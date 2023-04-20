British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages

LONDON: British Council employees in the Sudanese capital Khartoum have been trapped in their office for five days as fighting continues between the country’s army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, The Guardian reported.

The group of nine workers, including a security guard, English teacher, driver, and administrators, are all Sudanese, except for one British Ugandan dual citizen.

Almost 300 people have been killed in clashes around Khartoum since fighting broke out last week between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The British Council building is located near the capital’s military headquarters and presidential palace, with the most intense clashes having taken place nearby.

One of the trapped employees, Mohamad Berer, told The Guardian: “We are terrified — the fighting is all around us. We have been patient, but now, honestly, we are starting to (be) feeling anxious.

“We have been given promises by our manager since the beginning that they will evacuate us, but nothing has happened, so now we are calling for people on the outside to help get us out.”

Power to the building has been cut but water is still available through taps.

However, the nine employees are running low on food supplies after having exhausted the building’s canteen stockpile.

Another employee told The Guardian: “I am very angry and scared of what’s been going on, there are some false promises to get us out, but nothing is happening — we are waiting, and the situation is increasingly hard for us.

Other foreigners, including Egyptian, Syrian, and US citizens, are also believed to be stranded in the Sudanese capital as a result of the conflict.

A British Council spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our colleagues is our highest priority. We are doing everything in our power to help our colleagues find safe passage to an alternative location.”