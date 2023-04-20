You are here

  • Home
  • British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 19, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke covering the sky above the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cg43q

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
  • ‘We are terrified — the fighting is all around us,’ worker tells The Guardian
  • Group of 9 staff low on food after canteen supplies run out
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British Council employees in the Sudanese capital Khartoum have been trapped in their office for five days as fighting continues between the country’s army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, The Guardian reported.

The group of nine workers, including a security guard, English teacher, driver, and administrators, are all Sudanese, except for one British Ugandan dual citizen.

Almost 300 people have been killed in clashes around Khartoum since fighting broke out last week between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The British Council building is located near the capital’s military headquarters and presidential palace, with the most intense clashes having taken place nearby.

One of the trapped employees, Mohamad Berer, told The Guardian: “We are terrified — the fighting is all around us. We have been patient, but now, honestly, we are starting to (be) feeling anxious.

“We have been given promises by our manager since the beginning that they will evacuate us, but nothing has happened, so now we are calling for people on the outside to help get us out.”

Power to the building has been cut but water is still available through taps.

However, the nine employees are running low on food supplies after having exhausted the building’s canteen stockpile.

Another employee told The Guardian: “I am very angry and scared of what’s been going on, there are some false promises to get us out, but nothing is happening — we are waiting, and the situation is increasingly hard for us.

Other foreigners, including Egyptian, Syrian, and US citizens, are also believed to be stranded in the Sudanese capital as a result of the conflict.

A British Council spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our colleagues is our highest priority. We are doing everything in our power to help our colleagues find safe passage to an alternative location.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum British Council

Related

Saudi, French foreign ministers emphasize importance of ending Sudan violence
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, French foreign ministers emphasize importance of ending Sudan violence
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday.
Middle-East
Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations, cease fire

In Pakistani capital, fasting by day and football by night

In Pakistani capital, fasting by day and football by night
Updated 13 min 40 sec ago

In Pakistani capital, fasting by day and football by night

In Pakistani capital, fasting by day and football by night
  • Young people play football as a way to refresh themselves after iftar, engage in healthy activity until sahoor 
  • One tournament arranged by football coach Sanawar Khan with 12 teams from Islamabad and Rawalpindi 
Updated 13 min 40 sec ago
AAMIR SAEED 

ISLAMABAD: Like every year, night football fever is popular in Islamabad this Ramadan too, with young people taking to formal and informal grounds to play as a way to refresh themselves after iftar and engage in a healthy activity until the pre-fast sahoor meal. 

One regular player is Mohammed Baqir Ali, a law student from Islamabad’s twin city of Rawalpindi, who has been playing football for the last four years and takes part in Ramadan night games every year. 

“We play football at night because we observe fast during the day,” Ali told Arab News, wiping sweat off his face during a break.  

“As you know, football is a physical game, it is difficult to run while fasting. So, all friends get together at night and join the event. Here, a proper tournament is going on, and it offers a substantial winning prize. We are doing our best to win it.” 

The tournament has been arranged by Sanawar Khan, a football coach for 20 years, with 12 teams from Islamabad and Rawalpindi playing at the multipurpose ground in Islamabad’s upscale F-6 sector. 

“We arranged the Ramadan football tournament to engage young players,” Khan told Arab News as he stood on the pitch with a whistle around his neck. “It is a one-day tournament based on a knock-out system.”   

Khan, who runs a football academy on the same ground, said the South Asian country has “marvelous” football talent. 

“But there is little monetary reward in it,” he lamented. “That’s why our boys are playing county abroad. They don’t play in Pakistan,” he added, as he blew his whistle to signal the start of a new game. 

Dozens of spectators had also turned up to watch the tournament and cheer on their favorite teams.   

Saqib Mehmood, a football enthusiast who works for a private company in Islamabad, said his club was registered in nearly a dozen such tournaments this Ramadan.   

“During Ramadan, mostly there are night tournaments because players can’t play the game in the day,” he told Arab News. 

Pointing at the members of his club, he added: “These boys either work or are involved in studies. Whenever they get free time, I have seen them playing football at night instead of getting into any negative activity.” 

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Related

Ramadan recipes: A pistachio mafroukeh recipe to satisfy your sweet cravings 
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: A pistachio mafroukeh recipe to satisfy your sweet cravings 
KSrelief Ramadan food package distributed across world to support food security
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief Ramadan food package distributed across world to support food security

For one Palestinian family in Islamabad, iftar meals blend Arabic and Pakistani cuisines 

For one Palestinian family in Islamabad, iftar meals blend Arabic and Pakistani cuisines 
Updated 20 April 2023
AAMIR SAEED  

For one Palestinian family in Islamabad, iftar meals blend Arabic and Pakistani cuisines 

For one Palestinian family in Islamabad, iftar meals blend Arabic and Pakistani cuisines 
  • Basma Jihad’s family have been living in the Pakistan capital for three decades, and bring special food ingredients from Palestine 
  • Family prepare their favorite Middle Eastern dishes, along with Pakistani iftar staples, such as pakoras and samosas 
Updated 20 April 2023
AAMIR SAEED  

