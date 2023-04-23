You are here

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 April 2023

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
  • Amritpal Singh detained under National Security Act
  • Self-styled preacher has revived calls for independent homeland for Sikhs
Updated 23 April 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities arrested separatist leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive manhunt for the preacher who revived talks for an independent Sikh homeland in the northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.

The 30-year-old self-styled preacher has been on the run since mid-March after evading arrest. He captured national attention in February when he and his supporters broke into a police station in Punjab with swords and guns, injuring six police officials, to demand the release of one of his aides.

Police in Punjab said Singh was detained early Sunday morning, as authorities appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony.

“Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6:45 a.m. today morning in Rode village (in the Moga district of Punjab),” Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector general of the Punjab Police told reporters.

The fugitive was arrested under the National Security Act, which allows those deemed a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year, he added.

“The NSA warning was issued against Amritpal Singh … Further law will take its own course in this case.”

Singh will be moved to Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam, where some of his associates are already detained.

He is the leader of Waris Punjab De, or Heirs of Punjab, and has publicly supported the Khalistan movement for a separate homeland for Sikhs, a minority community comprising about 1.7 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

India’s only Sikh-majority state of Punjab was rocked by violence triggered by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and early ’90s, which saw the killing of thousands of people.

Singh rose to prominence after the incident in February, stirring fears of violence linked to the separatist insurgency that led to a crackdown by the police last month and saw more than 100 of his supporters arrested.

But many in India say the separatist movement has lost a lot of support in the past few decades.

“The people who are saying that a situation like the 1980s might emerge in Punjab, when there was a strong violent movement for Khalistan, are ignorant about the situation in the 1980s,” Ajay Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“They are deliberately trying to create a false bogey of a threat for their partisan political ends.”

Singh’s supporters have reportedly compared him to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Khalistan movement who was eventually killed in a military operation in 1984.

Although police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony, Sahni said he should not have been arrested under the NSA.

“By invoking the NSA you are putting out a message that someone like Amritpal Singh constitutes a threat to national security, which I consider laughable,” he said.

“Acts like NSA are intended for extreme threats like terrorism or organized crime against the state. These people should be tried under the normal law. This is not the way a strong state responds to a fairly minor threat.”

Topics: India Sikh Amritpal Singh Punjab

Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy

Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago

Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy

Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy
  • Officials in discussions to boost Saudi investment in tourism, energy
  • Saudi investment will help stabilize Sri Lankan economy, envoy says
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is working on attracting more investment from Saudi Arabia, the island nation’s envoy in Jeddah told Arab News, as Saudi support is seen as important to help put the Sri Lankan economy back on track.

The country has been gripped by a deep financial crisis caused by economic mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the island nation severely short of dollars for essential imports and its people struggling with soaring costs of living.

The International Monetary Fund approved in March a nearly $3 billion bailout loan for Colombo, but as it will take time for the country to recover, Sri Lankan missions abroad have been working to attract more foreign investors to help put the battered economy back on track.

Investment from Saudi Arabia has been identified as a key part of ongoing recovery efforts in Sri Lanka, said Falah Alhabshi Mowlana, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Jeddah.

“Saudi investment is very important to Sri Lanka,” Mowlana told Arab News in an interview in Colombo over the weekend.

“This is the country that helped Egypt, Pakistan, etc during their economic depression. In this current situation, if Sri Lanka can attract Saudi investments it would play a huge role in the stability of the Sri Lankan economy.”

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka has been working with the country’s foreign missions to attract more foreign investors, Mowlana said, adding that the tourism and energy sectors are likely the most potential for Saudi investment.

“(The) tourism sector is one of the best sectors that can attract Saudi investment … If the opportunities in Sri Lanka in this sector can be presented in a proper way to Saudi nationals that will immensely impact Foreign Direct Investment to Sri Lanka.”

When Sri Lanka declared 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year” to prioritize the tourism industry, it also realigned its strategies and identified the Middle East among its top potential markets, pinning hopes especially on Saudi Arabia.

After holding various tourism promotions last year, Mowlana said Sri Lankan officials have continued discussions with leading tour operators in Jeddah.

The growth of the electric vehicle industry in Saudi Arabia can also offer opportunities for Sri Lanka, the envoy said.

“They are in the position of expanding their production worldwide, including (to) Sri Lanka. We can say some examples such as ACWA power and Lucid Motors,” he said, referring to the Saudi energy giant and the electric carmaker backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Sri Lankan officials have been working on boosting ties with Saudi Arabia for the past year, with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry having visited the Kingdom earlier in January to further relations in connectivity, investment, and employment opportunities.

Last August, Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed also visited Riyadh as a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where his meetings focused on increasing energy cooperation.

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi investment tourism energy

Former Italian foreign minister appointed EU envoy for Gulf region

Luigi Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Luigi Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Former Italian foreign minister appointed EU envoy for Gulf region

Luigi Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Luigi Di Maio described as 'most suitable candidate'
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The former foreign minister of Italy and ex-leader of the Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio has been appointed as the EU’s special envoy for the Gulf region, sources said on Sunday.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, indicated Di Maio for the post in a letter to the 27 member states, ANSA reported.

“After careful consideration, I consider Luigi Di Maio the most suitable candidate for the post,” he wrote.

“As a former Italian foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio has the necessary political profile at the international level for this role.”

Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year.

Topics: Italy EU Middle East Luigi Di Maio

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya

Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains confident Ukraine will win war
  • Zelenskyy says Arab nations can help achieve prisoner exchange
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

In an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is confident his country will eventually win the war against Russia, adding Putin would eventually leave “like Saddam left Kuwait.”

Speaking with Saudi news channel Al Arabiya on Sunday, he said the war started when Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula in February, 2014.

