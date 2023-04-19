You are here

Ighalo double dents Ronaldo’s title dreams as Al-Hilal defeat Al-Nasser in Riyadh derby

John Duerden

  • The 2-0 victory leaves Al-Ittihad as the strong favorites to life the Roshn Saudi League title
John Duerden

The cheers rang around King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday night and surely there must have been similar celebrations over in Jeddah.

Al-Hilal had just defeated Al-Nassr 2-0 in a contentious Riyadh Derby, thanks to two penalties from Odion Ighalo, but perhaps the real victors were Al-Ittihad, who remain three points clear of second-place Al-Nassr at the top of the Roshn Saudi League and now have a game in hand.

Al-Nassr have only six matches remaining and so the loss was a huge blow to their hopes of winning title number 10 — and even Cristiano Ronaldo might not be able to do anything about it. He gave everything on the night but cut a forlorn figure as he walked down the tunnel after the final whistle, waved gleefully on his way by thousands of delighted Al-Hilal fans.

The victory was well deserved as Al-Hilal were the better team for much of the game, though the visitors will point to the intervention of the video assistant referee in denying them twice in the second half: First by ruling a Ronaldo goal offside on what looked like a very tight call indeed, and then with a penalty decision.

The result means that Al-Hilal remain in fourth place in the league, seven points behind Al-Ittihad having played two games more. The defending champions are effectively out of the running for top spot after some indifferent form of late but they certainly enjoyed this game and denting the chances of their rivals.

The victory will also stand Ramon Diaz’s men in good stead for next week’s King’s Cup semi-final against Al-Ittihad, and the AFC Champions League final first leg against Japan’s Urawa Reds on April 29.

Al-Nassr, playing their first game since the departure of Rudi Garcia as head coach, struggled to find top gear. Ronaldo did his best to get his team-mates going but this was not to be his, or their, night.

The Blues will wonder how they failed take the lead midway through the first half. Moussa Marega should have done better with his header from close range, even if Nawaf Al-Aqidi did make a diving save. He could only parry it to Ighalo, though, and the Nigerian had the entire goal to aim for but, somehow, he put the ball wide from inside the six-yard area.

Five minutes before the break, English referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot after Ighalo's spectacular overhead kick from inside the area hit the arm of Abdulelah Al-Amri. Ronaldo took a moment to talk tactics to Al-Aqidi but it didn’t do much good as the goalkeeper was sent the wrong way by the striker for his 17th goal of the season.

Early in the second half, Marega was denied by the legs of Al-Aqidi, though the ball almost squirmed through into the goal. Al-Nassr then started to show a little more going forward, and Anderson Talisca’s low drive from the right corner of the area was well-saved by Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

On the hour, Oliver gave the hosts a second penalty. Michael Delgado cut into the area from the left and was brought down by Jaloliddin Masharipov. Once again it was confirmed by VAR and, once again, Ighalo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

It looked as if the game was won. Al-Nassr could not build any momentum and began to grow increasingly frustrated. Talisca was lucky to escape with a yellow card midway through the half for a stamp on a prone Mohammed Jahfali.

Ronaldo seemed to have pulled a goal back with a fierce shot from inside the area but then came a video check which ruled he had been offside. It looked as though the five-time Ballon D’or winner had done enough to score his 12th of the season so far but VAR, perhaps surprisingly, decided otherwise.

That seemed to be that but suddenly it was Al-Nassr’s turn to contest a penalty decision after a Ronaldo free-kick hit the back of Ighalo and then the arm of Marega. Once again, the referee checked the monitor and changed his initial decision after seeing there was nothing the Malian could have done to avoid the ball.

Ronaldo’s rueful smile summed up Al-Nassr’s night. Had the spot kick been given, and converted, there would have been plenty of time to push for an equalizer as an incredible 15 minutes of injury time was added.

The title race is not yet over but Al-Ittihad are very much in the driving seat — and this particular Riyadh derby is likely to be remembered for a long time in Jeddah.
 

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Nasser

AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals

AC Milan put away Napoli, rejoin Europe’s elite in Champions League semifinals
AP

  • Milan advanced on 2-1 aggregate in the all-Italian matchup after beating the runaway Serie A leader 1-0 in the first leg
  • Milan’s seven European Cup and Champions League titles rank second only to Madrid’s 14
AP

NAPLES, Italy: Serie A champions last season. A Champions League semifinalist this season.

AC Milan are regaining their pedigree as a European power after a turbulent stretch marked by the end of Silvio Berlusconi’s ownership and financial issues.

The seven-time continental champion reached the last four of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Napoli on Tuesday with a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud proving decisive.

Also, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blocked a late penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s standout winger, with Giroud also having a penalty kick saved before his goal.

Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli with a header in stoppage time.

Milan advanced on 2-1 aggregate in the all-Italian matchup after beating the runaway Serie A leader 1-0 in the first leg.

