You are here

  • Home
  • A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair

A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair

Clockwise from left: Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission; the Nomad Publishing stand at the London Book Fair. (Supplied)
Clockwise from left: Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission; the Nomad Publishing stand at the London Book Fair. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8cx8y

Updated 8 sec ago
Alex Whiteman
Tamara Turki

A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair

A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
  • The Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission took part in the event this week as part of its Tarjim initiative to translate more Arabic content
  • ‘Our aim is also to bridge the gap between the Arabic language and other cultures and languages,’ said Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the commission
Updated 8 sec ago
Alex Whiteman Tamara Turki

LONDON: Representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission took part in the London Book Fair this week, with the aim of continuing its work to build an international audience for writers in the Kingdom.

The commission’s participation at the three-day event, which concluded on Thursday, came as part of its Tarjim, or “Translate,” initiative that was launched in 2020 as part of Vision 2030. It provides funding for the translation of “important” Arabic content, to make it available to a wider global audience and help address outdated perceptions of the Kingdom.

“The main goal is to enhance Arabic content by funding translation,” Mohammed Hasan Alwan, the CEO of the commission, told Arab News.

“But our aim is also to bridge the gap between the Arabic language and other cultures and languages, and we are pleased to see that it is making excellent progress. Our initiative is constantly expanding.”

An initial 250 grants were handed out in 2021, and plans to translate 500 works in 2022 increased to 700, leaving Alwan and his team “delighted” with the progress.

Among the works that have been translated is Jumana Al-Sehaiti’s COVID-19-inspired “Dear X,” which started out as a series of daily letters and diary entries the author wrote to herself during the first eight months of the pandemic. She revised and assembled them into a novel at the suggestion of her publisher.

Al-Sehaiti said the commission’s translation program has benefits for writers that go beyond increased readership, as she sees it as further evidence of the recent social progress in the Kingdom.

“I published my first book in 2008, a time when women had a limited role in the literature field (in Saudi Arabia) but it’s beginning to expand, thanks to the crown prince and the Ministry of Culture,” she told Arab News.

“Every writer likes to have readers but the more I can expand on my circle of readers the more I can expand on myself as a reader, and this will only expand upon my way of writing.”

While the Ministry funds the translation programme, it leaves the responsibility of selecting the books with a number of publishers. One of them is Nomad, the publisher of “Dear X,” which was also at the London Book Fair to showcase five of 50 works it has translated that are due for release this year.

“We started the project last year … with the (translation) process taking three to four months per book,” Nomad’s director, Max Scott, told Arab News.

“The commission essentially leaves us to determine which works should go forward — we have 70 more in the pipeline — and what we look for are works that will have a genuine interest to international readers.”

Scott said that the books he and his team have worked on cover a wide range of writing in the Kingdom, including some works that tackle sensitive or challenging subject matter that might have been taboo in the past.

By way of an example, he highlights “Dates and Bullets,” which is about the Seferberlik, the forced conscription of Arabs by the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. Nomad has also translated the horror novel “Room 8,” he added, and poetry collection “I Know Well the Face of Despair” by Hatem Al-Shahri.

“Some of the books we have worked on have been printed multiple times in Saudi Arabia,” Scott said. “And while domestic success is obviously taken into consideration, for us as a publisher, our focus is as much on finding works that show an alternative side of Saudi Arabia, one that we feel sometimes gets lost amid the noise.”

Author Al-Onaid Al-Rashidy achieves this sort of fresh perspective with her sci-fi novel “Haleya: The Girl Who Combats Fear,” which takes as its inspiration the Saudi nomadic communities of the past.

“I based it off Saudi folklore and the way Bedouin tribes lived,” she told Arab News. “Our ancestors lived in the desert and I based my novel off their stories and oral history, and the life of a Bedouin man who was characterised by bravery, generosity and strength.”

Commission CEO Alwan said that this year the organization aims to provide grants for the translation of at least 750 works.

There are also plans to translate more Arabic works into languages other than English. A spokesperson for the ministry told Arab News that each year they will look to expand into additional languages, and also translate more foreign works into Arabic.

“We are optimistic about the future of Tarjim and hope to receive high quality translation grant requests from publishers,” said Alwan.

“This will enable us to further enhance the quality of Arabic content and promote Saudi writers on a larger scale but, more importantly, foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, as we have successfully translated from 14 other languages into Arabic.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK literature Arabic literature

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance participated at the Sarajevo International Book Fair. photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cultural heritage on display at Sarajevo International Book Fair
A total of 500,000 people visited the pavilion between January 25 and February 4. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Cairo book fair receives 500,000 visitors

Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
  • Residents decorate their houses, ready gift hampers with variety of sweets, toys and money for little ones
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Children from the Najd region of Saudi Arabia are preparing to celebrate the tradition of Al-Hawwamah, where they walk from door to door wearing new clothes.

The ritual takes place before or during Eid Al-Fitr, depending on family heritage, and is a popular custom in many parts of the Riyadh region. Children donned in their best garments stroll around their neighborhood chanting a traditional tune.

