Jessica Chastain shines in Zuhair Murad gown in New York

Jessica Chastain wore a black sequined gown with glittering adornments. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: US actress Jessica Chastain this week attended the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City, hosted by the Film at Lincoln Center, wearing a glitzy gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad.  

The “Good Nurse” actress wore a black sequined gown with glittering adornments and a plunging neckline. The head-turning gown hails from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 couture collection.  

Chastain and US star Meryl Streep were at the event to honor US actress and producer Viola Davis.




The head-turning gown hails from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 couture collection. (Getty Images)

Davis, who shared the screen with Chastain in “The Help” and with Meryl in “Doubt,” attended the event wearing a black strapless dress with gold fringe accents on the side by New York-based designer Jason Wu. 

Streep also opted for black — she wore a pantsuit and black cat-eye eyeglasses. 

Film at Lincoln Center’s Annual Gala began in 1972 and honored Charlie Chaplin, who returned to the US from exile to accept the commendation. Since then, the award has been renamed after Chaplin. 

The Chaplin Award was previously given to Cate Blanchett in 2022, Spike Lee in 2021, Helen Mirren in 2018, Robert De Niro in 2017 and Morgan Freeman in 2016, among other notable recipients. 




Chastain (R) and Meryl Streep (L) were at the event to honor Viola Davis (M). (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Chastain has championed Murad.  

In November, the actress wore a red off-shoulder embroidered gown from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection to the 13th Annual Governors Awards. 

 

At the time, she shared a short video of her wearing the gown on Instagram and wrote: “I’ve had my eye on this @zuhairmuradofficial for quite some time. Thank you for letting me wear this beautiful piece.”  

Chastain is not the only actress to have gushed about Murad. US superstar Jennifer Lopez previously said: “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite. 

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship,” she said in a 2019 interview with entrepreneur Rabih Mockbel during her It’s My Party World Tour.  

Topics: Jessica Chastain Chaplin Award Gala Zuhair Murad

Director Hana Kazim celebrates power of horror films in the Arab world

Director Hana Kazim celebrates power of horror films in the Arab world
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Director Hana Kazim celebrates power of horror films in the Arab world

Director Hana Kazim celebrates power of horror films in the Arab world
  • The director received a master’s degree in fine arts specializing in film production at the prestigious American Film Institute in Los Angeles
  • Hana Kazim’s short film ‘Makr’ screened at several genre festivals including Fantastic Fest in Texas and FrightFest in London
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Director Hana Kazim founded Wiswas Productions, dubbed the first Arab horror-focused production company, in a bid to celebrate the power of the thrilling genre.

The Emirati auteur recently directed a Saudi Arabia-focused episode of STARZPLAY’s “Kaboos,” which is set in different eras and across countries in the MENA region, taking viewers on a journey through frightening urban legends from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and the UAE.

“I found that there’s a lot of interest in horror and a lot of stories to tell, and a lot of things you can say through horror,” Kazim told Arab News.

“I think some of the most courageous stories right now are being told through the mask of horror, mainly because horror can seem like to the mass audience as a spectacle, but in reality, horror has always been a champion of telling some deep truth about society, a huge commentary on society, and it’s almost like the most acceptable form of commentary in almost every region,” she added.

After receiving a master’s degree in fine arts specializing in film production at the prestigious American Film Institute in Los Angeles, Kazim returned to the region to hone her craft.

Kazim’s decision to launch her company came after the release of her short film “Makr,” which she wrote and directed in 2018. The movie, which gained more than half a million views online, screened at several genre festivals including Fantastic Fest in Texas and FrightFest in London. It was translated to Farsi, Korean and Japanese.

The director, who has worked as a film executive in the UAE since 2015 and has been involved in the production of several Arab films, including “Rashid & Rajab” (2019) and 2021 box office hit “Al-Kameen,” said that she believes horror, “for the most part, hasn’t been done well” in the region, because finding a perfect storyline in is a challenge in the genre.

“I think our audiences are still a little too critical of everything they see. They take everything a little bit more literally. So, having to break into horror is tough because you have to be somewhat near being realistic while at the same time balancing the scales of not being too aggressive or too judgmental,” Kazim said.

Kazim on set. (Supplied)

The director believes that the main reason horror as a genre has lagged in the region is because filmmakers are going for scares rather than meaning.

