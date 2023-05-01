You are here

  • Home
  • Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet
This is not the first time animals have attacked an Israeli flag. Some users shared old footage of crows and cats tearing up Israeli flags as a way to show support for the Palestinian cause.
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3xzv

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet
  • Jokes abound with comments about the bird’s ‘lesson’
  • ‘Animals of Palestine don’t approve of Zionist conflagration’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A video of a crow throwing down an Israeli flag has gone viral across the web.

The clip shows the crow stubbornly removing an Israeli flag from a pole with its beak and throwing it to the ground.

The flag hung from the roof of a building in the occupied Palestinian territories until a crow, despite its small size, succeeded in snatching it and dropping it to the ground after several attempts.

It then stood firmly and steadily at the top of the mast, its mission complete.

The Palestinians who had gathered around the building to observe the unusual sight shouted and gasped in astonishment.

The footage of the crow went viral on the web, with many users ironically joking about the episode and some commenting on the “lesson” the bird seemed to be teaching.

One user said: “A smart Palestinian ‘antisemitic’ crow …”

“The animals of Palestine do not approve of the temporary Zionist conflagration,” said Tariq Shadid, a Palestinian surgeon and author of the book “Understanding Palestine,” in a Twitter post, adding that the bird was a symbol of Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation.

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson took the chance to comment on the video saying: “God is undoubtedly hinting something to us, just not sure exactly what.”

Inspired by the crow’s actions, some users shared old footage of other animals tearing up Israeli flags as a way to show support for the Palestinian cause.

The crow’s actions come amid weeks of rising tensions between Palestinians and the Israeli military, the latest of which saw the Israeli Defense Force kill a Palestinian teen near Jericho during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In 1967, Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian term for the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the war.

Topics: Palestine Israel crow

Related

Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid
Middle-East
Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
Middle-East
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation

New Zealander who confronted Christchurch terrorist invited to King Charles coronation
  • Abdul Aziz took on Brenton Tarrant who killed 51 worshippers
  • New Zealand Cross recipient will be at Westminster Abbey
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim New Zealander who confronted the Christchurch mosque terrorist in 2019 is “honored” to have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation as part of the country’s official delegation.

Abdul Aziz took on Brenton Tarrant, who attacked Linwood Islamic Centre in March 2019 and killed 51 worshippers, armed only with a chip-and-pin card reader and chased him away.

The New Zealand Cross recipient will be at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday alongside officials and personalities, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, media outlet RNZ reported on Monday.

Aziz told New Zealand media that he was “surprised and honored” to receive the email invitation, especially as it means he will be able to visit Britain for the first time.

Aziz met and spoke with the then-Prince Charles and Prince William when they visited Christchurch in the aftermath of the attacks and said he hoped he would get another chance to speak to them during his coronation visit.

When told that Coronation Quiche is the official dish of the event, he said he had never tried it before but that if it “had been chosen by the King, it would be “amazing.”

Aziz also said he planned to do some sightseeing around the UK during his visit, and hopes to visit some UK-based family who lost an uncle in the mosque attack, adding: “They know I’m coming and they are very happy.”

Topics: New Zealand

Related

When gunman Brenton Tarrant attacked New Zealand mosque Abdul Aziz ran at him
World
When gunman Brenton Tarrant attacked New Zealand mosque Abdul Aziz ran at him
Special Kuwaiti victim of New Zealand mosque shootings was ‘very brave’: friend video
World
Kuwaiti victim of New Zealand mosque shootings was ‘very brave’: friend

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat

Abhilash Tomy completes completes Golden Globe circumnavigation race aboard UAE-registered boat Bayanat
  • The boat, a Rustler 36, carried the race number ‘71’ and the UAE ensign – a tribute to the nation’s founding in 1971
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: After 236 days of sailing, Abhilash Tomy on board the UAE-registered boat Bayanat has taken second place at the Golden Globe Race, one of the world’s most challenging sailing races.

Former Indian Navy officer Tomy sailed non-stop around the world on the boat sponsored by the Abu Dhabi-based geospatial AI solutions provider.

The boat, a Rustler 36, carried the race number ‘71’ and the UAE ensign – a tribute to the nation’s founding in 1971.

“I am thrilled and honored to have accomplished such a feat,” said Tomy. “This has been quite an extraordinary journey, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me, including my family, friends and legions of fans from the UAE, India and worldwide.”

He continued: “I especially want to thank my sponsors, Bayanat, who made my participation possible, this life-changing experience has been challenging beyond measure, but the rewards have been priceless. I hope my journey will inspire others to chase their dreams with passion and determination.”

Hasan Al-Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, said: “We are immensely proud of Abhilash for making it this far in the Golden Globe Race, which has filled us with immense admiration. Bayanat is truly honored to be a part of such a strong endurance display that tests human limits. Abhilash has brought tremendous joy to the UAE and the Indian community. His legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.”

The 3rd edition of the GGR commenced on Sept. 4 at Les Sables-d'Olonne port in France.

