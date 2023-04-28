UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday calling on Taliban authorities to “swiftly reverse” all restrictive measures against women, condemning in particular its ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations.
The resolution, unanimously adopted by all 15 Council members, said the ban announced in early April “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
More broadly, the Council called on the Taliban government to “swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
It cited access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and “women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in public life.”
The Council also urged “all States and organizations to use their influence” to “promote an urgent reversal of these policies and practices.”
The body stressed “the dire economic and humanitarian situation,” and the “critical importance of a continued presence” of the UN mission in Afghanistan and other UN agencies.
“The world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society,” United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said.
But despite his country’s vote in favor of the resolution, Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia criticized the text, saying it did not go far enough, blaming the West.
“We seriously regret and are disappointed that steps and a more ambitious approach and texts were blocked by Western colleagues,” he said.
“If you’re so sincere, why not return the assets you’ve stolen from the country and without any preconditions,” he said, referencing the $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets frozen by the United States after the Taliban took over the country in 2021.
In September, the United States announced the creation of a fund based in Switzerland to manage half the money.
The United Nations announced on April 4 that the Taliban authorities had banned Afghan women from working for UN offices countrywide, after in December banning women from working for domestic and foreign nongovernmental organizations.
Several NGOs suspended their entire operations in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s 38 million citizens, half of whom are facing hunger, according to aid agencies.
After days of wrangling, it was then agreed that women working in the health aid sector would be exempt from the decree, before the Taliban authorities’ ruling banning the Afghan women UN workers earlier this month.
The move sparked opprobrium from the West and a United Nations review of the world body’s Afghanistan operations, which is to last until May 5.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is organizing a meeting in Doha next week with envoys from various countries to “reinvigorate the international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan.”
Since the return to power by Taliban forces in August 2021, they have reverted to an austere interpretation of Islam that marked their first period in power from 1996 to 2001.
A slew of restrictions on Afghan women have included banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought
Report Thursday came from World Weather Attribution
Called region’s experience with drought “one of a kind”
Updated 28 April 2023
AP
MALINDI, Kenya: The ongoing drought in Eastern Africa has been made worse by human-induced climate change, which also made it much likelier to occur in the first place, an international team of climate scientists concluded.
The report Thursday came from World Weather Attribution, a group that seeks to quickly determine whether certain extreme weather events were influenced by climate change. Nineteen scientists from seven nations assessed how climate change affected rainfall in the region.
“Climate change caused the low rainfall in the region,” Joyce Kimutai, principal meteorologist at the Kenya Meteorological Department said. “Climate change has made the drought exceptional.”
The scientists analyzed historical weather data, including changes in the two main rainfall patterns in the region alongside computer model simulations dating back to the 1800s. They found that the long rains season — March through May — was turning drier and the short rains season — typically October through December — was becoming wetter due to climate change. The report also said a “strong increase” in evaporation from soil and plants due to higher temperatures had worsened the drought’s severity.
They called the region’s experience with drought “one of a kind.”
Friederike Otto, senior climate scientist at Imperial College London and the leader of the study, said it underscored how climate change’s effects “strongly depend on how vulnerable we are.”
While climate change has made drought more frequent and extreme in the Horn region, the scientists acknowledged that previous failed rainy seasons, high temperatures, conflict, fragile statehood and poverty are also to blame for the “devastating impacts.”
The United Nations said more than 20 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan have been affected by the drought, with more than 2.2 million displaced in Somalia and Ethiopia and severe maternal risks to hundreds of thousands of expectant or breastfeeding women.
Rod Beadle, head of relief and humanitarian affairs at Food for the Hungry, said almost 15 million children are exposed to acute malnourishment.
“Despite the recent rains in North Kenya, the pressure from previous failed seasons makes for a dire situation. The flooding has impacted livestock and many pastoralists lost their primary livelihoods. The drought conditions have resulted in severely compacted soil that cannot absorb the water; hence the floods are more severe. The country is also facing severe outbreaks of cholera and other diseases as more refugees arrive,” Beadle said.
Development gains in the countries have been offset by a long history of natural disasters, famine and disease, said Guyo Malicha Roba, a food security expert who heads the Jameel Observatory, which works on food insecurity issues in dryland nations.