Islamabad: During Ramadan, Basma Jihad, a Palestinian mother of four, spends most of her evenings in the kitchen of her home, preparing Arabic dishes along with staples or Pakistani iftar spreads. 
Jihad’s family have been living in the Pakistani capital for the past 29 years, but still love to cook their favorite Palestinian and Middle Eastern dishes, such as musakhan, maqluba, mansaf, ouzi and qidreh, for iftar to maintain a connection to their cultural heritage while living far from their homeland.  
“In Ramadan, we mix in between Pakistan culture and our culture,” she told Arab News, as she cooked katayef, an Arabic dessert commonly served during Ramadan, and poured vegetable oil in a pan to fry samosas, a South Asian pastry with a spiced filling.  
“I like iftar in Pakistan, it is different from ours.”  
Jihad said that almost all Pakistanis break their fast with dates and starters, such as fruit chaat, pakoras and samosas, while Palestinians immediately start with the main course.  
Though Jihad intends to stay in Pakistan with her family due to due increasing tension over Israeli attacks on Palestinians, they periodically visit Palestine, and remain in touch with their relatives and friends by phone.  
“If they (my children) go there, I am always afraid. Maybe my son will do something without thinking, and they (Israeli forces) will kill him or put him, in jail. This is one reason I am staying here,” she told Arab News. 
“Islamabad is our home now. We really love Pakistan,” she said.  
Jihad and her family visit Hebron, her hometown in Palestine, every two or three years.  
She returns to Islamabad with special spices and cooking ingredients to prepare Arabic cuisine. These include sumac, a spice used in the national dish of Palestine known as musakhan, as well as bulgur, jameed (dry yogurt) and green olives. 
“We visit our country and when we come (back), we put all these things in our luggage,” she said.   
Jihad’s rented house in Islamabad is decorated with a Palestinian flag and images of Al-Aqsa Mosque to keep in touch with her homeland.
Her two sons and two daughters were born in Islamabad after she moved there with her husband Jihad Muhammad following their marriage.  
One of her daughters, Maryam, a secretary to the Omani ambassador to Islamabad, said that she loves Pakistani food as “it is a mix of tastes which we don’t have in our culture.”  
She added: “We have only one taste in the food, but in Pakistani culture in each spoon you have a very different taste of the food.”
Maryam said that biryani and white chicken handi are her favorite Pakistani dishes.  
She said that her family love to have Pakistani food on the iftar table because of the variety of flavors.  
Recalling her visit to Palestine in February last year, Maryam said that she took Pakistani culture there by gifting local handicrafts, spices and shawls to her relatives and friends.  
Maryam said that she hopes her cousins and friends from Palestine can spend a Ramadan in Pakistan to experience “the difference of taste” in the South Asian country.  

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’

Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’

Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses investor worry over Israel judicial moves as ‘momentary fluff’
  • ‘The momentary fluff, the momentary dust that is in the air is just that — dust’
  • Israel’s tech sector contributes 25 percent to the country’s tax income
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed jitters over his government’s judicial overhaul drive that have scared away some investors, calling it an opportunity to make money by betting on what he described as sound economic fundamentals.
“The momentary fluff, the momentary dust that is in the air is just that — dust,” he told US business broadcaster CNBC late on Wednesday, responding to a question about falling investment by citing strong growth and a low deficit.
“The smart money moves in because they know that the fundamentals are great,” Netanyahu said. “The less smart money moves with the herd ... so those who come in now and are coming in now are going to make a lot of money.”
Netanyahu’s government’s plan to limit Supreme Court powers has triggered unprecedented protests nationwide, drawn rebuke from Western allies and scared away some investors. He suspended the judicial push on March 27 to negotiate with the opposition.
On Friday, Moody’s Investors Service reaffirmed Israel’s A1 rating but revised its outlook from positive to stable, citing the judicial drive. Israel’s shekel is near a three-year low and economic growth is forecast to slow to 2.5 percent this year from 6.5 percent in 2022.
According to the IVC Research Center and LeumiTech, Israeli high-tech firms raised $1.7 billion in 2023 first quarter, down 70 percent from the $5.8 billion in the first three months of 2022 and its lowest quarterly fundraising level in four years.
A survey by Start-Up Nation Central found that 84 percent of investors believe the judicial changes will have a negative effect on ability to raise capital abroad, while 79 percent of companies currently raising capital have reported cancelations of meetings with investors.
Israel’s high-tech community, usually quiet on politics, has been vocal about potential damage to the economy. The tech sector contributes 25 percent to the country’s tax income.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Related

Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to restore security as violence surges
Netanyahu, Biden exchange frosty words over Israel legal overhaul
Middle-East
Netanyahu, Biden exchange frosty words over Israel legal overhaul

Sudan: New fighting rattles Khartoum as residents flee

Sudan: New fighting rattles Khartoum as residents flee
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

Sudan: New fighting rattles Khartoum as residents flee

Sudan: New fighting rattles Khartoum as residents flee
  • Some of the most intense fighting has been focused around the army headquarters
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Residents of Sudan’s capital reported renewed heavy gunfire on Thursday over central Khartoum and some other areas as many tried to flee the city on the eve of the Eid holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri have been rocked by fierce battles this week between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that have shut the city down, stranding many and causing food supplies to run short.

