Where We Are Going Today: Diora restaurant and cafe

JEDDAH: Diora restaurant and cafe offers a classy and luxurious dining experience and serves up dishes that deserve attention. Diora has two branches located in Al-Khayyat Center and Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.
The menu promises rich Mediterranean flavors and has something for everyone. It focuses on simple and high-quality dishes, from gourmet salads to plates of pasta for good value.
From the appetizers, the beef carpaccio set atop a pile of greens is a refreshing option. It is a generous stack of thinly sliced meat with baby rocca on top served alongside parmesan cheese, olive oil, chimichurri sauce, and balsamic vinegar.
Cheese lovers must try the goat zucchini rolls, which is goat cheese rolled up in slices of zucchini with honey drip and a sprinkle of pistachio.
A dish that should not be missed is the Diora parmigian, a mixture of eggplant, pesto sauce, and tomato sauce served with fresh mozzarella, pine nuts and balsamic vinegar. Mains are diverse and include wagyu beef fillet, corn-fed baby chicken, salmon teriyaki, veal and chicken Milanese.
For desserts you will find some of the usual suspects like tiramisu, chocolate lava, creme brulee and cheesecake. These beloved classics are crafted to perfection with every bite offering up a burst of sweetness and flavor.
Amongst their unique desserts is pain perdu, a house special of mixed brioche served alongside caramel sauce, vanilla sauce, and vanilla ice cream. Castroville, a meringue decorated with honey biscuit, crumble biscuit and creme vanilla is worth tasting.
The luxury service and casual dining with creative dishes on the menu makes Diora a perfect spot for diners.
Saudi vegan chef Ola Kayal is out to start a food revolution — one scoop at a time
Nabati, Saudi vegan chef Ola Kayal’s ice cream pop-up in Jeddah fosters an all-natural healthy eating mantra
Updated 30 April 2023
Jasmine Bager
JEDDAH: Vegan chef Ola Kayal, a trilingual Saudi national with two degrees, has trained at a three Michelin star restaurant in Europe and successfully launched a plant-based ice cream business in the US — all before the age of 30.
Now, she is bringing her knowledge and passion for sustainability back to her hometown of Jeddah, with dreams of starting a food revolution and creating a healthy-eating haven.
Kayal opened her first shop, Nabati, in Miami, Florida, six months before the pandemic hit and managed to stay in operation amid the restrictions. She is launching her second outlet in Jeddah.
“I chose the name Nabati because I wanted the name to really be a representation of my roots. I decided to start this brand not in Saudi Arabia, so I really wanted to have that Arabic connection and a name that would represent where I’m from and what I’m bringing to the world,” she told Arab News.
Since returning to the Kingdom full time a few months ago, she has run a pop up at a popular local space.
“Homegrown at Hayy Jameel felt like it was the right place to start since I was coming back to my hometown. I wanted it to be a place that represents Saudi artists. It’s a hub where like-minded people can learn from each other and work together,” she said.
Her ice cream is cashew and coconut based, sweetened with maple syrup and coconut sugar, and is guilt-free indulgence. There is no refined sugar, gluten or soy, so the all-natural treats are nutritious as well as delicious. Since she avoids using starches and emulsifiers, her ice cream is a little bit temperature sensitive.
“But, you know, the good things in life are worth waiting for. So, the benefit of that is that you can travel long distances without it melting. But the little bit of a downside is that you do have to wait a little bit before you eat it from your freezer,” she told Arab News. “It does teach you patience.”
Recalibrating unhealthy eating habits is only one part of her mission. There is also another benefit to doing things her way.
“I’ve had a few people tell me that they have diabetes type II and they’re like, you know, I had a full serving of your ice cream and I didn’t have to adjust my sugar levels,” she said. “My ice cream is diabetic-friendly. I mean, I don’t recommend you consume large amounts — the key in life is balance.”
While she is now the new kid in the vegan space in Jeddah, her story started decades ago.
The first thing Kayal ever baked was a boxed cake. She was about 8 and her father took a bite and proclaimed: “This is terrible.”
She took the criticism in her stride and used it as fuel to delve deeper into the world of baking. She began to study her own family’s recipes — her aunt was known for baking — and started to build a dessert database. Soon, she could bake with her eyes closed, but made sure never to lose sight of her goals.
Kayal knew from the beginning that she communicated through gastronomy; it was just how she expressed herself.