“I think Arab audiences are always looking for meaning in stories, be it a comedy, be it a drama — they’re looking for meaning more than just entertainment. And unfortunately, we, filmmakers, come from entertainment. So, we feel like making entertainment and we forget the idea of having meaning behind stories,” she added.

“I think the Middle East has the potential to be well known for its horror because we have so many untold stories, be it from folklore to real stories — there’s a huge timeline of horror films that we can make that could span around 20, 30 and 40 years.”

Topics: Hana Kazim

Jason Momoa ‘loves his job’ as Chief Island Officer at Yas Island Abu Dhabi  

Jason Momoa ‘loves his job’ as Chief Island Officer at Yas Island Abu Dhabi  
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Jason Momoa ‘loves his job’ as Chief Island Officer at Yas Island Abu Dhabi  

Jason Momoa ‘loves his job’ as Chief Island Officer at Yas Island Abu Dhabi  
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood star Jason Mamoa, known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman,” has been announced as Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s Chief Island Officer. 

Mamoa takes on the role last held by US actor and comedian Kevin Hart.   

The trailer video features Mamoa making his entrance on a paddle board, traveling toward Yas Island with the W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island seen behind him.  

Other main attractions such as Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit are also seen in the video.  

“There comes a time when you discover your calling, when you realise your destiny and you know your whole life has led to this one ridiculously awesome job,” he says in the video. “They made me chief island officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi so now I’m making sure everyone lives it up like me … Jason Momoa.”  

At the end, he screams: “I am going to love this job!”  

Topics: jason momoa Abu Dhabi Yas Island

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef
Updated 25 April 2023
Denise Marray

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef

A Palestinian eatery on ‘every corner’ is mission of UK restaurateur Ali Yousef
  • A big draw at Baity Palestinian Kitchen is his viral Palestinian Sunday Roast, which sees classic British trimmings served with Jericho Lamb
  • ‘Child of the diaspora’ seeks to preserve homeland’s culture
Updated 25 April 2023
Denise Marray

LONDON: What do you fancy eating tonight? Indian, Chinese, Korean — or what about Palestinian? The last option may not currently be easy to find in the UK because restaurants serving this cuisine are few and far between. 

That is a situation Ali Yousef, owner and manager of Baity Palestinian Kitchen in the affluent village of Didsbury on the outskirts of Manchester, northwest England, wants to change. Speaking to Arab News he said: “Anybody out there wanting to open a Palestinian restaurant, please come and see me. I want to see one opening on every corner. I will give you every bit of advice you need and support you.”

He explained that as “a child of the diaspora” he grew up listening to stories about Palestine which his family had to flee in the aftermath of the 1967 Six- Day War. They crossed into Jordan for what they assumed would be a few weeks. In fact, they never returned, moving on instead to Kuwait, only to have to flee again when Saddam Hussein invaded in the Gulf War.

At just a few months old, Ali Yousef arrived in the UK but he grew up in a family that treasures their Palestinian culture in all its aspects, including the food. He credits his father particularly with instilling a love of the dishes of his homeland.

“Palestine was a bedtime story for us growing up as kids, and for my parents it was reminiscing about good memories and times,” he said.

In 2010, while still a student at Manchester Metropolitan University where he studied law, Yousef set out to explore his roots. He travelled to his father’s village of Tal near Nablus where he developed a special bond with his great aunt.

“That was the moment a spark was lit and I connected immediately. I knew I needed to find a way to preserve our heritage and channel it and educate people about it. With my love and passion for food, I set my sights on establishing a restaurant. I am proud of it and I believe food is just as an important a tool as anything else when it comes to sharing our culture,” he said.

 

Baity, which is “My Home” in Arabic, opened in 2018 and has expanded to include a catering business much in demand for weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

The restaurant seats 30 and Yousef sees people from every ethnicity and religion enjoying his Levantine hospitality.

They tuck into delicious dishes such as Gazan Prawns and the award-winning Musakhan Chicken. Another big draw is his Sunday Roast which sees the classic British trimmings, including Yorkshire pudding, served with his nine-hour roasted shoulder of Jericho Lamb.

