You are here

  • Home
  • Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq

Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq

Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq
Australian-born Irish citizen Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague was found guilty of deception by an Iraqi judge. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9kfra

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq

Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq
  • Pether alleged that a “confession” statement used against him was mistranslated by a biased employee of Iraq’s central bank
  • Pether and Zaghloul were sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 and fined $12 million
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Documents uncovered by The Guardian have called into question critical evidence used by Iraqi authorities to imprison Australian engineer Robert Pether, sparking calls for his release. 

Pether and his colleague Khaled Saad Zaghloul were sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 and fined $12 million following allegations that their engineering firm defrauded the Iraqi government during the construction of the Central Bank of Iraq’s new headquarters.

CME Consulting, Pether’s employer, was accused of continuing to charge the government for the work of a subcontractor, Meinhardt, despite telling Meinhardt to cease all operations on the project almost immediately after the two firms signed a contract.

According to testimony obtained by Guardian Australia, a Meinhardt employee told an Iraqi court in May 2021 that CME had told the subcontractor to halt work “three weeks after signing the contract.”

The Meinhardt employee’s testimony said: “We left the issue and the accused, Khaled Saad Zaghloul, did not contact us at all.

“(We) told (the Central Bank of Iraq) that the accused Khaled Saad Zaghloul informed us in 2017 that the project had stopped so we left the case and we did not send any of our engineers to the project site and did not provide any engineering consultations.”

However, email communication suggests that considerable contact between CME and Meinhardt lasted for months, contradicting what the court was told.

According to records obtained by The Guardian, CME and top Meinhardt personnel exchanged 51 emails between January and July 2018. The last of these was dated over six months after the contract.

From May to late June 2018, the Meinhardt employee who provided the prosecution testimony was copied into five CME-Meinhardt communications, six months after he claimed all interaction had halted.

Meanwhile, Pether, a father of three, alleged that a “confession” statement used against him was mistranslated by a biased employee of Iraq’s central bank before being handed to court.

Pether told The Guardian: “I recognized (my) translator as soon as he came into the room. He was known to me since 2016.

“Apart from facial recognition, he also has some distinguishing marks and characteristics.”

The Guardian has obtained contemporaneous court records confirming Pether brought this up during his criminal trial and complained that his translated statement was flawed and incorrect.

The record read: “The judge asked if there was an issue with the translator. Mr. Pether advised that the translator used by the investigation court was an employee of CBI. The judge then asked if he was biased. Mr. Pether said yes.”

Pether has now spent two years in a Baghdad detention cell after his arrest there in April 2021.

CME was preparing to withdraw personnel from Iraq when the central bank wrote a letter to its Dubai headquarters on Mar. 29, 2021, demanding a “meeting in Baghdad urgently to discuss and resolve the dispute according to the terms of the contract and not through illegal withdrawal.”

“They were lured into returning to Iraq and are detained under false pretenses and on fabricated charges,” the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found in a November 2021 report.

“A representative of the central bank allegedly stated at one stage that this would ‘all go away’ if CME made large financial concessions and if (Pether and Zaghloul) agreed to stay in Iraq and finish working on the project for free.”

The Iraqi central bank had not paid any CME invoices for seven months, demanding CME accept the loss and continue working for free to compensate for project delays that were caused by a second central bank contractor.

The Central Bank of Iraq, the Iraq Prime Minister’s Office, the Iraqi Foreign Affairs Ministry and embassy to Australia did not respond to detailed questions by the time of The Guardian article’s publication.

“I have asked the Australian government to work with their close partners and the Iraq government at the highest levels to help secure my release,” Pether said.
 

Topics: Robert Pether

Related

Irish family in limbo as six-year Qatari court battle drags on over daughter’s burns
Middle-East
Irish family in limbo as six-year Qatari court battle drags on over daughter’s burns
Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
Media
Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

