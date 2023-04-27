US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling that includes sweeping spending cuts over the next decade.
The bill isn’t expected to pass the Senate, and President Joe Biden would veto it if it did — but the mostly partisan 217-215 vote represents a win for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on an issue that rattled investors and markets.
Now, McCarthy hopes to lure Biden into negotiations on cutting spending, even as the White House and congressional Democrats insist on a debt limit increase with no strings attached.
The US Treasury Department could run out of ways to pay its bills in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to act, and financial markets are already flashing warning signs. A 2011 standoff led to a downgrade of the government’s credit rating, which pushed borrowing costs higher and hammered investments.
“We’ve done our job,” a victorious McCarthy told reporters just after the vote. “The Republicans have raised the debt limit. You have not. Neither has Schumer,” McCarthy added, referring to Biden and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.
McCarthy bridged deep divides among House Republicans to get the bill passed. Next is the far more daunting task in trying to broker a compromise with Democrats without losing the backing of some of his most conservative fellow Republicans.
McCarthy called on Biden to begin negotiations on a debt limit increase and spending-cut bill and for the Senate to either approve the House bill or to pass its own.
The House bill would increase Washington’s borrowing authority by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, whichever comes first, raising the specter of another round of negotiations during the 2024 presidential campaign. The bill would pare spending to 2022 levels and then cap growth at 1 percent a year, repeal some tax incentives for renewable energy and stiffen work requirements for some antipoverty programs.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would not sign off on such cuts.
“President Biden will never force middle class and working families to bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthiest, as this bill does,” she said in a statement. “The President has made clear this bill has no chance of becoming law.”
Democrats say bill ‘DOA’
Schumer told reporters the House bill is “dead on arrival” in the Senate and that the Republican measure “only brings us dangerously closer” to a historic US debt default that would shake markets and economies worldwide.
Democrats control the Senate with 51 votes.
Earlier in the day, House Majority Leader Steve Scalize predicted in an interview that passage of the Republican debt limit bill would change the “entire dynamic” and pressure Democrats to engage in negotiations.
Republicans were quick to praise McCarthy’s victory, which had been in doubt until the last moment.
“It now demonstrates that we can govern even with a five member majority, and there’s been so much criticism that we couldn’t do this,” Representative Michael McCaul said of the debt ceiling vote. “We’ve proved to the country that we can govern.”
Throughout debate on the bill, Republicans cast Democrats as free-wheeling spenders of taxpayer money, which they say has pushed the national debt into a danger zone.
Democrats, meanwhile, bemoaned the deep spending cuts the measure would bring on programs including health care for the poor, Head Start education for pre-schoolers and an array of other programs including law enforcement and airport security operations.
The Department of Transportation said Wednesday the bill would shut down 375 federally-staffed and contract-run air traffic control towers around the country and result in 7,500 fewer rail safety inspection days.
Early on Wednesday morning, McCarthy had to give in to some of his members’ demands to keep the legislation alive.
The overnight changes removed a provision that would have ended a tax credit for biofuels that was part of Biden’s climate change initiatives in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
Bending to the far-right wing of the party, Republicans also accelerated some new, tougher work requirements for receiving Medicaid health care benefits for the poor, angering Democrats.
“Republicans’ massive tax cuts to the rich have cost taxpayers over $10 trillion over the last two decades and now they want America’s workers and families to pay the price,” said Representative Richard Neal, the senior Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.
The White House has called on Congress to raise the debt limit without conditions, as it did three times under Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.
Lawmakers do not know precisely how much time they have left to act. The “x-date” when the Treasury Department would no longer be able to pay all its bills could come as early as June or stretch later into summer.
Young Arabs discuss education, employment and empowerment during UN event
A key theme of the UN Economic and Social Council Youth Forum for the Arab States Region was the transition from ‘Learning to Earning’
The event in New York gave young Arabs a chance to share experiences, showcase achievements and discuss ways to empower young people
ALI YOUNES
NEW YORK CITY: During an event at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, young men and women from the Arab world discussed youth participation in public life, employment and education, along with opportunities for empowerment.
