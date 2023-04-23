You are here

Cassidy seals win in second Berlin E-Prix race, Dennis and Vergne complete podium

New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and went on to seal the win. (Formula E)
New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and went on to seal the win. (Formula E)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Cassidy seals win in second Berlin E-Prix race, Dennis and Vergne complete podium

New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and win
  • Home hero Maximilian Gunther delivered an impressive recovery drive to get 6th spot
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

BERLIN: New Zealander Nick Cassidy picked his moment to hit the front of the pack in Sunday’s second Berlin E-Prix race and went on to seal the win in the Envision Racing car, as he got the best of a tight field to climb from eighth to the top step of the podium.

Brit Jake Dennis of Andretti had to settle for second place, while Frenchman and former Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne managed to secure a podium for him and his DS Penske team.

Home hero Maximilian Gunther delivered an impressive recovery drive in the second part of the double-header Berlin E-Prix, finishing a strong sixth after gaining 15 positions.

One day on from the local star’s podium finish on Saturday, rain cast a shadow of uncertainty ahead of the second race of the double-header in the German capital as teams and drivers got acquainted with damp conditions in the final practice session and qualifying.

“This has been a good weekend for us as a team, and I’m really happy with how my race unfolded today,” Gunther said. “Going from the last row of the grid to sixth, with the fastest lap, feels amazing, and most importantly, it meant we could bring home a lot of points in the World Championship, he added.

With more than half of Formula E’s ninth season now complete, the series moves on to Monaco on May 6 for round nine.

“Momentum is incredibly important in Formula E, there are a lot of races to go, and we can move forward with this result ahead of our home race in Monaco,” Gunther said.

 

 

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Berlin E-Prix

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
Updated 23 April 2023
Khaled Alarafah

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 

De Jong and Pedri return for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid 
  • Clash with Diego Simeone’s team at Camp Nou could also see the return of Ousmane Dembele
Updated 23 April 2023
Khaled Alarafah

Barcelona have revealed that star midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are among the players set to take part in the Catalan club’s vital La Liga match against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The club has suffered from a spate of injuries in recent months, but there could be welcome returns for several players against Diego Simeone’s team.

Dutch midfielder De Jong has been out of action for over a month, with his last match being Barcelona’s 2-1 league win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in March.

Meanwhile Pedri has been away for almost two months. He last played for Barcelona against Manchester United in the Europa League on Feb. 23,  a match that ended in 2-1 defeat for the Spanish giants at Old Trafford.

There could also be a return  from injury for French winger Ousmane Dembele, but the Danish defender Andreas Christensen is still at least a week away from a comeback.

Barcelona may be heavy favorites to win the La Liga, but the jury is still out on whether this season constitutes an overall success. 

Xavi Hernandez’s team won the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh at the start of the year, but were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and humiliatingly ousted from the Copa del Rey by fierce rivals Real Madrid. 

Topics: football

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title

Talor Gooch claims LIV Golf Adelaide title
  • Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces captured its first trophy of the 2023 LIV Golf League at the Grange Golf Club
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

GRANGE: Talor Gooch, a former member of 4Aces GC who joined Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC in the offseason, completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Meanwhile, his old team captured its first trophy of the 2023 LIV Golf League.

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces, which had podium finishes in the first three events of the season, produced a sizzling final round in a tight team battle at the Grange Golf Club. With Patrick Reed shooting a 7-under 65, new member Peter Uihlein contributing a 66 and Johnson adding a 67 (Pat Perez shot the same score), the Aces finished with a LIV Golf record 47 under to win by a stroke over the RangeGoats. The all-South African Stinger GC took third.

Last year, the all-American 4Aces won four regular-season events and the Miami Team Championship, all on home soil. Their performance in Adelaide was their most dominant, with all four members finishing in the top 10 in points.

“Obviously, it was a great week,” said Johnson, whose team increased its lead atop the season-long points standings to 44 points. “All four guys played well. To get our first win outside the US was nice.”

Gooch, meanwhile, had to endure some tight moments despite entering the day with a 10-shot lead thanks to consecutive 10-under 62s. A four-hole stretch in which he suffered his first two bogeys of the week, followed by a double bogey at the par-5 10th, whittled down his deficit. At one point, he led by only two shots.

