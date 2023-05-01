You are here

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA
According to the SAMA report, the aggregate assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia also went up by 11.17 percent year-on-year to SR3.74 trillion in March (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Banks in Saudi Arabia reported an aggregate profit of SR7.43 billion ($1.98 billion) in March, up 23.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022, the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank showed. 

According to the report from the bank, also known as SAMA, the aggregate assets of banks operating in the Kingdom also went up by 11.17 percent year-on-year to SR3.74 trillion in March.

In its monthly statistical bulletins, SAMA covers the results of Tadawul-listed banks and some foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia.  

The latest report further noted the combined deposits in these banks rose 11 percent year-on-year to SR2.40 trillion.  

It also revealed that loans given to private entities in the Kingdom rose over 10 percent year-on-year to SR2.35 trillion in March, indicating a growth in the non-oil private sector. 

In February, banks in Saudi Arabia provided loans worth SR2.32 trillion, slightly up from SR2.29 trillion disbursed in January. 

“The Q1 2023 profitability growth numbers for the sector and the quarterly earnings reported by the banks so far indicate that the corporate-focused banks are benefiting from the higher rate environment,” commented financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital on the latest bulletin.  

It added: “We maintain our positive view on corporate-focused banks, as we believe the credit growth in the system will be driven by the corporate banks. Moreover, in terms of NIMs (net interest margin), we believe that the corporate banks are well-positioned to benefit.”  

The report, however, added that the value of assets held by SAMA decreased by SR71.42 billion month-on-month to SR1.85 trillion in March, while on a year-on-year basis, it shrunk by SR33.4 billion.  

SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which account for 56 percent of the central bank’s total assets, declined by more than 8 percent year-on-year in March to around SR1.02 trillion.  

The central bank’s deposits in banks abroad rose by 19.88 percent year-on-year to SR337.61 billion, compared to SR281.62 billion in March 2022.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial and mining sectors are set to benefit from potential ties with Switzerland amid a ministerial visit to the European country.

During his trip, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Rescources Bandar Alkhorayef aims to review investment opportunities in the sectors for which he is responsible, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The minister is also reportedly planning to open new channels of communication for investors from both countries.

Alkhorayef is scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum, meet government officials, and visit several Swiss companies during his stay..

The ministerial visit will help the Kingdom diversify its economic base by opening its doors to investors from all over the world.

In 2021, the volume of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Switzerland amounted to more than SR3.42 billion ($911.82 million), while the volume of imports was recorded at SR7.99 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s key exports included precious metals, jewelry, building materials, and re-exports of cars.

Imports to the Kingdom from Switzerland included medicines, heavy machinery, electronics, and food products.

In January, the 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee and the Saudi-Swiss Executive Investment Forum was held in Zurich.  

It examined bilateral economic ties and discussed issues related to the technology, tourism, energy, and health sectors.  

Participants emphasized the significance of broadening the scope of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

The forum saw the signing of an agreement to launch a global company to operate and manage hotels in the Kingdom, as well as a deal to establish a joint venture in precious metals, and four memorandums of understanding in tourism, hospitality, and health.

RIYADH: US regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in what is the third major US institution to fail in two months. 

The Wall Street major bank will take most of First Republic’s assets and all the deposits, including uninsured ones, the regulators said in a statement. 

JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said over the weekend. 

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early on Monday it had taken possession of First Republic and that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. would act as its receiver. 

The FDIC estimated in a statement that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be about $13 billion. The final cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership. 

First Republic had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13 and $103.9 billion worth of deposits, the FDIC statement said. 

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.” 

The rescue comes less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from US lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated. 

The failed bank’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank from Monday, according to the statement.

BENGALURU: India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in four months in April, driven by solid growth in new orders and output, a private survey showed on Monday, signaling resilient demand and an encouraging outlook, according to Reuters.

The survey results suggest India will continue to be one of the fastest-growing major economies despite slowing global growth that has undermined momentum across several other countries.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global increased to 57.2 last month from March’s 56.4, remaining above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 22nd month and confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a fall to 55.8.

“Reflecting a robust and quicker expansion in new orders, production growth took another step forward in April. Companies also benefited from relatively mild price pressures, better international sales and improving supply-chain conditions,” Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a release accompanying the survey.

“It seems like Indian manufacturers have abundant opportunities to keep powering ahead. Besides seeing the strongest inflow of new work in 2023 so far, capacities were expanded through job creation, input buying was lifted,” she added.

Both new orders and output grew at their fastest pace since December, and that helped firms resume hiring during April, following the first decline in 13 months in March.

Foreign demand also expanded at the fastest pace in four months in April and optimism improved.

“Manufacturers are certainly upbeat toward growth prospects, with optimism improving from March’s eight-month low on the back of contracts pending approval, rising client enquiries, marketing initiatives and evidence of demand resilience,” De Lima said.

The survey showed input costs rose at a faster pace in April, although improving demand meant firms were able to pass on some of that burden to customers, suggesting retail inflation is unlikely to slow significantly anytime soon.

Inflation was expected to average 5.3 percent this fiscal year and 5.0 percent next, remaining well above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4.0 percent medium-term target, a separate Reuters poll found.

DUBAI: United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, has decided to discontinue its expansion plans in Egypt, it said on Monday, following a feasibility study, according to Reuters.

The expected negative financial impact of shelving the expansion in Egypt is about SR38 million ($10.13 million), the company said in a bourse statement.

“After reviewing the feasibility of the company continuing to move forward with external expansion in the Arab Republic of Egypt, United Electronics Co. announces that the Board of Directors has decided … to discontinue the company’s plans to expand in Egypt,” the statement said.

The Saudi consumer electronics company had announced plans to establish its first subsidiary outside the Gulf Cooperation Council in Egypt in 2021 with an initial investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($32.41 million), which was worth $63.6 million at the time.

Egypt’s already vulnerable economy has been shaken further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which rocked tourism, raised commodity prices and prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of its financial markets.

Gulf states have stepped in to support Egypt, pouring in tens of billions through various avenues, but in recent months, the tone has shifted toward a policy of tying financial investments to meaningful reform and efforts to stabilize the currency.

Companies from the Gulf have been eyeing expansion opportunities in Egypt which offers a big market for their goods and services.

LONDON: OMC Holdings, the majority shareholder of BAE Systems SDT, has announced the appointment of Saleh Al-Ghamdi as the new CEO of the company.

In a statement, OMC Holdings said Al-Ghamdi “brings a wealth of experience and expertise” to the role, having held various leadership positions within BAE Systems and Saudi Arabian Military Industries.

In his previous roles, Al-Ghamdi “demonstrated his proficiency in developing business growth strategies,” and “played a crucial role in achieving andadelivering a range of competitive bids and campaigns,” the statement added.

Al-Ghamdi’s experience also includes serving as commercial and procurement director at BAE Systems Saudi Arabia and as a contracts manager at BAE Systems UK, where he supported Eurofighter Typhoon Aircraft export and support contracts.

Al-Ghamdi holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in the Kingdom and multiple international management and leadership accreditations.

The appointment of Al-Ghamdi is expected to bring a “new level of leadership and direction” to BAE Systems SDT and his expertise is expected to “drive the company’s growth and development in new markets,” OMC said.