Zelenskyy said he regretted not fighting when Russia first invaded Crimea.

But while seemingly confident of victory, he said this would not be an easy task without Ukraine’s allies and he warned that a victory would be delayed if the delivery of weapons was slowed.

He condemned the invasion saying the war was not being fought for Russia, explaining “Putin is fighting to save himself and not for his nation.”
NATO members this week agreed that Ukraine would eventually become a member of the alliance, but that victory against Russia should first be achieved.

The comments that came just weeks after Finland joined NATO, ultimately meant that Ukraine’s allies, while providing weapons to fight, would not offer boots on the ground.

But despite this, Zelensky remains confident that his country will eventually win, but conceded “it will be difficult without our allies.”

Zelensky said Ukraine was preparing for a counter offensive, adding: “and it will happen… We are stronger than a year ago, we liberated some of our lands.”

Last year Zelenskyy proposed a 10-point peace plan which called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from all parts of Ukraine.

It also called for nuclear safety at the country’s power plants, food security – ensuring that its grain would reach the world’s poorest nations, and a prevention of an escalation in the conflict.

The 10-point plan also called on a prisoner exchange – something he said Arab nations could help to negotiate.

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye were involved in previous negotiations that led to the exchange of prisoners between the two countries in September.

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
  • Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Rabina Mahmood, a full-time mother to six children, ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal in aid of the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, the charity said.

Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

“She is an inspiration to all, showing that with determination and passion, anything is possible,” it added.

“Rabina is a supermum who believes in giving back to society,” Penny Appeal said. “She is raising funds for the victims of the Turkiye/Syrian Earthquake appeal, a cause close to her heart (and) her goal is to raise awareness and funds to help those in need, providing them with the support they require in the aftermath of the disaster.”

A massive earthquake struck southern and central Turkiye and northern and western Syria on Feb. 6, one of the strongest ever recorded in the region, killing over 59,000 people in both counties and affecting over 15 million people.

Mahmood said: “Training has been hard with wind and rain most days, I am suffering with long COVID but have persevered with three runs a week whilst fasting for this amazing cause.”

She added: “As a mum of six seeing my kids at the finish line is what I will envisage when I am struggling.”

Penny Appeal is a UK-based charity that works in over 60 countries, helping those in need through sustainable development projects, emergency aid, and orphan care. The funds raised by Rabina will go toward supporting the earthquake victims by providing food, shelter, and medical aid.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “Rabina is not only a supermum but an amazing woman who shows dedication and commitment to her cause are an inspiration to us all. She is an embodiment of the human spirit, proving that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.”

Topics: UK London London marathon Penny Appeal

Military charity joins campaign to help keep Afghan veterans in UK

Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Afghanistan.
Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Afghanistan.
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Military charity joins campaign to help keep Afghan veterans in UK

Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Afghanistan.
  • Royal British Legion says 'vital we remember' those who served alongside
  • Growing pressure to help 'patriot' pilot threatened with deportation to Rwanda
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British military charity has told the UK government it should “honor its commitment” to Afghan military personnel who served alongside British forces in Afghanistan.

The intervention by the Royal British Legion, which raises money for military veterans and their families in difficult circumstances, comes amid growing calls to help resettle Afghan servicemen and their families after it emerged a former Afghan Air Force pilot hailed as a “patriot” by his Western allies had been threatened with deportation from the UK to Rwanda.

The charity’s director general, Charles Byrne, told The Independent newspaper, which is running a campaign on behalf of former Afghan service personnel: “We encourage the government to promptly and fully assess those who are applying for support.

“It is vital that we remember the many Afghans who worked bravely alongside the British armed forces in Afghanistan.”

The RBL also assists those currently in the UK who were relocated under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and who came under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

The charity said it was important to “question the deportation of any Afghan who served alongside British forces in the war against the Taliban.”

The unnamed pilot, who flew more than 30 combat missions against the Taliban, traveled to the UK illegally via a small boat across the English Channel. He was threatened with deportation having previously spent time in other safe countries on the way to Britain, having found it “impossible” to reach the UK by legal means.

Byrne said: “We are proud to currently be supporting hundreds of Afghans who relocated to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and who have been designated by the Ministry of Defense as having a close UK defense connection, with everything from help getting employment to providing education and clothes for children, and we are committed to offering practical help as they resettle in their new lives in the UK.”

The pilot claims he and his comrades have been “forgotten” by the UK, telling The Independent: “We worked with them and we helped them like they were our brothers. We are not Taliban, we are not ISIS [Daesh], so why are they leaving us like this?”

Numerous senior figures across politics, the military and the media in the UK have also voiced their support for the pilot and others like him seeking safety. They include Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army; Lord Robertson, former NATO chief; Gen. Sir Richard Barrons, former chief of joint operations; Air Marshal Edward Stringer; and Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the pilot’s case “a disgrace,” while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised MPs he would address the case with the UK Home Office. Tobias Ellwood MP, chair of the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, also called for more to be done to help Afghan veteran refugees. 

TV presenter Piers Morgan, whose brother served in Afghanistan, called on the government to “do the right thing and give this hero a new life here.”

Lord Dubs, who fled to the UK as a refugee from Europe before the Second World War, called the pilot’s case “absolutely shocking.”

Just 3,399 Afghans have been deemed eligible for relocation to the UK so far under the ARAP scheme, while the ACRS has resettled just 22 people since the initial evacuation of people from Afghanistan, according to government figures.

A government spokesperson said: “Whilst we don’t comment on individual cases, we remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan and so far have brought around 24,500 people impacted by the situation back to the UK.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans.”

Topics: UK Afghan Afghanistan