Fighters rampage in Darfur despite fragile Sudan truce

Fighters rampage in Darfur despite fragile Sudan truce
Updated 7 sec ago

Fighters rampage in Darfur despite fragile Sudan truce

Fighters rampage in Darfur despite fragile Sudan truce
  • Mayhem in Darfur city of Genena pointed to how the rival generals’ fight for control in the capital, Khartoum, was spiraling into violence in other parts of Sudan
  • Truce brokered by US and Saudi Arabia has created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate to evacuate hundreds of their citizens
Updated 7 sec ago
CAIRO: Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan’s war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite a fragile truce between Sudan’s two top generals, whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
The mayhem in the Darfur city of Genena pointed to how the rival generals’ fight for control in the capital, Khartoum, was spiraling into violence in other parts of Sudan.
The two sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce late Thursday. The agreement, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, has not stopped the fighting but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land and sea.
The cease-fire has brought a significant easing of fighting in Khartoum and its neighboring city Omdurman for the first time since the military and a rival paramilitary force began clashing on April 15. The fighting had turned residential neighborhoods into battlegrounds.
Both the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said late Thursday that they accepted the extension of the truce.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has spoken repeatedly with both generals, had earlier acknowledged the limits of the cease-fire. “We’ve had a 72-hour cease-fire, which like most cease-fires is imperfect but nonetheless has reduced violence,” he said.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged UK nationals who want to leave to get to an airfield north of Khartoum for evacuation flights before the truce runs out Thursday at midnight. “The situation could deteriorate over the coming days,” he warned. Britain said it has evacuated 897 people on eight flights to Cyprus, with operations continuing.
Even in the capital, fighting has not stopped, residents said. In the western region of Darfur, residents said the violence was escalating to its worst yet.
Darfur has been a battleground between the military and the paramilitary RSF since the conflict began nearly two weeks ago. Residents said the fighting in Genena was now dragging in tribal militias, tapping into longtime hatreds between the region’s two main communities — one that identifies as Arab, the other as East or Central African.
In the early 2000s, African tribes in Darfur that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the International Criminal Court later said amounted to genocide. State-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the RSF.
Early Thursday, fighters who mostly wore RSF uniforms attacked several neighborhoods across Genena, driving many families from their homes. The violence spiraled as tribal fighters joining the fray in Genena, a city of around half a million people located near the border with Chad.
“The attacks come from all directions,” said Amany, a Genena resident who asked to withhold her family name for her safety. “All are fleeing.”
It was often unclear who was fighting whom, with a mix of RSF and tribal militias — some allies of the RSF, some opponents — all running rampant. The military has largely withdrawn to its barracks, staying out of the clashes, and residents were taking up arms to defend themselves, said Dr. Salah Tour, a board member of the Doctors’ Syndicate in the West Darfur province, of which Genena is the capital.
The syndicate estimated that dozens of people were killed and hundreds wounded. Almost all of Genena’s medical facilities, including its main hospital, have been out of service for days, and the sole functioning hospital is inaccessible because of the fighting.
“Criminal gangs” looted the main hospital, stealing vehicles and equipment and destroying the hospital’s blood bank, the syndicate said.
Fighters, some on motorcycles, roamed the streets, destroying and ransacking offices, shops and homes, several residents said.
“It’s a scorched earth war,” said Adam Haroun, a political activist in West Darfur, speaking by telephone with the sound of gunfire at times drowning out his voice.
Haroun and other residents said the city’s main open-air market was completely destroyed. Government offices and aid agencies’ compounds were trashed and repeatedly burned, including UN premises and the headquarters of the Sudanese Red Crescent.
Two major camps for displaced people have been burned down, their occupants — mainly women and children from African tribes — dispersed, said Abdel-Shafei Abdalla, a senior member of a local group that helps administer camps.
Elsewhere in Darfur, there have been sporadic clashes, particularly in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province. Thousands have fled their homes in Nyala, and others are too afraid to go outside for food and water, Abdalla said. Earlier this month, fighters allegedly from the RSF destroyed and looted warehouses for the World Food Program and other aid agencies in Nyala.
At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed in Sudan since April 15, with another 4,200 wounded, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, has recorded at least 295 civilians killed and 1,790 wounded.
Meanwhile, in Khartoum, residents reported gunfire and explosions in some parts of the capital on Thursday. They said the military’s warplanes bombed RSF positions in the upscale neighborhood of Kafouri. The RSF confirmed its camp in the neighborhood was bombed.
Many are struggling to obtain food and water, and electricity is cut off across much of Khartoum and other cities. Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations. Fearing that fighting will escalate once more, Sudanese and foreigners have been rushing to escape.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said 14,000 Sudanese have fled into Egypt. Long lines of buses continue to form at the border, and tens of thousands more have gone to other neighboring countries or to the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, trying to get onto ferries to Saudi Arabia. Iraq and Yemen’s internationally recognized government each said they had helped more than 200 of their citizens escape Sudan.
Canada carried out its first evacuation flight on Thursday after facing criticism for a slow response, with allies doing the heavy lifting to help Canadians leave the country until now.
Hassan Ali, a Dutch citizen who made it to the city of Larnaca in Cyprus on an evacuation flight, told The Associated Press he had spent days trapped at home in Khartoum. Most areas had no water and only intermittent electricity.
“Most of the time we (are) locked at home unless you go for something really emergency, food, medication. That’s it,” he said. Many sought shelter in hospitals, even though “most of the hospitals get attacked as well, by both sides.”
“People, they just left everything behind,” he said of those leaving. “There is no cash, There’s no money. You just take your bag.”

Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad

Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad

Exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan back in Baghdad
  • Among the 234 people who were flown to Baghdad International Airport from Port Sudan were 16 Syrians
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: More than 200 exhausted Iraqis evacuated from Sudan flew back to Baghdad on Thursday, with one saying he hadn’t seen the sun in 10 days because of the fighting.
Among the 234 people who were flown to Baghdad International Airport from Port Sudan were 16 Syrians, the foreign ministry said.
It was unclear whether they would stay in Iraq or return home.
“Overnight the war happened,” said 30-year-old Iraqi engineer Ahmed Al-Baldawi, his eyes red with fatigue.
“There was no food, no water and no electricity. For 10 days we didn’t see the sun.”
Evacuees arrived Thursday with stuffed backpacks and heavy suitcases, and one woman in a dark abaya carried her white cat in a plastic crate.
Another young woman burst into tears of relief as she left the airport.
The fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between Sudan’s army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded, according to official figures in Sudan, although the real toll is likely to be much higher.
Many countries have been taking advantage of a tenuos truce to evacuate their citizens by air, land and sea, even though fighting has continued with air strikes in the capital Khartoum.
An evacuation of Iraqis organized in conjunction with the United Arab Emirates embassy in Khartoum had been due to take place on Sunday, Baldawi said.
“We were happy and got ready, but then they told us it was only for Emiratis,” Baldawi told AFP.
“So we stayed stuck in our apartments. We were devastated.”


Robay Ahmed, 24, said he had returned to Iraq with his parents, brother and sister, 16 years after the family settled in Sudan.
“It was catastrophic,” he said. “We kept away from the windows and we stayed low. There was a lot of fear.”
Ahmed said he had just completed his medical studies to become a dentist.
“I couldn’t even get my diploma,” he said.
Before they could board their plane at Port Sudan, the evacuees had to travel nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) by bus from Khartoum, a 12-hour journey on bumpy roads.
“The road is exhausting, it’s nickname is the ‘road of death’,” said Ibrahim Jomaa, the father of a young girl.
“The bus was tossed from left to right — we thought it was going to overturn.”
But Jomaa was still full of praise for the Iraqi authorities who had managed to arrange their transport to safety.
He recalled that when the first shots rang out on April 15, “we thought the situation would calm down. People went to work and the kids went to school.
“But then suddenly there was artillery and rocket fire, and warplanes overhead,” he said.
“We were the last to leave our building. It’s empty now.”

Topics: Iraq Sudan

Related

Special Second Saudi ship to evacuate hundreds of Yemenis from Sudan
Middle-East
Second Saudi ship to evacuate hundreds of Yemenis from Sudan
The International Committee of the Red Cross Regional Director for Africa Patrick Youssef. (Screenshot)
Middle-East
Security is the major blockade in rendering humanitarian aid to civilians in Sudan: Red Cross regional director

Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin

Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin
Updated 41 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin

Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin
  • The 69-year-old leader suspended all campaigning for Turkiye’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday evening
Updated 41 min 49 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday re-emerged from a two-day absence and spoke by video link with Vladimir Putin at a virtual ceremony unveiling a Russian-built nuclear power plant.

The 69-year-old leader suspended all campaigning for Turkiye’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday evening.

Erdogan said he had developed an upset stomach while hopping between five cities for rallies and public project launches at the start of the week.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan had “infectious gastroenteritis” — a short-term illness caused by the inflammation of the digestive tract.

But the scare forced Erdogan to cancel events on Wednesday and then stay at home instead of traveling to the Mediterranean coast for Thursday’s grand opening of Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant.

The video appearance represented Erdogan’s effort to project health and vigor at one of the more vulnerable moments of his two-decade rule.

But he looked wan and visibly frail as he addressed Putin and the nation from behind his presidential desk.

“Our country has risen to the league of nations with nuclear power, albeit after a 60-year delay,” Erdogan said in prepared remarks.

Putin praised Erdogan’s leadership and said Moscow was “always ready to extend the hand of friendship” to Turkiye.

“I want to say it straight: you know how to set ambitious goals and are confidently moving toward their implementation,” Putin added.

