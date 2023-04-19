Booker brilliance as Suns sink Clippers, Celtics dominant

You are here

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dishes off as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday in Phoenix. (AP)
AFP

  • Darius Garland delivered a 32-point gem in Cleveland’s series-leveling rout of the New York Knicks
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker led a second-half rally as the Phoenix Suns came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 and level their Western Conference playoff series 1-1 on Tuesday.

Booker scored 18 points in the third quarter before finishing with a 38-point haul to complete a battling comeback by Phoenix, who had trailed by 13 in the second quarter against the Kawhi Leonard-inspired Clippers.

The Clippers stunned Phoenix at home in Game 1 on Sunday and appeared to be well on their way to taking a commanding 2-0 series lead after surging into a 49-36 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

But Kevin Durant, veteran Chris Paul and Booker sparked into life for Phoenix in the closing minutes of the first half to erase the Clippers lead, and Booker drained a 27-foot three-pointer on the stroke of halftime to make it a tie game at 59-59 at the break.

Booker then took over with a flurry of scoring in the third quarter to fire Phoenix into a 92-87 lead heading into the final quarter.

Durant finished with 25 points while Paul chipped in with 16 to help see Phoenix home as the series heads to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday.

“We wanted to protect home court in game two, we got one, and now we’re off to LA,” Booker said afterwards.

“It’s the playoffs, it’s win at all costs — doesn’t matter what happened these past two games. You’ve got to move on to the next one — it’s a new assignment for us.”

Leonard led the scoring for the Clippers with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Russell Westbrook had 28 points.

In other playoff action, Jayson Tatum starred as the Boston Celtics took a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks while Darius Garland delivered a 32-point gem in Cleveland’s series-leveling rout of the New York Knicks.

Tatum finished with 29 points as the second-seeded Celtics overcame a slow start to dominate the seventh-seeded Hawks for a 119-106 victory at Boston’s TD Garden.

“Playoffs are all about adjustments, trying to move on from game to game, seeing what you can do better — and I think we played better,” Tatum said.

“We want to be peaking at this time of year. Everybody’s healthy, playing the right way, playing really well — but we’ve got another level we can go to hopefully.”

Atlanta jumped out to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter before Boston’s offense clicked to give the Celtics a 28-25 lead heading into the second quarter.

Once in front, the Celtics never relinquished the advantage, opening up a 61-49 half-time lead and extending that to 20 points midway through the third quarter as Boston’s defense shut down Atlanta’s scoring.

Atlanta rallied to get within eight points of the Celtics in the fourth quarter, but Boston never looked like squandering their lead down the stretch and pulled away convincingly to ensure they will take a 2-0 advantage into game three in Atlanta on Friday.

Tatum finished with 29 points including five three-pointers, while Derrick White provided offensive support with 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 18 points.

Dejounte Murray led Atlanta’s scorers with 29 points while Trae Young finished with 24.

“They won, we lost — we’ve just got to be better,” Atlanta playmaker Young said.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers roared back into their best-of-seven series with the Knicks to score a 107-90 win.

Beaten 101-97 in game one on Saturday, the Cavaliers bounced back in spectacular fashion to score a blowout victory.

Cleveland opened up a 25-22 first-quarter lead and never looked back, outscoring Cleveland 34-17 in the second quarter to take a decisive grip on the contest.

New York failed to get within 15 points of the Cavs throughout the second half, as Cleveland powered on to lead by as many as 29 midway through the fourth quarter.

Cleveland point guard Garland produced a sparkling display with 32 points — 26 of them in a devastating first-half scoring burst.

Caris LeVert added 24 off the bench while Donovan Mitchell added 17 points with 13 assists.

The Knicks offense failed to fire, with the team’s 90-point total their second lowest tally of the season.

Julius Randle finished with 22 points while Jalen Brunson added 20.

Game three of the series takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday.

Topics: basketball

AP

  • A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour
AP

BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opened his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Spaniard, No. 2 in the world, converted five of his seven break opportunities to secure the win at the Rafa Nadal center court.

“It’s always different to play here, it’s not just any other tournament for me,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “I’m at home, with the fans behind me. It’s always nice and special.”

