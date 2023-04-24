You are here

Minister warns Britons in Sudan not to count on govt help
People flee clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2023. (Reuters)
  Giving assurances under current circumstances would be 'irresponsible': Andrew Mitchell
  Development minister defends UK decision to extract diplomats, citing 'specific' threat to their security
LONDON: Andrew Mitchell, the UK’s development minister, has warned British nationals in Sudan that the government can offer no promises that it will be able to evacuate them under the current circumstances.

He said around 2,000 Britons in Sudan had registered with the UK Foreign Office requesting assistance.

He added that the UK is “exploring every single possible way of getting them out,” but warned: “I simply cannot give any assurances and (it) wouldn’t be responsible to do so.”

Foreign nationals across Sudan have been forced to take shelter after fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by the country’s military ruler Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former ally Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The UK has faced criticism from its media, politicians and citizens still in Sudan after prioritizing the evacuation of British diplomatic staff and their families from the capital Khartoum in an overnight military operation at the weekend involving more than 1,000 personnel.

Mitchell said the diplomats had been prioritized for extraction over “a very specific threat to the diplomatic community” in Sudan, adding that “we have a specific duty of care, a legal duty of care, to our own staff and our diplomats.”

He said the UK’s ability to extract other citizens from Sudan would remain limited until fighting abated.

“The situation is absolutely desperate and a ceasefire is required,” he added. “The only advice that Britain can give to people is to stay indoors because that is the safe option.

“Many of the Brits there are very creative and know the situation on the ground, and if — at their own risk — they determine there is a way for them to leave their own homes then of course they will take it.”

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Russia to host new round of talks to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye

Russia to host new round of talks to normalize ties between Syria and Turkiye
  Russia is seeking to repair ties between Ankara and its ally Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria's civil war in 2011
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Russia will host a new round of talks on Tuesday aimed at normalizing ties between Turkiye and Syria, Turkiye’s defense minister said.

The talks, also involving Iran, will be held in Moscow, Hulusi Akar said on Monday. 

They will be attended by the defense and intelligence chiefs of all four countries.

Russia is seeking to repair ties between Ankara and its ally Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

“We are preparing for a meeting to be attended by defense ministers and intelligence chiefs” of Turkiye, Russia, Syria and Iran, Akar said.

“Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and to bring peace to the region as soon as possible.”

Ankara and Damascus have had few formal contacts since Turkiye began backing opposition effort to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened up to the idea of holding a peace-building summit with the Syrian leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed Erdogan’s efforts.

But Assad, whose country is slowly coming out of its regional isolation, has said he will only meet Erdogan if Turkiye withdraws troops from northern Syria.

Erdogan says he needs the military presence as a security precaution against attacks on Turkiye by Kurdish groups, which Ankara views as terrorists but which played a central role in the US-led campaign against terrorists.

Earlier this month, diplomats from Iran, Russia, Turkiye and Syria met in Moscow to pave the way for a foreign ministers’ meeting.

The EU has imposed sanctions on cousins of Assad over the trafficking of stimulant drug Captagon, a key source of income for the regime.

An AFP investigation in November found that Syria has become a narco-state with the $10 billion industry in Captagon dwarfing all other exports and funding both Assad and many of his enemies.

The latest move saw the EU follow Western allies, the US and Britain, in imposing asset freezes and visa bans on Wasim Badi Assad and Samer Kamal Assad.

“The trade in amphetamine has become a regime-led business model, enriching the inner circle of the regime and providing it with revenue that contributes to its ability to maintain its policies of repression against the civilian population,” the EU said.

A third cousin of the president, Mudar Rifaat Assad, was also included on the blacklist, although no explicit reason was given.

The US Treasury Department says Samer Kamal Assad owns a factory in the coastal city of Latakia that produced 84 million captagon pills in 2020.

Others targeted in the EU sanctions include Nouh Zaitar, Lebanon’s most famous drug lord who is on the run from authorities, and Hassan Dekko, a Lebanese-Syrian drug kingpin with high-level connections in both countries.

The EU also imposed sanctions against private security firms for helping the Syrian regime recruit fighters and Russian engineering and construction company Stroytransgaz over its control of the country’s largest phosphate mines.

UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon

UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
AP

UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars' little moon

UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon
  Amal flew within 100 km of Deimos last month and close-up shots were released on Monday
  Amal — Arabic for Hope — got a two-for-one when Mars photobombed some of the images. It was the closest a spacecraft has been to Deimos in almost a half-century
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A spacecraft around Mars has sent back the most detailed photos yet of the red planet’s little moon.
The UAE’s Amal spacecraft flew within 100 km of Deimos last month and the close-up shots were released on Monday.
Amal — Arabic for Hope — got a two-for-one when Mars photobombed some of the images. It was the closest a spacecraft has been to Deimos in almost a half-century.
The spacecraft also observed the little explored far side of the odd-shaped, cratered moon, 15 km by 12 km by 12 km.
Mars’ other moon, Phobos, is almost double that size and better understood since it orbits much closer to Mars — just 6,000 km away, the closest of any planet’s moon in our solar system.
Deimos’ orbit around Mars stretches 23,000 km out. That’s close to the inner part of the spacecraft’s orbit — “which is what made observing Deimos such a compelling idea,” said the mission’s lead scientist Hessa Al-Matroushi.
“Phobos has got most of the attention up until now — now it’s Deimos’ turn!” she added in an email.
Al-Matroushi and other scientists with the UAE Space Agency said these new images indicate Deimos is not an asteroid that got captured in Mars’ orbit eons ago, the leading theory until now.
Instead, they say the moon appears to be of Martian origin — perhaps from the bigger Martian moon or from Mars itself.
The findings were presented Monday at the European Geosciences Union’s general assembly in Vienna. Amal will continue to sweep past Deimos this year, but not as closely as the March 10 encounter, according to Al-Matroushi.
NASA’s Viking 2 came within 30 km of Deimos in 1977. Since then, other spacecraft have photographed Deimos but from much farther away.
Amal rocketed to Mars on July 19, 2020, one day shy of the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon landing — Earth’s moon, that is — by Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