Topics: Turkiye Erdogan Russian President Vladimir Putin

Related

Health alert as Erdogan cuts short TV interview
Middle-East
Health alert as Erdogan cuts short TV interview
Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians: HRW
Middle-East
Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians: HRW

Palestinians criticize European Commission president over ‘racist trope’ in video message to Israel

Palestinians criticize European Commission president over ‘racist trope’ in video message to Israel
Updated 12 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Palestinians criticize European Commission president over ‘racist trope’ in video message to Israel

Palestinians criticize European Commission president over ‘racist trope’ in video message to Israel
  • In comments marking Israel’s 75th anniversary, Ursula von der Leyen said it ‘the desert bloom,’ a phrase Israelis use to describe what they see as the nation’s successful development
  • Palestinians accused her of ‘propagandist discourse’ that undermines the EU ‘and casts serious doubts on its declared commitment to international law and human rights’
Updated 12 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been criticized by Palestinians for using an “anti-Palestinian, racist trope” in her praise for Israeli democracy during her comments to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

In a video posted on Twitter by the EU embassy in the country, von der Leyen, who visited Israel and Palestine last year, paid tribute to Israel as “a vibrant democracy in the heart of the Middle East.”

“We have more in common than geography would suggest; our shared culture, our values and hundreds of thousands of dual Israeli-EU citizens have created a deep connection,” she said, adding: “Your freedom is our freedom.”

She also praised the relationship between the EU and Israel but her comment about Israel making “the desert bloom” was strongly condemned by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry. The phrase is often used by Israelis to describe what they perceive to be the country’s successful development since it was established in 1948.

“The State of Palestine rejects the inappropriate, false and discriminatory remarks by the president of the European Commission, particularly the ‘make the desert bloom’ anti-Palestinian, racist trope in relation to Israel’s 75-year colonial project,” the ministry said.

It accused von der Leyen of “propagandist discourse” that undermines “the European Union’s standing and casts serious doubts on its declared commitment to international law and human rights.”

A spokesperson for the European Commission told the BBC on Thursday it was “unpleasantly surprised” by the “inappropriate statement” from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry “accusing the president of the European Commission of racism.”

The spokesperson said the commission was “requesting clarification” over what it described as an “unacceptable reaction” to the video.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine EU Ursula von der Leyen

Related

Special Israeli ‘desecration’ of Al-Aqsa chapel angers Palestinians
Middle-East
Israeli ‘desecration’ of Al-Aqsa chapel angers Palestinians
UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference. (AFP)
World
UK says Sunak, von der Leyen seal deal to fix EU trade spat

Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians: HRW

Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians: HRW
Updated 50 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians: HRW

Turkiye border guards shooting, torturing Syrians: HRW
  • Syria shares a long border with Turkiye, which hosts some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees
Updated 50 min 59 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Human Rights Watch has accused Turkish border guards of shooting, torturing and using excessive force against Syrians seeking to flee their war-racked country into Turkiye.

It urged Ankara to investigate border guards, hold those responsible for “grave human rights violations, including unlawful killings” to account, and end “longstanding impunity for these abuses.”

“Turkish border guards are indiscriminately shooting at Syrian civilians on the border ... as well as torturing and using excessive force against asylum seekers and migrants trying to cross,” the New York-based rights group said in a statement.

Syria’s war since 2011 has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.

Syria shares a long border with Turkiye, which hosts some 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees, according to the UN refugee agency.

“Turkiye’s generous hosting of large numbers of Syrians does not absolve it of its obligations to respect the rights of others seeking protection at its borders,” HRW said.

It cited a March 11 incident in which border guards had “intercepted and tortured a group of eight Syrians who had attempted to cross into Turkiye ... killing a boy and one man” and returning the others to Syria.

“Turkish gendarmes and armed forces in charge of border control routinely abuse and indiscriminately shoot at Syrians along the Syrian-Turkish border, with hundreds of deaths and injuries recorded in recent years,” said HRW’s Hugh Williamson.

“Arbitrary killings of Syrians are particularly egregious and part of a pattern of brutality by Turkish border guards that the government has failed to curb or investigate effectively.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said Turkish border guards had shot dead 12 Syrians and wounded 20 others since the start of the year.

“While Turkiye is entitled to secure its border with Syria, it must do so in compliance with international law and in particular its human rights obligations,” HRW said, urging Ankara to “urgently conduct a full review” of border security policy.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Related

As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Middle-East
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear

Latest updates

Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on night of Saudi Pro League drama
Hamdallah sends Al-Ittihad six points clear on night of Saudi Pro League drama
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides health services in Yemen’s Hajjah
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides health services in Yemen’s Hajjah
China pushes to digitize mines to make them safer
China pushes to digitize mines to make them safer
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund to participate in ME Poultry Expo
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund to participate in ME Poultry Expo
Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq
Guardian uncovers documents at odds with evidence used to jail Australian engineer in Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.