Roba said the food situation in the region’s drylands has addressed by raising money and with food distributions from governments and humanitarian partners, but more work needs to be done to use early-warning systems to respond more quickly to “food shocks.”
How new mRNA technologies are advancing the race for a cancer vaccine
FII Institute Impact Report sheds light on promising developments in individualized vaccines for cancer patients
Thanks to the momentum of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same vaccine technology is currently used in experiments used to fight tumors
Updated 28 April 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Cancer — one word that can ruin the life of any human being. A word so soul-crushing that it brings disbelief, shock, fear, anger, and can break one’s spirit and the spirits of those around those diagnosed. Medical research has helped scientists develop methods of stopping cancer from metastasizing, but thanks to the momentum of the COVID-19 pandemic, promising new research may help end the battle against cancer.
A recent report released by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, entitled “Tumor No More: How Humanity Can Get Rid of Cancer,” has shed light on how mRNA (messenger RNA) technology is proving to be a promising opponent in the fight against cancer. By producing individualized vaccines for cancer patients, the mRNA technology once deemed absurd by the scientific community is starting to gain attention as scientists begin to tap into its potential thanks to the swift delivery of the world’s first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine three years ago.
“This is one of the best examples of the positive impact that new technologies can have on humanity. And in this report we tried to find out how the mRNA success story might continue,” Richard Attais, CEO of FII Institute, told Arab News.
The job is simple: mRNA’s role is to carry protein information from the DNA of a cell’s nucleus to the cell’s cytoplasm (gelatinous interior). For vaccines, this works by introducing a segment of mRNA that corresponds to a viral protein, usually a tiny piece of a protein found on a virus’ outer membrane.
The technology is not new. In early experiments, carrying messages to the intended target was deemed unstable and volatile. But not anymore.
The report’s findings look into how the technology may be used, the challenges of cancer therapy and vaccine studies, and, finally, possible proposals by the authors.
Fast forward to 2020: Scientists discovered a substance to tame the unstable messenger using fat chemically. Known as “lipid nanoparticles,” these provide a stable and protective layer around the mRNA and unleash the message once a foreign body enters the human body, such was the case for COVID-19 infections. Then, the mRNA kills the virus’ proteins by building a protein specific to a virus, teaching the immune system how to behave when exposed to a potential threat.
“Capitalizing on the knowledge we gained about the use of mRNA technology during the COVID-19 vaccine’s development, we have an opportunity to address the challenges of equality and fairness now as we look toward the future distribution of a potential cancer vaccine. This is a challenge for humanity,” Safiye Kucukkaraca, head of THINK, FII Institute, told Arab News.
So how would this work to battle cancer?
Every cell contains protein, including cancer cells. A 2017 paper published in Nature magazine by BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin, entitled “Personalized RNA Mutanome Vaccines Mobilize Poly-Specific Therapeutic Immunity Against Cancer,” indicated that scientists were able to design and manufacture a vaccine unique to each cancer patient that had been diagnosed with melanoma. The results were auspicious, as the rate of cancer metastasizing was significantly reduced after the start of vaccination.
The only difference is that in COVID-19, mRNA can protect billions of people with one vaccine.
Cancer cells differ in each cancer patient, each with a unique genetic fingerprint. The difficulty lies in manufacturing the vaccine, as personalized mRNA vaccines must be developed for each patient. The process requires looking for a common protein in those cancer cells, constructing an mRNA strand that produces the same protein, creating the unique vaccine, and then vaccinating the patient with the mRNA. The immune system would then develop antibodies against the protein and combat tumor cells in cancer.
Developing a separate vaccine for each tumor can only be made possible by the development of a reliable and fast technology for decoding genetic material, a method that is currently being tested in several medical labs across the world.
Speed was essential for fighting COVID-19, such was the case with Moderna and BioNTech, two of the first companies to develop the vaccine. Speed will be as crucial for fighting individual cancer cases. Once the targeted structure is identified, the effort required to produce a specific mRNA for that target is relatively minor.
