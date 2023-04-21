You are here

  • Home
  • Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
President Joe Biden will reaffirm the US’s ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, a White House statement said. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9dj48

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
  • The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Marcos Jr. took office last June
  • White House: Biden and Marcos will discuss economic and defense cooperation
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON/MANILA: US President Joe Biden will meet his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on May 1 to discuss economic cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region, Manila and Washington said on Friday.
The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Marcos took office last June, reversing his predecessor’s anti-US stance.
Next month’s bilateral talks will be the latest in a series of high-level meetings the Philippines has conducted with leaders of the United States and China, both of which are jostling for strategic advantage in the region.
Biden and Marcos will discuss economic and defense cooperation, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding US-Philippines alliance,” the statement said.
In what will be his second trip to the United States in less than a year, the presidential palace said on Friday that Marcos will travel to Washington from April 30 to May 4 to meet Biden and key cabinet officials.
“It will substantively progress efforts to further deepen...political ties, to bring about lasting socio-economic partnerships, as well as to enhance defense and security cooperation,” the palace said.
Marcos will seek closer partnership in agriculture, energy, climate change, digital transformation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supply chains, and infrastructure, it added.
More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers are currently conducting their largest ever joint military drills in the Southeast Asian country, drawing criticism from China.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will meet his local counterpart and Marcos on Saturday, just weeks after the Philippines gave the United States
access
to four additional military bases.
In March, the Philippines hosted a meeting between Manila and Beijing’s diplomats to discuss the South China Sea, a key trade corridor that’s also a source of tensions between the two countries.

Topics: US Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Joe Biden

Related

Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years
World
Philippines, US to hold biggest war games in years
Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow video
World
Philippines gives US more access to military bases as concerns over China grow

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance

NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
  • Zelensky said he was grateful for an invitation to a NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania, but said his country needs a roadmap for becoming a member
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg defiantly declared Thursday that Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in the military alliance and pledged more support for the country on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion just over a year ago.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshaling support from NATO members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment.
The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is still a key goal of its invasion, arguing that Kyiv’s membership in the alliance would pose an existential threat to Russia.
NATO leaders said in 2008 that Ukraine would join the alliance one day, and Stoltenberg has repeated that promise throughout the war, though the organization has established no pathway or timetable for membership.
“Let me be clear, Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family,” Stoltenberg told a news conference. “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.”
Zelensky said he was grateful for an invitation to a NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania, but said his country needs a roadmap for becoming a member.
“The time has come for the (alliance’s) leaders to define the prospects of Ukraine’s acquisition of NATO membership, to define the algorithm of Ukraine’s movement toward this goal, and to define security guarantees for our state for the period of such movement — that is, for the period before NATO membership,” he said.
Stoltenberg said he and Zelensky discussed a NATO support program for Ukraine.
“This will help you transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards and ensure full interoperability with the alliance,” Stoltenberg said. “NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”
He noted an announcement Thursday by Denmark and the Netherlands that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least another 14 refurbished Leopard 2 battle tanks by early 2024.
He added that he expected countries to “make new announcements of concrete military support to Ukraine” at a meeting Friday in Germany.
In other developments, a large explosion hit the Russian city of Belgorod late Thursday, and the Defense Ministry said one of its Su-34 warplanes accidentally discharged ammunition over the city about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The government gave no further details.
Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the blast injured at least two people, damaged homes and left a crater about 20 meters (65 feet) across.
The fighting in recent months has become a war of attrition, with neither side able to gain momentum. But Ukraine has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies and is expected to launch a counteroffensive in coming weeks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could use “all means available” — a phrase some see as a threat to use nuclear weapons — in response to an attack on its territory if Ukraine attempts to recapture Moscow-occupied areas.
NATO has no official presence in Ukraine and provides only nonlethal support to Kyiv, but Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war.
A procession of international leaders has made the journey to Kyiv over the last year, and the former Norwegian prime minister is one of the last major Western figures to do so.
NATO, formed to counter the Soviet Union, has long feared being dragged into a wide war with nuclear-armed Russia. But as the West has moved from hesitantly providing helmets and uniforms to tanks, warplanes and advanced missile systems, high-level visits have become routine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO remains one of the goals of what Moscow calls its “special military operation.” Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Peskov said that Ukraine’s accession would pose a “serious, significant threat to our country, to our country’s security.”
Earlier this month, Finland joined the alliance, setting aside decades of neutrality in a historic realignment of Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape. While NATO says it poses no threat to Russia, the Nordic country’s accession dealt a major political blow to Putin.
Finland’s membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance. Neighboring Sweden is expected to join too, possibly by the time US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts meet in Vilnius in July.
The alliance has focused on bolstering defenses on its own territory to dissuade Putin from attacking any member country. Under NATO’s collective security guarantee, an attack on one member country is considered an attack on all of them.
On Friday, Stoltenberg will attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The group is the main international forum for drumming up military support for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Ukraine Space Agency said Thursday that a bright flash of light in the night sky over the country the previous day was probably a meteor entering the atmosphere. Residents of the capital and several cities in Belarus saw the flash of light, which lingered for a couple of seconds, and an explosion was heard in the Kyiv region. It triggered an air raid alarm in Kyiv.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine NATO Jens Stoltenberg Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
World
US looking forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
World
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Chinese FM: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China

Chinese FM: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

Chinese FM: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China

Chinese FM: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China
  • "Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned,” warns Qin Gang
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty.

Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

“Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Qin said. “The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous.”
He added that “fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices.”
“It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo,” Qin said. “Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned.”
China recently held military exercises around the self-ruled island after Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects, and routinely denounces high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and officials.

