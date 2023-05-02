You are here

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030
Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic markets in the region for the group and it plans on opening seven properties across the Kingdom in 2023. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Radisson Hotel Group is expected to triple its presence in the Middle East by 2030, the firm announced at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai as it seeks to capitalize on the boom in the region’s hospitality industry.

RHG, which currently operates 52 hotels and resorts in the Middle East, is aiming to have 150 properties in operation and under development by the end of the decade, according to the firm’s chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa.

The company is also on track to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Tim Cordon.

“We expect to see exponential growth in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and are excited to be part of this growing market,” he added.

With its nine separate hotel brands, the group has made a strong impact across crucial feeder markets in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic markets in the region for the group and it plans on opening seven properties across the Kingdom in 2023.

Driven by the surge in religious tourism, RHG is planning to open two new hotels in Makkah in 2023 and will also further expand its footprint in the Kingdom with Radisson Blu hotels in Riyadh and Alkhobar. 

In line with its vision to achieve net zero by 2050, the group has reduced its carbon footprint by 30 percent in the last decade. Additionally, from February 2023, all meetings or events held at RHG’s properties worldwide are 100 percent carbon neutral.
“We will continue to strive for a zero-emission environment and promote sustainable practices throughout our operations in all our properties. We believe that by engaging with industry partners and guests, we can work together to drive sustainable tourism and make a positive impact on the planet,” Cordon said.

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 

Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund raised Asia’s economic forecast on Tuesday as China’s recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking sector woes. 

The reopening of China’s economy will be pivotal for the region with the spillover to Asia seen focused on consumption and service-sector demand rather than investment, the IMF said. 

“Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world’s major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India,” the IMF said its regional economic outlook report. 

“As in the rest of the world, domestic demand is expected to remain the largest growth driver across Asia in 2023.” 

Asia’s economy is expected to expand 4.6 percent this year after a 3.8 percent increase in 2022, contributing around 70 percent of global growth, the IMF said, upgrading its forecast by 0.3 of a percentage point from October. 

China and India will be key drivers with an expansion of 5.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, though growth in the rest of Asia is also expected to bottom out this year, the report said. 

But the IMF cut next year’s Asian growth forecast by 0.2 of a point to 4.4 percent, and warned of risks to the outlook such as stickier-than-expected inflation, slowing global demand as well as the impact of US and European banking-sector stress. 

“While spillovers to the region from stress in the US and European financial sectors have been relatively contained thus far, Asia remains vulnerable to tightening financial conditions and to sudden and disorderly repricing of assets,” the IMF said. 

And while Asia has strong capital and liquidity buffers to fend off market shocks, the region’s highly leveraged corporate and household sectors are “significantly” more exposed to a sharp increase in borrowing costs, it added. 

The IMF also urged central banks in Asia — excluding Japan and China — to keep monetary policy tight to bring down inflation, which could remain stubbornly high due in part to robust domestic demand. 

“The costs of failing to bring inflation below target are likely to outweigh any benefits from keeping monetary conditions loose,” the IMF said. 

“Insufficient tightening in the short term would require disproportionately more monetary tightening later to avoid high inflation becoming ingrained, making a larger contraction more likely.” 

While China will be a key driver of the region’s growth, the country’s property sector remains a risk that policymakers need to address to ensure an even recovery in the sector, the IMF said. 

Recent moves by the government to ease financing to developers had largely benefited bigger developers. Still, regions in China with smaller, weaker players had yet to show signs of a recovery, said Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF. 

“While the government’s (recent) effort has stabilized the market, it should proactively support the restructuring of weaker developers which are still suffering,” said Helbling at a media briefing in Hong Kong. 

China’s policymakers have been trying to stabilize the sector that accounts for a quarter of the national gross domestic product after a string of defaults among developers and a slump in home sales. 

“For regions with weaker housing markets, the recovery has yet taken place. We need further policy measures to limit potential risks,” said Helbling. 

 
 

Saudi National Bank’s Credit Suisse holding to convert to 0.5% of UBS 

Updated 02 May 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Saudi National Bank’s almost 10% shareholding in Credit Suisse will convert to approximately 0.5 percent of UBS following the merger of the two Swiss lenders, a bourse statement said on Monday. 

Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s top shareholder, said the carrying value of its investment in the troubled Swiss lender was SR1.3 billion ($346.63 million) on March 31, a decline of almost 70 percent during the first quarter. 

“SNB’s shareholding in Credit Suisse of 9.88 percent will convert into a shareholding in UBS of approximately 0.5 percent upon completion of the merger,” the bourse statement said. 

On Dec. 31, 2022, the value of SNB’s investment in Credit Suisse had declined by approximately 20 percent, the statement said. It then posted an additional fall of almost 70 percent during the first three months of 2023. 

