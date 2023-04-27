You are here

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, Shahid announce new gaming collaboration in KSA

The National Gaming and Esports Strategy is the government’s vision to establish the country as the world’s foremost gaming hub by 2030. (Supplied/File)
The National Gaming and Esports Strategy is the government's vision to establish the country as the world's foremost gaming hub by 2030. (Supplied/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Organizations joined forces to bring esports and broadcast TV together
  • Collaboration is expected to capitalize on region’s fast-growing market, expected to exceed $5 billion by 2025
LONDON: Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, the world’s premiere e-sports competition for university students, and streaming platform Shahid announced on Thursday their latest collaboration to unite e-sports and broadcast TV.

The two organizations unveiled their new partnership that combines the two popular entertainment areas to offer an enhanced experience for young users of both platforms.

Mario Perez, CEO of MENATech, the AUE project host in the region, highlighted how the new partnership has the potential to benefit both industries.

“E-sports and streaming platforms are growing significantly in the MENA region, thanks to an increasingly young population and an increasingly virtual world. Due to this, this partnership empowers two ecosystems with great potential,” he commented.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, pointed out how the collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, the government’s vision to establish the country as the world’s foremost gaming hub by 2030.

She explained how the strategy is a demonstration of the Kingdom’s government’s willingness to back the sector, and that “through collaborations of this kind, we are confident that we can help contribute to the ambitious National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to make Saudi Arabia a global center for gaming and esports by 2030.

“This collaboration is a positive step forward for both Shahid and Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports; we cannot wait to see what the future holds for esports in the GCC and MENA region,” she added.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports is a worldwide collegiate league developed by Amazon, GGTech, and NUEL that runs leagues for university students in 16 countries spanning Europe, Latin and North America, and the Middle East.

The organization said since its launch in Saudi Arabia, it has had a huge growth in the number of players and teams, participating universities, and organizing competitions and events, making it one of the leading players in the esports field in the region.

Thanks to the numerous e-sports events held in the country, Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector has grown at a fast rate.

With a population of almost 40 million in the Kingdom, with more than half under the age of 25, gaming revenues have also been on the rise.

Along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa region’s esports revenue is expected to exceed $5 billion by 2025.

Topics: Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Shahid gaming and esports industry

Updated 6 sec ago

  • Wikipedia ordered to pay two million roubles ($24,510) for not removing “banned content” related to the Russian military
Updated 6 sec ago
LONDON: A Russian court on Thursday fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, two million roubles ($24,510) for not deleting what it said was “banned content” related to the Russian military, Interfax reported.
It said this was the seventh fine imposed on Wikimedia in 2023 for not removing prohibited information. The fines now total 8.4 million roubles.
The latest penalty was for not removing an article about a military unit that contained “classified military information” about its location, composition and equipment, including information related to the progress of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Wikimedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said information that Russian authorities complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Wikipedia is one of the few surviving independent sources of information in Russia since a state crackdown on online content intensified after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.
“We are not blocking Wikipedia yet, there are no such plans for now,” Interfax quoted digital affairs minister Maksut Shadaev as saying last week.

Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

  • Leading English-language daily honored with new medals in magazine, newspaper design, infographic categories for outstanding pages
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arab News added a further four medals from the 2023 Indigo Design Awards, a prestigious recognition of exceptional creativity and design talent from around the world.

The leading English-language daily received a total of four awards — one gold, two silver, and one bronze — across various categories, taking the total to nearly 100 since its rebranding in 2018.

Its SIMEC fishing special was awarded gold in the infographics for graphic design category, while Arab News’ special cover for the Qatar World Cup 2022 won bronze in the magazine and newspaper design class.

In addition, the newspaper’s Saudi animal kingdom project received two silver medals in both categories for its outstanding design.

The SIMEC fishing special project, created for the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference, was a showcase of Saudi Arabia’s stunning marine life. With its sophisticated graphics and detailed structure, it took readers on a journey to explore the hidden depths of the Arabian Sea.

The animal kingdom project was created as a complementary print page for the Rewinding Arabia deep dive and aimed to celebrate the Kingdom’s rich and diverse animal life through an interactive design.

Designed to offer Arab News readers a special front-page cover wrap that could serve as a souvenir of the much-anticipated sporting event, the Qatar World Cup 2022 page was not only appreciated by readers but also recognized earlier this year by the 5th International Newspaper Design Competition, where it won gold and silver medals for its ability to combine practical design with impressive attention to detail.

Arab News relaunched in 2018 with a commitment to become digital-first and design-focused. The new brand identity was reflected in its cutting-edge editorial and fresh design approach.

The Indigo Design Awards is a global platform that recognizes excellence in design across various disciplines, including digital, branding, and print. The awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and originality in design, and attract entries from leading designers, agencies, and studios from around the world.

Over the years, Arab News has been honored by multiple international design awards competitions including the Society for News Design Awards, the Society of Publication Designers Awards, and the European Newspaper Awards.