One of the key themes of the Youth Forum for the Arab States Region, which was organized by the UN Economic and Social Council, was the transition from “Learning to Earning,” which included discussions of educational opportunities, the state of the job market, and other factors that can affect a young person’s progression from education to employment.
The event also gave young Arabs a chance to share their stories and projects, showcase their achievements, and discuss ways in which they can help to empower other young people from the region through their experiences of education, employment and volunteering.
Men and women from Sudan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Yemen, Qatar and Oman, among other states in the region, talked about the experiences that helped shape not only their careers but their outlooks on life, and their success stories.
Youth unemployment in the Arab world was a major topic of discussion. Hany Anan from Lebanon, who chaired the session, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate among young people stood at about 29 percent in North Africa, and about 24 percent in Arab countries in the Middle East. He added that the rate among women in the Arab world was higher, between 36 and 40 percent.
According to the UN figures, one in five people in the Arab world is between the ages of 15 and 24, and more than half of a population of more than 400 million is below the age of 25.
Mayada Adil, a Sudanese refugee, doctor, fashion designer and campaigner for health-equity rights for women, told the forum that she focuses on “sustainable development” that allows young people to shape their own futures by making choices that enhance their personal and professional development.
She added that she expects a major shift in the Arab world toward digitization and the optimization of job markets, and so there is a need to train young people in the subjects and skills they will need to meet future labor demands and integrate themselves into the economic and social infrastructure.
“Let’s make concrete efforts to invest in the potential of our youth,” Adil said.
Asmae El-Hajji, a young mother and researcher, talked about her experience of voluntary work at a young age in her native Morocco and how that had influenced her personality and career path, and had a positive effect on her earnings.
Talal Ahmed, from Yemen, encouraged new and recent graduates in the region to look for “alternative ways to make income” rather than focusing solely on the traditional job market, for example by following an entrepreneurial path and starting their own businesses.
Aceel Radi, an environmental specialist from Saudi Arabia, highlighted a number of initiatives launched by authorities in the Kingdom to invest in the potential of the young Saudi population.
She pointed out that the number of young people in the Arab world is projected to reach 92 million by 2030 and said her country is actively working to boost development and sustainability among Saudi youth.
Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mohannadi from Qatar and Shamsah from Oman discussed the role of education in preparing young people for future job markets.
Al-Mohannadi said the Qatari government has established several universities in the country and encourages international educational institutions to set up campuses there as part of its strategy to empower the youth population in support of the strategic national vision for the future.
Shamsah said that Oman is committed to sustainability and the diversification of the skills among its young population. Training in soft skills, such as financial services, tourism and digitization, is key to the nation’s investment in youth, she added.
China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal
AFP
HONG KONG: China is pushing ahead with the largest-ever expansion of its nuclear arsenal, modernizing the atomic deterrent with an eye on any future conflicts with the United States, experts say.
The SIPRI think tank estimates that China has a stockpile of around 350 nuclear warheads — small fry when compared with the United States and Russia.
But it is growing fast, and could have 1,500 warheads by 2035, according to a Pentagon estimate published in November.
“China appears to no longer be satisfied with just a few hundred nuclear weapons to ensure its security,” Matt Korda, of the Federation of American Scientists, told AFP.
Since its first nuclear test in 1964, China has been content to maintain a comparatively modest arsenal and has maintained that it will never be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict.
But in recent years, under President Xi Jinping, it has begun a massive military modernization drive that includes upgrading its nuclear weapons to not only deter foes but also be able to counter-attack if deterrence fails.
“China is undertaking the most significant expansion and modernization of its nuclear forces in the country’s history,” David Logan, an assistant professor at the US Naval War College, told AFP.