In March, Fitch Ratings said the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse would have a neutral impact on SNB’s A- rating, due mainly to the limited contribution of the Credit Suisse investment to its group asset portfolio of less than 0.5 percent of total assets. 

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector

Updated 02 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to offer 50 investment opportunities worth over $25 billion in the machinery and equipment sector as part of its strategy to promote private participation in the Kingdom’s diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030, a top minister revealed.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said these investment opportunities are being developed and raised at the Invest Saudi platform to activate the National Industry Strategy.

The national strategy seeks to expand the industrial base in the Kingdom, reduce imports by up to 50 percent, and work toward exporting products to regional and global markets.

The machinery and equipment sector is crucial for all industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, food, and construction. In 2019, the machinery and equipment sector in Saudi Arabia garnered an estimated revenue of about $32 billion.

Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

  • Kingdom returns to ATM for the third time in a row
  • Saudi Arabia cementing position as the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination 
  • Tourism official: ‘Saudi is biggest opportunity for businesses in tourism today’
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is setting the pace at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market, reinforcing its position as the tourism destination powerhouse of the region as the country continues to transform at an unprecedented speed and scale.

The most exciting opportunity in tourism today, Saudi kicked off its largest and most impressive presence at an international trade event to date, showcasing the strength, depth and breadth of the destination offering with 67 partners on the stand and over 500 bookable experiences to inspire trade partners.

The stand will deliver exceptional cultural activations from around the country, bringing to life its rich culture and heritage, unique flavors and sounds, and dynamic entertainment offerings as one of the world’s last frontiers of tourism.

Visitors will have the opportunity to embark on their own Saudi journey through an interactive exploration of its top destinations and resorts, from the stunning coastline of the Red Sea and the Great Arabian Dunes to the ancient landmarks of AlUla and Diriyah.

Harnessing the very latest in technology, visitors can experience Makkah and Madinah through virtual reality and the history of Saudi through Diriyah’s five-senses activation. The very best of Saudi culture will resonate through traditional dance performances from around the country.

The strength of this presence reflects the unrivaled scale of the transformation in Saudi as the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination.

With an extraordinary 121 percent increase from pre-pandemic international tourism levels, Saudi achieved 93.5 million visits in 2022 and is outpacing global tourism sector recovery as recognized by the UN World Tourism Organization. As the world’s biggest investor in tourism, Saudi has committed $550 billion to new destinations by 2030.

Saudi is a regional enabler and is facilitating collaboration and accelerating growth across the Middle East. The opportunities in the Middle East for initiatives like Nusuk, an integrated digital platform to facilitate seamless Umrah journeys, are unmatched, transforming the experience for spiritual travelers and providing an opportunity like no other for partners.

Launched in September 2022 by STA, Nusuk continues to gain momentum around the world, already hitting key milestones, and its presence will be further strengthened through its first participation at ATM 2023 with more than 20 partners.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Saudi Tourism Authority board member, said: “Saudi is the biggest opportunity for businesses in tourism today.

“Unrivalled in growth, we are on an accelerated journey to achieving our ambitious tourism vision. We continue to outpace and outperform, and our success is reflected in the numbers, exceeding both Umrah visit numbers and inbound in the first quarter of this year.

“Saudi is a tourism destination like no other. From Diriyah, the 300-year-old city and birthplace of Saudi, to the first hotel openings of Red Sea Global, the world’s most ambitious luxury tourism development later this year, to the opening of NEOM’s Sindalah Island, these projects are no longer sketches on paper — they are the heart of the future of the country.

“As we position Saudi on the global map as a diverse, unique, year-round destination, we will continue to build our dynamic entertainment and events offering. The last events season witnessed record-breaking numbers…and this summer promises to deliver an exceptional line-up of events and experiences.

“We are committed to delivering a whole new experience for the adventurer, the explorer, the intrepid traveler, and our presence at ATM is an opportunity to celebrate the key milestones of Saudi’s tourism growth story and inspire our trade partners to join us in this journey.”

On-stand, visitors will hear from the STA CEO during Saudi Talks, in conversation with world-leading partners Wego and Meeting Point International, on the collaborative environment that is delivering unprecedented levels of shared success.

Future of Jobs: Technology, green transition to drive opportunities

Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

  • World Economic Forum report highlights must-have skills for next five years
  • Training workers to use AI, big data will be prioritized by 42% of firms
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The job churn in Saudi Arabia is expected to be 23 percent over the next five years, in line with the global average as 23 percent of jobs are expected to change by 2027, with 69 million new jobs created and 83 million eliminated, according to the latest Future of Jobs report by the World Economic Forum.

The fourth edition of the report, which maps the jobs and skills of the future and tracks the pace of change, aims to analyze how macro trends and technology adoption will transform labor markets and affect demand in the next five years.

The key drivers of job growth are macro trends such as green transition, environmental, social and governance standards, and the localization of supply chains.