Topics: Taiwan China-Taiwan row Taiwan Strait Shanghai Qin Gang

Related

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
World
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
World
China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto’s airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto’s airport
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto’s airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto’s airport
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

TORONTO: A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian ($14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.
Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.
“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility,” he said. “The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.
The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.
Police declined to provide more details.
“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.
No arrests have been made.

 

Topics: TORONTO Pearson International Airport

Related

Robbers steal millions of euros from Albania’s main airport
World
Robbers steal millions of euros from Albania’s main airport
$ 50 million diamond heist at Brussels airport
World
$ 50 million diamond heist at Brussels airport

Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan

Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan

Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
  • The letter urged Biden to deliver an address at the G7 summit acknowledging the “long-lasting human suffering” caused by the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the “catastrophic devastation” a nuclear war would cause “on a global scale
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Two dozen arms control advocates have urged President Joe Biden to use next month’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, which was hit by the first US atomic bombing of World War Two, to reaffirm a US commitment to nuclear disarmament and readiness for arms control talks with Russia and China.
The advocates, including several former senior US arms control officials, made their appeal in a letter sent to Biden on Wednesday that has not been made public, but was reviewed by Reuters.
The May 19-21 summit in the Japanese city “creates a historic opportunity for you to acknowledge the horrors of nuclear war,” advance the goal of nuclear disarmament, and pledge “concrete steps to prevent a new arms race,” they wrote to Biden.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The appeal comes amid rising concerns over the suspension of New START, the last US-Russia nuclear arms limitation pact, China’s expanding nuclear stockpile and Tehran’s intensified uranium enrichment following the 2018 US repudiation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The letter urged Biden to deliver an address at the G7 summit acknowledging the “long-lasting human suffering” caused by the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the “catastrophic devastation” a nuclear war would cause “on a global scale.”
Biden should reiterate his readiness for talks with Russia on unfreezing New START, concerns with China’s nuclear buildup and his invitation to Beijing for a dialogue “at any level” on reducing the risk of miscalculation, the signers said.
He also should “create the conditions for progress on disarmament and head off a new arms race” by urging China, Britain and France to freeze their nuclear arsenals for as long as the United States and Russia maintain New START limits on their stockpiles, they said.

 

Topics: US GUN CONTROL

Related

Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on US gun control
World
Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on US gun control
Biden says Republican debt plan would harm ‘millions of Americans’
World
Biden says Republican debt plan would harm ‘millions of Americans’

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years
Updated 20 April 2023

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years

Pakistan’s foreign minister to make most senior-level trip to India in seven years
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India in May for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
  • The announcement comes as a surprise since Pakistan downgraded its relations with India in 2019 over Kashmir
Updated 20 April 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India next month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meeting, his ministry’s official spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, making it the most senior-level visit from Pakistan to the country in seven years.
The development comes as a surprise since Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India after the administration in New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in August 2019 to integrate it with the rest of the Indian union.
Pakistan also revisited its trade relations with its eastern neighbor and voiced concern that Indian officials were violating international law by trying to change the demography of Muslim-majority Kashmir under its administration.
This is the first time that a senior foreign office representative from Pakistan will visit India since 2016, the last visit being undertaken by Sartaj Aziz, then adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, who attended the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar.
Earlier this year, Pakistan’s foreign office confirmed India’s invitation to its foreign minister to attend the SCO meeting, though it said it was not in a rush to send an acceptance.
“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers being held on May 4-5, 2023 in Goa, India,” said the foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
“The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, minister for external affairs of the Republic of India.”
She added that Pakistan’s participation in the meeting reflected its commitment to the SCO charter and processes and the importance that the country accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.
“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent,” she continued.
Pakistan and India continue to have rocky relations, though the Pakistani foreign minister’s upcoming visit to the neighboring country could prove to be a step toward normalization.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered talks to India recently, which prompted Indian officials to say that they wanted normal relations with Pakistan in a “conducive atmosphere.”
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party raised questions on the timing and purpose of FM Bhutto-Zardari’s India visit, saying that it “amounts to surrendering our position” on Indian-administer Kashmir.
“This government has shown that they are capable of surrendering everything to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy,” senior PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told Arab News.
“The foreign minister will backstab the struggle of the people of Kashmir,” he added.
Andleeb Abbas, former parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, said Pakistan’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Sharif’s government is “directionless,” as the government should have highlighted Indian atrocities in Indian-administered Kashmir.
She also said Sharif should have raised the issue of Muslims getting killed in India, instead of trying to normalize relations with the country.
“The foreign minister should have taken the people of Pakistan into confidence over the purpose and timing of his visit to India before the formal announcement of his trip,” she told Arab News.
International affairs analyst Dr. Huma Baqai referred to the development as a “positive” one and urged political parties to refrain from indulging in politics as it is a national issue.
“We have been hostage to the Kashmir conflict for decades now, and people on both sides (Pakistan and India) remain at the losing end,” Dr. Huma Baqai, an expert on international affairs, told Arab News.
“Both countries should move on to normalize their relations for the benefit of their people,” she said, adding that the SCO meeting was a global event and it would be a mistake if Pakistan’s foreign minister did not participate in it.
“We both should start negotiations to settle our disputes amicably, and our foreign minister’s trip to India could pave the way for it,” she added.

Topics: Pakistan India Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Related

Latest updates

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1
Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1
Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
NATO chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ is in the alliance
Apple tries to woo India with investment, job opportunities 
Apple tries to woo India with investment, job opportunities 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.