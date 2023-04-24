Saudi star Model Roz attends fashion awards in Beverly Hills

DUBAI: Saudi social media influencer Model Roz attended The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday and opted for an all-white look for the occasion.

The Los Angeles-based model showed off a cut-out dress by celebrity-adored label Monot, which was founded by Beirut-born designer Eli Mizrahi.







Saudi fashion star Model Roz attended The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. (Getty Images)



The brand-of-the-moment has been flaunted by the likes of US model Hailey Bieber, French model Cindy Bruna, US socialites Paris Hilton and Kourtney Kardashian and Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi, among others.

The brand won the Emerging Brand of the Year prize at the awards ceremony that was hosted by former stylist and fashion industry heavyweight Law Roach.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow’s G. Label by Goop won Powerhouse Brand of the Year as Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte won Designers of the Year and British grooming guru Chris Appleton won the Hair Artist of the Year award.

For her part, Model Roz, who prefers to go by her social media name, paired her Monot dress with white Jimmy Choo heels and accessories by Raven Fine Jewelers in an outfit styled by Mikiel Benyamin.







US Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi won the Emerging Brand of the Year prize at the awards ceremony. (Getty Images)



The Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model, who currently has 14.8 million followers on Instagram, made headlines around the world in 2019 when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video.

The model, with her signature platinum blonde locks, has also taken part in campaigns for US brand Guess and launched a makeup range with The Balm.

Roz moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot.

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz previously told Arab News.

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said.

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings, if there is anything pop culture-related going on in Los Angeles, chances are you will spot Roz in the well-heeled crowd.