On the other hand, high inflation, slower economic growth and supply shortages are the economic challenges resulting from the dwindling of jobs.

As more companies adopt new technologies and accelerate digitization, the job market will see a significant churn.

Advancements in technology, particularly in large language models such as ChatGPT, have caused some to be concerned about AI’s potential to overtake humans, resulting in the loss of jobs.

However, the report said there will be an overall net positive in job creation.

Still, it is worth noting that traits such as reasoning, communicating and coordinating — better suited to humans than machines — are expected to be more automated in the future.

AI, for example, which is expected to be adopted by nearly 75 percent of companies, is estimated to lead to high churn with 25 percent of organizations expecting it to create job losses and 50 percent expecting it to create job growth.

“For people around the world, the past three years have been filled with upheaval and uncertainty for their lives and livelihoods, with COVID-19, geopolitical and economic shifts, and the rapid advancement of AI and other technologies now risks adding more uncertainty,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

“The good news is that there is a clear way forward to ensure resilience.”

Unsurprisingly, the fastest growing roles are those being driven by technology and digitization. In Saudi Arabia, AI and machine learning specialists are the top roles for business transformation.

Similarly, among industries in the Kingdom, big data analytics is the technology most likely to drive industry transformation (48 percent), followed by digital platforms and apps (45 percent), encryption and cybersecurity (43 percent) and AI (41 percent).

Globally, the employment of data analysts and scientists, big data specialists, AI machine learning specialists and cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow on average by 30 percent in the next five years.

The increased potential of technology will create jobs in the long term, the report said, but it must be accompanied by reskilling and upskilling talent to better suit the evolving job economy.

Training workers to utilize AI and big data will be prioritized by 42 percent of companies in the next five years, ranking behind analytical thinking (48 percent) and creative thinking (43 percent).

The need for reskilling is evident in the report, with companies reporting that skills gaps and an inability to attract talent are the key barriers to transformation.

Six in 10 workers will require training before 2027, and on average, 44 percent of an individual worker’s skills will need to be updated.

Currently, there is a gap between individuals’ skills and companies’ needs and the responsibility of bridging this gap falls on companies and governments, the report said, with 45 percent of surveyed businesses saying that government funding for skills training would help provide more employment opportunities for talent.

For example, according to research conducted by LinkedIn for the report, despite continued growth in green jobs in the past four years, reskilling and upskilling toward green skills are not moving at the same pace.

Investment in climate-related areas and increasing consumer awareness around sustainability are resulting in new job opportunities in the fields of green energy and agriculture.

The strongest factor contributing to job creation in these fields is investment that facilitates the green transition of businesses, with more than 50 percent of organizations surveyed expecting it.

Moreover, as countries shift to more renewable energy sources, jobs such as renewable energy engineers and solar energy installation and systems engineers will be in high demand, according to the report.

Investment will also drive growth more broadly in roles such as sustainability specialists and environmental protection professionals, which are expected to grow by 33 percent and 34 percent respectively.

Jobs for agricultural professionals, especially agricultural equipment operators, graders and sorters, are expected to see a 15 to 30 percent increase, leading to an additional 4 million jobs.

“The sustained growth of green jobs is really great news, particularly for job seekers who are facing upheaval in the labor market,” said Sue Duke, head of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn.

However, LinkedIn’s data shows that despite a “strong demand for talent with green skills, people are not developing green skills at anywhere near a fast enough rate to meet climate targets,” Duke said.

It is a similar story in the field of education, where jobs are expected to grow by about 10 percent, leading to 3 million additional jobs for vocational education teachers and university and higher education teachers.

While demand for social jobs such as those in health and education has grown faster during the pandemic, these job openings are harder to fill than others, according to the employment website Indeed.

“We believe we must continue to embrace AI and technology to help job seekers and employers as we navigate near-term macroeconomic headwinds and long-term labor market challenges,” said Hisayuki Idekoba, president and CEO of Indeed’s parent company, Recruit Holdings.

The company was anticipating a labor shortage for “many years ahead” across several sectors as “the population ages,” he said.

“Therefore, it is essential that we identify new ways to simplify the hiring process to support a thriving economy and society where everyone can prosper together,” Idekoba said.

It is good news then that four in five surveyed companies plan to invest in learning and training on the job in the next five years.

The value of human capital and skills is only increasing with strong cognitive skills being increasingly valued by employers.

Globally, companies see analytical thinking and creative thinking as the most important skills in 2023, and this is expected to remain so in the next five years. Skills related to technological literacy, specifically AI and big data, will become more important and in the next five years.

In Saudi Arabia, analytical thinking is the skill most prioritized for reskilling and upskilling in the next five years, with 55 percent of companies saying so, followed by AI and big data (52 percent).

Zahidi said: “Governments and businesses must invest in supporting the shift to the jobs of the future through the education, reskilling and social support structures that can ensure individuals are at the heart of the future of work.”

