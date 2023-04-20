King Salman offers speech on advent of Eid Al-Fitr

RIYADH: King Salman offered a speech on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Below is the text of the speech which was delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari as follows:
"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Praise be to Allah, who says in the Holy Qur'an: "To Him ascends good speech, and righteous work raises it."
May Allah's prayer and peace be upon Prophet Mohammed.
Dear citizens and residents, in our dear country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dear Muslims all over the world, may Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.
We are pleased to congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid for many years, as we, you, our country, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility.
It is Allah's grace that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has the great honour of serving the Two Holy Mosques and watching over the comfort of the pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, and we are very proud of that. Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honourable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honoured to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.
Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.
Brothers and sisters, one of the manifestations of a happy Eid is showing joy, communication, tolerance, and caring for those in need. May Allah bestow his blessings on us with joy and happiness.
With Allah's help, we hope that Eid comes and offers stability, security, and reassurance to our region and the entire world.
May the Almighty bless our Eid, reward us with health and happiness, and protect our homeland and all the world's countries from all evil. Peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Mohammed, his family, and all his companions.
May Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you."