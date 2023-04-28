Kerning Cultures Network’s ‘al empire’ podcast returns for 3rd season

DUBAI: Kerning Cultures Network, a Dubai-based podcast network, has launched the third season of its acclaimed show “al empire.”

Launched in 2019, the podcast features prominent Arabs from around the world. Previous guests include award-winning Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki; Egyptian satirist and comedian Bassem Youssef; host and co-creator of “Radiolab” Jad Abumrad; and Saudi actor Dina Shihabi.

The third season, timed to coincide with Arab American Heritage Month, also features several big names.

The first episode features Palestinian-American actor, writer and comedian Mo Amer, who talks about his early standup comedy years, life as a Palestinian refugee in Texas, and how he hopes to inspire people to share their stories through art.

Other guests include radio and music personality Big Hass; Moroccan contemporary artist Hassan Hajjaj; and Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Khaled Kteily.

Podcasts over the past few years have started introducing video, with the format continuing to grow.

Spotify last year introduced video podcasts in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, among other markets.

KC is now launching “al empire” in video form with the full interviews being published on YouTube.

Hebah Fisher, CEO of KC, told Arab News: “For the past eight years Kerning Cultures Network has been audio-first. Yet, with this season of ‘al empire,’ we’re expanding our slate to video too.

“Audiences can choose to listen to the episodes, or watch the full, uncut interviews on YouTube.”

Fisher said that the podcast is “the show we always wished we had growing up.”

She added: “As Arabs, we don’t do a good enough job profiling our successes, and this show is an answer to just that.”

“Al Empire” is available on all major podcast platforms and KC’s YouTube channel.