But after his double bogey, he responded with birdies at the 11th and 13th holes to restore some breathing room, then parred in the rest of the way for a 1-over 73, leaving him at 19 under for the tournament. That ties the all-time LIV Golf best score for three rounds.

“Golf is just really hard,” said Gooch as he proudly cradled the LIV Golf trophy while wearing the Goat Chain, his team’s nod to winning performances. “It’s hard to put back-to-back days together like I did and even harder to do it three times in a row. I actually played fine out there today. The golf gods, I think, said, ‘We don’t want this first win to be easy on you.’

He added: “Had a couple bad breaks here and there, so it made things interesting, but it was cool to kind of overcome the adversity and dig deep after I made a double on No. 10. It was kind of a point of ‘we’re either going to dig deep and do this or you’re going to stumble coming in.’ It was cool to dig deep and get the job done.”

Crushers GC’s Anirban Lahiri shot a 65 to claim second place at 16 under while four players tied for third at 15 under: Reed, Perez, Cameron Tringale of HyFlyers GC and Cameron Smith, the captain of Rippers GC, the all-Australian team that were the crowd favorites this week. Reed took third in points via the tiebreaker.

“There’s obviously a want in Australia, I think, for really high-quality golf, and I think the fans here really enjoyed what LIV offers,” Smith said. “There’s no reason why we can’t make it bigger.”

While Gooch is used to celebrating team titles as a member of the 4Aces last year, he was hoping to celebrate another one with his new team. Although the RangeGoats came up one shot short, the podium finish was their first as a team.

“It was frustrating that we couldn’t get the win for sure, but it was a step in the right direction for us as a team,” Gooch said. “I think it’s just a matter of time before we’re up on that podium.”

Topics: golf

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies
  • The Sixers romped into the next round of the playoffs with a dominant 96-88 victory over the Nets
  • In Miami, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat gained a 2-1 series lead over Eastern top seeds Milwaukee
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: The Philadelphia 76ers shook off the absence of Joel Embiid to sweep Brooklyn out of the NBA playoffs on Saturday as the Phoenix Suns closed in on a second-round berth and the Los Angeles Lakers made a statement against Memphis.

The Sixers romped into the next round of the playoffs with a dominant 96-88 victory over the Nets that completed their 4-0 triumph in the best-of-seven series.

Philadelphia trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but transformed the contest with an 18-4 run to take the lead before closing out victory with a fourth-quarter rally.

The Sixers’ win was all the more impressive given the absence of Most Valuable Player candidate Embiid, who suffered a right knee sprain in Thursday’s 102-97 game three win.

Paul Reed stepped in to fill the void and finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the scoring for Philadelphia with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while De’Anthony Melton came off the bench to produce 15 points and lead the fourth-quarter surge.

Harris said the Sixers were determined to use Embiid’s absence as a motivator.

“He’s the MVP. And when we heard he wasn’t playing, I think it was an opportunity for everybody else to really step up and understand that we’ve got to get a win without the big fellow,” Harris told broadcaster TNT.

In the West, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers let their play answer the trash talking of Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, exploding out of the gate on the way to a playoff record-tying 35-9 first-quarter lead.

They led by as many as 29 in the second quarter as they rolled to a 111-101 victory.

Davis bounced back from a dismal showing in the Lakers’ Game 2 defeat to score 31 points and grab 17 rebounds.

He also had two steals and three blocked shots, while James added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers scores in front of Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies during 111-101 Lakers win in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday in Los Angeles, California.  (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA /AFP)

Brooks, who had mocked NBA all-time scoring leader James as “old” after game two, saying he was happy to “poke bears,” let his animosity get too physical and was tossed early in the third quarter after hitting James in the groin with his arm — a blow that sent James to the court in pain.

Brooks, booed every time he touched the ball, finished the night with seven points. Even a dazzling 45-point display from star guard Ja Morant — back in action after missing Game 2 with a right hand injury — couldn’t save the Grizzlies.