A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour. He had not competed since Miami in March, skipping Monte Carlo because of inflammation in his left hand and back pain.

“I feel great,” Alcaraz said. “Moving well, hitting the ball really well so I feel a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona.”

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 13th-seed who defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2.

Fifth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. The 40th-ranked Ruusuvuori rallied from 3-0 down in the final set.

Earlier, Casper Ruud reached the quarterfinals for a second straight year by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (1).

The third-seeded Norwegian lost to Shelton last year in Cincinnati, where the American was a relatively unknown college player ranked 229th in the world.

“I wanted my revenge,” Ruud said. “Different surface, different continent, different tournament ... I felt like I had a little bit more time here to build the points on clay, which is normal.”

The 20-year-old Shelton, who had his breakout tournament in Cincinnati, made his first appearances in clay-court tournaments this season and has reached No. 37 in the world. He was eliminated in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril.

Ruud won his first title of the year in Estoril this month. He will next face 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo or Francesco Passaro, who defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Also, Diego Schwartzman defeated Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-2 to set up second-round matchup against fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

David Goffin beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3. Qualifier Matteo Arnaldi defeated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-4.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Barcelona Open Nuno Borges

AP

  • Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated
AP

STUTTGART, Germany: Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the indoor clay Porsche Grand Prix on Tuesday for the British player’s second consecutive first-round loss.

In a meeting of two former Grand Slam champions, the 2017 French Open winner from Latvia broke Raducanu twice in the first set and ran away with the match in the second as she broke Raducanu to love in consecutive service games.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was in action for the first time since her first-round loss to Bianca Andreescu in Miami. The British player’s last win was in the tournament before, when she reached the fourth round at Indian Wells before losing to Iga Swiatek.

Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated. Badosa moves on to play qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

Beatriz Haddad Maia progressed after Martina Trevisan retired with the Brazilian leading 7-5, 1-1 in their first-round match for a potential meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

Anastasia Potapova won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against Petra Martic and could play Coco Gauff next. Tatjana Maria beat Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Topics: Emma Raducanu Jelena Ostapenko Porsche Grand Prix Stuttgart Open

AP

  • Kipchoge came to Boston as a heavy favorite to add the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon to his resume
  • The 38-year-old Kenyan insisted the course was “no challenge at all,” because he had trained well for the hills
AP

BOSTON: The rain might be gone if Eliud Kipchoge returns for another try at the Boston Marathon, as he said Tuesday he intends to do. The field might be thinner. The wind might be at his back.

But Heartbreak Hill will still be there.

The historic route from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay isn’t going to change, and that was the biggest problem for the two-time Olympic gold medalist who set a world record on the flattest of the major marathon courses and broke 2 hours in a completely controlled environment.

“I can’t win every time,” he told reporters a day after his slowest marathon ever and just his third loss in a major race to go with 12 victories.

“I was feeling good. And I think it’s just it’s a challenge. So let us discuss it as a challenge and move on,” he said. “You know, there is three things: Yesterday is a canceled check. Today is cash. And tomorrow is a promissory note. Let us forget about the canceled checks, let us talk of the cash and the promissory notes.”

A day after finishing sixth in his Boston debut, Kipchoge said he had a problem with his left leg that prevented him from pushing the pace. He would not elaborate — “I’m not a doctor” — but allowed that it was his upper leg.

“I tried to do what was necessary but it wasn’t working. So I put my mind just trying to cope with the pace and just to finish,” he said. “A lot of thought was going on in my mind but I said, ‘Hey, I can’t quit.’ I’ve been in this sport for a long (time). They say it’s important to win, but it’s great to participate and finish.”

In one of the most-anticipated arrivals in the race’s recent history, Kipchoge came to Boston as a heavy favorite to add the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon to his already unprecedented resume.

But after leading a pack of about a dozen runners through the first 20 miles, he quickly dropped behind in the series of climbs that have come to be known as Heartbreak Hill. He finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 23 seconds — 3 1/2 minutes behind back-to-back winner Evans Chebet.

“In a marathon, anything can happen,” women’s winner Hellen Obiri said Monday.

