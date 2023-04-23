You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday. (AFP)
Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/853wx

Updated 58 sec ago
AFP

Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
  • Environmental group promises less disruption and more inclusion than blockades that became its trademark
Updated 58 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of protesters descended on Britain’s Parliament on Saturday as part of a four-day campaign designed to “highlight the environmental failures” of government.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion or XR kicked off the event on Friday, promising less disruption and more inclusion than the blockades that became its trademark.
The group says thousands of people protested outside government departments in London on Friday “to highlight the environmental and social failures across them all,” according to XR.
Saturday’s protest focused on nature and biodiversity, and started from Westminster Abbey with attendees, many of them children, wearing animal costumes and masks.
“It’s an emergency. Everybody needs to pull together so the future generations can enjoy our beautiful planet,” said 47-year-old Jenny O’Hara Jakeway, who made the six-hour journey from Wales with her two children.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saturday’s protest focused on nature and biodiversity, and started from Westminster Abbey with attendees, many of them children, wearing animal costumes and masks.

• Extinction Rebellion has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.

“I should protest more but my life is work and family. Being passive is not an option anymore because of the urgency of the situation,” she said.
Many had made banners for the occasion, with one reading: “We defend the climate but police arrest us” and another “Extinction is forever.” Others warned that a third of UK birds were “at risk of extinction.”
XR member Joseph Young, 43, attended with community worker Laura Churchill and their two children Jurno, five, and Fox, 10.
“We are here to save the planet from people who destroy it,” said Fox, who was wearing a tiger costume.
Jurno, wearing a cheetah costume, added: “They are my favorite animals, I want them to be protected.”
The march ended in Parliament Square with a mass “die-in,” which the activists described as “a symbolic spectacle” where participants “lie down in silence, in memory and mourning for the heartbreaking 70 percent decline in wild animal populations since the first Earth Day in 1970.”
“As the government continues to fan the flames of the climate and biodiversity crisis it’s clear that only a collective
effort can put it out,” said Greenpeace UK’s executive director, Areeba Hamid.
She said the four-day event would “act as the catalyst of a new united fight against the vested interests putting profits over people and the planet.”
XR has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.
But in January it called a temporary halt to its high-profile demonstrations, and instead promised to mobilize huge numbers against what it sees as government inaction against global warming.
“The climate and ecological crisis aren’t something that is going to happen in the future, it is already here,” said XR spokesperson Zoe Cohen.
“It’s time that the government took this seriously and listened to the people here,” she added.
The group hopes that 40,000 to 50,000 people will attend Sunday’s event, which coincides with the London Marathon.
Discussions have been held with race organizers to reduce disruption.

 

Topics: UK

Related

British parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices
Media
British parliament blocks TikTok on all parliamentary devices

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians
  • Separatism is sensitive in Nigeria, where a declaration of an independent Biafra Republic by Igbo army officers in the southeast in 1967 triggered a three-year civil war that left more than 1 million dead
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LAGOS: Suspected separatist militants killed four Nigerian police officers and two civilians during a gunbattle while they were on patrol in
the country’s southeast, police said.
The Friday morning attack took place in the Ngor-Okpala area of Imo State, where the Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB separatist group and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, are active.
Attacks blamed on IPOB have killed dozens of police officers in the last two years in Nigeria’s southeastern states, where the group agitates for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people.
“Four police officers attached to Area Command Ngor-Okpala paid the supreme price having engaged unsuspecting IPOB and ESN militia dressed in black and red regalias in a shoot out,” Imo state police said in a statement.
“Stray bullet from the miscreants killed two civilians.”
IPOB has constantly denied being behind attacks on police, local government offices and electoral agency buildings.
Separatism is sensitive in Nigeria, where a declaration of an independent Biafra Republic by Igbo army officers in the southeast in 1967 triggered a three-year civil war that left more than 1 million dead.
Africa’s most populous nation is almost equally divided between the mostly Muslim north and the predominantly Christian south, with scores of ethnic groups across the country.
Separatist violence is just one security challenge facing President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the armed forces battle a 14-year-long jihadist insurgency in the northeast and heavily armed bandit militias in northwest and central states.
Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, comes to office next month after winning a February election marked by technical difficulties, delays and opposition claims of massive vote rigging.

 

Topics: Nigeria Lagos

Related

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest
World
Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest
Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria
World
Gunmen kidnap 80, including children, in northwest Nigeria

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience, new poll shows

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
AP

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience, new poll shows

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
  • Overall, about 8 in 10 US adults say that in the past five years they have personally felt the effects of extreme weather, such as extreme heat or drought, according to the poll
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: An overwhelming majority of people in the US say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change.
But even as many across the country marked Earth Day on Saturday, the poll shows relatively few say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue.
The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll echo growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change. Still, the poll suggests people are paying attention.
About half of US adults say they have grown more concerned about the changing climate in the past year, and a growing number say they are talking about it.
Adriana Moreno said she feels like she’s been talking about climate change for years, but it’s only recently that the 22-year-old high school teacher has noticed her older family members bringing up the issue more and more – “almost every time I see them,” said Moreno, a Democrat in New York.