Prior to the celebration, families prepare by shopping for groceries, decorations, and festive clothes. Young boys wear the traditional thobe, and girls a black head covering embellished in gold design.

Boys wear traditional thobes. (SPA)

Families also prepare Eid gifts for visitors, such as candy, chickpeas, sugared almonds, and sometimes money.

Gifting money is usually distributed among relatives to younger children to save or spend on more Eid goodies.

Tarfah Abdullah Alhmoudi, celebrated the tradition in her childhood, 60 years ago.

Al-Hawwamah is one of the ancient inherited customs and traditions celebrated on the day of Eid. Children of the neighborhood gather with each other on the day of Eid, and they are overwhelmed with joy.

Fatimah Alodhaib, Teacher

She said: “My favorite part of Al-Hawwamah was wearing brand new clothes, and we would go around the entire neighborhood chanting the song, ‘I want my fruitful Eid gift, may you have many happy returns of this day, and may you always be healthy and wealthy, may poverty not break your legs or arms.’”

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)

But she noted that modern-day celebrations were very different.

“I preferred the tradition back then. The difference now is that everything comes all ready and packed up, whereas then it was not like that. We were happy with the old distributions that they gave us, like candied almonds, fudge, and chickpeas. We didn’t have sweets or chocolate like they do today.

“With everything we were given, we were so happy. The goodies would last with us for two weeks too.

Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)

“The celebration used to start in the top of the morning where kids would knock on neighbors’ doors,” she added.

However, children still rejoice with happy tunes and smiles that brighten the streets and create a modern version of a classic celebration.

Teacher, Fatimah Alodhaib, said: “Al-Hawwamah is one of the ancient inherited customs and traditions celebrated on the day of Eid. Children of the neighborhood gather with each other on the day of Eid, and they are overwhelmed with joy.

Families prepare Eid gifts for visitors, such as candy, chickpeas, sugared almonds, and sometimes money. (Supplied)

“They go to take sweets or money by knocking on the door of the neighbors. They consider it their treasure, because in the past, children didn’t always get those sweets. Children have joy in their eyes and the beautiful day stays in their memory.”

Huda Alodhaib said the favorite part of Al-Hawwamah for kids was the variety of sweets they received from neighbors.

“Al-Hawwamah is a collective joy for the children. Some people decorate their houses the night before Eid and prepare sweets and balloons for the children to go out among the neighbors’ houses.”

Alodhaib noted that in her neighborhood those children not wearing traditional clothes instead wore something beautiful or new. And locals could keep up to date on community news through an Instagram account filled with photos and videos of Eid festivities.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al Fitr Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia
King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia

Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia
  • Many Muslims now pay obligatory charity using range of digital platforms
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: With Eid just around the corner, Muslims are rushing to give Zakat Al-Fitr, a charitable donation that must be offered at the end of Ramadan before the Eid prayers.

The Zakat Al-Fitr is paid on behalf of each member of the family. It is a fixed amount determined by scholars and is usually paid in the form of wheat or rice. The practice ensures that even the poorest of people have the means to be able to enjoy the celebrations.

Before COVID-19, Zakat Al-Fitr was collected through booths set up in public areas such as malls, mosques and charity offices. Today, it can be paid online through credible platforms such as Zakaty, or other organizations, making it convenient for families to pay the charity on time.

Royal Council consultant and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, urged donors to use Zakaty to pay Zakat Al-Fitr.

Ahmed Al-Omari, a 49-year-old father, told Arab News that he used to donate his Zakat Al-Fitr through charities, but since 2020, has been using an accredited platform.

He said: “Donating electronically is the right thing to do as it makes sure your donation goes to the right people.”

Hamid Al-Attawi, a private sector employee, hailed the services and platforms as easy to use, trustworthy and accurate in delivering zakat.

“The digital services provided either by the government or well-known charities made me and other people ensure that their contributions will go to eligible people under the surveillance of the government,” he said.

Syrian resident Abdul Latif Farahan said that performing Zakat Al-Fitr required much effort in the past, as people needed to travel to markets, buy zakat and then distribute it. But now, he added, the process can be completed in just two minutes.

“This is my first year to donate my Zakat Al-Fitr via an electronic platform. I really find it safe, reliable and easier than any other way,” he said.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has set up charity counters in public places to enable Muslims to give their charity during the last days of Ramadan. The charity counters can be found throughout the Kingdom in all major malls, public marketplaces and popular locations.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Zakat Al-Fitr Eid Al Fitr

Related

Insan Charitable Society distributes Zakat Al-Fitr through e-cards
Saudi Arabia
Insan Charitable Society distributes Zakat Al-Fitr through e-cards
Grand mufti reminds Muslims of Zakat Al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia
Grand mufti reminds Muslims of Zakat Al-Fitr

Residents flock to barbershop to get ready for Eid

Residents flock to barbershop to get ready for Eid
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Residents flock to barbershop to get ready for Eid

Residents flock to barbershop to get ready for Eid
  • Prices for haircuts and hairstyling surges during the last three days of Ramadan, especially the night before Eid
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Turkish barber Sherwan Ahmed is busy as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, his shop abuzz with customers waiting to be groomed for the annual festival.