Arab News’ success at the 2023 Indigo Design Awards is a further reflection of its commitment to producing high-quality journalism and design that engages and informs its readers.

The newspaper is dedicated to providing the latest news and analysis from the Middle East and beyond, and to creating a unique and engaging reader experience.

For more information about Arab News and its award-winning design, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits

Topics: Arab News Indigo Awards

Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

  • List seen during joint White House press conference with South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US President Joe Biden was caught with a cheat sheet detailing a journalist’s question during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Photojournalists attending the press conference, which celebrated 70 years of US-South Korea ties, in the White House Rose Garden, Washington, DC, on Wednesday captured Biden holding crib sheets presumably prepared by aides, reported the New York Post.

One of the crib sheets, dated April 26, showed a picture of Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian alongside details of her surname’s pronunciation and “Question #1” handwritten at the top, indicating he had prior knowledge of a vetted question from the journalist.

Biden holds notes while answering question during joint press conference
with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol. (AFP/File)

“How are you squaring your domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” was Subramanian’s question.

Biden, 80, held another crib note listing the names of other administration officials in the order in which they would speak.

US President Biden holds crib note showing list of officials who would make statements. (AFP/File)

The incident came a day after the US leader formally announced his campaign for re-election in 2024.

However, Biden has been seen before holding similar detailed cheat sheets.

In June, he revealed a crib note with detailed instructions, including “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” and, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

Biden speaks from notes at White House meeting ion June 23, 2022. (AFP/File)

In July 2021, Biden was captured with a note from an aide reading: “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

Biden holds up note during virtual meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and
west coast Governors in South Court Auditorium, July 30, 2021. (AFP/File)

 

Topics: Joe Biden US president

Updated 27 April 2023
AP

  • Fox News' former star has emerged in a video clip without addressing why he was fired
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn’t address why he suddenly became unemployed.
He posted a video on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, the time his Fox show used to begin, that talked about a lack of honest political debate in the media.
Carlson said one of the things he noticed, “when you step away from the noise for a few days,” is how nice some people are, and how hilarious some are.
“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he said. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday without explanation, less than a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The mystery about why Fox Corp. leadership, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, decided to suddenly dismiss Carlson lingered. The company has not explained it, although some media reports Wednesday centered on material uncovered during Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit but redacted from court papers.
Private messages sent by Carlson with “highly offensive and crude remarks” were a “catalyst” in Fox’s decision to cut him loose, according to The New York Times.
Both The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post said one redacted message included a slur against a senior Fox executive. Each of the reports relied on sources that were not identified.
Some of the Dominion evidence that was publicly revealed showed some offensive remarks by Carlson, including use of a vulgarity to refer to Sidney Powell, the Trump supporter who was pushing bogus election conspiracy theories on Fox and elsewhere.
A Fox News representative did not comment on the reports or Carlson’s reemergence, instead referring to Monday’s statement where the company said, “we thank him for his service.”
Carlson dressed in a suit and tie for his Twitter message. While he didn’t mention Fox, it was reminiscent of the monologues he delivered on the network for the last six years, talking about “the people in charge” hurting the country. Debates on big topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change and corporate power are not permitted by corporate media or political parties, he said.
“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said. “There aren’t many places left but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

Topics: Tucker Carlson Fox News

Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

  • Warner Music Central Europe will act as the record label partner
  • Warner Chappell Music will be the exclusive publishing partner
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based FIVE Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Warner Music Group to create record label, FIVE Music.

The hospitality group, which has hotels in Dubai and Zurich, aims to integrate the new record label into its “overarching ecosystem of entertainment, which has music at its very core,” according to a company statement.

“FIVE’s ethos revolves around first-in-class entertainment-driven destinations with our unique ‘Vibe at FIVE’ that attracts a global diaspora of music lovers,” said Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality.

“It made perfect sense for us to align with global musical giant Warner Music Group when expanding our signature label, FIVE Music.”

FIVE Music, in collaboration with Warner Music Central Europe, Dabruck Creative and its exclusive music publishing partner Warner Chappell Music, is celebrating the launch of the label by hosting a music writing camp from April 28 to May 14.

Held at its Palm Jumeirah hotel, the camp will bring together artists such as Robin Schulz, Space Motion, Franky Wah and Alle Farben, and writers such as Kiddo and Gez O’Connell.

The group is also committed to building a state-of-the-art music studio in its Palm Jumeirah hotel, which will serve as a collaboration space for producers, musicians and writers.

“From beachside to rooftop, there’s no doubt that music runs through FIVE’s DNA and therefore we can’t wait to continue growing this division of our evolving portfolio to flourish alongside such a longstanding and respected musical hitmaker,” said Kabir Mulchandani, chairman and founder of FIVE.

Topics: Warner Music Group FIVE Music FIVE Hotels and Resorts

Related

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Media
TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music
Media
Apple to launch app dedicated to classical music

