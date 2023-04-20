You are here

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to France's Luca van Assche during their tennis singles match at the Sprska Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Banja Luka, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
  • Despite falling behind to begin the third set, Djokovic recovered swiftly and sealed victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

BANJA LUKA Bosnia/Herzegovina: Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down to beat French teenager Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match in Banja Luka on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 squandered three set points in the opener before Van Assche took the tie-break, but Djokovic broke twice in the second set to force a deciding set.

He dropped serve right away to start the third set but then broke Van Assche twice in a row, with Djokovic grasping control to eventually put away his 18-year-old opponent.

“It wasn’t easy. This probably will rank as the slowest court and slowest conditions I’ve ever played in. I didn’t expect this to be so slow,” said Djokovic.

“I couldn’t put any ball past him. He was on every single ball for a set and a half until I started to get some rhythm going and some tempo.”

He added: “I’m happy with the way I finished the match. Of course I can always play better but a win is a win.”

Djokovic praised his opponent as a “very promising player.”

“He (Van Assche) has a bright future ahead of him, especially on this surface, he is very fast and agile,” the 35-year-old said.

“It’s normal to expect that new, young players will emerge, generational change is a normal thing in every sport, but I didn’t want to lose to an 18-year-old. It was definitely an additional motivation for me.”

Former French Open junior champion Van Assche, the youngest player in the world’s top 100 at No. 87, had served Djokovic ample warning of his potential by beating Stan Wawrinka in round one.

Djokovic said Monday his elbow was not in “ideal condition” following a third-round exit last week at the Monte Carlo Masters, during which he was broken eight times by Lorenzo Musetti.

After Wednesday’s match, Djokovic said his elbow was “fine... holding up well.”

“These conditions are not ideal for joints and my elbow... but I am glad that I managed to endure. I am healthy and eager for new victories.”

Van Assche earned the first break of the match for a 5-4 lead but failed to serve out for the set. He then saved three set points at 5-6 before eventually taking a surprise lead.

For the second set Djokovic disposed of the black compression sleeve on his right arm he also wore in Monaco, sweeping through without offering Van Assche a single break opportunity.

Despite falling behind to begin the third set, Djokovic recovered swiftly and sealed victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Djokovic also mentioned, jokingly, a possible future career as a coach.

Asked whom he would like to coach, Djokovic replied, smiling: “(Nick) Kyrgios,” with whom he once had an icy relationship.

“If I could coach Kyrgios, he would probably win five Grand Slams. But it would cost him a lot of money, too much money.”

The Serb, who is bidding for a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title at the French Open next month, will play countryman Dusan Lajovic or Gregoire Barrere of France in the quarterfinals.

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
  • The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating
  • The ankle has been causing most of the problems of late
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods had fusion surgery on his right ankle Wednesday morning to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone, putting in doubt whether he plays any more majors this year.

Woods disclosed the surgery on Twitter and said it was a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from when he broke his talus bone in February 2021.

“He’s resting now and will start the recovery process,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said in a telephone interview.

The surgery took place in New York, and Steinberg said Woods has returned to his home near Jupiter, Florida, to begin rehabilitating.

As for when Woods could return to playing golf, Steinberg said there was “no timetable on this.”

“The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life,” he said.

Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV he was driving crashed off a suburban coastal Los Angeles road at about 85 mph and tumbled down the side of a hill. The injuries were so severe, Woods said, that doctors contemplated amputation.

Woods has had multiple surgeries on his leg as a result of the car crash. The ankle has been causing most of the problems of late, including a noticeable limp when he played four of the last five majors, most recently the Masters two weeks ago.

The talus is the second-largest of a group of bones known as the tarsus, which forms the lower part of the ankle joint and transmits the weight of the body from the lower leg to the foot. The subtalar joint allows for side-to-side movement needed for walking, especially on uneven surfaces.

Most estimates put recovery from subtalar fusion at eight to 12 weeks. That would all but rule out the PGA Championship next month — Woods was doubtful, anyway, given it will be at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, with likely cold temperatures.

The US Open is June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club, and the British Open is in three months (July 20-23) at Royal Liverpool in England.

Woods made an improbable return 14 months after the car crash to play in the Masters and walked 72 holes. Remarkably, he has missed only one cut — the British Open at St. Andrews last summer — although he withdrew after three rounds of the PGA Championship last year and he withdrew this year in the middle of the third round of the rain-delayed Masters.

Woods cited plantar fasciitis for his withdrawal from the Masters, where he tied the record by making his 23rd cut. Plantar fasciitis also was cited when he had to withdraw from his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, which he said was caused by working too much to get ready to play.

Jason Day said at the Masters that Woods told him the reason for his withdrawal from the PGA Championship last year “was a screw went through the skin.”

Woods previously had five surgeries on his back. That included fusion surgery on his lower spine that allowed him to return to play. He won the Tour Championship in 2018, the Masters in 2019 for his 15th major championship and the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019 for his 82nd career PGA Tour title, tying the career record of Sam Snead.

He has said in numerous interviews that hitting shots is not the problem, it’s walking to the next one. Woods also has said his schedule would be limited to the majors and maybe a few others, such as the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son in which he can ride in a cart.

Topics: Tiger Woods golf ankle surgery

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid

Haaland fires Man City into Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid
  • City are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time
  • It is Bayern’s third consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the tournament in 2020
Updated 20 April 2023
AP

MUNICH: Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City to advance to a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Norway forward missed a first-half penalty but atoned by sealing City’s progress with a 4-1 win on aggregate by scoring the opening goal on a counterattack in the 57th minute, just after Bayern missed a good chance at the other end.

Bayern’s lack of confidence after losing the first leg 3-0 in Manchester showed as they failed to take advantage of numerous chances.