30 sailors had initially enrolled for the competition, but only 16 were able to make it to the starting line.

In a testament to the grueling nature of the race, only two boats were able to complete the demanding course.

Abhilash’s journey on the 30,000 nautical-mile race around the world was a test of resilience and courage.

In a display of endurance and skill, Abhilash battled his way through storms, isolation, and months of solitude while coping with significant damage to his boat, pushing his seamanship skills to the limit.

Against all odds, he crossed the finish line, a testament to his determination and spirit. 

This was Abhilash’s second participation in the Golden Globe Race. In the 2018 edition, after a storm de-masted his boat, he sustained a life-threatening injury that almost left him paralyzed and forced him to withdraw.

Since its inaugural running 1968, the Golden Globe Race dictates contenders sail unaccompanied utilizing technology that was obtainable during its initial edition, thus, forbidding the use of any contemporary equipment and satellite-powered navigation aids.

Along the route, race participants must navigate through the world’s five great capes, notorious for their extreme weather conditions and unpredictable currents, and return to the starting point.

Even with modern equipment, the magnitude of the challenge is so immense that the number of people who have sailed solo around the world is fewer than those who have climbed Mount Everest or journeyed through space.

Topics: sailing Golden Globe Race UAE

Related

Abhilash Tomy looks to conquer Golden Globe Race on his second attempt
Sport
Abhilash Tomy looks to conquer Golden Globe Race on his second attempt

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Little hero: Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver
  • Aside from stopping the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic, 7th-grader Dillon Reeves instructed other kids on the bus to call 911
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

WARREN, Michigan: A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said.

“Someone call 911. Now!” seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus Wednesday.
Dillon was hailed as a hero: He stopped the bus as it was veering toward oncoming traffic.
“In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools.

 

The incident was recorded on a video camera just above the driver. The video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over.
Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.
“I don’t know that it could have gone any better,” Livernois said, noting that adults helped kids out the back door. “When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”
Dillon declined to speak to reporters Thursday, but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.
“We’ve got a little hero,” Dillon’s dad said. “He’s been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4 years old. ... He’s a good driver.”

Topics: Dillon Reeves boy hero Detroit Warren Consolidated Schools

Related

Saudi hero saves 2 children from fire
Saudi Arabia
Saudi hero saves 2 children from fire
Saudi man hailed as ‘hero’ after saving drowning father, daughter in Austria
Saudi Arabia
Saudi man hailed as ‘hero’ after saving drowning father, daughter in Austria

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld

UK Muslim dating app has name change decision upheld
  • Muzz, formerly Muzmatch, loses appeal against decision in case brought by rival Match Group
  • Muzz founder says Match Group tried to buy company on 4 occasions before lawsuit
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim dating app in the UK has had a decision forcing it to change its name upheld following an appeal.

Muzmatch changed its branding to Muzz after a ruling by a court in June last year that the original name was too similar to that of the Match Group, which runs a number of dating websites and apps.

The court said there was “a likelihood of confusion as a result of Muzmatch’s use of SEO keywords comprising the word ‘match’” when it made its decision.

Search engine optimization describes the use of certain words or phrases to attract attention and traffic online.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, which Muzz said was “deeply worrying for other start-ups in the dating sector.”

Shahzad Younas, Muzz’s founder and CEO, told the BBC that Match Group, which owns Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge among others, had used the courts to “maintain their globally dominant position” in the dating app market.

 

 

“How about (Match) actually innovating and building better products, rather than using such lazy and predatory tactics against your rivals?” he added.

Younas said Match Group had tried to purchase his business, which launched in the UK in 2015, on four separate occasions before bringing the legal action, and the case and appeal had cost Muzz almost $2 million in legal fees and damages.

He added: “This is small change for a multibillion-dollar conglomerate such as Match Group, however, (it) is precious working capital for a start-up such as ours.

“It is clear to us that Match Group will do all they can to kill us with a view to them maintaining their near monopoly on the global dating market.”

Match Group, whose own Muslim dating app Hawaya closed in February, told the BBC that its mergers and acquisitions strategy “does not impact our decisions to protect our intellectual property and trademarks in any way.”

A spokesman said: “We’ve always known that Muzmatch has unfairly benefitted from our reputation and investment in our brands, and was unrightfully riding Match Group’s coat-tails for its own gain.

“We will keep protecting the work and creativity of our employees as we continue to spark meaningful connections for all singles, of all backgrounds, all around the world.”

