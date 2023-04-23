You are here

  Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries poses for pictures after he received his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, on Oct. 10, 2007. (AP)
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries poses for pictures after he received his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, on Oct. 10, 2007. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

  • Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas
CANBERRA, Australia: Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.
His death in the Sydney hospital, where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery, was confirmed by his family.
“He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit,” a family statement said.
”With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be,” they added.
Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas.
He told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper last month that his physiotherapy had been “agony” following his fall and hip replacement.
“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” Humphries said of his fall.
Humphries has remained an active entertainer, touring Britain last year with his one-man show “The Man Behind the Mask.”
The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling.
Edna is one of Humphries’ several enduring characters. The next most famous is Sir Les Patterson, an ever-drunk, disheveled and lecherous Australian cultural attache.
Patterson reflected a perception of Australia as a Western cultural wasteland that drove Humphries along with many leading Australian intellectuals to London.
Humphries, a law school dropout, found major success as an actor, writer and entertainer in Britain in the 1970s, but the United States was an ambition that he found stubbornly elusive.
A high point in the United States was a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the celebrated comedian.
“For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone,” Albanese tweeted, referring to the melancholic and rambling Stone, one of Humphries most enduring characters. “But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.”
British comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius.”
Piers Morgan, British television personality, tweeted: “One of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”
“A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy Genius,” Morgan added.
The multi-talented Humphries was also a respected character actor with many stage and screen credits, an author of novels and an autobiography, and an accomplished landscape painter.
John Barry Humphries was born in Melbourne on Feb. 17, 1934. His parents were comfortable, loving and strait-laced, and must have wondered about their eldest son, whom they called Sunny Sam. His mother used to tell him to stop drawing attention to himself.
Before he’d finished at the prestigious Melbourne Grammar School, Humphries was more interested in art and secondhand bookshops than football. At 16, his favorite author was Kafka and later said he “felt a little foreign.”
He spent two years at Melbourne University, where he embraced Dadaism — the subversive, anarchic and absurdist European art movement.
His contributions included “Pus In Boots,” waterproof rubber boots filled with custard, and, on the performance art side, getting on a tram with an apparently blind accomplice whom Humphries would kick in the shins while yelling “Get out of my way, you disgusting blind person.”
In 1959, he settled in London and was soon working in Peter Cook’s comedy venue The Establishment. He played Sowerberry in the original London production of “Oliver!” in 1960 and repeated the role on Broadway. He appeared with Spike Milligan and William Rushton in “Treasure Island.”
Humphries, with New Zealand artist Nicholas Garland, created the Barry McKenzie comic strip for the satirical magazine Private Eye in 1964.
When the strips came out as a book, the Australian government banned it because it “relied on indecency for its humor.” Humphries professed delight at the publicity and implored authorities not to lift the ban.
By then Humphries’ drinking was out of control. In Melbourne in late 1970, he was charged with being drunk and disorderly. He finally admitted himself to a hospital specializing in alcoholism for the treatment that would turn him into a lifelong abstainer.
In 1972 came the first Barry McKenzie film — financially supported by the Australian government, despite the earlier ban. It was savaged by the critics, largely because they trembled at what the world’s first film to feature beer induced vomiting would do to Australia’s image overseas.
But it was a popular success and a sequel two years later included then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam knighting Edna, who was McKenzie’s aunt.
Married four times, he is survived by his wife Lizzie Spender, four children and 10 grandchildren.

 

Topics: Dame Edna Everage

Last remaining Gurkha VC recipient dies in Nepal

Last remaining Gurkha VC recipient dies in Nepal
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Last remaining Gurkha VC recipient dies in Nepal

Last remaining Gurkha VC recipient dies in Nepal
  • Queen Elizabeth II awarded Limbu the Victoria Cross at Buckingham Palace in 1966 for gallantry during an attack on Indonesian troops the year before, during which he rescued two fellow soldiers
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AFP

KATMANDU: The last remaining Gurkha recipient of Britain’s Victoria Cross died in Nepal on Saturday at the age of 83, a statement from groups representing the elite brigade said Saturday.
Rambahadur Limbu was a member of the Brigade of Gurkhas, a unit of Nepalis recruited into the British army that earned a reputation for fierce fighting, loyalty and bravery since they first served as part of the Indian army in British-ruled India in 1815.
“He has been a figurehead and exemplar of Gurkha bravery for generations of Gurkha recruits and soldiers,” the Gurkha Brigade Association said in a statement.
“His loss will be felt profoundly by all those he has inspired.”
Queen Elizabeth II awarded Limbu the Victoria Cross at Buckingham Palace in 1966 for gallantry during an attack on Indonesian troops the year before, during which he rescued two fellow soldiers.
Limbu had rescued two fellow soldiers during the engagement, part of the three-year “konfrotasi” conflict sparked by Indonesia’s opposition to the formation of its now-neighbor Malaysia.
“I didn’t think I was going to be shot,” Rambahadur had told The Mirror in an interview in 2014. “All I cared about was rescuing my friends.”
Limbu, by then a captain, served in the Sultan of Brunei’s Army after leaving the British Army in 1985.
He lived in the eastern Nepali city of Damak after retiring in 1992.
British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt traveled to Damak last September so that Limbu could sign the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II after her death that month.
“He signed the book, recalling with pride and sadness his long service for Her Majesty,” Pollitt tweeted at the time.
Limbu is survived by his wife Eunimaya and three children.

