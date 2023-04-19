You are here

  • Home
  • Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns

Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns

Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns
US President Joe Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36 percent in mid-2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62wk9

Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns

Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns
  • Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021
  • He will run for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s public approval fell to 39 percent this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency, as the US economy showed signs of losing steam, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a modest decline from last month, when 42 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s performance as president.
Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36 percent in mid-2022. It has remained near that level since then.
Biden declared last Friday he was running for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign.
He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.
Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, spent much of his 2017-2021 presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33 percent in December 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low.
Respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll were most likely to cite the economy as the biggest problem facing the country, with one in five pointing to it. Crime and the environment were each picked by about one in 10 respondents as America’s top problem.
One potential bright spot for Biden: 68 percent of respondents said they were opposed to federal courts overturning FDA approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug.
The result was the latest to show a clear majority of Americans siding against efforts to curtail abortion rights.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,029 US adults, using a nationally representative sample. The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.

Topics: US Joe Biden

Related

Biden makes late-night TV debut as president
Media
Biden makes late-night TV debut as president
White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
World
White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Updated 15 sec ago

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Updated 15 sec ago
MUSKO, Sweden: The United States looks forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member before the alliance’s upcoming summit in July and will encourage Turkiye and Hungary to ratify accession, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday during a visit to Sweden.
Along with Finland, Sweden applied to join NATO in May last year. Finland’s application was processed in record time and it became the 31st member of the alliance earlier this month.
Sweden’s accession has been held up by Turkiye and Hungary, who have yet to ratify Sweden as a member.
“We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). To be clear, we look forward to that to happen before the summit in July,” Austin told a news conference.
“We encourage our allies, Turkiye and Hungary, to ratify Sweden’s accession as soon as possible.”
Austin was in Sweden to hold talks with Defense Minister Pal Jonson about the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s NATO application.
Sweden’s defense minister said Austin’s visit, which included a tour of the underground naval base at Musko, was signal of the United States’ commitment to Sweden’s security “on a bilateral basis” and was an opportunity for Sweden to showcase its military capabilities.
The Musko base contains a naval dockyard, workshops, offices, warehouses and a hospital, all excavated deep beneath the rocks of Musko island during the 1950s and 60s.
It was designed to service Sweden’s warships and submarines shielded from any enemy attack by hundreds of meters of rock.
The US defense secretary’s visit also coincides with Sweden’s biggest military exercise for more than a quarter of a century, Aurora 23.
Around 700 US marines will take part in the exercise as well as troops from Britain, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France.
In total, around 26,000 military personnel will take part in exercises around Sweden on land, at sea and in the air.
The Aurora exercises run until May 11.

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
  • The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a procurement network it accused of supporting Iran’s drone and military programs, targeting companies and suppliers in China, Iran and elsewhere in the fresh action aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), which was already under US sanctions, and the entity’s front companies and suppliers in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China that Washington said have enabled PASNA’s procurement of goods and technology.
“The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability.”

Topics: US Treasury sanctions Iran drones

Related

Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Middle-East
Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy
Middle-East
Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
  • Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police
  • London's Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

LONDON: A French publisher called on British police Wednesday to cease their investigation of an employee who it said was arrested on his way to the London Book Fair and questioned for hours about French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and his pension reforms that sparked months of protests.
Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police and was told to return to the UK in four weeks, the publisher said.
Circumstances over his arrest remained unclear two days after Moret was detained and questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station on Monday night from Paris.
London’s Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped.
But a police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man stopped at the train station when Moret arrived was interviewed by port officers under a law that allows them to question someone who may be involved in terrorism. Under the law, an officer may stop and question someone without grounds for suspecting the person is or has been involved in terrorism.
The publishers said officers justified questioning Moret by claiming he participated in the turbulent protests against Macron’s decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.
The publisher, which said French authorities had been complicit in the matter, suggested they had “whispered” questions to their British counterparts. In addition to the “disturbing questions” about the French government, Moret was also asked to name anti-government authors the publisher worked with.
“Asking the representative of a publishing house, in an anti-terrorism context, questions about his authors’ opinions means pushing even further the logic of political censorship and repression of dissenting views,” La Fabrique said. “In a context of increasing authoritarianism of the French government, in the midst of a social movement, this element is chilling.”
Police said the man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of willfully obstructing their examination.
The publisher said Moret was arrested for refusing to provide passwords to unlock his phone.
A person being questioned under the Terrorism Act of 2000 can be found in violation of the law if they don’t provide passwords or codes to unlock electronic devices, according to the law.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the suspect had been been released on bail on Tuesday evening. No charges were filed, but the investigation continued.
The French Foreign Ministry said it had no information or comment on what led to the arrest. It said it had offered Moret consular protection.

