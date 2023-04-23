You are here

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

Rabina Mahmood, a full-time mother to six children, ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)
Rabina Mahmood, a full-time mother to six children, ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal. (Supplied)
Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
  • Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities
LONDON: Rabina Mahmood, a full-time mother to six children, ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal in aid of the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, the charity said.

Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

“She is an inspiration to all, showing that with determination and passion, anything is possible,” it added.

“Rabina is a supermum who believes in giving back to society,” Penny Appeal said. “She is raising funds for the victims of the Turkiye/Syrian Earthquake appeal, a cause close to her heart (and) her goal is to raise awareness and funds to help those in need, providing them with the support they require in the aftermath of the disaster.”

A massive earthquake struck southern and central Turkiye and northern and western Syria on Feb. 6, one of the strongest ever recorded in the region, killing over 59,000 people in both counties and affecting over 15 million people.

Mahmood said: “Training has been hard with wind and rain most days, I am suffering with long COVID but have persevered with three runs a week whilst fasting for this amazing cause.”

She added: “As a mum of six seeing my kids at the finish line is what I will envisage when I am struggling.”

Penny Appeal is a UK-based charity that works in over 60 countries, helping those in need through sustainable development projects, emergency aid, and orphan care. The funds raised by Rabina will go toward supporting the earthquake victims by providing food, shelter, and medical aid.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “Rabina is not only a supermum but an amazing woman who shows dedication and commitment to her cause are an inspiration to us all. She is an embodiment of the human spirit, proving that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.”

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh's poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh's poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
  • Amritpal Singh detained under National Security Act
  • Self-styled preacher has revived calls for independent homeland for Sikhs
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities arrested separatist leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive manhunt for the preacher who revived talks for an independent Sikh homeland in the northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.

The 30-year-old self-styled preacher has been on the run since mid-March after evading arrest. He captured national attention in February when he and his supporters broke into a police station in Punjab with swords and guns, injuring six police officials, to demand the release of one of his aides.

Police in Punjab said Singh was detained early Sunday morning, as authorities appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony.

“Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6:45 a.m. today morning in Rode village (in the Moga district of Punjab),” Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector general of the Punjab Police told reporters.

The fugitive was arrested under the National Security Act, which allows those deemed a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year, he added.

“The NSA warning was issued against Amritpal Singh … Further law will take its own course in this case.”

Singh will be moved to Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam, where some of his associates are already detained.

He is the leader of Waris Punjab De, or Heirs of Punjab, and has publicly supported the Khalistan movement for a separate homeland for Sikhs, a minority community comprising about 1.7 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

India’s only Sikh-majority state of Punjab was rocked by violence triggered by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and early ’90s, which saw the killing of thousands of people.

Singh rose to prominence after the incident in February, stirring fears of violence linked to the separatist insurgency that led to a crackdown by the police last month and saw more than 100 of his supporters arrested.

But many in India say the separatist movement has lost a lot of support in the past few decades.

“The people who are saying that a situation like the 1980s might emerge in Punjab, when there was a strong violent movement for Khalistan, are ignorant about the situation in the 1980s,” Ajay Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“They are deliberately trying to create a false bogey of a threat for their partisan political ends.”

Singh’s supporters have reportedly compared him to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Khalistan movement who was eventually killed in a military operation in 1984.

Although police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony, Sahni said he should not have been arrested under the NSA.

“By invoking the NSA you are putting out a message that someone like Amritpal Singh constitutes a threat to national security, which I consider laughable,” he said.

“Acts like NSA are intended for extreme threats like terrorism or organized crime against the state. These people should be tried under the normal law. This is not the way a strong state responds to a fairly minor threat.”

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya
Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains confident Ukraine will win war
  • Zelenskyy says Arab nations can help achieve prisoner exchange
In an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is confident his country will eventually win the war against Russia, adding Putin would eventually leave “like Saddam left Kuwait.”

Speaking in an interview with Saudi news channel Al Arabiya on Sunday, he said the war started when Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula in February, 2014.

Zelenskyy said he regretted not fighting when Russia first invaded Crimea.

But while seemingly confident of victory, he said this would not be an easy task without Ukraine’s allies and he warned that a victory would be delayed if the delivery of weapons was slowed.

He condemned the invasion saying the war was not being fought for Russia, explaining “Putin is fighting to save himself and not for his nation.”
NATO members this week agreed that Ukraine would eventually become a member of the alliance, but that victory against Russia should first be achieved.

The comments that came just weeks after Finland joined NATO, ultimately meant that Ukraine’s allies, while providing weapons to fight, would not offer boots on the ground.

But despite this, Zelensky remains confident that his country will eventually win, but conceded “it will be difficult without our allies.”

Zelensky said Ukraine was preparing for a counter offensive, adding: “and it will happen… We are stronger than a year ago, we liberated some of our lands.”

Last year Zelenskyy proposed a 10-point peace plan which called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from all parts of Ukraine.

It also called for nuclear safety at the country’s power plants, food security – ensuring that its grain would reach the world’s poorest nations, and a prevention of an escalation in the conflict.

The 10-point plan also called on a prisoner exchange – something he said Arab nations could help to negotiate.

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye were involved in previous negotiations that led to the exchange of prisoners between the two countries in September.

Military charity joins campaign to help keep Afghan veterans in UK

Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Afghanistan.
Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Afghanistan.
Military charity joins campaign to help keep Afghan veterans in UK

Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Afghanistan.
  • Royal British Legion says ‘vital we remember’ those who served alongside
  • Growing pressure to help ‘patriot’ pilot threatened with deportation to Rwanda
LONDON: A British military charity has told the UK government it should “honor its commitment” to Afghan military personnel who served alongside British forces in Afghanistan.