“Everyone thought we were the underdogs, but we have a lot of heart, we put everything into this,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

Milan’s semifinal opponent will be either city rival Inter Milan or Benfica. Inter hold a 2-0 advantage entering the second leg against the Portuguese club at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Real Madrid eliminated Chelsea on the other half of the draw in the night’s other matchup.

Giroud scored two minutes before the break with a goal that was largely produced by the work of Milan’s prized winger Rafael Leão.

Leao gained possession in Milan’s own half and slalomed his way past Napoli’s entire defense before unselfishly picking out the unmarked Giroud to slot home into an empty net after pulling goalkeeper Alex Meret out of position.

Earlier, Meret had been the star, first by swatting away a penalty from Giroud that Leao had earned then blocking yet another clear look from Giroud, who was France’s starting center forward for the World Cup final loss to Argentina.

Napoli had Serie A scoring leader Osimhen back from a thigh muscle injury that kept him out of the first leg.

The hosts started out in full control but had trouble getting the ball to Osimhen, while Milan relied on counterattacks.

The scene inside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was electric at the start following a truce over the weekend between protesting fans and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis over high ticket prices and other issues.

But in the end, it was the small pocket of Milan fans making more noise, singing and stomping their feet in unison so hard that the stadium was rocking back and forth.

“I’m happy for our fans, who supported us when things were not going well,” Pioli said. “We’re proud to have fans like this.”

Milan’s seven European Cup and Champions League titles rank second only to Madrid’s 14 but the Rossoneri last raised the trophy back in 2007.

Milan’s Serie A title last year was also its first in a while — since 2011.

Berlusconi had controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to a Chinese consortium in 2017. US-based hedge fund Elliott Management took over the following year then the club was sold to another American investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners, last year.

Milan voluntarily removed itself from the 2019-20 Europa League to deal with financial fair play violations and only returned to the Champions League last season after a seven-season absence.

It might seem like old times again in Milan if the Rossoneri face 2010 champion Inter in a European derby.

Napoli, meanwhile, can now focus on closing out its first Serie A title in more than 30 years, since Maradona led the southern club to its only two Italian league championships in 1987 and 1990.

“We had a great run, but we could have done more,” midfielder Piotr Zielinski said of his team’s Champions League campaign before turning attention to Serie A. “This should motivate us to finish the season well. We still haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Napoli holds a seemingly insurmountable 14-point lead over Lazio with eight rounds remaining.

Maradona also led Napoli to its only European title in 1989 when the club won the second-tier UEFA Cup. This was Napoli’s first Champions League quarterfinal.

Topics: AC Milan Napoli UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid whip wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semifinals

Real Madrid whip wasteful Chelsea to reach Champions League semifinals
AFP

  • The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go
  • Real Madrid will likely play Manchester City in the semifinals
AFP

LONDON: Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday that wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate triumph, effectively ending the struggling London club’s season.

The home team, with Frank Lampard back in the dugout for a second spell, came into the match at Stamford Bridge with form and history against them.

They started brightly, playing enterprising football, but rued two huge missed chances in the first half that would have heaped pressure on the defending champions.

The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go.

Chelsea, the 2021 European champions, have now lost all four of their matches since Lampard returned to the club as caretaker boss earlier this month in place of the sacked Graham Potter.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same team that won the first leg 2-0 last week while Chelsea caretaker boss Lampard restored Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante to his line-up.

Roared on by an expectant crowd despite their current woes, the home side made a bright start against the 14-time winners.

They had a glorious chance to take the lead but Kante skewed his left-foot shot wide from about 12 yards.

The visitors, content to bide their time, looked sharp on the break.

Midway through the opening period Rodrygo created space for himself and thumped an effort against the outside of the post from an acute angle, though goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may have had it covered.

Luka Modric tested Kepa with a shot from an angle and five minutes before half-time Vinicius Junior skewed a shot wide from close range after a cross from the Croatia midfielder.

But Chelsea should have been ahead on the stroke of half-time when Reece James fizzed a ball across the box from the right and it fell to Marc Cucurella at the back post.

The defender took a touch and shot but Thibaut Courtois came flying out of his goal to save.

Kante had another golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second half but his close-range effort hit Eder Militao and deflected away to safety.

Real took the wind out of Chelsea’s sails with just over half an hour to go, when Rodrygo scored from close range after an assist by Vinicius.

Lampard made a number of attacking substitutions, bringing on Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in a desperate bid to get back into the match.

But Rodrygo found the net again in the 80th minute, tapping home after a clever assist from Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid will likely play Manchester City in the semifinals, with Pep Guardiola’s team 3-0 up against Bayern Munich after the first leg of their last-eight tie.

But Chelsea are contemplating the final weeks of a disastrous campaign despite a staggering spend of more than £500 million ($621 million) in the first year of the club’s new ownership.

Already out of both domestic cups, they are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and look unlikely to qualify for European football next season.

