Greater philanthropy in Gaza during Ramadan lifts people's spirits

The initiatives involve individuals, various official charities and groups of people seeking to make a difference in the lives of the poor. (FILE/AFP)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  Israeli blockade has worsened economic conditions for residents
  Over 80% of families depend on foreign aid, 70% live in poverty
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA: The rise in charity during Ramadan helps to alleviate the harsh economic conditions in the Gaza Strip, particularly for the most vulnerable.

The initiatives involve individuals, various official charities and groups of people seeking to make a difference in the lives of the poor.

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation is among several organizations that provide tens of thousands of vouchers which can be used at most commercial stores. There are other bodies that distribute food baskets.

Interviewed at a store, Radwa Mahmoud, 62, said. “I received a voucher and I am here to choose the things I need. This is the third time that I have received a voucher over the past years. This is a smart and useful step. It helps us choose our needs (properly).”

“The economic conditions in Gaza are very difficult, we need constant assistance, but during Ramadan, the aid clearly increases. We hope that this aid will be throughout the year and not only in Ramadan,” she told Arab News.

During the month of Ramadan, the aid includes food parcels, cash, vouchers and children’s clothing.

In the Gaza Strip, poverty and unemployment are rising because of the Israeli blockade. For several years now 80 percent of Gazan families have had to depend on foreign aid, with over 250,000 people unemployed, or 50 percent of the working population. Seventy percent of the population live in poverty.

Many of these families depend on Ramadan when there is an increase in cash and other support which helps relieve their difficult living conditions.

The Assembly of Charitable Organizations in Gaza stated in a press release that about 150,000 families have been identified for special support in Ramadan, and aid is expected to reach them before the end of the month. An estimated 220,000 families need regular support, the organization stated.

The organization seeks to coordinate and administer all charity drives to ensure the aid reaches beneficiaries and to achieve transparency, integrity and fair distribution.

Fadi Khalil and members of his hospice initiative, consisting of nine people, provide daily meals, medical support and electricity for 2,000 poor families, particularly those whose breadwinners suffer from debilitating illnesses such as cancer and kidney failure.

Khalil relies on Facebook as the first way to reach those wishing to donate financially, support poor patients, or even communicate with those who need urgent help.

He said Ramadan was particularly special in terms of the increase in philanthropic initiatives, and there was a “luster” to the work carried out in Gaza.

Zaki Madoukh, who also works in the field, said that there are nearly 2,000 individuals and organizations assisting with these initiatives in Ramadan, providing food, cash, medicine and other support.

Madoukh said the holy month sees more people willing to make donations, often double the amount of the entire rest of the year, which also places extra responsibility on organizations to distribute the aid effectively.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Gaza

Elderly at Gaza care home welcome rise in visits, support in Ramadan

Elderly at Gaza care home welcome rise in visits, support in Ramadan
Updated 19 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Elderly at Gaza care home welcome rise in visits, support in Ramadan

Elderly at Gaza care home welcome rise in visits, support in Ramadan
  • Al-Wafaa Center needs greater aid to help more people, says director
  • Further healthcare, psychological counselling, food, clothing needed
Updated 19 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Forty men and women who live in the only home for the elderly in the Gaza Strip welcome the month of Ramadan because it means more visits by relatives and greater support to help them live comfortably.

“The month of Ramadan is a golden month for the elderly residing in the Al-Wafaa Center for the Elderly. There is an increase in donations and an increase in activities, as well as an increase in people’s visits to the elderly and spending time with them,” said Basman Alashi, director of the home, recently.

None of the residents — of between 65 and 80 years of age — have children or close relatives.

“We provide them with what we can of housing, clothing, food, medical care and psychological care within our available capabilities, which depend mainly on in-kind and financial donations from individuals in the Gaza Strip,” Alashi told Arab News.

“There are many requests to host larger numbers of our center, but our capabilities do not allow increasing the numbers. We have a capacity to accommodate up to 120 to 150 people, but our capabilities are limited,” he added.