This involves not only ramping up the production of warheads, but also upgrading the ability to deliver them with a nuclear triad: missiles, aircraft and submarines.
“The changes that are taking place or under way are very significant” and “will turn China from a state that has a nuclear retaliatory capability to one that is the world’s third major nuclear power,” Eric Heginbotham, Principal Research Scientist at MIT’s Center for International Studies, told AFP.
“This will mark the first time in history that the big nuclear powers will need to consider not one potential nuclear competitor, but two, and it will have implications for nuclear planning and stability everywhere.”
China is “rapidly” building launch facilities for intercontinental ballistic missiles, with more than 300 silos in total, according to the Pentagon last year.
China has stressed that it keeps “its nuclear force at the lowest level required for national security.”
And Xi said in a joint statement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last month that nuclear war “must never be unleashed.”
Data is not publicly available, but the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons has estimated that China spent $11.7 billion on its nuclear program in 2021 — less than a third of what the United States was believed to have spent.
Further, experts say there are obstacles to any rapid build-up of China’s atomic stockpile — primarily its limited means to produce the fissile materials needed for warheads.
One possible helping hand could come from Russia.
Beijing and Moscow pledged to step up nuclear cooperation at the recent summit between Xi and Putin.
Top atomic energy officials from Russia agreed to assist China in completing “fast reactors,” which can generate fissile material at a much faster rate than they consume it.
Beijing insisted that the agreement was for its civilian nuclear program, but experts say it could also be used to build up fissile material stockpiles for warheads.
“It would be technically possible for China to substantially grow its plutonium stockpiles with its new developmental civilian fast-breeder reactors using fuel supplied by Russia,” Korda said.
“However, there are no publicly-available indications that China intends to do this.”
China has “very limited reserves that would constrain a rapid build-up,” Gregory Kulacki, China Project Manager at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told AFP.
“According to public information about the pace of the fast breeder program’s development... it will be difficult for China to produce the plutonium they need quickly.”
China has many reasons for its adversaries to believe its nuclear reach extends further than it does — and the Pentagon has a track record of overstating it.
But Beijing does have good reason to bulk up its capabilities.
“Chinese strategists have been anxious about the possibility that the US could execute a disarming first strike against Beijing’s nuclear forces,” the Naval War College’s Logan said.
“The nuclear build-up is likely in part to ensure that the US cannot eliminate China’s nuclear deterrent.”
China’s assessment of what constitutes a credible nuclear deterrent may also be changing, experts say, and the substantial upgrades to its nuclear forces will embolden it — particularly over self-ruled Taiwan or in the disputed South China Sea.
Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan, and has recently conducted two major rounds of military exercises around the island — which it claims as its territory, to be taken one day.
“A major factor is likely an assessment that a larger nuclear force is necessary to dissuade the United States’s involvement in a future potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait,” Ankit Panda at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told AFP.
“China may well believe that a larger nuclear force will moderate the amount of risk the United States is willing to tolerate in a limited, conventional conflict.”
How the Sudan crisis complicates the Egypt-Ethiopia dispute over the GERD dam
A peaceful resolution of the row over Ethiopia’s dam may hinge on who emerges victorious in Sudan’s power struggle
Experts say a prolonged conflict could throw both Sudan and Egypt’s water and food security into uncertainty
Updated 27 April 2023
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: In the past two weeks the world has become used to seeing photographs of Sudan’s Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, whose forces have been locked in combat with the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, dressed in battle fatigues.
On January 26, however, the country’s de-facto ruler was wearing a dark suit, blue tie, and a broad smile, in full-on red-carpet diplomat mode as he greeted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the runway at Khartoum airport.
It was Abiy’s first visit to Ethiopia’s northern neighbor since the 2021 coup, led by Al-Burhan, that saw the derailing of the transition to civilian rule promised in the wake of the overthrow of the 30-year regime of dictator President Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.