“I think we just came out and set the tone,” Davis said. “We just want to take care of our home floor. We’re not getting into the back and forth. We let our game speak for itself.”

In the first game of a Los Angeles doubleheader, Kevin Durant finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help Phoenix beat the Clippers 112-100 for a 3-1 series lead.

Devin Booker plundered 30 points and veteran Chris Paul added 19 in a late burst of scoring as Phoenix bagged their second straight win in Los Angeles.

“I’m in a good place and I’m enjoying playing ball,” Durant said. “I’ve been out a few months this season, and I’m just happy I’m out here where the ball is.”

The Suns need just one more win to book their place in the Western Conference semifinals, with Game 5 set for Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Clippers’ hopes of squaring the series had been dealt a blow by the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who joined Paul George on the injured list.

Russell Westbrook produced one of his best performances for the Clippers with a 37-point display.

In Miami, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat gained a 2-1 series lead over Eastern top seeds Milwaukee, taking full advantage of the absence of the Bucks’ MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo in a 121-99 victory.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Heat before departing late in the third quarter after taking a hard fall. After visiting the locker room he returned to the bench but in game in which Miami led by double digits much of the way he did not go back on the floor.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points and fellow reserve Kyle Lowry added 15 as the Heat bench delivered 59 points.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the team would continue to “monitor” Antetokounmpo, who suffered a back contusion in game one, missed Game 2 and was a late scratch on Saturday.

Topics: basketball

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
  • Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving them toward the history books
  • City also face the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

LONDON: In this kind of mood, it will take something special to halt Manchester City’s pursuit of the treble.

Just days after Pep Guardiola’s team advanced to the Champions League semifinals, a place in the FA Cup final was secured by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hat trick.

City can also seize control of the English Premier League title race on Wednesday in a showdown with leader Arsenal.

Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving them toward the history books as their three-pronged trophy challenge shows no sign of stopping.

Manchester United are the only English team to have won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in one season, in 1999. It’s a point of pride for United and their fans, a fact not lost on Guardiola.

“They don’t have to be scared (we will emulate them),” he joked. “We are neighbors, neighbors are always nice to each other. I said yesterday we are far away.”

United could yet have a say in City’s potential trophy haul. Erik ten Hag’s team plays Brighton in the second FA Cup semifinal on Sunday, with the chance to set up an all-Manchester final in June.

City also face the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League.

But the defending Premier League champion are in ominous form having extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a routine win against Sheffield.

Any chance of a historic FA Cup shock was effectively ended in the 43rd minute when Mahrez struck from the penalty spot after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Mahrez doubled City’s lead in the 61st when running straight through the heart of Sheffield’s defense and firing past Wes Foderingham.

The third came five minutes later when turning home Jack Grealish’s pass.

City didn’t need to be at its devastating best, with leading scorer Erling Haaland failing to add to his 48 goals this season in a subdued performance.

It was down to Mahrez, who didn’t play in either leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, to do the damage.

“He is always grumpy with me when he doesn’t play. He makes me notice how grumpy he feels,” Guardiola said. “He is an exceptional player on the big stage.”

City’s result in a sixth FA Cup semifinal in seven seasons ended a sequence of three straight losses at this stage.

LEICESTER FINALLY WIN

A first win in 11 games lifted Leicester out of the relegation zone. Despite going behind to a Matheus Cunha goal, Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne struck as the Foxes beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at King Power Stadium to move them out of the bottom three on goal difference.

It was a good start for new manager Dean Smith in his first home game in charge since replacing the fired Brendan Rodgers.

That meant Everton dropped to 18th, despite a creditable 0-0 draw at in-form Crystal Palace that highlighted the Merseyside club’s struggles in front of goal.

The Toffees have scored only 24 times, lowest in the league.

LEEDS LOSE AGAIN

While Leeds avoided a third straight rout, losing to Fulham 2-1 was another blow to the Yorkshire club’s battle to avoid the drop.

Having conceded 11 goals in it last two games — losing 5-1 to Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool — this was certainly an improvement for Javi Gracia’s team, but wins are increasingly hard to come by.

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira put Fulham two up before an own goal from Joao Palhinha.

