Yara Shahidi shines bright at ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ premiere 

“Peter Pan & Wendy” will stream exclusively on Disney+ in the Middle East beginning April 28.
The part-Middle Eastern actress said that she was sold on the role after speaking with co-writer/director David Lowery.
“I appreciated the fact that he wanted to maintain the classic fairytale elements but update it so that all the characters get the representation they deserve,” Shahidi said, according to a press release from Disney.
“The script is more reflective of today’s values in regard to having this really strong female protagonist and really accurate Indigenous representation, but it also goes further in regard to how nuanced the story could be, and dives into Peter Pan and Hook’s backstory, which I thought was such a cool addition.”
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic.
The film also stars Jim Gaffigan, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker and Alyssa Wapanatahk.
“It was so fun to take on Tinker Bell. I think once I got through the nerves of taking on such an iconic character, we had the best time,” Shahidi said.
The actress also recently took to Instagram as she gets ready to say goodbye to “Grown-ish,” the hugely popular spin-off to the ABC comedy series “Black-ish.”
The show will end with its upcoming Season 6 on Freeform.
“Cheers to 6 beautiful years of ‘Grownish.’ I won’t get too sappy now (because we still have a whole season left) but it truly took a village of super talented people to build Cal U and make it what it is! Let’s go out with a bang,” wrote Shahidi on Instagram.
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ delivers hijinks and fun in new adaptation
Updated 21 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Just when you think you’re done watching increasingly tangled blockbuster franchises that have long overstayed their welcome, along comes “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” an action-comedy caper based on the most popular tabletop role-playing game ever, upending all your misgivings.
Yes, it’s got the familiar Marvel brand of humor down to a pat with funny zings and quips flying at you every minute of its over two-hour-long runtime, but in this movie, it works in its favor.
For anyone familiar with playing Dungeons & Dragons, a game where friends get together to tell fantastical stories with the help of complex rules and a lot of odd-shaped dice, you’ll know that humor and fun are baked into its very DNA.
You could be fighting the scariest monster or playacting a tragic backstory, but, above the table, you’re still goofing off with your friends while stuffing your face with snacks.
Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein show that they both recognize and respect this inherent quality of the game and turn the dial to 11 on it, and, voila, you have a perfect adaptation that follows a motley crew of almost-heroes who need to steal a powerful artifact from an evil wizard to save the world.
But what about the people who’ve never played D&D, you ask? If you don’t know your Magic Missile from your Misty Step or your Mordenkainen from your Elminster, we’re happy to report that “Honor Among Thieves” still works for you.
While fans will no doubt spend the length of the movie trying to spot spells and parse through lore drops, the movie stands on its two feet, even if the viewer can make no meaningful connection to a name like Baldur’s Gate (a famous campaign setting in the game, which has also spawned several video games).
This is mostly thanks to the film’s cast, who form the scrappy little adventuring party of “Honor Among Thieves.” The band of misfits is led by Chris Pine’s charismatic bard, Edgin. A better casting choice could not have been made for this role, and Pine turns on his lovable allure to good effect.
Michelle Rodriguez is the muscle of the group, as the formidable barbarian Holga. And bringing up the rear of the group are Simon, the sorcerer with self-esteem issues, played to perfection by Justice Smith, and Doric, the tiefling druid who can wildshape herself into both cute woodland creatures as well as massive monstrosities, played by Sophia Lillis.
But, as a surprise to probably no one, “Bridgerton” breakout star Rege-Jean Page is the scene-stealer of this movie as the righteous paladin Xenk. His guileless, honorable conduct and bravery serve as a foil to the party’s shenanigans.
And rounding out the cast is Hugh Grant who looks like he’s having the most fun playing Forge Fitzwilliam, the current smarmy leader of Neverwinter.
Apart from the stellar cast, the film deals with the concept of found family in a way that feels fresh and real. Especially the friendship between Pine’s Edgin and Rodriguez’s Holga is a unique take on platonic relationships that viewers might appreciate and that feels genuinely lived-in and authentic.
And that’s it, really. If you’re looking for hijinks, laughter and feel-good vibes that will follow you long after you’ve left the theater, “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is for you.
The team at Saudi production house Telfaz11 are on a roll right now, turning out hit films and shows at an enviable rate. The latest is this psychological thriller, which releases April 27 on Netflix (part of the company’s eight-film deal with the streaming giant), and tells the story of an IT worker named Tarek (Alharthy) who becomes obsessed with the stunning new intern (played by Alkhadra) at his company. He heads to a desert resort (the film is mostly shot in AlUla) that promises its resident matchmaker will find men their perfect bride. “But when Tarek wanders outside the bounds of the resort,” the synopsis says, “he uncovers an ancient vengeance.”