BACKGROUND

The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll echo growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change.

Her family on the East Coast talks about how the seasons have changed while her family in El Salvador talks about how poorly some crops on their farm are faring. After years of hearing about Moreno’s own interest in the issue, her parents have themselves become more interested.
It’s not that they didn’t believe in climate change before, Moreno said, but it was “out of sight, out of mind.”
Overall, about 8 in 10 US adults say that in the past five years they have personally felt the effects of extreme weather, such as extreme heat or drought, according to the poll.
Most of them — 54 percent of the public overall — say what they experienced was at least partly a result of climate change.
They’re not wrong, said the head of the federal agency overseeing weather and climate issues.
“It is a reality that regardless of where you are in the country, where you call home, you’ve likely experienced a high impact weather event firsthand,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad said at a meteorological conference this year, noting that the US has the most weather disasters that cost $1 billion of any nation in the world.
NOAA uses weather disasters that cost $1 billion as a measure of climate change and how it affects people. Last year there were 18 of those events, costing more than $165 billion in total and killing 474 people. That included Hurricane Ian and an ongoing drought in the West.
These types of weather events hit the nation on average once every 82 days in the 1980s, but are now smacking the country at a rate of slightly more than once every two weeks, Spinrad said.
“With a changing climate, buckle up,” Spinrad warned. “More extreme events are expected.”
The poll shows about three-quarters of US adults say recent extreme weather events have had at least some influence on their beliefs about climate change.
After 2 1/2 years living in Agoura Hills, California, Rick Hoeft has noticed extreme weather events that make him concerned about climate change now more than ever before.
He had nOt been face to face with the same weather whiplash when he lived for decades in Hawaii and Michigan, where he’s moving back to this month.
“Hearing about the things like the fires and seeing the hills around here being brown and not getting any rain for three, four, five months in a row ... it’s not something I’d ever thought of anywhere else because I’ve never been in such extreme drought,” the 65-year-old Republican retiree said. Then, “when we finally do get rain, it’s extreme.”
He says his girlfriend, who had lived in California for 45 years, tells him “this isn’t normal.”
Extreme downpours, like the series of winter storms that flooded California, and large droughts are happening more frequently and with more intensity because of climate change, studies show.
Tornadoes are moving further east and the supercells that spawn them are expected to get more frequent and move even further east as the world warms. Wildfires have been devastating for years, worsened by warming.
Half of US adults say they have spoken with friends and family about climate change in the past year, compared with about 4 in 10 who said the same last June.
Still, many say they rarely or never talk about the issue.
John Laubacker, a 36-year-old truck driver from Lockport, New York, says climate is an important issue to him personally. But he doesn’t find himself talking about it much.
Laubacker, a moderate Republican, says he finds the conversation on climate, like other issues, is dominated by those with extreme views on both sides of the aisle.
The poll finds people don’t tend to talk about climate change with people they outright disagree with on the issue. Among those who talk with family and friends, about half say they mostly agree with those they talk to, while most of the remainder say they tend to equally agree and disagree.
A clear majority say they have learned new information in a conversation on the subject, but only 19 percent of US adults say their minds have been changed because of a conversation about climate change.
The poll also finds few feel very hopeful or motivated when they talk about climate change; roughly half feel those at least somewhat. That’s true of anxiety and sadness as well.
Anthony Thompson, a 74-year-old retiree and a Democrat, thinks climate change has accelerated, but he picks and chooses who he talks to about it in “ruby red” Jackson, Tennessee. But if it comes up when tornadoes or hailstorms tear through their area, he offers what he’s learned as “food for thought.”
To Thompson, changes in weather have become more severe – as has his concern.
“I’m more concerned now because I think people kind of take everything for granted and I don’t think they really care, to be quite honest,” he said. “Hopefully if we concentrate on some of this stuff we can at least slow it down.”

