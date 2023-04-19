You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
Konstantin Sivkov, vice president of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences and a captain of the first rank, said Prague had violated international law by sending tanks belonging to Morocco to Ukraine. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcnqt

Updated 13 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
  • Konstantin Sivkov said authorities in the Czech Republic, where the tanks were being modernized, sent them to Kyiv in ‘a blatant act of state racketeering, if not an act of state terrorism’
  • Morocco bought 148 T-72B tanks from Belarus two decades ago and recently sent 130 of them to a Czech company for modernization but less than half are said to have been returned
Updated 13 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

MOSCOW: A leading Russian military expert has accused the Czech Republic of state racketeering.
Konstantin Sivkov, vice president of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences and a captain of the first rank, said Prague had violated international law by sending tanks belonging to Morocco to Ukraine.
Rabat did not give consent for its tanks to be delivered to Kyiv for use in the conflict against Russia, he said. Instead, they were transferred by authorities in the Czech Republic, where they had been sent for repairs and modernization.
Sivkov described the Czech decision to send the tanks, which Morocco purchased from Belarus, to Ukraine as “a blatant act of state racketeering, if not an act of state terrorism.”
He told Arab News: “These tanks were transferred to a third party without the consent of Morocco, which paid for their repair and modernization.
“In essence, these tanks were reexported to Ukraine without the consent of the seller — that is, Belarus — which would never agree to transfer them to a belligerent country.”
Morocco purchased 148 T-72B tanks in 1999 and 2000. In the past two years it sent 130 to a Czech company for modernization but less than half have been returned and at least 20 of the 74 that remained in the Czech Republic were reportedly handed over to Ukraine by Czech authorities in violation of contractual agreements.
“We consider this egregious case as further evidence of the hostile anti-Russian course pursued by the Czech authorities, within the framework of which Prague does not hesitate to violate the basic norms of international law regulating the arms trade, and seize another’s property,” said Maria Zakharova, the director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The sad experience of the Second World War is being repeated, when Czech enterprises, being part of the military-industrial complex of Nazi Germany, tirelessly supplied the Third Reich with weapons for the war against the USSR.”
Zakharova said Czech authorities have learned nothing from history and have turned their country into a platform for the repair and modernization of equipment sent to Ukraine, and suggested such actions confirm the main goal of Kiev’s Western allies is to prolong the conflict as long as possible to cause maximum damage to Russia.
Morocco signed contracts in 2021 with Czech company Excalibur Army to repair and modernize 130 of the Soviet-built T-72B tanks. Only 56 have been returned and Czech authorities have been accused of appropriating the remaining 74.
In January this year, the website MENA Defense reported that the Czech Republic had sent at least 20 of the tanks to Ukraine as military assistance. The report said the decision had been made by Morocco under pressure from Western countries during a NATO summit at America’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 26, 2022.
However, some African-related news organizations on the Telegram messenger app reported that it was Czech and not Moroccan authorities that had transferred tanks to Ukraine, in violation of the terms of the contract between the countries
MENA Defense later published photos of disassembled and upgraded T-72Bs at the Excalibur Army plant in the town of Sternberk, taken during a visit by Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala on Jan. 9 this
year. In one of the pictures, he is signing a gun on a tank on which Czech and Ukrainian flags are visible.
“This egregious fact shows once again that Western countries cannot be trusted in any case, but the very transfer of these tanks confirms that Kiev’s Western patrons have already exhausted their capabilities to arm the Ukrainian army with modern weapons,” said Sivkov.
“And as for the T-72B tanks, these are combat vehicles of the mid-1980s, of the last century, and will not give Ukraine any advantage on the battlefield.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Czech Republic tanks Morocco

Related

Russia says Ukraine forces cut off inside Bakhmut
World
Russia says Ukraine forces cut off inside Bakhmut
Top Ukraine, US defense officials discussed military aid in call - Kyiv
World
Top Ukraine, US defense officials discussed military aid in call - Kyiv

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
  • Sweden's accession has been held up by Turkiye and Hungary, who have yet to ratify Sweden as a member
  • "We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). To be clear, we look forward to that to happen before the summit in July," Austin told a news conference
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