In partnership with his wife, Yousef makes a point of giving back to the community. In 2021, Baity Palestinian Kitchen helped welcome Afghan refugees evacuated to the UK. In liaison with Manchester Council and Islamic Relief it provided 1,000 meals, using hastily studied Afghan recipes, served to the refugees as they disembarked at Manchester Airport.

Their plight “struck a chord,” Yousef explained, “because we had had the same experience of having to leave our country at a moment’s notice.”

Topics: Baity Palestinian Kitchen Ali Yousef

Review: Fast-paced ‘Firefly’ explores a life fragmented by sectarianism 

Review: Fast-paced ‘Firefly’ explores a life fragmented by sectarianism 
Updated 25 April 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: Fast-paced ‘Firefly’ explores a life fragmented by sectarianism 

Review: Fast-paced ‘Firefly’ explores a life fragmented by sectarianism 
Updated 25 April 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From celebrated author Jabbour Douaihy — whose novels pay homage to the vibrance, diversity and extraordinary landscape and culture Lebanon is known for — comes “Firefly.” It is a story that dives into northern Lebanon and explores sectarian tensions that eventually led to the Lebanese Civil War. Newly translated into English by Paula Haydar and Nadine Sinno, readers follow Nizam Al-Alami, a young boy who has grown up among Muslim and Christian communities in Tripoli and Hawra.  

Douaihy first introduces Mahmoud Yasser Al-Alami, a Muslim entrepreneur in the coastal town of Mina in Tripoli, Lebanon, whose businesses bring him more trouble than success. While politics reign supreme for Mahmoud at his bookshop, where discussions of the nationalization of the Suez Canal and the Free Officers Revolt of Egypt occupy his time, at home his wife Sabah takes care of children Maysaloun and Nizam. They spend their summers in Hawra to escape the heat, and there Nizam runs into his Christian neighbor’s orchard where he falls in love with Touma and Rakheema Abu Shaheen, a childless couple who welcome Nizam with open arms.  

When troubles befall the Al-Alamis, Nizam stays with Touma and Rakheema. He grows up among the Christian community in Hawra and eventually makes his way to Beirut to study law at a Jesuit university. Soon, Nizam is hosting communist comrades as the city begins reaching its boiling point. With no religion listed on his ID card, Nizam is caught in a sectarian struggle with too many religious influences and no single religious identity. He is involved in marches and protests, witnesses death and destruction and comes within inches of death as Beirut and its residents are divided into a Muslim East and Christian West.  

Douaihy writes of a young man’s struggles in a changing city where even though he is a bridge between worlds, he is viewed with stigma by both sides. Among the people that created Lebanon, who are as diverse as the landscape, a boy with multiple identities finds that not one can fill the void of belonging in this fast-paced novel. Nizam’s fragmented life mimics that of Beirut, as the boy and city must overcome the factions that want to keep them divided. 

Critically acclaimed, the late author’s novels were nominated four times for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction. 

Topics: Firefly Jabbour Douaihy

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director

Cannes Film Festival adds titles to 2023 line-up, including work by French Moroccan director
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Cannes Film Festival on Monday announced new additions to the Official Selection of its 76th edition, running May 16-27, including a title by French Moroccan director Mona Achache.  

Two new films have been added to the Competition line-up: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire’s “Black Flies” and Catherine Corsini’s “Le Retour.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mona Achache (@monaachache)

The Cannes Premiere section sees new additions as well with Mexican director Amat Escalante’s “Lost In The Night,” French director Valerie Donzelli’s “Just The Two Of Us,” and Argentinian director Lisandro Alonso’s “Eureka.”  

In the Special Screenings section, French Moroccan filmmaker Mona Achache’s “Little Girl Blue,” Afghan director Sahra Mani’s “Bread and Roses” and French Swedish director Anna Novion’s “La Theoreme de Marguerite” have been added.  

Out of Competition screenings will also include Frederic Tellier’s biopic “L’Abbe Pierre – Une Vie de Combats.”   

Two more titles have been added to Un Certain Regard: Chinese director Wei Shujun’s “Only The River Flows” and French director Alex Lutz’s “Une Nuit.”   

The Midnight Screening line-up features Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic” and Kim Tae-gon’s “Project Silence.”  

 Rodriguez’s sci-action thriller “Hypnotic” stars Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, J.D. Pardo, Hala Finley and Dayo Okeniyi.  

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Mona Achache Lifestyle Reads of the Week