The two men had much to talk about, but top of the agenda for Abiy was winning Sudan’s support for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the vast $4 billion hydroelectric project on the Blue Nile, just kilometres from Sudan’s border, that has proved controversial in the region ever since work began on it more than a decade ago.
The GERD is now 90 percent complete, and the coming rainy season will see an estimated 17 billion cubic meters of water retained in the fourth filling of the massive reservoir created by the dam.
For millions of Ethiopians, half of whom have no electricity and still rely on burning wood for heat, cooking, and light, the dam is a symbol of hope, pride, and a brighter future. At a ceremony on the imposing dam in February last year, Abiy ceremoniously activated the first of its turbines, which began generating power.
When it reaches full capacity and all 13 turbines are feeding into the national power grid, the dam will boost Ethiopia’s industrialization, revolutionize the living standards of millions of its citizens, and earn the country badly needed income as an exporter of power to the region.
Speaking at the 2022 ceremony, Abiy said: “From now on, there will be nothing that will stop Ethiopia. (The dam) will not disrupt the River Nile’s natural flow.” He noted that the start of electricity generation demonstrated “Ethiopia’s friendly attitude toward the river.”
The project was, he added, “excellent news for our continent and the downstream countries with whom we hope to collaborate.”
Ethiopia has always insisted that, as the dam was designed only to generate electricity, neither Egypt nor Sudan, although both downstream, will lose any of the precious water supplied by the Nile.
But when the plan was first unveiled, it was condemned by both Cairo and Khartoum as an existential threat — both nations are utterly dependent upon the life-giving waters of the Nile, which have flowed down from the Ethiopian Highlands since time immemorial.
More than once over the past decade Egyptian concern over the scheme has threatened to escalate into violence.
In June 2013, several Egyptian politicians were overheard live on television discussing military options to halt the dam, with proposals ranging from backing Ethiopian rebels to sending in special forces to destroy it.
In March 2021, during a visit to Khartoum four days after signing a military cooperation agreement with Sudan, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: “We reject the policy of imposing a fait accompli and extending control over the Blue Nile through unilateral measures without taking the interests of Sudan and Egypt into account.”
A few days later he upped the stakes, declaring that “the waters of Egypt are untouchable, and touching them is a red line.”
No one, he added, “can take a single drop of water from Egypt, and whoever wants to try it, let him try.”
As recently as March this year, Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, warned that on the issue of the dam “all options are open, all alternatives remain available.”
Since then, however, Sudan’s attitude toward the dam has appeared to ease, leaving Egypt increasingly isolated in its outspoken opposition to the project.
In Sudan in January, in addition to meeting Al-Burhan, Abiy also sat down for talks with Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with whom the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council is now locked in a bloody power struggle.
A statement issued by the council after the meeting welcomed the fact that Abiy had “confirmed that the Renaissance Dam will not cause any harm to Sudan but will have benefits for it in terms of electricity.” The two countries, it added, were “aligned and in agreement on all issues regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.”
But even as he worked to allay Sudanese fears over the dam, Abiy was walking a diplomatic tightrope between Al-Burhan and Dagalo.
In December, a framework agreement outlining a two-year transition to democracy was signed between the two generals and some Sudanese pro-democracy groups. On his visit to Khartoum in January, Abiy had supported the agreement, tweeting that he was “pleased to come back again and be amidst the wise and vibrant people of Sudan,” and adding that “Ethiopia continues to stand in solidarity with Sudan in their current self-led political process.”
But a prescient commentary in February by the head of a Khartoum think tank highlighted the tensions between the two generals.
Kholood Khair, the founder and director of Confluence Advisory, told Africa Report: “When Abiy Ahmed visited Khartoum, he lent his support to the framework agreement, which favors Hemedti.
“By doing so, he is trying to get both generals on board ... they have diverging foreign policies, they have diverging income streams, they have diverging political constituencies domestically that they play to.
“Because you have that inherent divergence between the two generals, you get different and unpredictable sorts of power plays.”
