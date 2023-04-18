Comoros slams France over migration clampdown

You are here

An influx of migrants on Mayotte has led to shantytowns. (AFP)
AFP

  • Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu, ‘Take back,’ on April 20, after the end of Ramadan
  • Mayotte voted to remain a French overseas territory and later became a French department — a status rejected by the Comoros, which continues to claim the island
AFP

MORONI, Comoros: The Indian Ocean archipelago of the Comoros is urging France to step back from a looming operation that could see the forced return of illegal migrants from the neighboring French island of Mayotte.
Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu (“Take back”) on April 20, after the end of Ramadan.
Its goal is to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums in Mayotte and send those without papers back to the Comoran island of Anjouan, 70 kilometers (45 miles) away.
The operation was approved by French President Emmanuel Macron in February.
“We strongly recommend the French drop Operation Wuambushu,” Comoros government spokesman Houmed Msaidie said on Tuesday.
Anjouan governor Anissi Chamsidine said the island was unable to “cope with the violence created from Mayotte by the French state.”
Comoros’ President, Azali Assoumani, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia, last week told AFP he hoped the plan would be dropped, but acknowledged he lacked “the means to stop the operation through force.”
On March 18, Macron, in a phone call with Assoumani, expressed “concern regarding the social and security situation in Mayotte,” according to a readout by the French presidential palace.
Mayotte and the three islands of the present-day Comoros were French territories until 1975.
Following a referendum, three islands — Grande Comore, Moheli and Anjouan — declared themselves to be a separate country, the Union of the Comoros.
But Mayotte voted to remain a French overseas territory and later became a French department — a status rejected by the Comoros, which continues to claim the island.
Mayotte is France’s poorest department with around 80 percent of the population living beneath the poverty line and high levels of social delinquency.
But it also benefits from French infrastructure support and welfare, and this has caused an influx from the Comoros, with many migrants attempting the hazardous crossing on rickety boats used by smugglers.
Around half of Mayotte’s roughly 300,000 population is estimated to be foreign, most of them Comoran.
In 2019, France stepped up efforts to stem the flow, strengthening sea patrols that are supported by air surveillance.
In 2022, those resources facilitated the interception of 571 boats carrying 8,000 migrants. A total of 25,380 people were removed last year, mostly to the Comoros.
On April 5, civil society groups in Comoros warned that Operation Wuambushu was a “massacre waiting to happen” and urged international organizations to intervene.
Prominent figures in Mayotte have also spoken out, including Jean-Marie Burguburu, chairman of the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights.
He wrote to Gerald Darmanin, the French minister of the interior and overseas territories, to say the clampdown risked “worsening social tensions and divisions in a context that is already very fragile.”
“Mass expulsions” would also “infringe respect for the fundamental rights of foreigners,” he said.

Reuters

  • UN warns of a near collapse of Sudan's health system
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization’s chief called on Tuesday for the parties in the conflict in Sudan to provide access to medical facilities to all those requiring care, warning that medical supplies and personnel in the capital are running low.
“I want to be very clear: All parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing.
His comments came shortly after Sudan’s rival commanders agreed a 24-hour cease-fire from Tuesday evening after pressure from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the fighting that has engulfed the capital Khartoum.
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis in the country, including the near collapse of the health system.
Tedros said some hospitals were already closed or on the brink of shutting due to attacks and a lack of personnel and medical supplies. Some health facilities were reportedly being looted and others being used for military purposes, he said.
Supplies distributed to health facilities before the recent escalation of the conflict were exhausted and hospitals in the capital Khartoum were reporting shortages of personnel and life-saving medical supplies, he said.
In separate comments earlier on Tuesday, the WHO said it had documented three attacks against health care facilities since the fighting erupted in Sudan, one of which had killed at least three people.
“Attacks on health care are a flagrant violation of humanitarian law and the right to health, and they must stop now,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said.
Blackouts were making it difficult to render basic services, she said.
“It’s so dangerous for anybody to move anywhere, which is making it so difficult for staff to actually get to the hospitals,” she said.