Tuesday’s home game against Leicester could be absolutely crucial to both teams’ hopes of survival.

LIVERPOOL FINDING FORM

Jurgen Klopp recorded his 100th league win at Anfield after Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

But perhaps more importantly, Liverpool’s second win in succession pointed to a long-awaited upturn in form in an inconsistent campaign.

Relegation-threatened Forest twice came back before Mohamed Salah’s winner in the 70th.

Diogo Jota put Liverpool in front twice in the second half, and Forest responded through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.

“We gave away two goals too easy and in a game like this you have to control possession,” Klopp said. “You don’t have to force it and sometimes we forced it.”

Defeat increased the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper in an 11-game winless run.

“Nobody will be happy coming out of here because we have lost a football match and it adds to the run,” he said. “It doesn’t look favorable at all, we know that. But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League.”

BRENTFORD HOLD VILLA

Aston Villa’s five-game winning streak was halted in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The Midlands club sparked hopes of an unlikely push for the top four after winning seven of its last eight games before Saturday. But Ivan Toney’s goal put Brentford on the brink victory before Douglas Luiz struck in the 87th to earn a draw for Villa.

“We can play better and we have to demand to play better for the next matches,” Villa manager Unai Emery said.

Topics: Manchester city Riyad Mahrez FA Cup AFC Champions League

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
  • A highlight of the third round was a million-dollar shot by In Gee Chun of South Korea
  • She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Americans Allizen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday.

Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year.

Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy.

“Just tried to put myself in good position, fairways and greens,” she said. “Just hit some really solid shots starting out and was able to convert the putts.”

Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.

“Even though I didn’t hit it as good as I did the first day or the second day, I did manage to score well, and I just adapted and I stayed patient,” she said. “My caddie kept telling me to stay patient, so I’m glad I did that.”

Corpuz and Yin are both looking for their first LPGA Tour title, but the two have very different plans if they win this one Sunday.

When the tournament — best known as the Dinah Shore — was at Mission Hills, it was highlighted by the traditional victory leap into Poppie’s Pond, which surrounded the 18th green. Winners had been jumping into it since 1988.

Organizers of this tournament tried to maintain some of that history and have a much murkier lake on the 18th, causing debate about whether the tradition will continue this year.

Corpuz said she doesn’t think she’ll jump. Yin has a different plan.

“Let me win, and then I’ll do anything,” she said with a laugh.

Saturday was a beautiful and sunny day after the two rain-soaked days forced delays at the tournament.

The third round began after 31 players, including Yin finished the second round Saturday after they couldn’t complete it before dark Friday night in the first women’s major tournament of the season.

“I started out really early,” Yin said. “I was walking down 16, I was like, `Wow, I feel like I’ve been here before. Oh, I did. I was just here this morning.’ I think it really helped me warm up my body early in the morning (but) I’m tired.”

Amy Yang, Albane Valenzuela and Megan Khang tied for third, a stroke behind.

Yang had eight birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9 to shoot a 65. Yang has four career victories, with the last coming at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2019.

“My game felt easier out there,” she said. “Like everything felt in sync, and every shot was pretty solid. I didn’t think the course was easy, but my game felt easy out there.”

Valenzuela had five birdies and one bogey for a third-round score of 68.

Khang shot a 33 on the front nine Saturday but cooled off after that with three bogeys in the last nine holes to finish with a 70.

“Everyone… knows mistakes are going to happen, and to try to minimize it the best we can is our goal,” she said.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda was among four players tied for sixth at 8 under. Korda, who shot a 70, is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

“Obviously, it means a lot, not being able to be not playing last year and then a year from now being in contention,” she said.

A Lim Kim, who led after two rounds, had two bogeys and a double bogey Saturday to shoot a 72 and tumble into a tie for sixth with Korda.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson were among those who didn’t make the cut that was 1 over with 68 players in the cutline.

A highlight of the third round was a million-dollar shot by In Gee Chun of South Korea. She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th.

Chun, who won the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in.

Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par 3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament last year and moved to suburban Houston this year. The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, is also donating $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament.

Topics: Chevron Championship Angel Yin Allizen Corpuz The Club at Carlton Woods LPGA Tour