Those power plays have now exploded into a conflict which Jordan-based Jemima Oakey, associate in Middle East and North Africa water and food security at London-based consultancy Azure Strategy, said has serious implications for the future management of the dam.
“Informal discussions were looking pretty positive,” she told Arab News. “From recent reports, Sudan certainly seemed to be coming to an arrangement with Ethiopia, while Egypt had begun to accept its new water reality and had begun developing adaptation measures through increasing the number of desalination plants and rehabilitating its irrigation networks.”
Now, she said, all-important regional cooperation on the management of the dam, for the benefit of Sudan and Egypt, as well as Ethiopia, may hinge on who emerges victorious from the current struggle.
In addition to generating electricity that could be supplied not only to the 60 percent of Ethiopians who currently have no access to mains power, but also to Sudan and Egypt, the dam promises to maximize agricultural yields, in Sudan especially, by ending the destructive cycle of floods and droughts caused by the seasonal variations in the flow of the Nile.
But the only way this is going to work, Oakey noted, was “through a data-sharing agreement where water availability and water releases from the dam are clearly laid out and fairly divided between the Nile’s riparians, both through droughts and periods of high rainfall.
“(Right now) we have no idea of what the position of Hemedti on territorial disputes in the Al-Fashaga region in northern Ethiopia might be, if he might try to claim that region for Sudan, or whether he would lend support to rebel militias in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.
“Any of that could derail any agreements or understandings over access to the dam’s water flows, and really damage Sudan’s access to both water and electricity,” she added.
And she pointed out that such a development could also have serious consequences for Egypt.
“Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Egypt has been trying to expand its agriculture sector in order to become more self-sufficient in wheat production and make up for lost Ukrainian wheat imports, so they really need that water, and they need a reliable supply of it,” Oakey said.
“That’s why an agreement for water access and monitoring availability is so crucial.
“But if there’s a prolonged conflict in Sudan, that could really throw both Sudan’s and Egypt’s water and food security into massive uncertainty.”
One scenario, according to Oakey, was as unlikely as it was unthinkable, whatever happens in Sudan’s internal conflict: military action being taken by either side against the dam.
“Over the past few years there has been alarmist speculation in the media that GERD could be attacked in order to prevent its completion, but I seriously doubt that either side in the Sudan conflict would ever consider using this to secure a military advantage,” she said.
“There are now almost 73 billion cubic meters of water behind the dam. To destroy it and unleash that volume of water would inundate most of southern Sudan with catastrophic flooding, so no, no one is going to try that.”
But some experts hope that nature gets the same memo.
The possibility of a catastrophic failure of the dam has been raised in several academic papers over the past few years. These have highlighted “the high risk of soil instability” around the GERD site which, as one recent study by Egyptian civil and water engineers pointed out, was “located on one of the major tectonic plates and faults in the world.”
Around that fault, they added, about 16 earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.5 or higher had occurred in Ethiopia during the 20th century.
The first and largest of the sequence of devastating quakes that struck Turkiye and Syria in February, killing tens of thousands of people and causing widespread damage, had a magnitude of 7.8.
Hesham El-Askary, professor of remote sensing and Earth systems science at Chapman University in California, told Arab News that seismic risks, rather than the current conflict in Sudan, were the real threat to the dam that the world should be focused on.
“What really bothers me now is the possibility of tectonic moves in Ethiopia, which is the most tectonically active nation in Africa,” he said.
There was, he added, also evidence that dams could “exacerbate tectonic activities and slippage.
“We saw what happened in Turkiye, when dams were opened to ease water pressure on the crust.
“With the changing climate, what Ethiopia is doing is really serious and, with the situation in Sudan, no one can guess how this will all end up.”