 

Topics: weather

Related

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations
World
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations
Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
World
Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China

At least 21 killed as Somalia military battles Al-Shabab terrorists in remote area

Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
AP

At least 21 killed as Somalia military battles Al-Shabab terrorists in remote area

Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)
  • Al-Shabab members have fought for years to create an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa nation. African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on Al-Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s military repulsed an attack by jihadi fighters in a remote region of the country early Saturday, killing at least 18 of the Al-Shabab militants, according to a top army official.
At least three civilians described as “traditional elders” were killed in the fighting near Masagaway town, Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho said by phone.
Masagaway is located in the central region of Galgadud and home to a military base. Resident Yusuf Sheikh said that militants overran the base, confiscated weapons and burned battle wagons during the attack.
“It was early in the morning, and (Al-Shabab) completely took over the whole town, including the military base, forcing the government forces out of the town,” he said.
Sheikh said several people were killed in the attack and others were missing.
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital.
The group intensified attacks on military bases in recent months after it lost control of territories in rural areas to government forces.
Al-Shabab members have fought for years to create an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa nation. African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on Al-Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay,.
Somalia also is facing its worst drought in decades. During a visit there earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “massive international support” for the country.

 

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab

Related

UN chief urges ‘massive’ international support for Somalia
Middle-East
UN chief urges ‘massive’ international support for Somalia
Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed speaks during an interview with AP at an internally displaced people camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu.
World
Some in dry Somalia break Ramadan fast with little but water

Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China

Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China

Philippines raises concerns over Taiwan in talks with China
  • Qin described China and the Philippines as “close neighbors across the sea.”
  • China claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines’ top diplomat has expressed his concern to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over escalating tensions in waters around Taiwan, Manila said on Saturday.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo met Qin as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties while also managing their dispute in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement after the talks.

“Secretary Manalo reaffirmed the Philippines’ adherence to the One China Policy, while at the same time expressing concern over the escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” DFA said.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day, by force if necessary.

Qin described China and the Philippines as “close neighbors across the sea.”

“Amid the fluid and turbulent regional situation, a healthy and stable China-Philippines relationship is not only meeting the aspirations of our two peoples, but also in line with the common aspirations of regional countries,” Qin said during the talks.

He told a forum in Shanghai on Friday that recent rhetoric accusing China of disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait could have dangerous consequences.

“Such claims go against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice,” he said in Shanghai.

“The logic is absurd and the consequences dangerous.”

China staged military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan this month that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

This was in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

China and the Philippines are also locked in a bitter maritime dispute in the strategic South China Sea.

Manalo said differences in the South China Sea “are not the sum total” of relations between the two nations, which have agreed to manage disagreements through dialogue and cooperation.

Beijing claims almost the entire waterway and has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that ruled its claims have no legal basis.

Other regional issues were also on the agenda of Saturday’s talks, the DFA said.

Topics: Philippines China Taiwan

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations

After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site sparks evacuations
  • Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov detonatef the “explosive object”, which military experts said likely was a powerful 500-kg bomb
  • The city, located 40 km east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks since Russia sent troops into Ukraine last year
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.

The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving a large crater and three people injured. The Russian Defense Ministry quickly acknowledged that a weapon accidentally released by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the explosion.
The ministry said an investigation was underway but did not elaborate on the details of the weapon, which military experts said likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.
The governor of Belgorod province, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported Saturday that sappers examining the site of Thursday’s blast found and decided to detonate what he called an “explosive object” that was “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings.”
The precautionary evacuations ended later in the day, according to Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov.
“The bomb was removed from the residential area. Residents are being delivered back to their homes,” Demidov wrote on Telegram.
Russian authorities did not say if the detonated device was dropped by accident on Thursday and if so, if it was a remnant of or separate from the bomb that exploded in the city.
Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks since Russia sent troops into Ukraine last year. Russian authorities have blamed those strikes on the Ukrainian military, which refrained from directly claiming responsibility for the attacks.
Late Saturday, the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said five missiles fired from the Belgorod area hit the region, including one that struck unspecified “civilian infrastructure” in the capital city Kharkiv.
Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has sent relations with the West into deep freeze, with frequent expulsions of diplomats on both sides.
On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that German authorities had “decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany.”
A ministry statement said that “as a reaction to the hostile actions of Berlin,” Russia decided to “mirror” the expulsions by Germany and “significantly limit” the maximum number of staff at German diplomatic missions in Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russia is expelling more than 20 German diplomats, Russian state media reported, but didn’t give a precise number.
Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it took note of the comments. It said that the German government and Russia had been in contact in recent weeks on “questions regarding the staffing of the respective diplomatic missions” and that a flight on Saturday took place in that context. It didn’t elaborate.
The German air force said earlier that a Russian plane flew to Berlin with diplomatic clearance on Saturday, but didn’t specify who or what was on board. Special clearance is required because the European Union closed its airspace to Russian aircraft shortly after the war in Ukraine started.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Ukraine Belgorod

Related

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
World
NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
World
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive

Latest updates

Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest
Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians
Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians
UK to test alert system on millions of phones
UK to test alert system on millions of phones
Extreme weather is nearly universal experience, new poll shows
Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
At least 21 killed as Somalia military battles Al-Shabab terrorists in remote area
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.