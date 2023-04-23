Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

LONDON: Rabina Mahmood, a full-time mother to six children, ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal in aid of the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, the charity said.

Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

“She is an inspiration to all, showing that with determination and passion, anything is possible,” it added.

“Rabina is a supermum who believes in giving back to society,” Penny Appeal said. “She is raising funds for the victims of the Turkiye/Syrian Earthquake appeal, a cause close to her heart (and) her goal is to raise awareness and funds to help those in need, providing them with the support they require in the aftermath of the disaster.”

A massive earthquake struck southern and central Turkiye and northern and western Syria on Feb. 6, one of the strongest ever recorded in the region, killing over 59,000 people in both counties and affecting over 15 million people.

Mahmood said: “Training has been hard with wind and rain most days, I am suffering with long COVID but have persevered with three runs a week whilst fasting for this amazing cause.”

She added: “As a mum of six seeing my kids at the finish line is what I will envisage when I am struggling.”

Penny Appeal is a UK-based charity that works in over 60 countries, helping those in need through sustainable development projects, emergency aid, and orphan care. The funds raised by Rabina will go toward supporting the earthquake victims by providing food, shelter, and medical aid.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “Rabina is not only a supermum but an amazing woman who shows dedication and commitment to her cause are an inspiration to us all. She is an embodiment of the human spirit, proving that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.”