“We have 30 customers a day normally; for Eid Al-Fitr we get 70 customers or more. We stay open all night before Eid and take a well-deserved break on Eid,” said the 32-year-old Ahmed, who works at Capio saloon in Jeddah.

It is the season for barbers in the Kingdom, with most saloons witnessing a 150 percent increase in customers.

Ahmed said Eid Al-Fitr is the peak season for them and most customers want to get a haircut and groom themselves to look neater. “Many people come to the shop two days before Eid, and this continues until the middle of the first day of Eid. We don’t get the chance to go home at night, we stay up to serve customers 24 hours,” Sherwan said.

His colleague, Osman Hadji, said: “Booking for the last two days of Ramadan already completed a week ago. We are not accepting customers without a booking.”

Prices for haircuts and hairstyling surges during the last three days of Ramadan, especially the night before Eid. Barbershops at this time of the year employ additional workers to accommodate the demand and are open for long hours.

Ibrahim Al-Maghrabi, a barber working at Al-Mazioun shop in Al-Zahra district, said: “It is obvious prices will go up because it is a season for us and everyone in the family wants to look good and they will pay anything for that.

“Sometimes customers pay way more from their own generosity, we raise our charges little bit during the Eid rush. If our customers are happy, we’re happy too,” he added.

A number of customers said they are not surprised by the high haircut prices before Eid.  

Fahad Al-Zahrani, 29, told Arab News going to the barbershop before Eid has been a significant part of preparations for the celebrations because Eid is the right time for many to look good.

“It is as important as buying new clothes, shoes and other things. Normally, I pay around SR35 ($9.33) for a haircut, but these days they charge me around SR55. This is good chance for them to earn more, especially as they are devoting their day and nights to meet such a big demand,” Al-Zahrani said.

Jordanian national Abdul Wahab Bin Naser said it is part of his Eid ritual to visit the barbershop. “My friends and I go to the barber as late as possible in the night. We get a service number because of the long queue and go to a nearby shop to wait for our turn.

“Queues are endless but the wait is definitely worth it once you see yourself looking sharp and ready for Eid celebration.”

His friend, Hamza Al-Salahi, said: “I do not go to the barber throughout Ramadan due to time constraints, and like many people I also do not care about how I look during Ramadan but when it comes to Eid we have to look our best.”

Asked about prices, Al-Salahi responded: “Definitely prices went up and I feel barbers try to take advantage of this demand but customers will pay anything to look good on Eid.”

Saudi national Bader Al-Harithi said a normal visit to barbershops costs him SR90 for all sorts of beauty treatments, but during Eid it rises up to SR200 for the same services. “I normally do not mind paying them extra since they are doing a perfect job.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Related

Update Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia
King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal holds call with Iranian FM
  • Discussed next steps recently agreed upon in recent China-brokered deal
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call on Thursday from the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. 

During their call, they discussed a number of issues of concern to the two countries, Al Arabiya reported.

They also discussed the next steps in the recently agreed China-brokered deal.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Related

Update Iran Foreign Ministry: Tehran officially invites Saudi king to visit country
Middle-East
Iran Foreign Ministry: Tehran officially invites Saudi king to visit country
Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues
Middle-East
Iran’s top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr

King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr

King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr
  • Speech delivered by Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman offered a speech on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Below is the text of the speech which was delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari as follows:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Praise be to Allah, who says in the Holy Qur'an: "To Him ascends good speech, and righteous work raises it."
May Allah's prayer and peace be upon Prophet Mohammed.
Dear citizens and residents, in our dear country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dear Muslims all over the world, may Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.
We are pleased to congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid for many years, as we, you, our country, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility.
It is Allah's grace that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the great honour of serving the Two Holy Mosques and watching over the comfort of the pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, and we are very proud of that. Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honourable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honoured to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.
Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.
Brothers and sisters, one of the manifestations of a happy Eid is showing joy, communication, tolerance, and caring for those in need. May Allah bestow his blessings on us with joy and happiness.
With Allah's help, we hope that Eid comes and offers stability, security, and reassurance to our region and the entire world.
May the Almighty bless our Eid, reward us with health and happiness, and protect our homeland and all the world's countries from all evil. Peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Mohammed, his family, and all his companions.
May Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you."

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al-Fitr 2023 King Salman

Related

Update Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages

Latest updates

Saudi kids dress up to celebrate Eid tradition of Al-Hawwamah
Children’s happiness knows no bounds as they prepare to celebrate Al-Hawwamah. (Shutterstock/ SPA)
Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia
Zakat Al-Fitr donators shifting online in Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: The Wager by David Grann
What We Are Reading Today: The Wager by David Grann
Residents flock to barbershop to get ready for Eid
Residents flock to barbershop to get ready for Eid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.