King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr

King Salman offered a speech on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
RIYADH: King Salman offered a speech on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Below is the text of the speech which was delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari as follows:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Praise be to Allah, who says in the Holy Qur'an: "To Him ascends good speech, and righteous work raises it."
May Allah's prayer and peace be upon Prophet Mohammed.
Dear citizens and residents, in our dear country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dear Muslims all over the world, may Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.
We are pleased to congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid for many years, as we, you, our country, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility.
It is Allah's grace that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the great honour of serving the Two Holy Mosques and watching over the comfort of the pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, and we are very proud of that. Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honourable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honoured to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.
Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.
Brothers and sisters, one of the manifestations of a happy Eid is showing joy, communication, tolerance, and caring for those in need. May Allah bestow his blessings on us with joy and happiness.
With Allah's help, we hope that Eid comes and offers stability, security, and reassurance to our region and the entire world.
May the Almighty bless our Eid, reward us with health and happiness, and protect our homeland and all the world's countries from all evil. Peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Mohammed, his family, and all his companions.
May Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you."

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al-Fitr 2023 King Salman

Updated 20 April 2023
Alex Whiteman
Tamara Turki

A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair

A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
  • The Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission took part in the event this week as part of its Tarjim initiative to translate more Arabic content
  • ‘Our aim is also to bridge the gap between the Arabic language and other cultures and languages,’ said Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the commission
Updated 20 April 2023
Alex Whiteman Tamara Turki

LONDON: Representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission took part in the London Book Fair this week, with the aim of continue its work to build an international audience for writers in the Kingdom.

The commission’s participation at the three-day event, which concluded on Thursday, came as part of its Tarjim, or “Translate,” initiative that was launched in 2020 as part of Vision 2030. It provides funding for the translation of “important” Arabic content, to make it available to a wider global audience and help address outdated perceptions of the Kingdom.

“The main goal is to enhance Arabic content by funding translation,” Mohammed Hasan Alwan, the CEO of the commission, told Arab News.

“But our aim is also to bridge the gap between the Arabic language and other cultures and languages, and we are pleased to see that it is making excellent progress. Our initiative is constantly expanding.”

An initial 250 grants were handed out in 2021, and plans to translate 500 works in 2022 increased to 700, leaving Alwan and his team “delighted” with the progress.

Among the works that have been translated is Jumana Al-Sehaiti’s COVID-19-inspired “Dear X,” which started out as a series of daily letters and diary entries the author wrote to herself during the first eight months of the pandemic. She revised and assembled them into a novel at the suggestion of her publisher.

Al-Sehaiti said the commission’s translation program has benefits for writers that go beyond increased readership, as she sees it as further evidence of the recent social progress in the Kingdom.

“I published my first book in 2008, a time when women had a limited role in the literature field (in Saudi Arabia) but it’s beginning to expand, thanks to the crown prince and the Ministry of Culture,” she told Arab News.

“Every writer likes to have readers but the more I can expand on my circle of readers the more I can expand on myself as a reader, and this will only expand upon my way of writing.”

While the Ministry funds the translation programme, it leaves the responsibility of selecting the books with a number of publishers. One of them is Nomad, the publisher of “Dear X,” which was also at the London Book Fair to showcase five of 50 works it has translated that are due for release this year.

“We started the project last year … with the (translation) process taking three to four months per book,” Nomad’s director, Max Scott, told Arab News.

“The commission essentially leaves us to determine which works should go forward — we have 70 more in the pipeline — and what we look for are works that will have a genuine interest to international readers.”

Scott said that the books he and his team have worked on cover a wide range of writing in the Kingdom, including some works that tackle sensitive or challenging subject matter that might have been taboo in the past.

By way of an example, he highlights “Dates and Bullets,” which is about the Seferberlik, the forced conscription of Arabs by the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. Nomad has also translated the horror novel “Room 8,” he added, and poetry collection “I Know Well the Face of Despair” by Hatem Al-Shahri.

“Some of the books we have worked on have been printed multiple times in Saudi Arabia,” Scott said. “And while domestic success is obviously taken into consideration, for us as a publisher, our focus is as much on finding works that show an alternative side of Saudi Arabia, one that we feel sometimes gets lost amid the noise.”

Author Al-Onaid Al-Rashidy achieves this sort of fresh perspective with her sci-fi novel “Haleya: The Girl Who Combats Fear,” which takes as its inspiration the Saudi nomadic communities of the past.

“I based it off Saudi folklore and the way Bedouin tribes lived,” she told Arab News. “Our ancestors lived in the desert and I based my novel off their stories and oral history, and the life of a Bedouin man who was characterised by bravery, generosity and strength.”

Commission CEO Alwan said that this year the organization aims to provide grants for the translation of at least 750 works.

There are also plans to translate more Arabic works into languages other than English. A spokesperson for the ministry told Arab News that each year they will look to expand into additional languages, and also translate more foreign works into Arabic.

“We are optimistic about the future of Tarjim and hope to receive high quality translation grant requests from publishers,” said Alwan.

