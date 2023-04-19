You are here

Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
Girls walk out of a building as Iraqi Yazidis gather for a ceremony marking the Yazidi New Year at the Temple of Lalish in a valley near the Kurdish city of Dohuk, Apr. 18, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 19 April 2023
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
  • Hundreds came to Lalish to mark the Yazidi New Year — which to the faithful commemorates the creation of the universe
  • When Daesh invaded Iraq in August 2014, one of their targets was Sinjar, the Yazidis’ historic home on the Nineveh Plain
AFP

LALISH, Iraq: One by one, members of Iraq’s minority Yazidi community light oil lamps to mark their New Year at a sacred shrine, but for Omar Sinan the celebration cannot erase the atrocities of extremist rule.
In 2014, the Daesh group swept across swathes of Iraq, carrying out horrific violence against the Kurdish-speaking community whose non-Muslim faith the extremists considered heretical.
Daesh massacred thousands of men and abducted thousands of women and girls as sex slaves.
Tuesday night as the sun set over the Lalish stone shrine in northern Iraq, Yazidis began lighting oil lamps, 365 of them, one for each day of the year.
Hundreds came to mark the Yazidi New Year — which to the faithful commemorates the creation of the universe by angels and celebrates nature and fertility.
Six years after Iraq declared victory over Daesh, the Yazidis came to Lalish barefoot and dressed in white.
The men wore embroidered vests over their shirts while women donned traditional head coverings, featuring gold coins.
“Before, this was a time for celebration and our joy was immense. But today... we cannot forget what we have been through,” said Sinan, attending the celebration with his children.
The Yazidis follow an ancient religion that emerged in Iran more than 4,000 years ago and is rooted in Zoroastrianism. Over time it incorporated elements of Islam and Christianity.
The community was persecuted for years, including under Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
When Daesh invaded Iraq in August 2014, one of their targets was Sinjar, the Yazidis’ historic home on the Nineveh Plain, in a remote corner of the country’s north.
“Ever since the genocide, there is sadness in our hearts. It won’t go away,” said Sinan, a 37-year-old mathematics teacher.
“This sadness will live in us for eternity.”
During the New Year celebration, Yazidis pay their respects at the graves of relatives, and those who can afford it slaughter a sheep and offer some of the meat to the poor.
Iraq’s federal government in Baghdad has dedicated the first Wednesday of April as a holiday for the Yazidi community.
Before Daesh marched into their villages in 2014, there were 550,000 Yazidis nationwide out of a worldwide total of 1.5 million, including in neighboring countries and the diaspora.
But after the massacres and the abductions, nearly 100,000 fled abroad, according to the United Nations. Most went to Europe, Australia and Canada to try to build new lives.
Arabic-language teacher Faleh Jomaa, 60, was among those who decided to stay in Iraq with his wife and three children, unlike his four brothers and their families who emigrated to Germany.
“The Yazidi community has suffered 74 genocides over time but it rises again each time, like plants from the depth of the Earth,” he said.
In January, Germany’s parliament recognized the 2014 massacre of Yazidi by Daesh as a “genocide,” following similar moves by parliaments in Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands.
On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani said “political and security measures” have yet to be adopted to allow displaced Yazidis to return to Sinjar.
In March, his government allocated $38.5 million to rebuild Sinjar and villages in the Nineveh Plain.
According to the UN migration agency, IOM, more than 200,000 Yazidis who survived Daesh brutality are still displaced living in and outside camps across Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.
“The needs of displaced persons and returnees in Sinjar remain high,” the IOM said in a report in January, noting a “lack of adequate shelter and basic services... including running water, electricity, health care and education.”
Daesh extremists “destroyed around 80 percent of public infrastructure and 70 percent of civilian homes in Sinjar City and surrounding areas,” it added.
Khawla Abdou, who fled with her husband and eight daughters to Germany, chose to return home this year to mark the New Year in Lalish.
“We came to pray to God on this sacred day so that he could free our daughters who are still held by the enemy,” the 67-year-old said.
“May God hear our prayers and free our daughters. We cannot forget them and we will never forget what happened in Sinjar.”
According to the IOM, more than 2,700 Yazidis are still missing, some held by extremists.

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced
UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced
  • Closure of Jadah 5 in Qayyarah in the country’s north was done ‘without adequate notification or preparation’
  • Aid workers, who had also criticized the closure as hasty and chaotic, said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Fitr
AP

IRBIL: The UN expressed concern on Wednesday over the Iraqi authorities’ swift closure this week of a displacement camp that had housed more than 300 families with alleged ties to the militant Daesh group.