Several cancer vaccine technologies are already used in cancer patients, designed to stimulate the immune system in various ways to attack the tumor cells. The primary forms are protein/peptide-based vaccines, DNA or RNA-based vaccines, dendritic cell therapy, T-cell therapy, and CAR-T-cell therapy, all highly innovative therapeutic options.
The report indicated that several clinical studies, often combined with other cancer therapies, are currently in the works, focusing on patients with advanced-stage melanoma, advanced lung cancer, and brain glioma (tumors that spread in the brain), to name a few. Several published findings showed promising results, whereas others are still forthcoming.
The report stressed the scalability of the technology, adding that it will probably take at least another five years before the first mRNA vaccine against cancer is approved. Though it may seem that it is still a long way off, there is hope for developing “a new and effective weapon.”
However, the road ahead is long and challenging.
According to Dr. Niels Halama, a professor of translational immunotherapy at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, “tumor cells have developed a number of very diverse mechanisms to protect themselves.”
He noted in the report that some tumors grow without the immune system being able to detect them or stop them, raising the question if vaccines alone are enough to reverse the process of detecting them, adding that there are several clinical studies currently that could shed more light on the matter.
Halama also noted that there are cancers, such as melanoma or lung cancer, that can respond well to immunotherapy.
“A significant proportion of patients respond and we know that the tumor allows the cells of the immune system to enter the tumor microenvironment. So, if you use a therapy that activates the immune system in the right way, you can kill the tumor,” he said, adding that it seems possible that vaccines could alter the response system for other cancers like pancreatic cancer or breast cancer that cannot be treated with immunotherapy.
Though many questions are still unanswered, Halama indicated that due to the COVID-19 vaccines, the structures of how mRNA is processed, packaged, and transferred to the individual have improved, unlike how it was before as molecules are known to having a short lifespan and quick to degrade.
One other challenge highlighted in the report was risk.
“Tumor vaccination is a therapy that is very well tolerated, with few to almost no side effects. But it is possible this will change in combination with other therapies, as some of them weaken or even overactivate the immune system,” said Halama.
Numerous studies are underway worldwide to test vaccines against a wide range of cancers, from lung cancer to melanoma, listed in an international database, ClinicalTrials.gov, which covers a variety of cancers.
For scientists and researchers, the challenge of selecting which type of cancer to use the vaccine therapy on, the stage of cancer, the mechanisms that tumors use to “hide from the immune system,” suitable candidates, a patient’s overall state of health, and what properties must a target structure have in order to be considered is massive due to the unpredictable nature of some cancers and further responses to various forms of therapies.
A significant portion of cancers in industrial nations are attributable to preventable environmental and occupational risks, posing another challenge.
The report clearly indicates that vaccines are not a miracle cure; in fact, it is merely “a tool in a big toolbox” as it has to be integrated into a comprehensive therapy plan with considerations for how it can be utilized alongside other methods such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other immunotherapies.
Though the success of cancer therapies is increasing, there is still a need for additional, innovative research, as although researchers agree that mRNA vaccine technology has enormous potential, it is still in its infancy “in terms of concrete implementation.”
NEW DELHI: India’s government is grateful to Saudi Arabia for help in evacuating Indian nationals from Sudan, the foreign secretary said on Thursday, as the first group of evacuees reached New Delhi.
The mass evacuation of foreigners has been underway since Monday as Sudan’s warring factions — the army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces — announced a 72-hour ceasefire.
More than 3,500 Indians have been living and working in Sudan. To evacuate them, India launched on Monday Operation Kaveri. It has so far managed to relocate about 2,000 from fighting zones, and 600 of them have reached New Delhi since Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia’s help has been key in the evacuation process.
“We are extremely thankful to them,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a press conference in New Delhi.
“We have been working very closely with the government of Saudi Arabia, the leadership of Saudi Arabia. They have been extremely helpful, supportive, cooperative in the endeavor and we are extremely grateful to them for that.”
Fighting in Sudan, which erupted on April 15, has already killed at least 459 people and injured more than 4,000, according to the latest WHO estimates.
Evacuation efforts are complicated as people remain trapped in their homes, especially in the capital Khartoum and the Darfur region, with residential areas and airports becoming battlegrounds.
Most Indians have been evacuated by sea, through the port of Jeddah.