The intervention by the Royal British Legion, which raises money for military veterans and their families in difficult circumstances, comes amid growing calls to help resettle Afghan servicemen and their families after it emerged a former Afghan Air Force pilot hailed as a “patriot” by his Western allies had been threatened with deportation from the UK to Rwanda.

The charity’s director general, Charles Byrne, told The Independent newspaper, which is running a campaign on behalf of former Afghan service personnel: “We encourage the government to promptly and fully assess those who are applying for support.

“It is vital that we remember the many Afghans who worked bravely alongside the British armed forces in Afghanistan.”

The RBL also assists those currently in the UK who were relocated under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and who came under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

The charity said it was important to “question the deportation of any Afghan who served alongside British forces in the war against the Taliban.”

The unnamed pilot, who flew more than 30 combat missions against the Taliban, traveled to the UK illegally via a small boat across the English Channel. He was threatened with deportation having previously spent time in other safe countries on the way to Britain, having found it “impossible” to reach the UK by legal means.

Byrne said: “We are proud to currently be supporting hundreds of Afghans who relocated to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and who have been designated by the Ministry of Defense as having a close UK defense connection, with everything from help getting employment to providing education and clothes for children, and we are committed to offering practical help as they resettle in their new lives in the UK.”

The pilot claims he and his comrades have been “forgotten” by the UK, telling The Independent: “We worked with them and we helped them like they were our brothers. We are not Taliban, we are not ISIS [Daesh], so why are they leaving us like this?”

Numerous senior figures across politics, the military and the media in the UK have also voiced their support for the pilot and others like him seeking safety. They include Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army; Lord Robertson, former NATO chief; Gen. Sir Richard Barrons, former chief of joint operations; Air Marshal Edward Stringer; and Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the pilot’s case “a disgrace,” while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised MPs he would address the case with the UK Home Office. Tobias Ellwood MP, chair of the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, also called for more to be done to help Afghan veteran refugees. 

TV presenter Piers Morgan, whose brother served in Afghanistan, called on the government to “do the right thing and give this hero a new life here.”

Lord Dubs, who fled to the UK as a refugee from Europe before the Second World War, called the pilot’s case “absolutely shocking.”

Just 3,399 Afghans have been deemed eligible for relocation to the UK so far under the ARAP scheme, while the ACRS has resettled just 22 people since the initial evacuation of people from Afghanistan, according to government figures.

A government spokesperson said: “Whilst we don’t comment on individual cases, we remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan and so far have brought around 24,500 people impacted by the situation back to the UK.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans.”

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada
Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada
  • The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry’s main Telegram channel on Saturday
MOSCOW: Russia is advising citizens to avoid travel to Canada, citing what it calls numerous cases of discrimination against Russians, including physical violence, its Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow’s forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans.
“Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an advisory.

FASTFACT

• Canada has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans.

• Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow’s forces.

“If you are already in Canada, we urge you to be vigilant, especially in public places.”
The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry’s main Telegram channel on Saturday.
The Canadian Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Shortly after the war started last year, Canada advised citizens to avoid all travel to Russia.
Russia last week imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.

 

 

Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
  • Environmental group promises less disruption and more inclusion than blockades that became its trademark
LONDON: Thousands of protesters descended on Britain’s Parliament on Saturday as part of a four-day campaign designed to “highlight the environmental failures” of government.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion or XR kicked off the event on Friday, promising less disruption and more inclusion than the blockades that became its trademark.
The group says thousands of people protested outside government departments in London on Friday “to highlight the environmental and social failures across them all,” according to XR.
Saturday’s protest focused on nature and biodiversity, and started from Westminster Abbey with attendees, many of them children, wearing animal costumes and masks.
“It’s an emergency. Everybody needs to pull together so the future generations can enjoy our beautiful planet,” said 47-year-old Jenny O’Hara Jakeway, who made the six-hour journey from Wales with her two children.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saturday’s protest focused on nature and biodiversity, and started from Westminster Abbey with attendees, many of them children, wearing animal costumes and masks.

• Extinction Rebellion has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.

“I should protest more but my life is work and family. Being passive is not an option anymore because of the urgency of the situation,” she said.
Many had made banners for the occasion, with one reading: “We defend the climate but police arrest us” and another “Extinction is forever.” Others warned that a third of UK birds were “at risk of extinction.”
XR member Joseph Young, 43, attended with community worker Laura Churchill and their two children Jurno, five, and Fox, 10.
“We are here to save the planet from people who destroy it,” said Fox, who was wearing a tiger costume.
Jurno, wearing a cheetah costume, added: “They are my favorite animals, I want them to be protected.”
The march ended in Parliament Square with a mass “die-in,” which the activists described as “a symbolic spectacle” where participants “lie down in silence, in memory and mourning for the heartbreaking 70 percent decline in wild animal populations since the first Earth Day in 1970.”
“As the government continues to fan the flames of the climate and biodiversity crisis it’s clear that only a collective
effort can put it out,” said Greenpeace UK’s executive director, Areeba Hamid.
She said the four-day event would “act as the catalyst of a new united fight against the vested interests putting profits over people and the planet.”
XR has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.
But in January it called a temporary halt to its high-profile demonstrations, and instead promised to mobilize huge numbers against what it sees as government inaction against global warming.
“The climate and ecological crisis aren’t something that is going to happen in the future, it is already here,” said XR spokesperson Zoe Cohen.
“It’s time that the government took this seriously and listened to the people here,” she added.
The group hopes that 40,000 to 50,000 people will attend Sunday’s event, which coincides with the London Marathon.
Discussions have been held with race organizers to reduce disruption.

 

