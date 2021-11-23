You are here

  • Home
  • White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
President Joe Biden greets soldiers as he arrives at Fort Bragg on Air Force One to mark the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qg62

Updated 1 min ago
Reuters

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024

White House says Biden intends to run again in 2024
Updated 1 min ago
Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden, 79, has suffered a dip in his job approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.
“He is. That’s his intention,” Psaki said as Biden flew aboard Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.
Questions have arisen about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 should Biden decide not to run again. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found her with a 28 percent job approval rating.
Biden underwent his first physical examination on Friday since taking office in January and doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. Doctors said he was fit to serve.
Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been buoyed last week by congressional passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another $2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.

Topics: Joe Biden

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
  • Abiy was awarded the Nobel for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war.
“This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.
An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office. The United States and others have warned that Africa’s second-most populous country could fracture and destabilize the Horn of Africa.
The statement by the prime minister, a former soldier, did not say where exactly he will go Tuesday. His spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Let’s meet at the battlefront,” the 45-year-old prime minister said.
In response, the spokesman for the Tigray forces Getachew Reda tweeted that “our forces won’t relent on their inexorable advance toward bringing (Abiy’s) chokehold on our people to an end.” The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade of the Tigray region of some 6 million people, but they also want Abiy out of power.
The prime minister’s statement also claimed that the West is trying to defeat Ethiopia, the latest pushback against what his government has described as meddling by the international community. Envoys from the African Union and the US have continued diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a cease-fire to the fighting and talks without preconditions on a political solution.
Shortly after Abiy’s announcement, a senior State Department official told reporters the US still believes “a small window of opportunity exists” in the mediation efforts.
In a year’s time, Abiy’s government has gone from describing the Tigray conflict as a “law enforcement operation” to an “existential war.” With Ethiopia’s military reportedly weakened in recent months, and with its retreat from Tigray in June, ethnic-based regional forces have been stepping up and Abiy’s government has called on all able citizens to join the fight.
The prime minister chaired an executive meeting Monday of the ruling Prosperity Party, and Defense Minister Abraham Belay told state media that “all security forces will start taking special measures and tactics as of tomorrow.” He declined to elaborate.
Abiy’s announcement brought shock from the man who nominated him for the Nobel, Awol Allo, a senior lecturer in law at Keele University in Britain. “The announcement is replete with languages of martyrdom and sacrifice,” he said in a tweet. “This is so extraordinary and unprecedented, shows how desperate the situation is.”
The prime minister in his 2019 Nobel acceptance speech spoke passionately about war: “I crawled my way to peace through the dusty trenches of war years ago. ... I witnessed firsthand the ugliness of war in frontline battles. ... War is the epitome of hell for all involved. I know because I have been there and back.”
Abiy was awarded the Nobel for making peace with neighboring Eritrea, on whose border he fought while stationed in the Tigray region.
The terms of that peace deal have never been made public. Critics of the current conflict allege that the deal was instead an agreement for the two countries to wage war on the Tigray leaders, who were unpopular among many Ethiopians for their repressive 27-year rule despite significant development gains.
Eritrean soldiers have been blamed for some of the worst atrocities in the war, even as Abiy denied for months that they were inside Tigray.

Topics: Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed

Related

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
World
African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
World
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
AFP