Arab News

  • ‘We developed this campaign to share the stories of these communities at this special time,’ UK supermarket chain tells Arab News
  • Ad features British Muslim family hosting a feast, with music in English and Urdu
Arab News

LONDON: A new advert by Tesco to mark Eid celebrations aims to help British Muslims “feel seen, heard and understood,” the chief customer officer of the UK supermarket chain told Arab News on Tuesday.

“For so many Muslims, Ramadan and Eid are important moments in their calendar — with food at the heart of celebrations,” said Alessandra Bellini.

“We developed this campaign to share the stories of these communities at this special time and are proud to help them feel seen, heard and understood.”

About 4 million Muslims across Britain are set to mark the occasion for the end of Ramadan. The 30-second advert, titled “Alia’s ‘worth the wait’ samosas,” features a British Muslim family, led by mother Alia, hosting a feast featuring vegetable samosas.

The video is part of Tesco’s “Food Love Stories” recipes range, which promotes simple and accessible cooking.

George Rivers, Tesco’s head of campaigns, told Arab News: “It was really important to us to tell this story in an authentic and real way, so that’s why at every step of the journey we made sure to listen to, involve and consult with people with lived experience.”

The advert is the latest in a series of public relations releases by the supermarket chain, in tandem with ad firm BBH, which was hired by Tesco in 2015.

A Tesco press office spokesperson told Arab News: “We worked closely with the Race and Ethnicity Network at Tesco when developing the campaign, to ensure the experiences of Ramadan and Eid were represented authentically.”

BBH, using research from diversity and inclusion consultancy The Unmistakables, found that 67 percent of Muslims in the UK feel underrepresented or negatively portrayed in British media.

As a result, BBH and Tesco turned to Ramadan celebrations, including iftar feasts, as a way to boost the supermarket chain’s profile and cater to Britain’s growing Muslim community.

Helen Rhodes, BBH London executive creative director, said: “Our creative ambition was simple, to create work that is not only representative but also gave a voice to our Muslim creative industry.”

As part of the partnership, Tesco in 2017 featured a Christmas advert showing a Muslim family celebrating the occasion.

The advert garnered accusations that Tesco was disrespecting the Christian faith. In response, the supermarket said: “Everyone is welcome at Tesco this Christmas and we’re proud to celebrate the many ways our customers come together over the festive season.”

One Twitter user, @LouisePentland, said: “Apparently (a small minority of) people are upset with the Tesco advert because there are Muslim people in it. How ridiculous. Why not just enjoy Christmas and love everyone?”

Commenting on Tesco’s past Ramadan adverts, BBH said: “We focused on the moment of iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast. To commemorate the event, we used digital posters in a new way: On huge billboards, food appeared and disappeared in line with fasting times — so the plates filled up exactly at sunset, and then emptied again when the sun went up in the morning.”

Tesco’s series of campaigns with BBH led to a 275 percent increase in the number of mentions of the brand on social media, The Drum reported.

The supermarket chain’s new Eid advert has been praised for shining a spotlight on the country’s Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

After the advert was released on Twitter, many users praised Tesco’s attention to detail and the music played over the clip — a cover of the Rudimental song “Feel the Love” by Leo Kalyan, who used both English and Urdu.

The advert was met with widespread praise on Twitter. One user, @EduRashida, said: “Gorgeous ad. Would love to be able to access the soundtrack/know who did it.”

Another, @MissEmmaTurner, said: “Beautiful advertisement and absolutely right to celebrate and represent Muslims during Ramadan and Eid.

“It’s about time all faiths and celebrations are represented. Can’t wait to see more diverse ads going forward.”