The 38-year-old Kenyan was not made available after the race, issuing a statement through the Boston Athletic Association and on social media. But he sat for a special session with reporters following the usual day-after news conference with Chebet, Obiri and wheelchair winners Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni.

He began by saying he was sorry to those who were counting on him to win. Asked to explain why he felt it necessary to apologize, he said: “I promised that I would run a fruitful race. So I am sorry. Most of you were expecting me to win.”

Kipchoge insisted the course was “no challenge at all,” because he had trained well for the hills. But his lack of experience with it may have been: His decision to run in front, instead of sheltering from the wind among the pack, was unusual; he also missed a water station right before he dropped out of the lead, something veteran Boston runners rarely do.

On his decision to run out front, he said: “This is sport, and we need to push. Sport is pushing yourself and actually enjoying it.”

On his decision to continue despite the leg injury: “Marathon actually is life. Sport is life. Resilience is one of the recipes for success. If you are not resilient then you cannot go anywhere. So it’s good to be resilient. ... That’s what’s required.”

Although Kipchoge had said his goal was to win all six major marathons — New York, which he’s never run, and Boston are the only ones he’s missing — he has not decided whether to run New York in the fall. He also has spoken of going for a third Olympic title next summer, which would make it unlikely he will be back in Boston next spring.

“I will take time to sit with my team and see what’s on the table for me,” he said. “But the main need now is to recover both mentally and physically.”

Kipchoge set a world record in Berlin in 2018, breaking the old mark by 78 seconds — then lowered it to 2:01:09 on the same course last fall. In a tightly controlled exhibition in 2019, he became the first human to break 2 hours for the 26.2-mile (42-kilometer) distance, completing it in 1:59:40.

But Boston does not have pacesetters or a flat, wind-protected course, like the one chosen for the record attempt in Vienna; nor does it change the day or start time based on the weather — it was cold and rainy in Boston on Monday, and sunny and 10 degrees warmer on Tuesday. Even the roads can pose a challenge, as Scaroni learned when the bumpy pavement loosened one of her wheels, forcing her to come to a complete stop.

On Tuesday, she agreed to donate the hex wrench she used to tighten it to the BAA for its race museum.

“The fortunate part is I’ve learned over my long career now how to be better equipped,” said Scaroni, who carries a hex wrench and replacement tires in case she gets a flat. “I wish I had a pit crew.”

Topics: Boston Marathon Eliud Kipchoge

AP

  • Milan advanced on 2-1 aggregate in the all-Italian matchup after beating the runaway Serie A leader 1-0 in the first leg
  • Milan’s seven European Cup and Champions League titles rank second only to Madrid’s 14
AP

NAPLES, Italy: Serie A champions last season. A Champions League semifinalist this season.

AC Milan are regaining their pedigree as a European power after a turbulent stretch marked by the end of Silvio Berlusconi’s ownership and financial issues.

The seven-time continental champion reached the last four of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw at Napoli on Tuesday with a first-half goal from Olivier Giroud proving decisive.

Also, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blocked a late penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s standout winger, with Giroud also having a penalty kick saved before his goal.

Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli with a header in stoppage time.

Milan advanced on 2-1 aggregate in the all-Italian matchup after beating the runaway Serie A leader 1-0 in the first leg.

“Everyone thought we were the underdogs, but we have a lot of heart, we put everything into this,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said.

Milan’s semifinal opponent will be either city rival Inter Milan or Benfica. Inter hold a 2-0 advantage entering the second leg against the Portuguese club at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Real Madrid eliminated Chelsea on the other half of the draw in the night’s other matchup.

Giroud scored two minutes before the break with a goal that was largely produced by the work of Milan’s prized winger Rafael Leão.

Leao gained possession in Milan’s own half and slalomed his way past Napoli’s entire defense before unselfishly picking out the unmarked Giroud to slot home into an empty net after pulling goalkeeper Alex Meret out of position.

Earlier, Meret had been the star, first by swatting away a penalty from Giroud that Leao had earned then blocking yet another clear look from Giroud, who was France’s starting center forward for the World Cup final loss to Argentina.