Topics: real madrid Chelsea UEFA Champions League

Man City aim to finish off Bayern in Champions League

Man City aim to finish off Bayern in Champions League
AP

  • Bayern and coach Thomas Tuchel are staking their faint hopes on home advantage and a promise to finally turn their team’s form around
AP

DUESSELDODRF: Manchester City and Bayern Munich’s seasons are each defined by one signing — for better or worse.

As City prepares to finish off Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday after beating the German champions 3-0 in the first leg, Erling Haaland has redefined the role of a modern striker.

Haaland has scored 47 goals in 40 games in all competitions, and has a possible 13 more games to play this season. The Norwegian scored against Bayern in the first leg after demolishing another German team, Leipzig, with five goals in the previous round.

Then there’s Sadio Mane. The Senegal forward was supposed to reshape Bayern’s attack into a fluid, flexible threat less reliant on a traditional striker when he joined from Liverpool last year as Robert Lewandowski left.

However, Mane has contributed little on the field in recent months and upset squad stability. He has been a bit-part player ever since a leg injury ruled him out of the World Cup, and was suspended from the squad for Bayern’s draw at Hoffenheim on Saturday for what the club called “misconduct” after confronting teammate Leroy Sane in the locker room following the loss to City. German media reported he had struck Sane in the face.

Tuchel has said Mane apologized like a “role model” in a process which had a “cleaning effect” on the squad’s atmosphere, but it’s yet to be followed by any improvement on the field.

Bayern and coach Thomas Tuchel are staking their faint hopes on home advantage and a promise to finally turn their team’s form around.

“We all know that we need a completely different performance. We know that we can do it but we have to bring it onto the field,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said after Saturday’s draw against Hoffenheim left Tuchel with two wins from five games since he replaced Julian Nagelsmann last month.

Center forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who missed the first leg with a knee injury, is back in training and could play in the second game. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has a broken leg, and scrutiny of replacement Yann Sommer has increased after he missed saves against City and Hoffenheim, while defender Lucas Hernandez is also out long-term.

Man City wants to expand stadium capacity to more than 60K

Manchester City has submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000, making it the third biggest ground in the Premier League behind Manchester United and Tottenham.

The stadium was one of 10 included in Britain and Ireland’s bid to host the European Championship in 2028. That bid said City’s stadium would have a capacity of 61,000.

City said Tuesday its plans will add about 7,000 new seats to the stadium by expanding the North Stand with a larger, single upper tier. They also include a new club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel, which would attract business from a new 23,500-capacity arena already under construction next to the stadium.

City estimates the plans will take up to three years to complete as part of an investment plan of £300 million ($370 million) in east Manchester.

City’s new capacity would climb above that of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium (60,704) and the Olympic Stadium in London (60,000), where West Ham plays.

Man United’s Old Trafford stadium has a capacity of 74,310, while Tottenham has 62,850 seats at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Topics: Man City UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich

Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 

Al-Nassr eyeing Zidane as new coach, reports Marca 
Arab News

  • Spanish sports daily says French coach would pocket almost $132m for two-year contract in Riyadh
  • Zidane is Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred choice for the role, CBS Sports report claims
Arab News

Al-Nassr could be set for a sensational swoop for Zinedine Zidane to replace departed coach Rudi Garcia, according to reports from Spanish sports daily Marca.

The report says that the three-time Champions League-winning French coach, one of the most successful managers in the world, would be in line to pocket almost $132 million for a two-year contract with the Riyadh giants.

Earlier, the publication had referred to a report by American broadcasters CBS Sports that claimed Zidane is Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred choice as new coach at Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese international, who made the move to Riyadh in December, and Zidane enjoyed a successful partnership during the latter’s reign as coach at the Bernabeu from 2016 until 2018.

Other big-name coaches linked with the Al-Nassr job include Ronaldo’s compatriot and former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho.

Garcia was sacked last week following inconsistent performances and rumors of dressing room unrest at Al-Nassr, with some of the senior players, including Ronaldo, believed to be unhappy with the French coach’s methods.

Al-Nassr were second in the Roshn Saudi League table, only three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad when Garcia was let go following a 0-0 draw with Feiha.

Interim coach Dinko Jelicic is set to take over coaching duties for the key Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal on Tuesday night. Al-Nassr did not comment on the reports before the kick off at 110pm KSA.

Topics: Zinedine Zidane Cristiano Ronaldo real madrid

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
Arab News

  • The Saudi No. 1 is out for 3 weeks after hurting his shoulder in training
Arab News

Al-Hilal have been dealt a major blow ahead of Tuesday night’s Riyadh Derby against Al-Nassr after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was ruled out for three weeks with an injury picked up on Sunday.

The club’s official Twitter account revealed that the Saudi No. 1 injured his shoulder ligaments and will now undergo a rehabilitation program that will rule him out of the match against the team sitting second in the Roshn Saudi League table.

Al-Owais was one of Saudi Arabia’s standout players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and performed heroically in the historic 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

Al-Hilal’s hopes of retaining the league title are slim as they sit in fourth place with 46 points, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven behind Al-Nassr, with seven matches of the season left.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Roshn Saudi League

