Pacific island of Vanuatu struggling to move dozens of villages to higher ground to Pakistan dealing with sustained floods last year that covered a third of the country.
Global inflation and the strong US dollar have increased the debt burden on global and regional development loans in just the past year. Barbados’ interest rates on existing development loans soared, such as with an IMF loan whose rate went from 1.07 percent to 3.9 percent, Mottley said. She has spearheaded a World Bank lending-reform agenda, called the Bridgetown Initiative, by developing nations.
The US and other wealthy nations never made good on an old pledge to provide $100 billion a year in climate funding for developing nations by 2020.
US climate envoy John Kerry and other Biden administration officials make clear they see no point in asking a Republican-heavy Congress for that kind of money to give other countries for climate change.
Instead, the administration wanted to see how much money it could free up for developing countries with tweaks like the 1 percent cut in the equity-to-loan ratio, said Scott Morris, a former deputy assistant treasury secretary for development finance, now at the Center for Global Development research group.
Yellen last week called that move “responsibly stretching the balance sheet.” She promised discussions on “many more” procedural moves in the months to come.
There’s an argument, though, that Republicans in Congress would be more receptive to appropriating money for the World Bank, and that the Biden administration “ought to be willing to make the ask of Congress for this,” Morris said. The administration didn’t seem to anticipate “the degree of backlash” from developing countries against the modest steps so far, he said.
The World Bank and IMF spring meetings were the start of a series of upcoming global gatherings that advocates hope will build momentum toward significant action on emissions cuts and climate finance. They culminate with the annual UN climate talks in Dubai in November and December.
But climate is a “crisis that is obviously proving itself hard to adequately describe to people in a way that actually motivates them,” Kerry said at another side event to the World Bank and IMF meetings.
Evoking what international climate bodies say will be increasing flows of climate refugees worldwide, Kerry cited a 2015 refugee crisis in Europe, and the surge of nationalist and far-right political parties that followed.
“And the anger that my colleagues here, particularly Mia Mottley, have described is going to grow if we don’t respond,” Kerry said. “You’ve seen nothing compared to what is going to happen if we don’t respond more rapidly.”
Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm
Opponents of the unpopular pension reform are calling for people to bang pots and pans outside government offices during Macron’s address
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is aiming to calm public anger that threatens the ambitions of his remaining four years in power with a first televised address to the nation on Monday since he enacted protest-igniting pension reforms.
The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the second-term president to repair the damage done to his public image and legislative plans by forcing through an increase in France’s retirement age from 62 to 64.
Opponents of the unpopular reform called for people to bang pots and pans outside government offices during the address, with the rallying cry: “Macron won’t listen to us? We won’t listen to him!”
Weakened in parliament, where his camp lost its absolute majority in legislative elections last year, Macron’s government needs to reconstruct alliances of lawmakers to push ahead with his legislative program. That’s likely to be an uphill task in the uproarious climate of protest sparked by his retirement changes that pick at France’s cherished social safety net.
Labor unions that have been at the forefront of protests, mobilizing millions of marchers in 12 days of nationwide demonstrations and strikes since January, are vowing to fight on. They called for another mass protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day.
The pension changes were enacted into law Saturday, after months of upheaval, the day after the country’s constitutional body rejected some parts of the legislation but approved the higher minimum retirement age.
That key change — central to Macron’s plan and the focus of opponents’ protests — was intended to be a showcase measure of Macron’s second term. But it has come at significant cost to Macron: Opinion polls show the president’s popularity has plunged to its lowest level in four years.
His government argued that requiring people to work two years more before qualifying for a pension was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages. Opponents proposed raising taxes on the wealthy or employers instead.
UK police share sensitive info about children seeking asylum with immigration authorities
Biometric information has been collected from about 2,400 unaccompanied youngsters so far, sparking fears it might be used against them in deportation proceedings
At one stage, police officers were instructed to download the contents of children’s mobile phones
LONDON: Police in the UK have been collecting sensitive information from hundreds of unaccompanied children seeking asylum and then sharing it with immigration authorities, raising concerns that it might be used against them in deportation proceedings, The Observer newspaper reported on Sunday.
In 2016, British authorities launched Operation Innerste in an effort to prevent unaccompanied migrant children living in Home Office-provided hotel accommodation from falling victim to human traffickers. Police officers meet children to have what is described as a “welfare conversation” to help establish a “trusting relationship.” During the interview, the officers take the child’s photograph and fingerprints, and are authorized to use force to ensure the child remains at the location, the Observer said.
According to data released under freedom of information rules, officers have so far collected biometric information on 2,400 children. The Observer also discovered that at one time police were instructed to download the contents of children’s mobile phones. A checklist with Immigration Enforcement, a Home Office department, branding posted on the website of child protective services in Sussex stated that “mobile devices and any SIM cards are to be downloaded” and shared with the Home Office’s command and control unit.
The Home Office said the checklist was out of date and came from either Sussex Police or local authorities in the county, and that “the downloading of phones or devices in the possession of any child does not form a routine part of the safeguarding process.” However, police and local authorities said the checklist originated with the Home Office.
It is unclear whether any children have faced any form immigration enforcement activities, such as detention or deportation, as a result of information gathered during Operation Innerste. When The Observer asked for this information, the Home Office declined to provide it on the grounds that the records of each individual child would need to be checked manually.
“There are legitimate concerns about what this ‘safeguarding’ involves, when some police forces are prosecuting illegal entry and the Home Office is collecting data from these encounters, while seeking to undermine the right to claim asylum,” Benny Hunter, a youth worker and campaigner for the rights of child asylum seekers, told The Observer.
Meanwhile, there is little evidence that Operation Innerste has had much success in its stated aim of preventing young asylum seekers from disappearing. According to the Home Office, 13 of 30 children reported missing between April 2020 and November 2022 were found but 17 remain unaccounted for.
However, The Observer reported in January that 136 children had disappeared during the preceding 18 months from a single hotel in Sussex used to house asylum seekers, 79 of whom remained unaccounted for. Shortly after the story was published, Home Office minister Simon Murray admitted that his department had no idea where 200 missing children might be.
Patricia Durr, chief executive of children’s rights organization Every Child Protected Against Trafficking, told the Observer that a better approach to preventing unaccompanied minors from going missing would be to prioritize appropriate care, accommodation and support, in particular by ending the practice of putting them up in hotels.
A Home Office spokesperson told The Observer “We make no apologies for safeguarding unaccompanied migrant children and it is completely inappropriate to suggest that police should not be part of this process.
“The police conduct vital safeguarding checks for unaccompanied child migrants who arrive into the UK.
“Information is shared with the Home Office and local authorities to support these children’s welfare and safety, and to identify potential offenders and persons likely to expose children to harm.”