During the month of Ramadan, donations increase dramatically. “What we usually collect in this month covers most of what we need throughout the year.”

Some of those in the home are in long-term care for paralysis and comas which require constant medical supervision. However, more than half are in good health and able to live relatively normal lives.

Those who are able to fast have iftar together in the center’s hall, where food is served either from donations or prepared in the kitchen.

Several religious, national and social occasions are held to help the residents feel they are part of society. In Ramadan, there are young volunteers who spend time with them, and help to make qatayef sweets in the evening.

“The beautiful atmosphere in Ramadan reflects on the psyche of the elderly in the center. The community’s participation in the (lives of the) elderly and their visits reflect on their mental health,” said Ibrahim Abu Afash, the home’s public relations officer.

“We try to provide them with whatever services we can in order to keep them happy. Our relationship with them is not an employee relationship, but rather a relationship of friendship and love, and I consider them to be my grandmothers and grandfathers,” Abu Afash told Arab News.

Abu Afash regularly takes pictures “of myself with them so I can keep them in my memory.”

He said old age represents “only a small part of their long lives, in which they suffered from deprivation of family, children and health. We must be friendly toward them to make them happy, whether in Ramadan or at other times.”

The center needs more than ILS500,000 (over $137,000) for operating expenses annually, most of which is collected through generous donations, mostly from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip or abroad during the month of Ramadan, according to Alashi.

The elderly makes up 4.5 percent of the 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip.

“We need compassionate hearts that visit the elderly, making them feel that Ramadan is a beautiful month with its good deeds as well as the behavior of people in it. We feel the obvious improvement in the psychology of the elderly here in this month as a result of the changes and the increase in visits and events,” Alashi said.

“We know that the month of Ramadan remains distinct from others, but we always strive to make all months and all times beautiful as best we can for these elderly people who live with us in this center that was established more than 40 years ago.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
  • Tunisians are on the front lines of a battle against an increasingly severe drought, now in its fifth year
  • Water levels at almost all of Tunisia’s 30-plus dams have fallen drastically, some as low as 17 percent of their storage capacity
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: It’s a feeble drip, drip, drip from the taps every night in Tunisia for six months. Spigots are cut off for seven hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. in a state-ordered water rationing in most regions across the country, including Tunis, the capital city.
Tunisians are on the front lines of a battle against an increasingly severe drought, now in its fifth year in the north African country, with the government issuing a sudden order to its population to ration their water usage from April to September — or risk fines or jail.
Households now need a supply of bottled water to wash, use toilets and prepare meals during late night hours. Authorities have also forbidden the use of potable water for irrigation of farmlands, watering green areas in cities and for cleaning streets and cars.
Water levels at almost all of Tunisia’s 30-plus dams have fallen drastically, some as low as 17 percent of their storage capacity.
The Sidi Salem dam in northwest Tunisia provides tap water to Tunis and along the Tunisian Sahel, including cities like Sfax, as well as water for irrigation around Tunis. But water stored there is at its lowest level since its construction in 1981, the newspaper La Presse reported, quoting Faycel Khemiri, the No. 2 official for dams and hydraulic works at the Agricultural Ministry.
Human-caused climate change, which is burning up the planet, has made droughts worldwide more likely, with higher-than-average temperatures drying up land and altering rainfall patterns. Drought has also plagued Tunisia in the past, historically devastating farmland and olive groves.
“Currently, we have reached the red line, the danger line in terms of water scarcity,” said Aymen Hmem, a member of an environmental group in the northeastern coastal town of Menzel Temime, which has a large dam on its outskirts.
There’s also concern over a potentially scorching summer in Tunisia — where temperatures can top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) — ramping up water demand and causing eventual protests over the cuts.
The country is already in the midst of an economic crisis. Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.9 billion loan agreement to help finance the state stalled late last year amid Tunisia’s political tensions.
Tunisia is experiencing its worst crisis in a generation as inflation hovers around 11 percent and food supplies are increasingly scarce, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Then came the water rationing order, a baptism by fire for many citizens, which coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan where people gather to break their fasts with large feasts and gatherings and water use is normally intense.
Ramadan is nearly over, but summer and the start of tourist season will turn up the heat. Tourism is a major source of income for Tunisia, with the country of about 12 million people boasting around 850 hotels.
To underline the seriousness of the water problem, the agriculture ministry has resorted to a punitive approach: Those who use tap water to wash their cars or other banned uses risk fines of 60 to 1,000 dinars ($20 to $320) or even prison sentences ranging from six days to nine months in the most serious cases. They can also be struck from the distribution list of the country’s state-owned water company, Sonede, cutting off their supply.
Radhia Essamin, from the Tunisian Water Observatory, said the decision to cut the water supply was not surprising, given the country’s worrisome water shortage. But it should have been handled differently, she said, notably with a campaign so people could prepare themselves ahead of time.
“That is why we consider these measures incomplete. Before taking any measures, the citizen must be ... made aware of the importance of water rationing,” she said. “A booklet should have been published (explaining) water consumption, storage, timing and the quantity allowed to be stored.”
Abdelkader Hmissi, who lives outside Tunis, said that although many people were caught by surprise by both the extent of the drought and measures to counter its effects, he was not.
Hmissi said he built a water tank two years ago in anticipation of a prolonged drought, and now shares his supply.
“We found the solution in this tank. And my brothers and neighbors use it, too,” Hmissi said.