The UN office in Baghdad said in a statement that the closure the previous day of the camp known as Jadah 5 in the town of Qayyarah in the country’s north was done “without adequate notification
or preparation.”
Aid workers, who had also criticized the closure as hasty and chaotic, said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday that follows the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Initially, the Migration and Displacement Ministry had set a closure deadline for May. Jadah 5 was one of the last remaining camps for the displaced in Iraq, which still has some where 1.2 million people internally displaced after years
of conflict.
Aid groups have pushed back against their closures, fearing that vulnerable families, including many women and children, would struggle to integrate in their hometowns and would be stigmatized for their perceived or real affiliation with Daesh militants. Camp residents had said they fear violence from militias and tribes if they go back to their towns
of origin.
“The humanitarian community is concerned by the impact of the closure of the camp,” the UN office said and reiterated the UN’s long and principled support for “voluntary, informed, safe and dignified return of all” internally displaced persons.
Ali Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, said that each family was given 1,500,000 Iraqi dinars (about $1,030) to find new housing. He did not explain why the deadline was
pushed up.
Iraqi authorities in late 2020 began a push to close all displacement camps across the country, hoping it would boost reconstruction efforts that have lagged, years after the defeat
of Daesh.
Most camps have since been closed, except for those in Iraq’s northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region and also Jadah 1 in Qayyarah, which houses Iraqi detainees with Daesh ties who were formerly held in neighboring Syria’s Al-Hol camp.
International organizations have cited rampant violence and lawlessness in Al-Hol and called for countries with citizens housed there to repatriate them.

 

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians
Mohammed Najib

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians
  • Neil Dauxois, 26, the son of an Algerian mother and French father, walked 3,900 kilometers from his home city of Lyon on a grueling journey that took 10 months
  • ‘I met many people of different religions who opened their doors to me. Without the help of these people, my journey would have been impossible,’ he said
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A Muslim man who walked from his native France to Jerusalem has spoken of the warm welcome he received from Palestinians when he joined them for prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Neil Dauxois, 26, the son of an Algerian mother and French father, walked 3,900 kilometers from his home in the city of Lyon. His grueling journey took 10 months, during which he passed through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkiye, Cyprus and Jordan.

After reaching Jerusalem he prayed with thousands of Palestinians at Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest site, last weekend on the last Friday of Ramadan, and again on Monday which was Lailat Al-Qadr. Also known as the “Night of Power,” this is the holiest evening of the year for Muslims, on which they celebrate the night on which the Qur’an was sent from Heaven to the world.

“Sometimes it was overwhelmingly good and sometimes challenging,” Dauxois told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency shortly after arriving at Al-Aqsa, as he described his journey.

He was welcomed at the mosque by hundreds of Palestinians who enthusiastically greeted him and took photographs with him that they shared on social media.

“I was astonished when I got here,” Dauxois said. “People were hugging me and kissing me. They welcomed me with sincere hospitality. I am delighted to be here and I cannot describe my feelings.”

He said his aim had been to reach the mosque and perform itikaf there during Ramadan. Itikaf is the Islamic practice of remaining in relative seclusion in a mosque or other place during the last 10 days of Ramadan with the intention of solely focusing on worship.

When he arrived at Al-Aqsa, Dauxois was carrying a large black backpack with the words “France to Jerusalem on foot” written on it in Arabic and English.

“It is amazing to see how this young man came from France to Al-Aqsa on foot,” said a worshipper at the mosque as he stood alongside the Frenchman.

Dauxois admitted that cold weather had made it difficult to continue walking through some regions, but said his journey had been “an extraordinary adventure full of humanity and hope.”

He added: “I could not express one-tenth of all I felt, and on my way I met many people of different religions who opened their doors to me. Without the help of these people, my journey would have been impossible.

“When I was in Turkiye, people were very kind and hospitable. If it weren’t for their help, I would have given up.”

Many of the Palestinians who greeted him invited him to stay with them in their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the former grand mufti of Jerusalem, told Arab News that the Frenchman’s journey to Al-Aqsa should inspire Muslims worldwide to visit the mosque and pray there throughout the year.

“Al-Aqsa is not for the people of Palestine alone but for all the people of the world, just like the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah,” said Sabri.

“We encourage Muslims from all over the world to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque at all times of the year, especially during the month of Ramadan.”

Dauxois acknowledged that his freedom to attend the mosque was a privilege denied to many Palestinians, as a result of Israeli restrictions, and offered them his support.

“I know the situation here (in Jerusalem and Palestine),” he said. “I have many Palestinian friends who cannot visit this place.”

His next goal, he added, is “to go for Hajj to Makkah in a month and a half.” He said that people in Saudi Arabia “are also following me; I would love to receive their help on my next journey.”