“This will enable us to further enhance the quality of Arabic content and promote Saudi writers on a larger scale but, more importantly, foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, as we have successfully translated from 14 other languages into Arabic.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK literature Arabic literature

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages

King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
  • The king and crown prince sent cables of thanks in return
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince have sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The king and crown prince also received good wishes from leaders of Islamic nations.

The king and crown prince sent cables of thanks in return, wishing further progress, prosperity, peace and stability to the nations celebrating the occasion.

The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, meaning it would be the last day of the holy month, with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations set to begin on Friday, April 2, the Crescent Sighting Committee announced.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al-Fitr 2023

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions

Islamic science organization discusses enhanced cooperation with international space institutions
  • The head of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization held talks with experts on the sidelines of the 38th World Space Forum in Colorado
  • Their discussions included training and scholarship opportunities at US universities, and other potential partnerships to benefit young people in the Islamic world
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Dr. Salim Al-Malik, director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization met representatives of US and international space institutions and other officials on Wednesday to discuss ways in which cooperation in the space sector might be enhanced.

He held talks on the sidelines of the 38th World Space Forum in Colorado with David Thomas, executive director of the US MILO Space Science Institute; Lars Hoffman, vice president of defense, space and aerospace exploration company Blue Origin, Pascale Ehrenfreund, president of the International Space University in France; Rod Drury, international vice president of Lockheed Martin Space; and Dianne Primavera, the lieutenant governor of Colorado.

The discussions mainly focused on potential training and scholarship opportunities at US universities for students and researchers from the Islamic organization’s member states, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The participants also discussed ways to build partnerships in the technology sector and aerospace industry to benefit young people in the Islamic world, the development of an educational digital platform focusing on space science, and cooperation to establish an Islamic Space Science Institute.

The four-day Space Symposium, which concluded on Thursday, included about 14,000 participants, including representatives of more than 250 international companies involved in the space sector.

The Islamic organization took part in a number of sessions, including discussions on space policy and programs, and the latest developments in space sciences.

Topics: Thomas E. Zelibor 38th World Space Forum Dianne Primavera ICESCO Dr. Salim Al-Malik

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
Updated 20 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday

Shawwal crescent moon sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Friday
  • Moon sighting came in Tamir
  • Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting
Updated 20 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning that Thursday will be the last day of the holy month, with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023, the Crescent Sighting Committee announced.

Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held across the Kingdom just after the sunrise on Friday amid elaborate arrangements for the occasion.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday called on Muslims across Saudi Arabia to get sight of the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday evening, Ramadan 29, 1444 Hijri, corresponding to April 20, 2023.

In an announcement, the Supreme Court called on anyone who sights the crescent moon by naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The court also expressed hope that those capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in efforts that benefit Muslims.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al-Fitr 2023

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 
Updated 20 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 

Ambassadors extend Eid greetings 
  • Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Liselotte Plesner: I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones
  • EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet: It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 20 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have extended warm wishes and greetings to the Kingdom and Muslims around the world celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Liselotte Plesner, wished all a blessed Eid. 

“I am grateful to have spent my first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. It has been an amazing experience full of togetherness and joy with friends and family. Now I am looking forward to spending Eid here. I wish everyone a blessed holiday with their loved ones,” Plesner said.

EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet said: “It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes and sincerest congratulations to Muslims around the world on Eid Al-Fitr. One of the happiest occasions that Muslims celebrate around the world every year after the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I wish you all a peaceful and blessed Eid, and health and happiness for the coming year. Eid Mubarak.”

Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan said: “I wish a very happy, prosperous and joyful Eid to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Indian community across the Kingdom. May this Eid bring blessings, peace, and prosperity for the entire humanity. Eid Mubarak to all.”

Malaysian Ambassador Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah said: “I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world. I pray that Allah Almighty showers His blessings, fulfills all your dreams, and answers all your prayers.”

Roberto Cantone, Italy’s ambassador to the Kingdom, said: “I express my warmest wishes of peace and joy to the people of Saudi Arabia as well as to all our Muslim friends for Eid Al-Fitr 2023.

“It is an honor to join the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s society in celebrating the holiday. Italy is home to a sizable Muslim community, actively contributing to its success and cultural richness. Eid celebrations help reinforce the long-standing and ever-growing friendship between our nations. It provides us with a chance to reflect on the values of kindness and altruism and to foster mutual understanding among people and countries.”

US Charge d’Affaires Denison Offutt said: “On behalf of the US Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I would like to wish all Muslims throughout the Kingdom and around the world a blessed Eid Mubarak. This holiday marks the end of Ramadan and is a time for celebration across Muslim communities in America and throughout the world.

“I am honored to celebrate with you and greatly appreciate the generous hospitality of our Saudi friends, colleagues, and partners. The blessings of this joyous time highlight so many of the wonderful characteristics and values that define the Saudi people and all that my colleagues, their families, and I have come to cherish in our time here. We wish you a heartfelt and peaceful Eid Mubarak.”

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Liselotte Plesner Patrick Simonnet Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah Roberto Cantone

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deliver remarks to reporters outside the UN Security Council