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’
Director: James Gunn
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan
The Marvel movie we’re most looking forward to this year will hit cinemas on May 4. The titular lovable rogues, led by Star Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) are getting accustomed to life on Knowhere (the severed head of an ancient celestial being that they purchased to use as their headquarters), but Quill is grieving the loss of his lover, Gamora — a situation complicated by the fact that a younger version of Gamora now exists in their timeline, but does not share her older version’s feelings about Quill. Meanwhile, Rocket the raccoon’s shady past is catching up with him, and the team must unite to save his life.
‘The Mother’
Director: Niki Caro
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael Garcia Bernal
New Zealand director Caro has the chops for both action (the 2020 live-action version of Disney’s “Mulan”) and arthouse (the award-winning 2002 movie “Whale Rider”), so we’re excited to see her take on Misha Green’s story about a highly skilled former assassin (Lopez) who is forced to come out of hiding in the wilds of Alaska and face her past in order to protect her daughter, whom she gave up years ago but has watched from afar ever since. Out May 12 on Netflix.
This intriguing live-action remake of Disney’s beloved 1989 animated classic is in good hands with Rob Marshall, who has some chops when it comes to film musicals, having helmed 2002’s “Chicago” and 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns.” Its star, Bailey, also has form — along with her sister, her duo Chloe x Halle have earned five Grammy nominations in the last five years. The original animation has plenty of fans, both young and old, many of whom will be eager to see the new take. The story is straightforward. Princess Ariel (mermaid), falls in love with Prince Eric (human) after saving him from a shipwreck but is forbidden to leave her father’s undersea kingdom. So she strikes a deal with sea witch Ursula that grants her human legs to explore the human world. But the price for this bargain puts her father’s crown, and her own life, at risk. In cinemas May 25.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Voice cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae
This film’s predecessor, 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” was one of the best films of that year — a tense and hilarious ride through alternate universes involving a number of different incarnations of Spider-Man, including, of course, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales. In this follow-up, Morales and his love interest Gwen Stacy (the Spider-Woman of her universe) take on The Spot — a new foe who can open interdimensional portals and who threatens the lives of all Spider-People. They team up the Spider-Society, led by Miguel O’Hara, to take The Spot on, but Miles and Miguel clash over the best way to do so. In cinemas June 1.
‘Elemental’
Director: Peter Sohn
Voice cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi
Pixar’s latest is set in Element City, where the elements of nature (fire, water, land and air) live in their respective neighborhoods and are traditionally forbidden to mix. Ember Lumen, a feisty, quick-tempered fire element meets fun-loving water element Wade Ripple when he is called to deal with a plumbing accident at the family store owned by her bigoted father Bernie. Even though they cannot touch, Ember and Wade begin to fall in love, with Wade’s laidback nature helping to calm Ember down. In cinemas June 15.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Director: James Mangold
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas
With Steven Spielberg and George Lucas on board as executive producers, this fifth and final installment in the hugely successful franchise, set in 1969, finds an ageing Dr. Jones searching for the titular mystical and powerful object alongside his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge). Jones is disappointed to discover that former Nazis are now working with the US government to take on the Soviet Union in the space race. He’s particularly concerned about the sinister Jurgen Voller (Mikkelsen). In cinemas June 29.
‘Barbie’
Director: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu
The fact that two great filmmakers — Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story” and “Francis Ha”) — co-wrote this film, and that Gerwig herself directed it, hopefully means that what could have been (and was surely conceived as) a cynical marketing scheme for Mattel’s iconic doll will hopefully have plenty of heart. Other reasons to be hopeful include the two leads —two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, Robbie and Gosling, as Barbie and Ken. In cinemas July 20.
Review: Diaa Jubaili’s ‘No Windmills in Basra’ is a rich collection of short stories
Updated 21 April 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: From Basra, Iraq, a city with a history of war, loss, love, and family, comes a rich collection of short stories in “No Windmills in Basra,” by award-winning novelist Diaa Jubaili. The writer’s tales reflect a region and its people who have withstood the tests of conflict and imperialism, all while attempting to live their daily lives. The collection marries the magic of Arab folklore and the contradictions of modern life. Newly translated by Chip Rossetti, readers will find life between tragedy and fantasy among Jubaili’s pages.
