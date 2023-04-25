Jessica Chastain shines in Zuhair Murad gown in New York

DUBAI: US actress Jessica Chastain this week attended the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City, hosted by the Film at Lincoln Center, wearing a glitzy gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad.

The “Good Nurse” actress wore a black sequined gown with glittering adornments and a plunging neckline. The head-turning gown hails from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 couture collection.

Chastain and US star Meryl Streep were at the event to honor US actress and producer Viola Davis.







Davis, who shared the screen with Chastain in “The Help” and with Meryl in “Doubt,” attended the event wearing a black strapless dress with gold fringe accents on the side by New York-based designer Jason Wu.

Streep also opted for black — she wore a pantsuit and black cat-eye eyeglasses.

Film at Lincoln Center’s Annual Gala began in 1972 and honored Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the US from exile to accept the commendation. Since then, the award has been renamed after Chaplin.

The Chaplin Award was previously given to Cate Blanchett in 2022, Spike Lee in 2021, Helen Mirren in 2018, Robert De Niro in 2017 and Morgan Freeman in 2016, among other notable recipients.







Meanwhile, this is not the first time Chastain has championed Murad.

In November, the actress wore a red off-shoulder embroidered gown from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection to the 13th Annual Governors Awards.

At the time, she shared a short video of her wearing the gown on Instagram and wrote: “I’ve had my eye on this @zuhairmuradofficial for quite some time. Thank you for letting me wear this beautiful piece.”

Chastain is not the only actress to have gushed about Murad. US superstar Jennifer Lopez previously said: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship,” she said in a 2019 interview with entrepreneur Rabih Mockbel during her It’s My Party World Tour.