V. Muraleedharan, India’s junior foreign minister, is in Saudi Arabia to coordinate the operation.
“We have received excellent support and cooperation from the Saudi government with regard to the arrangement in Jeddah and…support in ensuring that incoming transit from Port Sudan to Jeddah is smooth,” Kwatra said.
For observers, the swiftness of evacuation and the amount of Saudi assistance India has received have further strengthened relations between the two countries.
“Saudi Arabia’s swift action to evacuate Indian citizens from Sudan not only showcases the country’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of foreign nationals on its soil but also strengthens the already robust bilateral relations between the two nations,” Mohammed Soliman, the director of the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute, told Arab News.
It also “speaks volumes about the strength of the Indo-Saudi bilateral relations,” said Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.
“This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has helped India in rescuing its citizens from a conflict zone,” he added.
“Saudi Arabia facilitated the efforts in Yemen in 2015 when India carried out Operation Raahat. The same bonhomie and cooperation are visible in Operation Kaveri now.”
First group of nationals crossed Sudan-Egypt border on Thursday
Urgency as ceasefire between warring factions expires on Friday
Updated 27 April 2023
Ellie Aben
MANILA: More than 400 Filipinos have been evacuated from Sudan, authorities said on Thursday, as the first group crossed into Egypt, amid a ceasefire between warring Sudanese factions.
Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15, resulting in the deaths of at least 459 people and injury to over 4,000, according to the latest WHO estimates.
Foreign countries began evacuating their citizens when the army and RSF announced the ceasefire on Monday. The evacuation efforts have been complicated by major airports becoming battlegrounds, and have been rushed because the truce is due to expire on Friday.
The first group of Filipinos left the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday and the Department of Foreign Affairs said 51 of them reached neighboring Egypt on Thursday morning, after a long journey by bus. They were received by Ambassador Ezzedin Tago, chief of the Philippine mission in Cairo, which has jurisdiction over Filipinos in Sudan.
Another group of Philippine nationals left Khartoum on Wednesday. Initial figures suggested that the total number of evacuated Filipinos was 409, but more have registered since.
“The number is closer to 450 now ... They have reached the border,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.
The number of Filipinos seeking evacuation can still increase as De Vega said earlier that many living in Sudan were undocumented.
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople is now in Egypt to coordinate the efforts to ensure Philippine nationals leave the country.
In a televised press briefing on Tuesday, she said those whose passports were missing or invalid would be assisted.
“There is a problem acquiring a security pass to cross from the Sudan side to Egypt ... I’m pretty sure their border control is overwhelmed,” she said, adding that the Philippine embassy was facilitating temporary entry for those lacking documents.
“Based on our conversation with Ambassador Tago, he said he doesn’t see that they will be rejected or they will be sent back.”
Russia: No plan for nuclear escalation, but others should not test our patience
Western military support for Ukraine is increasing the risks of a catastrophic nuclear conflict
Russia has strongly criticized the supply of Western arms to Ukraine
Updated 27 April 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia does not intend to take the path of nuclear escalation in its standoff with the West over Ukraine but others should not test its patience, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Her comments follow a flurry of warnings by senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, that Western military support for Ukraine is increasing the risks of a catastrophic nuclear conflict.
“We will do everything to prevent the development of events according to the worst scenario, but not at the cost of infringing on our vital interests,” Zakharova told a regular news conference.
“I do not recommend that anybody doubt our determination and put it to the test in practice,” she added.
Russia has strongly criticized the supply of Western arms to Ukraine and the expansion of the NATO military alliance closer to its borders. Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, this month became the 31st member of NATO, while Ukraine itself also wishes to join, though it faces opposition from some countries.
“They (the United States) continue to deliberately infringe on our fundamental interests, deliberately generate risks and raise the stakes in the confrontation with Russia...,” said Zakharova.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, said earlier this week that the world was “quite probably on the verge of a new world war.”
Putin casts the 14-month war in Ukraine — something he calls a “special military operation” — as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself against any aggressor.
The United States and its allies have condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine as an imperial land grab. Ukraine has vowed to fight until all Russian troops withdraw from its territory, and says Russian rhetoric on nuclear war is intended to intimidate the West into curbing military aid.