Yemeni soldier, child killed in Houthi attacks

Yemeni soldier, child killed in Houthi attacks
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni soldier, child killed in Houthi attacks

Yemeni soldier, child killed in Houthi attacks
  • On Tuesday, another child was killed after he stepped on a land mine laid by the Houthis in Al-Souma district, Al-Bayda province
  • The boy was reportedly gathering empty plastic bottles when the drone struck a nearby medical facility.
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni government soldier and a child have reportedly been killed in two separate Houthi attacks.
Early on Wednesday, in the latest strike against government troops around the country, the Iran-backed Houthis launched an assault in the Yafaa region of Lahij province.
In the heavy fighting that followed, at least one Yemeni government soldier died, and several others were injured, before the attackers withdrew.
Over recent months, the militia group has repeatedly attacked government troops in the mountainous Yafae region from positions in neighboring Al-Bayda province.
The soldier’s death in Yafae came less than a day after an explosive-rigged drone launched by the Houthis toward a government checkpoint in the Hays district of the western Hodeidah province, killed a child.
The boy was reportedly gathering empty plastic bottles when the drone struck a nearby medical facility.
On Tuesday, another child was killed after he stepped on a land mine laid by the Houthis in Al-Souma district, Al-Bayda province.
In the southern province of Shabwa, the Shabwa Defense Forces on Tuesday shot down a Houthi drone over the Al-Aid district.
Despite the Houthi attacks, hostilities have mostly subsided on battlefields in Taiz, Marib, Dhale, and Shabwa since the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire in April last year.
Earlier in the week, the warring factions exchanged nearly 900 detainees in a three-day operation.
And further hopes of an end to the fighting in Yemen also gained a significant boost last week when the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, paid a rare public visit to Houthi-controlled Sanaa to discuss a draft peace plan agreed upon by the Yemeni government with Yemeni militia.

The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

MAEDEH SHARIFI AND MOAWIA ATRASH

The struggle to keep Eid traditions alive in northwest Syria

Many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs this Eid. (AFP)
  • Dire economic situation makes usual festivities unaffordable for many in crisis-hit region
  • Market vendors feel the pinch as price rises hit demand ahead of holiday festivities
MAEDEH SHARIFI AND MOAWIA ATRASH

IDLIB: In the city of Idlib in rebel-held northwestern Syria, many are struggling financially to maintain long-held traditions for the upcoming Eid-Al-Fitr holidays.
The Islamic holiday is expected to fall on April 21, but a deteriorating economy means many Syrians cannot afford to take part in traditional customs, such as buying new clothes and an assortment of food items to enjoy.
Abu Udai, a sweets vendor from Deir El-Zour, told Arab News “I am a father and could not provide all of my household’s needs, such as clothing for my children or getting sweets for Eid.
“Everything is expensive now and things are only getting worse. The prices are continuing to rise.”
Mohammed Abdulghafoor Musaed, who was browsing nearby at the same bustling market, said: “If you look at the people in the market, only 25 percent are buying goods.”
Musaed said that as Eid approaches, many people are borrowing money to buy festive necessities.
“Eid was a lot better before. Today, with the increasing dollar rate and fluctuating Turkish currency, there was a big difference in terms of purchasing power.”
In a region that is home to a population of 4.5 million, at least 4.1 million people are in need, while 3.3 million face food shortages, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Civilians have also borne the brunt of an economy weakened by the 12-year civil war, sanctions and the earthquake that devastated the region in February.
However, for Syrian confectioner Mohammed Sameer Abadi, the upcoming holiday offers a glimmer of hope.
“The Eid atmosphere this year is excellent, and despite the rising prices, demand is good,” he said. “When it comes to our profession, which is making sweets, demand has increased for olive oil biscuits.”
However, other businessmen, such as Taher Zkour Al-Bisa Zkour, told Arab News that the prices of goods in the market, even in his own clothing store, are too high for most people.
“Things have improved since the earthquake hit, but they are not as good as last year.”

Some 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad

AFP

Some 320 Sudan troops flee fighting to Chad

Smoke rises behind buildings in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries.
  • “This war does not concern us, it’s between the Sudanese, and we must remain vigilant against all eventualities,” Chad’s defense minister said
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Around 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled the fighting raging in their country to neighboring Chad, the country’s defense minister said Wednesday.
“They arrived in our territory, were disarmed and detained” on Sunday, General Daoud Yaya Brahim told a press conference, saying the troops feared being killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battling those of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
“The situation in Sudan is worrying and deplorable, we have taken all the necessary measures in the face of this crisis,” the minister said.
He added, however, that “this war does not concern us, it’s between the Sudanese, and we must remain vigilant against all eventualities.”
He declined to give further details, on the fifth day of combat in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 270 civilians, foreign embassies said Wednesday.
Chad had closed Saturday its border crossings with Sudan, stretching for more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) across open desert, which are often crossed by rebel groups from both countries.
Thousands of people have fled the shooting and bombings in Khartoum since fighting erupted between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.
It followed a bitter dispute between the two generals over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army — a key condition for a final deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.