MUSKO, Sweden: The United States looks forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO member before the alliance’s upcoming summit in July and will encourage Turkiye and Hungary to ratify accession, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday during a visit to Sweden.
Along with Finland, Sweden applied to join NATO in May last year. Finland’s application was processed in record time and it became the 31st member of the alliance earlier this month.
Sweden’s accession has been held up by Turkiye and Hungary, who have yet to ratify Sweden as a member.
“We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). To be clear, we look forward to that to happen before the summit in July,” Austin told a news conference.
“We encourage our allies, Turkiye and Hungary, to ratify Sweden’s accession as soon as possible.”
Austin was in Sweden to hold talks with Defense Minister Pal Jonson about the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s NATO application.
Sweden’s defense minister said Austin’s visit, which included a tour of the underground naval base at Musko, was signal of the United States’ commitment to Sweden’s security “on a bilateral basis” and was an opportunity for Sweden to showcase its military capabilities.
The Musko base contains a naval dockyard, workshops, offices, warehouses and a hospital, all excavated deep beneath the rocks of Musko island during the 1950s and 60s.
It was designed to service Sweden’s warships and submarines shielded from any enemy attack by hundreds of meters of rock.
The US defense secretary’s visit also coincides with Sweden’s biggest military exercise for more than a quarter of a century, Aurora 23.
Around 700 US marines will take part in the exercise as well as troops from Britain, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France.
In total, around 26,000 military personnel will take part in exercises around Sweden on land, at sea and in the air.
The Aurora exercises run until May 11.

Topics: US Sweden NATO Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Related

New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
World
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, hands his nation's accession document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
World
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
  • The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman
Updated 19 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a procurement network it accused of supporting Iran’s drone and military programs, targeting companies and suppliers in China, Iran and elsewhere in the fresh action aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA), which was already under US sanctions, and the entity’s front companies and suppliers in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China that Washington said have enabled PASNA’s procurement of goods and technology.
“The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and UAV program,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability.”

Topics: US Treasury sanctions Iran drones

Related

Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Middle-East
Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy
Middle-East
Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation

French publisher asks UK police to cease investigation
  • Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police
  • London's Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

LONDON: A French publisher called on British police Wednesday to cease their investigation of an employee who it said was arrested on his way to the London Book Fair and questioned for hours about French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and his pension reforms that sparked months of protests.
Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, was freed Tuesday but had his phone and work computer seized by police and was told to return to the UK in four weeks, the publisher said.
Circumstances over his arrest remained unclear two days after Moret was detained and questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station on Monday night from Paris.
London’s Metropolitan Police wouldn’t name Moret or provide information about why he was stopped.
But a police spokesperson said a 28-year-old man stopped at the train station when Moret arrived was interviewed by port officers under a law that allows them to question someone who may be involved in terrorism. Under the law, an officer may stop and question someone without grounds for suspecting the person is or has been involved in terrorism.
The publishers said officers justified questioning Moret by claiming he participated in the turbulent protests against Macron’s decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.
The publisher, which said French authorities had been complicit in the matter, suggested they had “whispered” questions to their British counterparts. In addition to the “disturbing questions” about the French government, Moret was also asked to name anti-government authors the publisher worked with.
“Asking the representative of a publishing house, in an anti-terrorism context, questions about his authors’ opinions means pushing even further the logic of political censorship and repression of dissenting views,” La Fabrique said. “In a context of increasing authoritarianism of the French government, in the midst of a social movement, this element is chilling.”
Police said the man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of willfully obstructing their examination.
The publisher said Moret was arrested for refusing to provide passwords to unlock his phone.
A person being questioned under the Terrorism Act of 2000 can be found in violation of the law if they don’t provide passwords or codes to unlock electronic devices, according to the law.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the suspect had been been released on bail on Tuesday evening. No charges were filed, but the investigation continued.
The French Foreign Ministry said it had no information or comment on what led to the arrest. It said it had offered Moret consular protection.