Topics: Tunisia Drought

Iraq’s years of carnage still engrained in Baghdad streets

Iraq’s years of carnage still engrained in Baghdad streets
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

Iraq’s years of carnage still engrained in Baghdad streets

Iraq’s years of carnage still engrained in Baghdad streets
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: There are places around Baghdad where I’ll sometimes say a silent prayer for the dead when I pass — on certain residential streets, at a particular restaurant, in a square where minibuses gather.
Today, people go about their daily business in these places, perhaps no longer thinking of the horror that took place years ago right where they are walking. For me, each site has become indelibly linked to the carnage I saw and the pain people suffered there.
As an Associated Press photographer, I covered 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion of my country. At the height of the sectarian butchery following the invasion, I and other photographers rushed to the scenes of suicide bombings, rocket strikes and shootings around Baghdad nearly every day, sometimes multiple times a day.
Iraqis today remember the pervasive fear of that era, but with so many bombings, the specifics of individual attacks may have faded. This series of composites joins some of my photos from the years of the US occupation and new ones from today, aiming to bring together past and present. Here are the stories behind a few of them.


SADRIYAH INTERSECTION
In this large intersection jammed with minibuses loading up passengers, a car bomb ripped through the crowds on April 18, 2007, killing at least 140 in what was then one of the deadliest single bombings since the US invasion.
When it went off, I was at the site of that morning’s first bombing, which had killed dozens, and as the firefighters rushed to the second blast, I hitched a ride with them. We were among the first on the scene at Sadriyah. The stench of burned flesh filled my nostrils. Blackened bodies were strewn among twisted, smoldering minibuses. Survivors loaded pieces of human beings onto wooden vegetable pushcarts to take away.
The next day when I went back, I saw the girl. She was with her mother, searching among the remaining debris and body parts. The mother’s feet were bare, covered in ash. She smeared ashes on her face as she screamed for her missing husband: “Ahmed, where did you go? I can’t do it without you. Your daughters need you.”
I saw the look of silent terror in the eyes of the girl as she trailed her mother, holding her little sister and absorbing the scene. I took her picture.
I went back to Sadriyah several weeks ago. The minibuses blared their horns, and people thronged a nearby street market. I relived that day 16 years ago like I was watching it in a cinema. Those closest to a bomb seem to evaporate without a trace, I thought. This intersection was their last resting place.