 

RAF plane lands in Sudan as UK gears up for further evacuations

RAF plane lands in Sudan as UK gears up for further evacuations
RAF plane lands in Sudan as UK gears up for further evacuations

RAF plane lands in Sudan as UK gears up for further evacuations
  The C-17 Globemaster was on the ground at the eastern Sudanese port on the Red Sea
LONDON: A team of troops from the UK arrived at Port Sudan on Monday on a reconnaissance mission, media reported on Monday. 

The flight comes as the UK government assessed options for an evacuation of British nationals stranded in the crisis-hit country, Sky News said.

The C-17 Globemaster was on the ground at the eastern Sudanese port on the Red Sea along with troops who “may form part of a second rescue,” the channel reported. 

It comes after the government was criticized for its evacuation on Sunday of British diplomats from Khartoum, but not other UK nationals.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said on Sunday that 3,000 to 4,000 British nationals were still in Sudan, with “well over 1,000” asking for help in order to leave the country.

James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said in a briefing that the UK recognized “the job isn’t done” when it came to rescuing those still stranded, The Guardian reported.

He added that government plans were continuing “at pace” and that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be given options to help Britons trapped in Sudan “as and when they arise.”

The UK development minister, Andrew Mitchell, said on Monday morning that he was unable to give a timeline for a possible rescue of British nationals.

“The situation is absolutely desperate and a ceasefire is required,” he said. “The only advice that Britain can give to people is to stay indoors because that is the safe option.”

Flydubai aircraft heads for destination after engine fire extinguished

Flydubai aircraft heads for destination after engine fire extinguished
Flydubai aircraft heads for destination after engine fire extinguished

Flydubai aircraft heads for destination after engine fire extinguished
  Flydubai spokesperson told Reuters plane scheduled to land in Dubai 00:14 local time
DUBAI: A Flydubai flight from Katmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but is now heading to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.

Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement to Reuters an engine caught fire on the Flydubai Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers on board, shortly after takeoff from Katmandu and the fire had been brought under control.

“Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Katmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan,” the civil aviation authority said in a tweet.

The Flydubai spokesperson told Reuters the plane was scheduled to land in Dubai at 00:14 local time.

Iraqi national freed in Lebanon after kidnapping 

Iraqi national freed in Lebanon after kidnapping 
Iraqi national freed in Lebanon after kidnapping 

Iraqi national freed in Lebanon after kidnapping 
  Badr Dafar Sayer was abducted and taken for ransom from an apartment in Jounieh, north of Beirut, four days ago
  Lebanon has witnessed a surge in kidnapping for ransom amid economic stagnation and inflation woes
BEIRUT: An Iraqi national who was kidnapped in Lebanon has been freed by military intelligence.

Badr Dafar Sayer was abducted and taken for ransom from an apartment in Jounieh, north of Beirut, four days ago, later being moved to the Sherwana area in Baalbek.

He was freed by his captors, who fled, leaving authorities unable to arrest them.

Army Command said: “A wanted man, M.J., accompanied by unidentified gunmen impersonating security forces, kidnapped the Iraqi Badr Dafar Sayer from an apartment in the city of Jounieh and demanded a large ransom from his family."

Lebanon has witnessed a surge in kidnapping for ransom amid economic stagnation and inflation woes. The circulation of photos showing kidnapping victims across social media has become a weekly occurrence.

Though Lebanese police data at the end of 2022 showed an improvement in security indicators compared to 2021, it also revealed a significant increase in kidnapping for ransom.

Information International, a private statistics institution in Lebanon, reported an annual increase of 12 to 50 in kidnapping for ransom crimes.

The study, based on reports issued by the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces, included “crimes reported to the security forces only and not the cases that were settled outside the framework of the official security services.”

A security source told Arab News that most kidnapping victims “are transferred to the Baalbek-Hermel region, and some are transferred through illegal crossings on the Lebanese-Syrian border.

“Sometimes security coordination takes place between the security services of the two countries to free a kidnapped person or coordinate with people who know the kidnappers, and can pressure them and lure them to Lebanese territory in special operations to arrest them and release the kidnapped person.”

The source added: “The gangs include Lebanese and Syrian citizens and those on the Lebanese wanted list. They are professional in extortion, armed violence and defiance of the authorities.”

Since 2019, Lebanon has undergone a severe economic collapse, which the World Bank has ranked among the worst in the world.

The security source added: “The chaos, especially in the areas controlled by Hezbollah in the eastern Bekaa region and illegal crossings, encouraged the rise of armed gangs in many regions and across the border.

“These gangs are active in human trafficking and smuggling, and kidnapping well-to-do men, women and children in order to collect ransoms.”

Lebanon’s penal code punishes perpetrators of kidnapping for ransom with life with hard labor.

During the past two weeks, Lebanon repatriated about 50 Syrians who had entered the country illegally.

A judicial source estimated the percentage of Syrians in Lebanese prisons at “about 40 percent of the total prison population, most of them perpetrators of kidnapping, theft, murder, drug use and smuggling, and human trafficking.”

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces arrested a husband and wife in Beirut who operated as major drug dealers.

The husband, born in 1986, and his wife, born in 1992, worked out of their home on Rafik Hariri International Airport Road, selling large quantities of narcotics.