“My favorite moment is when the food is on the table and everybody is just quiet for the first 10 to 15 minutes because they’re just really enjoying themselves,” she said.
Her eating habits may have become more refined since childhood, but even as a youngster she ate few animal-derived products.
I really believe that the future of food is plant-based. I’m not saying that consuming animal products is necessarily bad for you, but consuming them at the rate that we’re consuming and the quality that it has become — that’s the main problem.
Ola Kayal, Saudi chef
“I was a very picky eater. I was allergic to eggs at a very young age, so I wasn’t able to eat — not like a cake that has one or two eggs, that is fine — but I couldn’t digest a whole egg dish; it was too heavy for me to consume,” she said.
That also meant that mayonnaise and many dishes with eggs as a base were automatically left off her plate.
Despite that, Kayal knew she wanted a career in the culinary world. However, her loving grandfather tried to talk her out of it. He was adamant that the straight-A student and prized grandchild pursue a more practical endeavor. He had big hopes for her and thought she might want to work at a bank.
She left Saudi Arabia at 16 to attend an all-girls’ boarding school in Switzerland. After graduating, she honored her grandfather and enrolled at a local business school.
In two years, she completed her intensive degree. It was there that she learned to analyze businesses and understand what it entails for a core business to become sustainable. As part of the coursework, students had to create a business project and see it through.
Her choice was a restaurant.
“I graduated with honors. I got my grandfather the degree he wanted and I was like, OK, this is your degree. I’m going to culinary school now.”
Her culinary school, the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, required students to get practical experience in the form of several months-long internships.
Kayal’s first internship was at a rehab center in Switzerland. With the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” in mind, she began to use food as a source of healing.
During her three months there, the pastry chef, one of the best in the country, took her under his wing. However, after that, she worked with a new chef who seemed straight out of an episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmare.” While the experience there was challenging, it gave her the stamina to stand the heat of the kitchen before returning to school.
For her next internship, she wanted to try a place that would be “a little bit more fancy.” She decided to explore Scandinavia and settled in Sweden, where she worked at a three Michelin star restaurant.
“It was, at the time, the hardest decision and hardest work experience I’ve been through,” she said.
She worked from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. on average and, at times, until midnight.
“It was very, very labor intensive and the first two months, every day it was like ‘OK, I’m going to quit tomorrow, I’m going to get the courage and quit.’ But, you know, I’ve never quit anything in my life — at that point yet — so I didn’t really know what it meant to quit anything. I have always been a perfectionist and overachiever, so it felt very wrong for me to quit because it got difficult. So I stayed,” she said.
Her determination paid off. After the third month, she rose through the ranks to become the star intern. While interns usually stayed for two to three months, she stayed for eight. Midway through her tenure, she changed stations. At her old post in pastry, they replaced her with three interns, a testament to her talent and ability.
“I decided after working in the Michelin world that the way of working, the organization, that discipline and the high amount of stress is an environment that I actually thrive in,” she said. “My mom at one point was like, ‘I’m so happy you found this career because, growing up, I always wondered what job you would do that would fit your personality.’”
After graduation, she was headhunted for a position in Farmacy, founded by Camilla Fayed, one of the first vegan restaurants in London. The chefs who opened up shop had all left when she joined, which brought a unique opportunity to create the food changes she wished to see. After following the recipes given to her, she thought to herself: “Wait a minute, I can do something better than this. So let’s start.”
After London, Kayal moved to Miami, Florida, where she launched her first business, Nabati. She stayed open during the pandemic — another unprecedented hurdle, but one that taught her many invaluable lessons.
“Nabati is basically the perfect mix of both my degrees together and really utilizing all the things that I’ve learned and putting it into action,” she said.
After operating for the past few years in the Sunshine State, she decided to close shop and move back to Saudi Arabia and her hometown of sunny Jeddah.
“A lot of people ask me if ice cream was always ‘my thing,’ but actually, no, it just kind of happened,” she said.
“I just figured that I’ve never heard of a healthy ice cream. I think that was really the calling. I love challenges — did you notice that I love challenges in everything I do?” she said cheekily.
What she is attempting in Jeddah is to shift our palate and encourage the community to be more mindful of what we put into our bodies.