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

‘Jabbed, cured or dead,’ Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge
  • Outgoing Chancellor Merkel warned that Germany’s current Covid curbs “are not enough.”
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germans faced the stark warning Monday that they would be “vaccinated, cured or dead” from Covid by the end of winter, while Austria returned to a partial lockdown as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic.
Belgium and the Netherlands are still reeling from clashes that rocked weekend protests against new anti-Covid measures.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte labelled three nights of unrest “pure violence” by “idiots” and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo called violence at a 35,000-strong protest in Brussels “absolutely unacceptable.”
Europe’s return to the pandemic’s epicenter has been blamed on a sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, the highly contagious Delta variant and colder weather moving people indoors again.
“Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
But in a stark reminder that the vaccine does not necessarily stop infection, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive on Monday despite being double-jabbed.
Castex, who will isolate for 10 days, tested positive after a meeting in Brussels with De Croo, whose office later announced he and several ministers would quarantine.
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Germany’s current Covid curbs — including barring the unvaccinated from certain public spaces — “are not enough.”
She told a meeting of leaders of her conservative CDU party that the situation was “highly dramatic,” according to participants.
With intensive care beds swiftly filling up, Germany’s worst-hit regions have ordered new shutdowns, including the closure of Christmas markets.
The restrictions mirror those in neighboring Austria, which closed shops, restaurants and festive markets on Monday, the most drastic restrictions seen in Western Europe for months.
Its 8.9 million people are allowed to leave home only to go to work, shop for essentials or exercise.
The Alpine nation also plans a vaccine mandate from February 1, one of few places in the world to so far to announce such a move.
“Look around you, nobody is here,” said Anelia Lyotin, manning a stall in Vienna selling nuts and dried fruit.
“This situation now is bad for everyone and the only solution is that everyone gets vaccinated,” said the 36-year-old.
Across the border in Slovakia, unvaccinated people were also facing curbs blocking them from entering non-essential stores.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in European cities at the weekend.
Dozens were arrested in the Netherlands over unrest that began in Rotterdam on Friday, and Belgian police fired water cannon and tear gas at protesters on Sunday.
A crowd of 40,000 marched through Vienna on Saturday decrying “dictatorship.”
French security forces arrived in Guadeloupe after a week of unrest over Covid measures, with President Emmanuel Macron pleading for calm on the French Caribbean island.
The Red Cross said in a report on Monday that the pandemic had damaged the “fabric of society.”
It said that women and migrants were among the most affected by secondary effects of the crisis such as income loss, food insecurity, reduced protection against violence and worsening mental health issues.
Austria’s decision to reimpose a partial lockdown came after Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg criticized the “shamefully low” vaccine rate — 66 percent compared to France’s 75 percent — and banned the unjabbed from public spaces.
When that proved ineffective, he announced a nationwide lockdown, with an evaluation after 10 days.
In Germany, the EU’s most populous nation, just 68 percent of the population is fully jabbed.
The country has urged all vaccinated adults to get a booster jab to combat waning vaccine efficacy after six months — a call echoed by two French advisory bodies on Monday.
The European Medicines’ Agency said it was evaluating an application by Johnson & Johnson to be approved as a top-up shot, having already approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

Related

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
World
French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe
World
‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
Updated 53 min 9 sec ago
AP

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
Updated 53 min 9 sec ago
AP

PARIS: France’s prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, hours after returning from a visit to neighboring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activities in isolation, his office said. Officials at the prime minister’s headquarters did not comment on whether Castex has any virus symptoms.
One of Castex’s daughters tested positive Monday after her father returned from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels, and Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.
De Croo’s office said he will be tested Tuesday and will self-isolate while awaiting the result, according to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF.
While 75 percent of France’s population is vaccinated, the number of virus infections has risen quickly in recent weeks. Hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus are also rising in France, though are so far well below the crisis levels of earlier surges.
French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19 last December, and other government ministers have also had the virus.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe
World
‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Minister praises Saudi Arabia’s use of digital health technologies in virus fight

Indian farmers continue protest despite repeal of controversial agricultural laws

Indian farmers continue protest despite repeal of controversial agricultural laws
Updated 23 November 2021

Indian farmers continue protest despite repeal of controversial agricultural laws

Indian farmers continue protest despite repeal of controversial agricultural laws
Updated 23 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

Indian farmers said on Monday they would continue with their protests demanding minimum support prices for all produce, despite the government’s announcement that it would repeal three contentious farming laws that first triggered the movement over a year ago.
Farmers from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the country’s agriculture is concentrated and yields are high, have been protesting since September 2020 against laws that deregulate the agricultural sector and, as they say, leave them at the mercy of private players.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi caved to their demands, announcing on Friday that the three laws would be withdrawn, thousands of farmers gathered in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. 
They said protests will continue until the government introduces a law to guarantee minimum support prices, or MSPs, for all produce. The government mainly buys rice and wheat at guaranteed prices, but farmers say it benefits only a small portion of those employed in agriculture — a sector that employs some 50 percent of India’s workforce.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, said in a letter addressed to Modi on Sunday that guaranteed prices should be made a “legal entitlement of all farmers” for all agricultural produce.
“We will continue with our protest,” said Rakesh Tikait, president of the Indian Farmers’ Union, while addressing the rally in Lucknow. “There should be guaranteed law on the MSP.”
Other demands put forward by farmers include dropping over 100 police cases registered against them with charges of vandalism and causing public disorder during protests. 
“A set of demands have been placed before the government, and the government should hold dialogues with farm unions and discuss their demands,” Ashutosh Mishra, spokesman of All India Farmers’ Struggle Coordination Committee, told Arab News. 
He added that farmers are aware the government had decided to withdraw the laws keeping in mind upcoming regional elections. Sunil Pradhan, another farming leader from Uttar Pradesh, said: “Had there been no election this government would not have backed down.”
Farmers are the most influential voting bloc in India, and winning Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, where local polls are slated for early next year, is seen as crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the general election in 2024. 
Lucknow-based political analyst Ram Dutt Tripathi sees the continuing rallies as a display of a “trust deficit” between farmers and the government. 
“Farmer leaders don’t trust the Modi government, so they will wait for the actual repeal (of the laws) by parliament,” he told Arab News. “Politically the movement has upset the BJP’s (electoral) prospects.” 