Topics: Gurkha nepal

Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage

Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage

Animal rights TV network launches live trial coverage
  • UnchainedTV promises to deliver news unavailable on mainstream channels
  • Service seeks to keep viewers updated on animal farming violations and abuses
Updated 22 April 2023
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: Animal rights TV news network UnchainedTV has announced the launch of alive trial coverage with expert panels to bring the public “news they are not getting on mainstream television.”

The streaming network’s trial coverage will be hosted by founder Jane Velez-Mitchell, who formerly worked for Court TV and on HLN, aka CNN Headline News, the network said in a press statement on Friday.

The live trial coverage will inform viewers about cases involving “animals trapped in the industralized factory farming system and the people trying to save them,” the statement added.

UnchainedTV recently ran daily, hours-long coverage of the trial of former “Baywatch” actress Alexandra Paul and her co-defendant Alicia Santurio.

Paul and Santurio were each facing up to six months in jail on charges of theft for removing two chickens from of a slaughter truck in rural California.

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty after the women’s defense attorney, Wayne Hsiung, argued that the chickens were sick and were of no value to the company.

The network’s coverage of the case drew 55,423 viewers across all platforms, including the streaming network itself, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Hsiung, who is also an activist, was recently acquitted, along with a co-defendant, by a Utah jury of taking two sick piglets from a Utah factory farm.

 UnchainedTV said in its statement that it was “transparent about its belief that animals are not mere property like cans or cars, as prosecutors in these cases have asserted, but rather, sentient beings deserving of protection and legal standing in court.”

Velez-Mitchell added: “Given that corporations now have a degree of personhood in the courts, animals certainly should,”

She added: “At UnchainedTV we are filling the gap and doing an end-run around the mainstream media blackout on these vital issues.”

“Industrialized animal agriculture needs to be more thoroughly scrutinized by journalists,” she said. “It impacts food safety, climate change, drought, pollution, human health, habitat destruction, wildlife extinction and more.

“We give this industry a pass at our own peril.”

Topics: animal rights trial coverage

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two

Flambeed dish sparks Spain restaurant fire, killing two
  • The waiter accidentally set decorations on fire while flambeing a dish
  • Emergency services 'treated 12 people in this disaster,' two of whom died
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

MADRID: Two people died and ten were injured in a fire sparked when a waiter at a Madrid restaurant flambeed a dish, accidentally setting decorations ablaze, authorities and local media reported Saturday.
Madrid's SAMUR emergency services "treated 12 people in this disaster," two of whom died, Montse Marcos, a manager at the organization, told journalists.
Among the ten injured in the blaze at the Italian restaurant in the west of the Spanish capital Friday night, six were taken to hospital with serious injuries, she said.
Witnesses told the El Pais daily that the waiter had poured alcohol over the dish and set it alight, a French technique known as flambeeing. It is often done tableside to dramatic effect and to give the dish a smoky flavor.
The waiter "had the plate in flames in one hand, and the blowtorch in the other. He passed by a column of plants and in a matter of seconds it burned everything", a diner, who gave her name only as Ruth, told the paper.
According to Spanish media, the waiter was one of those killed, and the other was a patron of the restaurant.
Firefighters were able to respond quickly as their station was only a few hundred meters from the restaurant.
"People came running to the fire station. Our response time was very fast because half of the crew went running and the other half with vehicles," said Madrid fire chief Carlos Marin.

Topics: Madrid fire flambeed dish

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan lodges humorous appeal to restore Twitter blue tick
  • The veteran actor had his verification tick dropped on Thursday despite paying the $8 subscription fee
  • Bachchan’s tweet “Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So, put back the blue (tick) in front of my name…” goes viral
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Celebrated Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has over 48m Twitter followers, made a “funny appeal” on Friday to have his blue verification tick restored. The tick had been removed from his account even though Bachchan reportedly paid the $8 subscription fee.
The veteran actor, who identifies himself as a media personality on his previously blue-ticked handle, had the verification tick dropped on Thursday despite having subscribed, according to several media reports.
On Friday, Bachchan took to Twitter to express his surprise and lodge what thousands of users deemed a “funny and sarcastic” complaint asking for his blue tick to be restored.
In a tweet that has garnered over 2.4m views, 52k likes and more than 4,700 retweets, the 80-year-old actor said: “Hey Twitter brother. Are you listening? Now I even paid. So put back the blue (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?”
Indian media said Bachchan’s tweet — in the Uttar Pradesh dialect — reflected his characteristic humor.
Other famous Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have 43m and 45m followers respectively, also had their blue ticks removed. Yet it was not clear whether they had paid the $8 verification service like Bachchan.
Many of Twitter’s high-profile users have lost the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social-media platform. Twitter had over 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system, mostly journalists, athletes and public figures.
Individual Twitter users can now pay $8 a month to have their account marked with a blue tick. It costs $1,000 monthly to verify an organization.
 

Topics: Twitter blue tick Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert
  • NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

LONDON: An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.
NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.
Most of the 660-pound (300-kilogram) satellite, called Rhessi, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.
Launched in 2002, Rhessi was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.
Rhessi stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

Topics: NASA Sudan satellite

