Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car
Ultra marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski is shown reaching the finish line during a race in 2012 in this photo posted on her Facebook account. (Facebook photo)
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP



Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car
  • Joasia Zakrzewski says she "made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back"

AFP

LONDON: A Scottish ultra-marathon runner who was disqualified from a race for using a car for part of the course says she made a “massive error” in accepting the third-place trophy.

Joasia Zakrzewski, 47, took part in the 50-mile (80-kilometer) GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool event on April 7.
It was later discovered she had traveled about 2.5 miles in a car — it is understood that mapping data showed she covered a mile in one minute and 40 seconds.
The doctor, who now lives near Sydney, told the BBC she was in pain around the half-way mark.
She accepted a lift in a friend’s car to the next checkpoint with the intention of telling marshals she was pulling out of the race.
“When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said ‘you will hate yourself if you stop’,” Zakrzewski said.
“I agreed to carry on in a non-competitive way.”
When she crossed the line she was given a medal and trophy and posed for pictures.
The runner, who had only arrived from Australia the night before, said: “I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back.
“I was tired and jetlagged and felt sick.
“I hold my hands up. I should have handed them back and not had pictures done but I was feeling unwell and spaced out and not thinking clearly.”
Zakrzewski said she regretted not telling officials at the end of the race that she was not running competitively but added: “It wasn’t malicious, it was miscommunication.”
Wayne Drinkwater, GB Ultras race director, said he had received information that an athlete had gained an “unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event,” confirming a runner had been disqualified.
Zakrzewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and has set a number of records in ultra-marathon running.
Third place has been awarded to another competitor.
 

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
Updated 21 April 2023
AP



Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18
  • The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021

AP

BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace.

“I’m happy to have advanced, it was a complicated match against a tough opponent and with difficult wind conditions,” the top-seeded Alcaraz said. “You have to adapt and find solutions in situations like this. It was very difficult to play at my best level today, and I’m sure it was for Roberto as well. All you can do is keep working out there as best as you can.”

It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be another Spaniard, 10th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. Alcaraz is 9-1 against Spaniards, with his only loss coming to Nadal in last year’s Indian Wells semifinals.

The 35-year-old Bautista Agut, the oldest player in the last 16, was a quarterfinalist in Barcelona in 2015 and 2018.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved both break points he faced against Shapovalov to move to 18-5 for the season.

“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. The Greek lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Ruud, coming off a title run in Estoril, was upset by Cerundolo to be denied a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals in Barcelona. The 32nd-ranked Cerundolo will face 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
Updated 21 April 2023
AP



Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
  • After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set

AP

STUTTGART: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.

Potapova next plays fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Tatjana Maria 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to a quarterfinal with Ons Jabeur after Elena Rybakina retired from their match when the Brazilian player was leading 6-1, 3-1.

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis

Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis
Updated 21 April 2023
AP



Sevilla tops Man United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis
  • Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory

AP

Six-time champion Sevilla eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League on Thursday after a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their quarterfinal.
United had beaten Barcelona and Real Betis earlier in Europe’s second-tier competition but couldn’t keep up with Sevilla — currently 13th in the Spanish league — at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals 5-2 on aggregate after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford.
Under pressure, United defender Harry Maguire lost the ball outside the area and En-Nesyri scored on a low left-footed shot into the corner past goalkeeper David de Gea in the eighth minute.
Defender Loïc Badé headed home two minutes into the second half and En-Nesyri made it 3-0 late on after De Gea’s blunder.
The Spaniards also eliminated United in the semifinals of the same competition in 2020.
Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory.
United manager Erik ten Hag made only one change to the squad that beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday. Marcel Sabitzer replaced playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards. Sabitzer had scored both United goals in the first leg against Sevilla.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Fiorentina had to rely on late goals by Riccardo Sottil and substitute Gaetano Castrovilli to reach the semifinals of the Europa Conference League despite a 3-2 home loss to Lech Poznan.
The Serie A club advanced 6-4 on aggregate after a comfortable 4-1 advantage from the first leg in Poland.
The visitors pulled even at 4-4 on aggregate when Artur Sobiech scored in the 69th minute in Florence. Afonso Sousa and Kristoffer Velde had scored earlier.
Sottil returned the overall lead to the home team 12 minutes from time with Castrovilli adding one more in stoppage time.
In another early game, AZ Alkmaar prevailed in a penalty shootout 4-1 over Anderlecht to reach the last four after a 2-0 home victory. Their quarterfinal matchup was 2-2 on aggregate after regulation and extra time.
AZ Alkmaar center forward Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice in the opening 13 minutes to erase Anderlecht’s 2-0 advantage from the first leg.
Pavlidis scored his first from the penalty spot five minutes into the game and leveled the aggregate score only eight minutes later. He was substituted at halftime due to an injury.
Fiorentina will next face either Nice or Basel. AZ will play either West Ham or Gent.
The remaining quarterfinals in Europe’s third-tier competition were scheduled for later Thursday.

Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News



Aramco forms strategic partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
  • Gamers Without Borders, described as the world’s largest charitable esports event, began on April 10 and continues for 6 weeks, with a prize pool of $10 million for good causes
  • Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, said to be the biggest esports and gaming festival in world, starts in Riyadh on July 6 and runs for 8 weeks

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation has announced a strategic partnership with Aramco to sponsor this year’s Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes events, following the success of previous editions.
Gamers Without Borders, described by organizers as the world’s largest charitable esports event, returned for its fourth consecutive year on April 10 and continues for six weeks. The virtual event organized by the federation, serves as a qualifier for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which is said to be the biggest esports and gaming festival in world. It will run for eight weeks in Riyadh, beginning July 6.
The federation and Aramco said their new strategic partnership builds on the success of their collaborations during last year’s events. This year, Aramco will once again sponsor the Aramco Sim Arena, a high-end simulator zone in which racing enthusiasts will compete in community tournaments.
“There is much to build on from last year’s Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8 editions, as well as much to look forward to in 2023,” said Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation.
“With the extension of the partnership, the gaming community can expect new surprises through the creation of engaging, attractive content and experiences tailored to their needs. Aramco’s return as a strategic partner adds an extra layer of excellence to events that are highly anticipated around the world.”
Khalid Al-Zamil, Aramco’s acting vice president of public affairs, said the partnership with Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8 offers another opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia’s growing esports industry and the huge enthusiasm for gaming across the country.
“Fans can be assured that the activations stemming from the partnership will once again push the boundaries of enriching, modern entertainment,” he added.
Gamers Without Borders offers a charity prize pool of $10 million that will go to good causes. This year’s event includes a first-of-its-kind, all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament in which six teams will battle it out in a single elimination bracket from April 27 to 29 for a prize pool of $2.5 million.

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes

Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes
Updated 20 April 2023
AFP



Schumacher family plan legal action over fake AI quotes
  • The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend
  • The magazine published the "interview", revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence

AFP

MUNICH: Michael Schumacher’s family said Thursday they were planning legal action against German magazine Die Aktuelle for using an artificial intelligence program to generate fake quotes from the seven-time Formula One champion.
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.
On Wednesday, the magazine published the “interview,” revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence.
The article included quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.
A family spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that they planned legal action, without giving further details.
The family has carefully guarded the 54-year-old’s privacy since the accident.
Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition.
Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.
“’Private is private’, as he always said,” Corinna Schumacher, Michael’s wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.
“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”
Schumacher’s seven Formula One titles is equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton’s 103.
Michael’s son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.