Topics: Dating Apps

Related

‘Tinder Swindler’ victim continues to look for love on dating show
Offbeat
‘Tinder Swindler’ victim continues to look for love on dating show
UK Muslims looking for love try speed dating with a side of comedy video
Lifestyle
UK Muslims looking for love try speed dating with a side of comedy

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
  • Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, statement said
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

CINCINNATI: Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to bare all — sometimes literally — as they brawled and hurled obscenities before a raucous audience, died Thursday at 79.
At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a US cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.
Springer called it “escapist entertainment,” while others saw the show as contributing to a dumbing-down decline in American social values.
“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer’s since 1970, in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”
Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the statement said.
On his Twitter profile, Springer jokingly declared himself as “Talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end.” He also often had told people, tongue in cheek, that his wish for them was “may you never be on my show.”
After more than 4,000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness: Some of its last episodes had such titles as “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin’ My Twin Sister,” and “Hooking Up With My Therapist.”
In a “Too Hot For TV” video released as his daily show neared 7 million viewers in the late 1990s, Springer offered a defense against disgust.
“Look, television does not and must not create values, it’s merely a picture of all that’s out there — the good, the bad, the ugly,” Springer said, adding: “Believe this: The politicians and companies that seek to control what each of us may watch are a far greater danger to America and our treasured freedom than any of our guests ever were or could be.”
He also contended that the people on his show volunteered to be subjected to whatever ridicule or humiliation awaited them.
Gerald Norman Springer was born Feb. 13, 1944, in a London underground railway station being used as a bomb shelter. His parents, Richard and Margot, were German Jews who fled to England during the Holocaust, in which other relatives were killed in Nazi gas chambers. They arrived in the United States when their son was 5 and settled in the Queens borough of New York City, where Springer got his first Yankees baseball gear on his way to becoming a lifelong fan.
He studied political science at Tulane University and got a law degree from Northwestern University. He was active in politics much of his adult life, mulling a run for governor of Ohio as recently as 2017.
He entered the arena as an aide in Robert F. Kennedy’s ill-fated 1968 presidential campaign. Springer, working for a Cincinnati law firm, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1970 before being elected to city council in 1971.
In 1974 — in what The Cincinnati Enquirer reported as “an abrupt move that shook Cincinnati’s political community” — Springer resigned. He cited “very personal family considerations,” but what he didn’t mention was a vice probe involving prostitution. In a subsequent admission that could have been the basis for one of his future shows, Springer said he had paid prostitutes with personal checks.
Then 30, he had married Micki Velton the previous year. The couple had a daughter, Katie, and divorced in 1994.
Springer quickly bounced back politically, winning a council seat in 1975 and serving as mayor in 1977. He later became a local television politics reporter with popular evening commentaries. He and co-anchor Norma Rashid eventually helped build NBC affiliate WLWT-TV’s broadcast into the Cincinnati market’s top-rated news show.
Springer began his talk show in 1991 with more of a traditional format, but after he left WLWT in 1993, it got a sleazy makeover.
TV Guide ranked it No. 1 on a list of “Worst Shows in the History of Television,” but it was ratings gold. It made Springer a celebrity who would go on to host a liberal radio talk show and “America’s Got Talent,” star in a movie called “Ringmaster,” and compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”
“With all the joking I do with the show, I’m fully aware and thank God every day that my life has taken this incredible turn because of this silly show,” Springer told Cincinnati Enquirer media reporter John Kiesewetter in 2011.
Well in advance of Donald Trump’s political rise from reality TV stardom, Springer mulled a Senate run in 2003 that he surmised could draw on “nontraditional voters,” people “who believe most politics are bull.”
“I connect with a whole bunch of people who probably connect more to me right now than to a traditional politician,” Springer told the AP at the time. He opposed the war on Iraq and favored expanding public health care, but ultimately did not run.
Springer also spoke often of the country he came to age 5 as “a beacon of light for the rest of world.”
“I have no other motivation but to say I love this country,” Springer said to a Democratic gathering in 2003.
Springer hosted a nationally syndicated “Judge Jerry” show in 2019 and continued to speak out on whatever was on his mind in a podcast, but his power to shock had dimmed in the new era of reality television and combative cable TV talk shows.
“He was lapped not only by other programs but by real life,” David Bianculli, a television historian and professor at Monmouth University, said in 2018.
Despite the limits Springer’s show put on his political aspirations, he embraced its legacy. In a 2003 fund-raising infomercial ahead of a possible US Senate run the following year, Springer referenced a quote by then National Review commentator Jonah Goldberg, who warned of new people brought to the polls by Springer, including “slack-jawed yokels, hicks, weirdos, pervs and whatnots.”
In the informercial, Springer referred to the quote and talked about wanting to reach out to “regular folks ... who weren’t born with a silver spoon in your mouth.”

Topics: Lifestyle Jerry Springer

Related

Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
Lifestyle
Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash on his Ramadan series where the only guest is his mother 
Lifestyle
Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash on his Ramadan series where the only guest is his mother 

Latest updates

Russia forecasts stable oil output to 2025, to set up stockpiles 
Russia forecasts stable oil output to 2025, to set up stockpiles 
GCC markets raise $3.5bn in IPOs in Q1 with UAE taking the lead 
GCC markets raise $3.5bn in IPOs in Q1 with UAE taking the lead 
UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
Qatar Airways CEO: growth to 190 routes depends on aircraft deliveries 
Qatar Airways CEO: growth to 190 routes depends on aircraft deliveries 
Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital
Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.