Topics: UK police Editions La Fabrique French President Emmanuel Macron pension protest

Related

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
World
Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform
World
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road
  • "Saucepans will not allow France to move forward," Macron said as he visited a wood factory in the village
  • "You will always see me with people... I have to keep going," he added
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

MUTTERSHOLTZ, France: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said protesters bashing pots and pans would not help France forward as he toured the country hoping to turn the page on his unpopular pension reform.
Pot-bashing, a form of protest with a long history in France, began during Macron’s address to the nation on Monday evening after he signed the bill into law over the weekend.
Police pushed back dozens of protesters banging kitchenware earlier in the day ahead of the president’s arrival in the eastern village of Muttersholtz in the Alsace region.
“Saucepans will not allow France to move forward,” Macron said as he visited a wood factory in the village.
“The reality across the country is not just those making noise with pans or grumbling.”
“You will always see me with people... I have to keep going,” he added.
The president made very few public appearances to speak to voters during the three months after announcing the deeply unpopular pension reform, whose flagship measure is hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Political opponents and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their campaign against the law and called for a new day of mass protest on May 1.
Around a hundred people from the CGT and CFDT unions gathered in front of the mayor’s office in Muttersholtz earlier on Wednesday, using frying pans and pan lids as well as whistles and horns to make noise.
After several requests from police to move back from the area, where local authorities have banned demonstrations, officers used force to push them 200 meters (650 feet) away.
On Tuesday evening, a private trip by Macron to Saint-Denis, northeast of Paris, also saw around 300 demonstrators voice their anger at his pension changes, which were signed into law last week.
“People will make themselves heard but that’s part of the moment,” an aide to the president told reporters on Wednesday, adding that there would be “expressions of anger most probably, support perhaps.”
The scenes recall Macron’s visits around France during the so-called “Yellow Vest” protests of 2018-19, when the head of state was frequently confronted by angry hecklers or protesters.
He was slapped in the face in 2021 by a 28-year-old unemployed mediaeval history enthusiast during a visit to a small town in southeastern France.
After Wednesday’s visit to a construction company in Muttersholtz, Macron is set to visit a school in the southern Herault region on Thursday.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron Protesters pension

Related

Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
World
Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm
World
Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
  • The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a "mistake" and "without basis"
  • A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A documentary being aired by Nordic public broadcasters Wednesday claims Russia is suspected of having a spy program in the North Sea planning the sabotage of energy infrastructures in Northern Europe.
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a “mistake” and “without basis,” reiterating its appeal for “a transparent and impartial international inquiry” into the sabotage of the Baltic Sea Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022.
A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information on wind farms and communication cables.
The report cited intelligence officials in the Nordic countries.
The Russian spy program is known by the acronym GUGI, or the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, according to DR.
One ship documented was the Admiral Vladimirsky, officially an oceanographic research vessel, that was observed sailing near large offshore windfarm parks off Britain and Denmark at the end of 2022.
When a DR team approached the vessel in a dinghy, masked and heavily-armed men appeared on deck, an excerpt published by the Danish broadcaster showed.
Russian intelligence is also accused of using fishing trawlers, cargo ships and even yachts kitted out with underwater and radio surveillance technology, the investigation claimed.
The documentary, titled “The Shadow War,” says Norwegian police who boarded two Russian fishing trawlers discovered old Soviet-era radios, with an operator in a locked compartment.
In Sweden, 27 suspect vessels have allegedly sailed through its waters or docked in its ports in the past five years, SVT said.
In Norway, over a period of 10 years, at least 50 Russian vessels “had the possibility to collect information clandestinely,” according to a tally based on the ships’ Automatic Identification System (AIS), NRK said.
Segments of the documentary have already been released, with the full report due to be broadcast late Wednesday.
It elicited an immediate response from Moscow, which has blamed the West for the spectacular sabotage involving the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
“The media in these countries have made a mistake in their investigation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“They prefer to once again accuse Russia without basis.”
“We would prefer that they focus more attention on the attacks against Nord Stream and on a transparent and impartial international inquiry,” he said.

Topics: Russia Nord Stream 2 pipeline spy programme

Related

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. (AP)
World
UN Security Council rejects Russian demand for Nord Stream probe
Kremlin: Important to identify object found next to Nord Stream pipeline
World
Kremlin: Important to identify object found next to Nord Stream pipeline

Latest updates

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
First Jordanian film to compete in 76th Cannes Film Festival
First Jordanian film to compete in 76th Cannes Film Festival
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Saudi, French foreign ministers emphasize importance of ending Sudan violence
Saudi, French foreign ministers emphasize importance of ending Sudan violence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.