Topics: UK police Editions La Fabrique French President Emmanuel Macron pension protest

Related

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
World
Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform
World
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road
  • "Saucepans will not allow France to move forward," Macron said as he visited a wood factory in the village
  • "You will always see me with people... I have to keep going," he added
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

MUTTERSHOLTZ, France: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said protesters bashing pots and pans would not help France forward as he toured the country hoping to turn the page on his unpopular pension reform.
Pot-bashing, a form of protest with a long history in France, began during Macron’s address to the nation on Monday evening after he signed the bill into law over the weekend.
Police pushed back dozens of protesters banging kitchenware earlier in the day ahead of the president’s arrival in the eastern village of Muttersholtz in the Alsace region.
“Saucepans will not allow France to move forward,” Macron said as he visited a wood factory in the village.
“The reality across the country is not just those making noise with pans or grumbling.”
“You will always see me with people... I have to keep going,” he added.
The president made very few public appearances to speak to voters during the three months after announcing the deeply unpopular pension reform, whose flagship measure is hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Political opponents and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their campaign against the law and called for a new day of mass protest on May 1.
Around a hundred people from the CGT and CFDT unions gathered in front of the mayor’s office in Muttersholtz earlier on Wednesday, using frying pans and pan lids as well as whistles and horns to make noise.
After several requests from police to move back from the area, where local authorities have banned demonstrations, officers used force to push them 200 meters (650 feet) away.
On Tuesday evening, a private trip by Macron to Saint-Denis, northeast of Paris, also saw around 300 demonstrators voice their anger at his pension changes, which were signed into law last week.
“People will make themselves heard but that’s part of the moment,” an aide to the president told reporters on Wednesday, adding that there would be “expressions of anger most probably, support perhaps.”
The scenes recall Macron’s visits around France during the so-called “Yellow Vest” protests of 2018-19, when the head of state was frequently confronted by angry hecklers or protesters.
He was slapped in the face in 2021 by a 28-year-old unemployed mediaeval history enthusiast during a visit to a small town in southeastern France.
After Wednesday’s visit to a construction company in Muttersholtz, Macron is set to visit a school in the southern Herault region on Thursday.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron Protesters pension

Related

Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
World
Macron seen singing in the streets after pensions address
Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm
World
Macron speaks: French leader aims to calm pension storm

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report

Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage: media report
  • The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a "mistake" and "without basis"
  • A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A documentary being aired by Nordic public broadcasters Wednesday claims Russia is suspected of having a spy program in the North Sea planning the sabotage of energy infrastructures in Northern Europe.
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed the media claims as a “mistake” and “without basis,” reiterating its appeal for “a transparent and impartial international inquiry” into the sabotage of the Baltic Sea Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022.
A joint investigation conducted by public television stations NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden and YLE in Finland claimed Moscow is using dozens of military and civilian vessels to collect information on wind farms and communication cables.
The report cited intelligence officials in the Nordic countries.
The Russian spy program is known by the acronym GUGI, or the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, according to DR.
One ship documented was the Admiral Vladimirsky, officially an oceanographic research vessel, that was observed sailing near large offshore windfarm parks off Britain and Denmark at the end of 2022.
When a DR team approached the vessel in a dinghy, masked and heavily-armed men appeared on deck, an excerpt published by the Danish broadcaster showed.
Russian intelligence is also accused of using fishing trawlers, cargo ships and even yachts kitted out with underwater and radio surveillance technology, the investigation claimed.
The documentary, titled “The Shadow War,” says Norwegian police who boarded two Russian fishing trawlers discovered old Soviet-era radios, with an operator in a locked compartment.
In Sweden, 27 suspect vessels have allegedly sailed through its waters or docked in its ports in the past five years, SVT said.
In Norway, over a period of 10 years, at least 50 Russian vessels “had the possibility to collect information clandestinely,” according to a tally based on the ships’ Automatic Identification System (AIS), NRK said.
Segments of the documentary have already been released, with the full report due to be broadcast late Wednesday.
It elicited an immediate response from Moscow, which has blamed the West for the spectacular sabotage involving the explosions of Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
“The media in these countries have made a mistake in their investigation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“They prefer to once again accuse Russia without basis.”
“We would prefer that they focus more attention on the attacks against Nord Stream and on a transparent and impartial international inquiry,” he said.

Topics: Russia Nord Stream 2 pipeline spy programme

Related

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. (AP)
World
UN Security Council rejects Russian demand for Nord Stream probe
Kremlin: Important to identify object found next to Nord Stream pipeline
World
Kremlin: Important to identify object found next to Nord Stream pipeline

Latest updates

Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
Morocco did not consent to transfer of its tanks to Ukraine, says Russian military expert
Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
First Jordanian film to compete in 76th Cannes Film Festival
First Jordanian film to compete in 76th Cannes Film Festival
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.