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees
Braverman said situations in Sudan and Ukraine were "very different" and "wouldn’t want to draw those comparisons"
Members of the public have criticized Braverman over the UK’s policy
Updated 26 April 2023
Tamara Turki
LONDON: Britain’s home secretary has been accused of double standards after she said the situation in Sudan was “very different” to Ukraine and that the government had “no plans” to open up safe and legal routes for Sudanese refugees.
Suella Braverman said: “The situation is very different to Ukraine, so I wouldn’t want to draw those comparisons. We’re at a very early stage of the situation emerging in Sudan.”
When asked whether the UK would provide safe routes for Sudanese asylum-seekers similar to those provided to Ukrainians, she said: “We have no plans to do that.”
Braverman added: “Our priority first and foremost is to support British nationals, British passport holders and their dependents. That is our priority. That’s why we’ve commenced an evacuation mission.”
Chris Doyle, the director of the London-based Council for Arab-British Understanding, said that the “position of the British government on refugees, not just from Sudan but other countries, has been appalling.”
He added: “It has failed to provide proper safe passage to many of those fleeing persecution and war, including Sudan, to the UK, and instead they have been driven to the arms of criminal smuggling networks and then faced with being sent back or sent to Rwanda if they ever come to the UK.
“It jeopardizes Britain’s long-standing reputation for upholding refugee rights, and across the world people do see those double standards where Britain was all too willing to take in refugees from Ukraine — quite rightly — but closing their doors to those in similar situations from other conflicts.
A tweet from @jacqdodman said: “Wonder why Braverman thinks the situation in Ukraine is very different to the situation in Sudan? Wonder why she isn’t setting up safe routes for people fleeing war-torn Sudan in the same way she set up routes from Ukraine? What’s the difference? Why are they treated differently?”
User @kercle “wondered” why Braverman was reluctant to draw comparisons between people needing help in the two countries.
Suella Braverman doesn't want to draw comparisons between people needing help in Sudan and those needing help in Ukraine. I wonder why
“I wonder, what's the difference between the much welcomed mainly white #Ukrainian war #Refugees & not welcomed mainly black #Sudanese war refugees then? Maybe we'll never know. #ToryFascistDictatorship #toryracists #BrexitReality #Brexitisland” @Kevcrq1975 tweeted.
Twitter user @ijb19662 tweeted: “Braverman stating that the Government seems to have a systemic racist approach to refugees from war! #Ukraine #Sudan”.
Braverman stating that the Government seems to have a systemic racist approach to refugees from war!#Ukraine#Sudan
Female Israeli principal in Australian court on sex convictions
A jury convicted the 56-year-old Israeli citizen and mother of eight early this month on 18 charges relating to the sexual abuse
Updated 26 April 2023
AP
MELBOURNE: Former Jewish girls school principal and now convicted sex offender Malka Leifer was ordered on Wednesday to appear in an Australian court in June for a two-day sentencing hearing.
A Victoria state County Court jury convicted the 56-year-old Israeli citizen and mother of eight early this month on 18 charges relating to the sexual abuse of sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper when they were students and student teachers at Adass Israel School in Melbourne from 2003 until 2007.
Leifer faced a procedural hearing via a video link from prison on Wednesday during which Judge Mark Gamble set a timetable for her sentencing hearing on June 28-29.
Gamble said there were significant matters he wanted addressed by prosecutor Justin Lewis and Leifer’s lawyer Ian Hill in the hearing, including details of the time Leifer spent in police or correctional custody in Israel.
That includes time in “quasi-custody” such as home detention, Gamble said.
The convictions include rape, indecent assault and sexual penetration of a child aged 16 or 17.
She was acquitted of nine charges, including all five involving the siblings’ older sister Nicole Meyer. Abuse allegations were first raised with the Adass Israel School board in 2008 and Leifer was stood down.
Within days, she fled to Israel. She was charged in 2014 and spent years fighting extradition to Australia, which was granted in 2020. She left Israel in early 2021.
“The sentence will protect her from hurting others, but she has been found guilty — the whole world will know that now,” Meyer told reporters.