AFP

  • But Kremlin did not say when Putin visited the southern region of Kherson and the eastern region of Lugansk
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had visited two frontline regions in Ukraine, prompting a strong rebuke from Kyiv which said he was viewing “the crimes of his minions.”
The Kremlin did not say when Putin visited the southern region of Kherson and the eastern region of Lugansk, which Putin claimed to have annexed last September without fully controlling them.
The Kremlin chief sent troops to Ukraine in February, 2022, triggering the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.
Ukrainian forces have said they are preparing for a spring counter-offensive.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Putin’s trip as “a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders author... to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time.”
After Putin’s visit was made public on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had shelled the central market area of Kherson, injuring six people.
Last year, Russia was beaten back in northern and southern regions and Moscow’s forces have made only incremental gains in eastern Ukraine.
Much of the fighting is now concentrated around the eastern town of Bakhmut which has become the longest and bloodiest battle of the conflict.
During his trip to Ukraine, Putin met Russian military commanders and discussed the situation on several fronts of the pro-Western country, the Kremlin said.
Video footage released by the Kremlin showed Putin disembarking from a helicopter as he visited the headquarters of the Dnieper army group in the Kherson region.
He also visited national guard headquarters in Lugansk in eastern Ukraine.
“It’s important for me to hear your opinion on the situation, to listen to you and to exchange information,” Putin said in the video, surrounded by senior military commanders.
The Russian leader wished the troops a happy Easter, which Orthodox Christians marked last Sunday, and gifted them copies of old icons, the Kremlin said.
His trips to Kherson and Lugansk came after the Kremlin said in March that the Russian leader had made a surprise trip to the port city of Mariupol that Moscow captured after a long siege last spring.
British military intelligence said on Tuesday that “heavy fighting” continued along the Donbas front line.
“However, there is a realistic possibility that Russia has reduced troop numbers and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk city, most likely to divert resources toward the Bakhmut sector,” it said in a statement on Twitter.
The statement said that in Bakhmut, Russia’s regular troops and forces from the Wagner mercenary outfit continued to make “creeping advances.”
“The front line in the town center largely follows the main railway line,” the statement said.
Ukraine, the statement said, wants “to free-up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to regenerate an operational reserve.”
The commander of Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russian troops were not abandoning their goal of taking control of Bakhmut “at any cost,” ramping up the use of heavy artillery and air strikes.
Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, for his part said that Russia currently had “no offensive potential for a strategic offensive operation.”
The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, meanwhile said he spoke with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
“We agreed on further coordination on the issue of providing aid in Ukraine and discussed further steps in this direction,” he said on Telegram.

Arab News Japan

Arab News Japan

Futoshi Matsumoto, the ambassador of Japan to Iraq, held a meeting with Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Al-Sudani on Monday to discuss ways to encourage private sector investment in the country.

The meeting was attended by Hajime Mori, representative of Sumitomo Corporation, Yutaka Ezaki, CEO of Toyota Iraq, and Sardar Al-Bebany, Chairman of Sardar Group.

During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of private sector investment in Iraq, and highlighted Toyota Iraq as a leading model for other companies to follow.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all parties to work together to encourage more private sector investment in Iraq and to further strengthen the economic ties between Iraq and Japan.

Arab News Japan

  • Applicants need to apply via the dedicated website JAPAN eVISA
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Foreign nationals residing in Saudi Arabia and the UAE who require a visa to visit Japan can now apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel, according to a statement released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Applicants need to apply via the dedicated website JAPAN eVISA, where upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant. When entering Japan immigration, the eVISA holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show visa.

New measures have also been implemented for Qatari nationals, who can now apply at Japanese embassies, consulate-generals or consulates, to have their passport registered. Upon registration, applicants will then receive a “Visa Waiver Registration” seal within their passport, which will entitle them to multiple short-term stays in Japan without a need for a visa for a period of 3 years (or expiration date of the passport).

JNTO’s Dubai office Executive Director Daisuke Kobayashi said the new measures will “will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes.”

“It is also especially timely as these measures have been activated in time for Eid travel, with visitors to Japan in the months of April and May able to enjoy and make the most of the spectacular spring climate and striking new green verdant landscapes,” he added.

Kobayashi said travel to Japan for the GCC region has been “steadily increasing, making it one of the few international markets showing post-COVID-19 recovery levels even surpassing the numbers of visitors achieved in 2019.”