Offering insight into the masterful collection, Rossetti writes that Jubaili’s stories “feel like modern folktales or urban legends,” but the foreground of the work is “war that overshadows Iraqis’ daily lives for the past several decades.” Jubaili writes about the Iran-Iraq war, the second Gulf War, life between wars, and the families affected by them. Along the Shatt Al-Arab River, people turn into animals and inanimate objects with feelings of life and love. He touches on themes of war and love, encompassing mothers and women, and much more.
In the short story “Flying,” Jubaili writes of an ex-soldier whose pension is insufficient and so he must take a second job at a poultry factory to make ends meet. Each story shows how war transforms lives and memory. Like in “The Saltworks,” a boy named Jamal, who brings joy to his family, is suddenly lost during a war and the family is devastated. From the dead who haunt the earth to the orphans who must leave Iraq behind, Jubaili’s characters never forget the past.
The mothers Jubaili writes about are women who carry the past, present and future within them at all times. They adapt to life as things change around them as loved ones die and children grow, or some never return. The mothers pick up the shattered pieces and piece together life. In the story “Jonah,” it is the narrator’s mother who uses her resilience to rebuild Iraq. Between attempts to thwart Virginia Woolf’s drowning, a boy who steals time, and characters who declare an author dead, Jubaili’s tales massages minds and transforms hearts in a collection that is brimming with love, tragedy and the whimsical nature of life.
Recipes for success: Dubai-based chef Alena Solodovichenko offers advice and a tasty roasted vegetable recipe
Updated 21 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Life has a way of taking us places we least expect. Last year, 34-year-old Ukrainian chef Alena Solodovichenko made the move from Moscow to Dubai, where she is currently the executive chef of Sfumato.
It’s a fine-dining venue that bills itself as a gastro atelier of “affordable luxury.” The warm-toned, dimly-lit space, equipped with an open kitchen, sits cozily in the impressive Opus Tower, designed by the famed late Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.
“Maybe for the first time in my life, I feel really proud of myself. It’s the main project of my life,” Solodovichenko tells Arab News. “I couldn’t have dreamed this up. When I entered Opus the first time, I couldn’t believe that I was going to work here. It really means a lot for me.”
Solodovichenko’s story begins in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where she was born and bred. As a 10-year-old, she made up for her bad school grades by cooking tasty treats for her mother to lighten the mood. Nine years later, she started her career in the pastry section of a local restaurant, working her way up the ladder following her ambition of becoming a chef.
She accomplished that goal at the age of 21. But, in a male-dominated kitchen, there was blood, sweat, and literally, tears. “I was not confident and I thought I was not good enough,” she recalls. With time, she gained confidence, taking on jobs in other Japanese and Ukrainian restaurants. Later, she relocated to Moscow, becoming the executive chef of 20 restaurants. She authored cookery books and was the recipient of GQ Super Woman of the Year Award.
In the UAE, she has a singular vision for Sfumato. The Italian term refers to a renaissance art technique of blending colors to create soft and smooth transitions. With a feminine touch, Solodovichenko transforms humble root vegetables into the heroes of dishes where wagyu and lobster typically reign supreme.
“I don’t want my guest to come back for my fish,” she explains. “I want them to come back for my tomato, my celeriac, and beetroot — and then they can have the octopus.”
In a subtle way, Sfumato partly showcases Ukrainian produce and craftsmanship. Some foods from the chef’s childhood, such as borsch and the vareniki potato dumpling, have a place on her menu. At a time of huge upheaval for her country, the supportive team is doing its part by importing wooden tableware from there, hiring Ukrainian cooks, and implementing an architectural design developed in Ukraine.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Of course, it’s salt. It can give taste even when there’s no taste.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
For me, discipline is very important in the kitchen. We have rules. If you follow the rules, everything is cool — I can joke with you, help you, and support you. But there are situations in the kitchen when you should shout, especially if you ask for something for more than once. But I don’t get hysterical. (Laughs.)
Changing the dishes. For example, I create a salad with three ingredients and one of them is smoked pecan nuts. If you don’t eat nuts and I remove it, then it’s no longer ‘my’ salad.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Yes and no. If I don’t like the dish, I won’t eat it. I never criticize and I’ll never ask the waiters, “Can you have the chef taste the pasta? It’s overcooked.” For me, that’s not OK. In the restaurant world, we chefs should have respect towards each other.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Work hard, read, and invest a lot into your self-development.