Joshua Kimmich scored the Bavarian powerhouse’s consolation from the penalty spot in the 83rd after City defender Manuel Akanji was penalized through VAR for handball.

Bayern counterpart Dayot Upamecano was also penalized for handball when İlkay Gündoğan’s cross grazed the bottom of his arm in the 35th, but Haaland blasted that spot kick just over the bar.

Kevin De Bruyne played Haaland through to settle it early in the second half, when the unfortunate Upamecano slipped as he tried to recover.

City did little in manager Pep Guardiola’s return to the club he led to three consecutive Bundesliga titles between 2014-16, but the visitors didn’t need to thank to their commanding lead from the first leg and Bayern’s lack of efficiency.

It is Bayern’s third consecutive quarterfinal exit since winning the tournament in 2020 and the second competition it has been knocked out of in as many weeks following Freiburg’s win over Bayern in the German Cup quarterfinals.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was sent off late with his second yellow card for protesting, while his assistant Zsolt Low was shown a direct red card.

City are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time. It would be Guardiola’s first since winning as Barcelona coach in 2011. City will play Madrid, the defending champion, away for the first leg of their semifinal in May.

Topics: Man City UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland Bayern Munich

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan

Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semifinals with AC Milan
  • The win not only set up two blockbuster clashes with Milan
  • It also snapped a three-match home losing streak in which Inter hadn’t scored a single goal
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will face local rivals AC Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa.

Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.

Inter had come into Wednesday’s second leg two goals ahead but in a miserable run of form in which their only win in their last eight games had come last week in Portugal.

The win not only set up two blockbuster clashes with Milan, it also snapped a three-match home losing streak in which Inter hadn’t scored a single goal.

Benfica made a fight of it and scored through Fredrik Aursnes, Antonio Silva and Petar Musa but there was never any threat of Roger Schmidt’s side overturning their first-leg deficit.

Silva and Musa netted late on for the away side when Inter had already long made sure that they would be tussling Milan for a place in the June’s final in Istanbul.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Inter Milan Benfica AC Milan

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare

Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Egyptian giants Al-Ahly will hope for more goals from Mahmoud Kahraba as they chase a record-extending 11th CAF Champions League title having survived a huge group stage scare.

Ahly host three-time title winners Raja Casablanca this weekend in the most attractive quarterfinal pairing, with the return match in Morocco seven days later.

But in mid March it seemed Kahraba and his teammates would be following the knockout stage of the premier African club competition on TV rather than participating.

The Cairo Red Devils were five points adrift of the second and last qualifying place in Group B, and there were only two rounds remaining.

But four goals from Kahraba helped Ahly to convincing victories over Coton Sport of Cameroon and Al-Hilal of Sudan and second place behind Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Hussein El Shahat was another Egyptian to pack a goalmouth punch, scoring twice against Hilal, who missed a penalty in the previous round against Sundowns that would have eliminated Ahly.

Winners of 23 CAF titles in four competitions, Ahly thrived against Hilal partly due to the backing from 50,000 of the most fanatical football supporters in Africa.

Egyptian authorities, who often restrict crowds to 10,000 or less for security reasons, have agreed to a 52,000 crowd for the visit of Raja and the tickets were quickly sold out.

While Ahly had an unexpectedly tough passage to the round of eight, Raja cruised through their mini-league, winning five matches, drawing the other, scoring 17 goals and conceding three.

Though vastly superior to Simba of Tanzania, Horoya of Guinea and Vipers of Uganda, the Moroccans did not face as strong a level of opposition as Ahly.

What Raja do possess, under Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier, is many potential scorers with 12, led by five-goal Hamza Khabba, finding the net in the African campaign.

Ahly and Raja also clashed in the quarterfinals last season with the Cairo club winning 2-1 at home and drawing 1-1 away to progress.

However, they failed to add to 10 Champions League titles, losing 2-0 to another Casablanca club, Wydad, in a single-match final marred by a venue controversy.

CAF chose the home ground of Wydad, infuriating Ahly, who appealed unsuccessfully to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a change of venue.

It was the second final between the clubs in the past six seasons— Wydad also triumphed in 2017 — and they could meet again in the upcoming title decider.

Should Ahly overcome Raja, they will meet four-time champions Esperance of Tunisia or two-time title winners JS Kabylie of Algeria in the semifinals.

Esperance have struggled to score, managing just six goals in six group matches, and Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda, with three, is the only player to net more than once.

Kabylie have also averaged a goal a game, in 10 qualifying and group games, with two from Dadi Mouaki making him the leading scorer.

Wydad should be too strong for Simba and that would take them to a last-four showdown with Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria, quarter-finalists for the third straight season, or Sundowns.

Before this season, Sundowns reached the last-eight stage five times since being crowned champions in 2016, but have gone further only once, and Wydad are their bogey team.

Topics: Al-Ahly Mahmoud Kahraba CAF Champions League

Maradona's medical team on trial in former great's death

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death

Maradona’s medical team on trial in former great’s death
  • A medical board’s report previously given to prosecutors concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours
  • Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona
Updated 19 April 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Eight health care professionals will stand trial in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona in 2020, an Argentine court has ruled.
The date of the proceedings has yet to be set, but they are unlikely to begin before next year, the court said Tuesday.
A medical board’s report previously given to prosecutors concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.
Three judges from an appeals court in San Isidro, outside Buenos Aires, confirmed the charges brought by prosecutors of homicide by negligence against the members of Maradona’s medical team.
Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are accused of failing in their care for Maradona. Maradona’s medical team also included psychologist Carlos Díaz, doctors Nancy Forlini and Pedro Di Spagna, nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Madrid.
Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, died of a heart attack on Nov. 25, 2020, at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.
Maradona’s autopsy showed he died of natural causes.

Topics: Maradona Argentine court