Topics: India

Related

Aramco eyes new investments in India after Reliance scraps deal
Business & Economy
Aramco eyes new investments in India after Reliance scraps deal
Located 45 km off the southern shores of the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, the homes were built using nothing more than elements found in nature. (Photos/ Getty Images) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian ‘treasure islands’ set for return to former glories

‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe

‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe

‘Explosive’ COVID-19 riots paralyze France’s Guadeloupe
  • Vaccine demonstrations also sparked colonial era grievances such as inequality, poverty and exclusion felt by youths and the elderly
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

POINTE-A-PITRE, France: School canceled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: Days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 have brought normal routines on France’s Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill.
Paris authorities sent elite police and counterterrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest COVID-19-related headache in France’s overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Vaccination rates in France’s overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures.
Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that COVID-19 jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
Overnight Sunday, police arrested 38 people after curfew violators looted and torched shops and pharmacies, and two security forces were injured.
Macron acknowledged the gravity of the situation and urged local politicians not to mix the pressing issue of COVID-19 with colonial era grievances and also longstanding complaints the territory is economically neglected by Paris.
“We will not give in to lies, distorting of information and the exploitation by some people of this situation,” he told reporters on a visit to the northern French city of Amiens, calling the situation “very explosive.”
“We do not play with health and we will not let the health of the French be played with for the sake of political infighting,” he added.
The police reinforcements began dismantling protesters’ road barricades shortly after their arrival, according to Colonel Jean Pierre from the gendarmerie in Pointe-a-Pitre, the island’s main city.
Prime Minister Jean Castex, Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Health Minister Olivier Veran will later on Monday hold an emergency meeting with Guadeloupe lawmakers to discuss the situation on the island.
The barricades had impeded traffic, forcing the closure of schools on Guadeloupe’s main island on Monday, the Education Ministry said.
The Guadeloupe prefecture said protesters fired on security forces and firefighters, adding that “organised gangs” were now also involved in the unrest.
Even though some barricades had been dismantled, “the situation remains uncertain concerning road traffic and the possibility of staff and students moving smoothly and safely seems compromised at this stage,” the local authorities said in a statement.
Thirty people will appear in court on Monday in Pointe-a-Pitre for allegedly participating in the unrest, according to local prosecutor Patrick Desjardins.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal called the situation “intolerable and unacceptable” and vowed a tough response against a “small minority” who were intimidating health workers, preventing pharmacies from opening and even using barricades to block ambulances.
A dusk-to-dawn curfew from 6:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m is currently set to last until Tuesday.
Over the weekend, Guadeloupe’s main trade union the UGTG called for continued protests.
While the demonstrations were sparked by the vaccine mandate, they also express “the depth of suffering, inequality, poverty and exclusion felt by the people, notably youths and the elderly,” said UGTG Secretary General Maite Hubert M’Toumo.
Since summer, Guadeloupe’s vaccination drive has picked up, with 90 percent of healthcare workers vaccinated, as well as nearly half the general population. In mainland France, the vaccinate rate is close to 75 percent of the population.
In the neighboring French overseas territory of Martinique meanwhile, a general strike has been called for Monday, calling for an end to obligatory vaccination for health workers but also for wage rises and other social grievances.

Topics: France Guadeloupe Coronavirus

Latest updates

Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital
Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital
Riyadh Season: Concept stores spreading cultural heritage through local products
Siwara, one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)
Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia.(AP file photo)
Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden
Powell ‘right person’ to lead Fed, fight inflation: Biden
Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise
Israel starts vaccinating young children as coronavirus cases rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.