“I really believe that the future of food is plant-based. I’m not saying that consuming animal products is necessarily bad for you, but consuming them at the rate that we’re consuming and the quality that it has become — that’s the main problem,” she said.
While many Jeddawis have grown fond of fast food, she adopts the opposite approach, making everything slowly, from scratch and in small batches.
“It’s definitely challenging and it’s not necessarily the cheapest way of doing business, but I’m not trying to sell ice cream to make money. I’m trying to really create a change of perspective,” she said.
The packaging is also plastic-free, made with recyclable material and completely biodegradable. The logo is burnt on so there is no ink or any type of printing. Her pints contain zero plastic, not even in the lining. If a customer brings a container from home, they receive a 5 percent discount.
Kayal is also hoping to collaborate with other restaurateurs in the Kingdom. With Vision 2030 at the forefront of innovation and adaptation, she is eager to be part of the rapidly changing food scene.
Since her “clean” process is so new to the Kingdom, she needs to remain hands-on.
“It is very technical. Once you eliminate the preservatives, the stabilizers of gums, it becomes very technical; not just the ingredients, but the method of how to mix it. If you mix one ingredient before the other, it will make a difference,” she said.
Seeing her operate her pop up, her work ethic is clear, and she is already seeking to include the next generation, starting with her own family. Her goal is to create not just an ice cream brand, but also a healthy-eating haven.
Waleed, her 12-year-old cousin, shares her vision. He expressed an interest in working with her and she immediately agreed. On his first day as a scooper, he arrived excited, but a bit nervous.
“Most ice cream is artificial, you can tell; it tastes really weird. But, here, it’s real, it’s fresh,” he told Arab News.
Waleed watched attentively while she instructed her other cousins — two teenage girls — to help train him. All the trainees took orders from the small line of customers waiting to buy a fresh treat. The youngsters listened to the customers’ selection, scooped up those orders and sprinkled or drizzled the chosen toppings and then calculated and collected the money.
The younger Kayal got into the rhythm. His face, visibly anxious face at the start of the shift, became relaxed.
“Right now, it’s just an ice cream shop, but later it’s going to become a real restaurant. When it’s built, I want to go every single day and I want to serve everyone,” he said with a beaming smile as Kayal stood proudly behind him.
Review: Mariam Café, a hidden gem in north Jeddah, is a treat for the senses
Updated 29 April 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Jeddah’s Mariam Cafe is owned by Badr Khashogji, who converted a portion of his home into the business, which he named after his eldest daughter, Mariam.
Located in the Muhammadiyah district, a busy area with many cafes and restaurants, Mariam Cafe has set a new standard for local establishments.
The cafe is regarded as one of Jeddah’s hidden beauties. Even the building itself is a work of visual art.
The decor of the establishment is interesting as there are many things to look at, including a book corner and spots of music tapes and CDs, where many Saudi artists hang their paintings.
For those who prefer to sit outside to enjoy the fresh air, Mariam Cafe offers both indoor and outdoor spaces. Those who prefer to work on their laptops inside can listen to music that has been specifically selected to complement the surrounding environment.
There are many seating options for those who prefer to sit at the bar or for those who plan to stay for a while.
The cafe offers a broad range of sweets as well as coffees like andalusia, macchiato and espresso varieties.
Visitors can enjoy taking pictures inside the cafe, as it is decorated with art and statues. Pictures can also be taken for special photoshoots.
Though not very large, the cafe attracts a lot of visitors and notable guests who later share their experiences on social media.
Given that Mariam Cafe’s most expensive coffee costs SR18 ($8.80), the prices are lower than average.
The site lacks toilets, which can be a disadvantage for people who travel to the cafe from outside the neighborhood.
Due to the overwhelming demand for its coffee, Mariam Cafe has started online delivery at www.qahwatmariam.com.
RIYADH: Located in Ghadir district, Sol Olas coffee shop provides the perfect view of King Abdullah Financial District while serving up an assortment of coffees and creative takes on the classic French toast.
The coffee shop quickly became a local favorite during the Riyadh Season celebrations with its strategic location directly across from the Winter Wonderland.
What makes Sol Olas stand out as one of the most popular coffee shops in Riyadh is that it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving specialty coffee and breakfast throughout.
During the winter season, Sol Olas had a pop-up booth that served a hot chocolate drink covered in whipped cream and fluffy marshmallows that quickly became a crowd favorite.