Napoli had Serie A scoring leader Osimhen back from a thigh muscle injury that kept him out of the first leg.

The hosts started out in full control but had trouble getting the ball to Osimhen, while Milan relied on counterattacks.

The scene inside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was electric at the start following a truce over the weekend between protesting fans and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis over high ticket prices and other issues.

But in the end, it was the small pocket of Milan fans making more noise, singing and stomping their feet in unison so hard that the stadium was rocking back and forth.

“I’m happy for our fans, who supported us when things were not going well,” Pioli said. “We’re proud to have fans like this.”

Milan’s seven European Cup and Champions League titles rank second only to Madrid’s 14 but the Rossoneri last raised the trophy back in 2007.

Milan’s Serie A title last year was also its first in a while — since 2011.

Berlusconi had controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to a Chinese consortium in 2017. US-based hedge fund Elliott Management took over the following year then the club was sold to another American investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners, last year.

Milan voluntarily removed itself from the 2019-20 Europa League to deal with financial fair play violations and only returned to the Champions League last season after a seven-season absence.

It might seem like old times again in Milan if the Rossoneri face 2010 champion Inter in a European derby.

Napoli, meanwhile, can now focus on closing out its first Serie A title in more than 30 years, since Maradona led the southern club to its only two Italian league championships in 1987 and 1990.

“We had a great run, but we could have done more,” midfielder Piotr Zielinski said of his team’s Champions League campaign before turning attention to Serie A. “This should motivate us to finish the season well. We still haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Napoli holds a seemingly insurmountable 14-point lead over Lazio with eight rounds remaining.

Maradona also led Napoli to its only European title in 1989 when the club won the second-tier UEFA Cup. This was Napoli’s first Champions League quarterfinal.

Topics: AC Milan Napoli UEFA Champions League

AFP

  • The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go
  • Real Madrid will likely play Manchester City in the semifinals
AFP

LONDON: Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League semifinals with a 2-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday that wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate triumph, effectively ending the struggling London club’s season.

The home team, with Frank Lampard back in the dugout for a second spell, came into the match at Stamford Bridge with form and history against them.

They started brightly, playing enterprising football, but rued two huge missed chances in the first half that would have heaped pressure on the defending champions.

The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go.

Chelsea, the 2021 European champions, have now lost all four of their matches since Lampard returned to the club as caretaker boss earlier this month in place of the sacked Graham Potter.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same team that won the first leg 2-0 last week while Chelsea caretaker boss Lampard restored Reece James, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante to his line-up.

Roared on by an expectant crowd despite their current woes, the home side made a bright start against the 14-time winners.

They had a glorious chance to take the lead but Kante skewed his left-foot shot wide from about 12 yards.

The visitors, content to bide their time, looked sharp on the break.

Midway through the opening period Rodrygo created space for himself and thumped an effort against the outside of the post from an acute angle, though goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may have had it covered.

Luka Modric tested Kepa with a shot from an angle and five minutes before half-time Vinicius Junior skewed a shot wide from close range after a cross from the Croatia midfielder.

But Chelsea should have been ahead on the stroke of half-time when Reece James fizzed a ball across the box from the right and it fell to Marc Cucurella at the back post.

The defender took a touch and shot but Thibaut Courtois came flying out of his goal to save.

Kante had another golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second half but his close-range effort hit Eder Militao and deflected away to safety.

Real took the wind out of Chelsea’s sails with just over half an hour to go, when Rodrygo scored from close range after an assist by Vinicius.

Lampard made a number of attacking substitutions, bringing on Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in a desperate bid to get back into the match.

But Rodrygo found the net again in the 80th minute, tapping home after a clever assist from Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid will likely play Manchester City in the semifinals, with Pep Guardiola’s team 3-0 up against Bayern Munich after the first leg of their last-eight tie.

But Chelsea are contemplating the final weeks of a disastrous campaign despite a staggering spend of more than £500 million ($621 million) in the first year of the club’s new ownership.

Already out of both domestic cups, they are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and look unlikely to qualify for European football next season.

Topics: real madrid Chelsea UEFA Champions League