CAMP SARA
This Baghdad district got its name from a wealthy Armenian Christian woman who once owned the area when it was farmland. As Armenians fled oppression in Turkiye and elsewhere in the early 20th century, she let refugees settle on her land, and by the 1950s, it was built up as an almost entirely Christian neighborhood.
On Oct. 4, 2006, two car bombs went off within minutes of each a few dozen meters apart on a main commercial street of the district. All along a block of the avenue, buildings were shattered, blackened, a few collapsed almost completely. At least 16 people were killed and dozens wounded. Some young men carried a frail elderly woman on a chair to safety. Others used tarps to carry pieces of bodies. Everyone was running — either away from danger or toward loved ones to see if they were alive.
“You have no God,” a resident named Dureid shouted in his shock as if the militants behind the blast were there to listen. “You are not Muslims. Aren’t these Iraqis? What is their crime?”
The explosion was only one of many by Sunni Muslim extremists that hit Christian areas over the years. Camp Sara was once one of the nicest parts of Baghdad, with good restaurants and a different vibe from the rest of the city. Today, the buildings are cleaned up, but the street looks the same, down to the electricity poles that haven’t moved.
Still, everything has changed. Most of Camp Sara’s Christians have been driven away by violence. Dureid has moved to another part of Baghdad; a man in a striped shirt who stood next to him in my photo is in the United States. Camp Sara has become like any other part of Baghdad, its distinctiveness another victim of that bloody time.


KARRADAH
It was Army Day, Jan 6, 2008, marking the founding of the Iraqi army, and a little celebration was being held on a street in Karradah, a middle-class area of Baghdad. I was one of several media cameramen there as residents came out to cheer for soldiers. The doorman from one of the houses, Abu Adel, put a flower into the barrel of one soldier’s rifle and kissed him on the cheeks. The next instant, a suicide bomber unleashed his blast.
Only a few yards away, I was thrown to the ground, wrenching my back, but kept taking pictures. The celebration had been transformed into mayhem, with scorched cars and buildings and the torn bodies of 11 dead. Among the dead was Abu Adel.
I went back to the site a few weeks ago. It’s once again a quiet street with its villas and houses. As I took pictures, a doorman from one of the houses approached me. His name was Ali Ahmed. I asked him if he had been here that day and showed him my old photos of the explosion.
Ahmed started to weep. “I should have died that day,” he said. He had been about to go with Abu Adel to put a flower in the soldier’s rifle, but first had to deal with a broken generator. “There were only seconds between me and death,” he said. We found him in the background of one of my photos, behind some bloodied soldiers. I took a new picture of him in the same spot: his older self stepping back into his younger self.
I too nearly died that day. At other times, I felt I was only inches from death, seeing those who by chance were on the wrong side of that thin line. I tell myself God kept me here for my children and my wife. Every day I have with them is a gift.
A place can be bonded to an emotion, like when a couple revisits all the sites where they first fell in love.
Sometimes, that emotion is horror.

Topics: Iraq

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
  • Holding of such votes was impractical and would only worsen the country’s polarization
  • Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections overseen by clerical bodies that vet candidates
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday ruled out the holding of popular referendums on state policies.
Iran faced calls for a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself during anti-government protests last year, and a moderate former president recently suggested such votes should be held to decide major policies as a way of reducing divisions.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say over such policies, rejected the idea when asked about it during a meeting with university students.
“Where in the world is this done? Is it possible to hold a referendum for various issues of the country?” he asked. “For any single issue, the country would be engaged in debate and arguments and polarization for six months, so that a referendum can be held on that issue.”
He appeared to be referring to recent remarks by former President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, who had suggested holding referendums on domestic and foreign policies.
Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections overseen by clerical bodies that vet candidates. Under the constitution, a referendum is only possible if two-thirds of parliament votes for it and a 12-member constitutional body — half of whom are appointed by the supreme leader — approves.
Iran saw months of nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the ruling clerics, marking a major challenge to their four-decade rule.
The protests died down earlier this year amid a violent crackdown by authorities, though there are lingering signs of discontent.
Iran held referendums to establish an Islamic Republic and approve a new constitution shortly after the 1979 revolution. It held another referendum in the late 1980s to amend the constitution.

Topics: Iran