One tip to keep in mind is it gets crowded on weekend evenings, especially during the peak of Riyadh Season’s celebrations.
For those that visit the restaurant early in the morning, you cannot go wrong with the avocado toast — simple yet flavorful with a sourdough base and a thin layer of pesto and avocado on top.
Some of the must-try options on the breakfast menu include croissant egg’s Benedict and the pesto halloumi sandwich.
On the dessert menu, we recommend trying the salted caramel french toast and the classic french toast for those that like it a bit less sweet.
The coffee menu is very standard with the traditional selections of black coffee, Americano, V60, and sweeter options of Spanish lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites.
The menu also features some non-coffee options including the Sol mojito, orange juice, and raspberry iced tea.
The coffee on the menu is average and very similar to other cafes in the city but what makes this cafe stand out is the view of KAFD.
Although there are indoor seats that have windows that open up it is recommended to sit in one of the outdoor seating areas, but keep in mind that they do fill up quickly.
The best time to go to the location is at sunrise or sunset to view the rays of sun peaking through the KAFD building skyline.
Recipes for success: Chef Hattem Mattar all set to bring his barbecue goodness to Saudi Arabia
The UAE-based pit-master, who recently launched FIYA Dubai and completed a residency in Maldives, offers advice and discusses his plans to expand into the Kingdom
Updated 27 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: UAE-based chef Hattem Mattar has never been busier. The Arab world’s barbecue king has been making waves in the Middle East dining scene for a while. And while overseeing the recent opening of his brand new live-fire-cooking restaurant concept — FIYA Dubai — and planning his upcoming expansion into Saudi Arabia, he was invited to showcase his unique style of live fire-cooking in the Maldives at Soneva Fush in the Baa Atoll and at Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll in late April, as part of their Soneva Stars program — a year-round roster of acclaimed visiting experts and one-of-a-kind activities.
Mattar is the first person from the GCC to be invited to the program. “I feel a great responsibility to put my best foot forward,” he told Arab News in early April. “I feel very honored obviously. There is a very big GCC community that stays at Soneva. I hope there are guests that can relate to what we’re doing, that know who we are. And I hope they can come back home and be like, ‘I spent time with the Mattar family at Suneva and we had dinner together in the middle of nowhere.’ I think that would be a really cool story to tell.”
Mattar, who had the chance to showcase his skills in Saudi Arabia in December last year, is also excited about his upcoming plans to set up shop in the Kingdom.
“We went right before Christmas to cook at the King Abdullah Financial District, where I had a supper club at Level 23. There’s been a lot of Saudi interest from people who know it from Dubai. We are setting up in the Bujairi district in Diriyah with the biggest names in the city. And we’re really excited to get to make our food for the Saudi crowd,” said Mattar.
Here, the renowned chef discusses the challenges of barbecue cooking, courage in the kitchen, and keyboard warriors.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
The trick with barbecue is that it’s not something you can replicate. The fire is different. The wind is different. The piece of wood is different. The meat is different. It’s not digital. The biggest mistake I made was trying to adjust more than one variable at a time. I wouldn’t know what it was that I did that made that right. And if there was something wrong, I couldn’t tell if it was the thing that I adjusted that made it wrong. I was trying to do too many things at once. And I realized I had to just decide. Do I want to fix texture? Do I want to fix flavor? Do I want to fix crust? And it was just brisket. It was the one thing that I was trying to perfect. That’s the beauty and the challenge of barbecue. It’s the last analogue food experience, I think.
What is your top tip for amateur chefs?
My top tip is a philosophical one. It has nothing to do with your equipment. It has to do with your courage and your belief in the dish you’re making. Unless you’re feeding other people, there’s no such thing as making a mistake in the kitchen. So, if you want to put mustard with peach and put that on a chicken sandwich with buffalo sauce and a really soft potato bun, man, do it. Give it a go. Don’t be afraid of what comes out. Because you’re going to eat it. And if it’s good, you’re like, ‘Maybe I should invite my friends.’ And, before you know it, you’ve got a real dish on your hands. But if you don’t have the courage to try, you’ll never get a chance to see how much you’re capable of doing.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s such a weird combo of ingredients but tomato, parsley and onion work on virtually anything — rice, eggs, sandwiches, meat, fish, pasta… anything.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
I’m very partial to Thai. And Indian. I’m also very partial to the Arabic kitchen but not the standard ones. I love Iraqi cuisine. I love Syrian cuisine. Anything home-cooked. So, the cuisines that have spice; I’m not going out for steak. I’m going out to try things that have more spices in it than people have in their cabinets.