Early on Thursday, smoke and fires that had risen from the city in previous days had abated, live TV feeds over Khartoum showed, before the fighting erupted once again.

Gunfire was heard in Bahri and residents reported violent clashes west of Omdurman where they said the army had moved to block the arrival of RSF reinforcements.

Both sides said earlier they would respect a 24-hour cease-fire that was due to come into effect at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, but was quickly broken by renewed fighting.

The RSF issued a statement about the breakdown in the truce, saying it came under attack in Omdurman and inflicted losses on the army in response, including shooting down two helicopters.

SPOTLIGHT

Why Sudan’s transition from military rule to civilian-led democracy may have been doomed from the start

 

Reuters could not independently verify the RSF’s claims.

Some of the most intense fighting has been focused around the compound housing the army HQ and the residence of Sudan’s military ruler, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The army controls access to Khartoum and appeared to be trying to cut off supply routes to RSF fighters, residents and witnesses said.

International powers, struggling to evacuate citizens after the airport and several districts housing embassies were caught up in the violence, have been pushing repeatedly for truces, to little effect.

More people have been leaving the capital with most able to pass but some stopped at checkpoints, according to residents and social media posts.

“There’s no food, supermarkets are empty, the situation isn’t safe, honestly, so people are leaving,” said Khartoum resident who gave only his first name, Abdelmalek.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

 

POWER STRUGGLE

The fighting has been raging since Saturday morning, cutting power and water supplies in many places during the final days of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

The power struggle between Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, was triggered by an internationally-backed plan to form a new civilian government and integrate Hemedti’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular military.

It has dashed hopes for progress toward democracy in Sudan, risks drawing in its neighbors and could play into regional power plays. Sudan sits strategically between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Africa’s volatile Sahel region.

Burhan heads a ruling council installed after the 2021 military coup and the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar Al-Bashir, while Hemedti, who analysts say may command more than 100,000 fighters, was his deputy on the council.

At least 270 people have died and 2,600 have been injured, Sudan’s health ministry estimates. Nine hospitals have been hit by artillery and 16 had to be evacuated, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said, with none operating fully inside the capital.

SPOTLIGHT

Cairo working ‘around the clock’ to safeguard Egyptians caught up in Sudan crisis

 

Residents also say prices for petrol and for fresh food have been hiked sharply by some sellers.

The two military factions are also fighting in other parts of Sudan, including the western Darfur region, site of a brutal conflict that escalated after 2003 and displaced more than 2 million people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will discuss the situation on Thursday with the heads of the African Union, Arab League and other relevant organizations, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“People in Sudan are running out of food, fuel, and other vital supplies. Many urgently need medical care,” Dujarric said.

Even before the conflict, around a quarter of Sudan’s population was facing acute hunger. The World Food Programme halted one of its largest global aid operations in the country on Saturday after three of its workers were killed.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Related

Special Egyptian soldiers were detained by one of the factions, the Rapid Support Forces, in Merowe. (Photo/Twitter) photos
Middle-East
Cairo working ‘around the clock’ to safeguard Egyptians caught up in Sudan crisis
Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss Sudan 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss Sudan 

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
  • Tunisian authorities on Tuesday banned meetings at all offices of the opposition Ennahda Islamist party and police closed the headquarters
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian investigative judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of the leader of Ennahda party Rached Ghannouchi, the prominent critic of President Kais Saied, the politician’s lawyer told Reuters.
The move against Ghannouchi, who was arrested on Sunday, came on suspicion of plotting against internal state security, after an investigation that lasted eight hours, she added.
“It was a ready decision to imprison Ghannouchi only because of Ghannouchi’s expression of his opinion,” lawyer Monia Bouali told Reuters.
Ghannouchi’s official Facebook page published a comment by him after the judge’s decision, which said: “i am optimistic about the future.”
Tunisian authorities on Tuesday banned meetings at all offices of the opposition Ennahda Islamist party and police closed the headquarters of the Salvation Front main opposition coalition.
Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for banning the party and comes a day after police detained Ghannouchi and three senior officials, the party said.

Topics: Tunisian

Related

US says the arrest of Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi is a troubling escalation
Middle-East
US says the arrest of Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi is a troubling escalation
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Middle-East
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban

Latest updates

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
Russia releases first feature film shot in space
Russia releases first feature film shot in space
Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter
Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
UK Labour MP issues apology after ‘Mohammed’ TV gaffe
UK Labour MP issues apology after ‘Mohammed’ TV gaffe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.