I detest customers that are brave when they get home to their keyboard but don’t have the courage to say something about their meal, warranted or not, to your face. I always appreciate when someone’s like, “Hey man, this is not what I ordered,” or “You guys missed this” or “This is too spicy.” Then I’ll go out of my way to make sure that that guest is not only well looked after, but is made to feel compensated — over-compensated, actually. I try and make a point of visiting most of the tables. And when I see someone writing online, “Our waiter brought the food incorrectly and by the time it was sent back, it was cold” then I’m, like, “Man, I was at your table. Why not tell me?” But digital life has made people braver than they would be in real life, because digital life has no consequences.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Getting the skin of the cod crispy. Fish in general is tricky, but on the barbecue, it’s even more tricky.
As a head chef what are you like in the kitchen with your crew?
My management style is like our cuisine: It’s barbecue, it’s laidback. I give everybody room to grow and to make mistakes. But after a certain point, if you’ve been on the team long enough, I expect excellence. I expect it out of myself first. And then I hope I demonstrate it. And I hope they follow suit.
Recipes for success: Dubai-based chef Alena Solodovichenko offers advice and a tasty roasted vegetable recipe
Updated 21 April 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Life has a way of taking us places we least expect. Last year, 34-year-old Ukrainian chef Alena Solodovichenko made the move from Moscow to Dubai, where she is currently the executive chef of Sfumato.
It’s a fine-dining venue that bills itself as a gastro atelier of “affordable luxury.” The warm-toned, dimly-lit space, equipped with an open kitchen, sits cozily in the impressive Opus Tower, designed by the famed late Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.
“Maybe for the first time in my life, I feel really proud of myself. It’s the main project of my life,” Solodovichenko tells Arab News. “I couldn’t have dreamed this up. When I entered Opus the first time, I couldn’t believe that I was going to work here. It really means a lot for me.”
Solodovichenko’s story begins in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where she was born and bred. As a 10-year-old, she made up for her bad school grades by cooking tasty treats for her mother to lighten the mood. Nine years later, she started her career in the pastry section of a local restaurant, working her way up the ladder following her ambition of becoming a chef.
She accomplished that goal at the age of 21. But, in a male-dominated kitchen, there was blood, sweat, and literally, tears. “I was not confident and I thought I was not good enough,” she recalls. With time, she gained confidence, taking on jobs in other Japanese and Ukrainian restaurants. Later, she relocated to Moscow, becoming the executive chef of 20 restaurants. She authored cookery books and was the recipient of GQ Super Woman of the Year Award.
In the UAE, she has a singular vision for Sfumato. The Italian term refers to a renaissance art technique of blending colors to create soft and smooth transitions. With a feminine touch, Solodovichenko transforms humble root vegetables into the heroes of dishes where wagyu and lobster typically reign supreme.
“I don’t want my guest to come back for my fish,” she explains. “I want them to come back for my tomato, my celeriac, and beetroot — and then they can have the octopus.”
In a subtle way, Sfumato partly showcases Ukrainian produce and craftsmanship. Some foods from the chef’s childhood, such as borsch and the vareniki potato dumpling, have a place on her menu. At a time of huge upheaval for her country, the supportive team is doing its part by importing wooden tableware from there, hiring Ukrainian cooks, and implementing an architectural design developed in Ukraine.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Of course, it’s salt. It can give taste even when there’s no taste.
Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
For me, discipline is very important in the kitchen. We have rules. If you follow the rules, everything is cool — I can joke with you, help you, and support you. But there are situations in the kitchen when you should shout, especially if you ask for something for more than once. But I don’t get hysterical. (Laughs.)
Changing the dishes. For example, I create a salad with three ingredients and one of them is smoked pecan nuts. If you don’t eat nuts and I remove it, then it’s no longer ‘my’ salad.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
Yes and no. If I don’t like the dish, I won’t eat it. I never criticize and I’ll never ask the waiters, “Can you have the chef taste the pasta? It’s overcooked.” For me, that’s not OK. In the restaurant world, we chefs should have respect towards each other.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Work hard, read, and invest a lot into your self-development.