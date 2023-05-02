Saudi Pro League can be one of world’s best: Uros Matic

You are here

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al-Ettifaq's Saeed Al-Mowalad. Reuters
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al-Ettifaq's Saeed Al-Mowalad. Reuters
MARK LOMAS

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al-Ettifaq's Saeed Al-Mowalad. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr has changed perceptions says Abha star, brother of Roma, ex-Man United player Nemanja Matic
MARK LOMAS

In the two years since Uros Matic signed for Abha, the Saudi Pro League has experienced some monumental changes.

The Serbian midfielder, brother of ex-Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic, has been part of an upward trajectory that shows no signs of abating — with further big investment in high-profile signings expected this summer.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al-Nassr understandably grabbed global headlines, Matic was convinced of the league’s potential for growth long before the Portuguese icon landed in Riyadh.

Having played across a host of European Leagues with the likes of FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, as well as in the Champions League with Azerbaijani giants Qarabag, Matic was drawn to the Kingdom in 2021.

He told Arab News: “I had been interested in the region for a long time. I could see that Saudi football was getting bigger and I was happy to agree terms with Abha. I think it was a good choice.

“I have made a lot of friends here — I’ve found the Saudi people to be really friendly and of course the food is fantastic.

“There are a few challenges of course – Saudi Arabia is a huge country and every time we play away, we need to fly, so you sometimes spend all day in the plane. But this is a small sacrifice for the end result of playing at good stadiums against good teams. I am enjoying it.”

One of those good teams is Al-Nassr, now led by the talismanic Ronaldo. Matic and Abha faced them back-to-back in March, succumbing 3-1 in the King’s Cup quarter-final before a late capitulation saw Roel Coumans’ side narrowly lose 2-1 in the league four days later.

Similar to the Saudi Pro League’s players, Matic recognizes the pivotal nature of Ronaldo’s move in terms of the country’s football evolution and is delighted that his time in the Kingdom has coincided with the Portuguese superstar.

Matic said: “I was really happy when Cristiano came because it’s good for all of Saudi football, for all of the players who play here.

“The league changed instantly — a lot of people now want to watch Saudi football and you can see how many TV stations bought the rights to stream Saudi football. He has raised the level and now the whole world is watching the Saudi Pro League.”

During the most recent international break, Ronaldo made the bold claim that Saudi Arabia would be home to one of the world’s top-five leagues before long. While many baulked, Matic agrees with the sentiment.

“I think Cristiano is right. Why can’t the Saudi Pro League become one of the best in the world? The government support for sport is clearly there and sport is the biggest ambassador for each country. I think this is the future. If they continue like this with a long-term plan then yes, they can compete with the best in the world.

“Since I came two years ago a lot of new players came from big clubs, from big leagues – you can see a lot of good players in the league. I think compared to Europe, the Saudi Pro League is already in the Top 10 in the world.

“It surprised me that before Ronaldo, the world didn’t really know that much about Saudi football, because the quality is really high,” he added.

Ronaldo is the latest in a line of talented players that Matic has played with or against in his career, with the time he spent at Benfica with Argentina legend Pablo Aimar having a particularly lasting impact.

“I had the pleasure to share the pitch with Aimar and truly he was amazing. He was (Lionel) Messi’s idol so that alone tells you the kind of qualities he has,” Matic said.

Among his current team-mates, Matic counts Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy and ex-Manchester City midfielder Felipe Caicedo as close friends and has been impressed with the impact the latter has had on the young Saudi players at Abha.

“Felipe is a really good example for the team and the younger players really have someone to look up to in him. He has had a great career at Lazio, Espanyol, and Manchester City. Having this kind of experience makes him a very valuable player to have at the club,” he added.

With the Saudi Pro League likely to welcome more new arrivals from Europe this summer, could a particularly familiar face be set to join Matic in the Kingdom?

His brother Nemanja has been an integral part of Roma’s push for Europa League glory and Champions League qualification this season since joining from Manchester United last year. The midfielder has already had his one-year contract automatically extended by the Giallorossi, though the junior Matic sibling would not rule anything out.

Matic said: “I would be really happy if Nemanja joined the Saudi league next season. I don’t know how interested he is but for sure if he made the choice to come here, he would not regret it because the league is really good, and I think he could enjoy his time here.”

Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Ice-cool Harden scores 45 as Sixers stun Celtics, Jokic leads Nuggets past Suns

Ice-cool Harden scores 45 as Sixers stun Celtics, Jokic leads Nuggets past Suns
  • Harden produced a vintage performance — including a pivotal go-ahead three-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining
  • A gloomy night for Phoenix was compounded by an injury to veteran Chris Paul
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: James Harden scored 45 points as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs on Monday before Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns.

In a pulsating Eastern Conference duel in Boston, Harden produced a vintage performance — including a pivotal go-ahead three-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining — to leave the TD Garden in stunned silence as the Sixers snatched a 119-115 Game 1 victory.

The Sixers’ win was achieved without their best player, injured talisman Joel Embiid, who watched from the bench after failing to recover from a knee injury.

“We’re just a resilient team,” Harden said. “Even without Joel, we’ve got the confidence to come here and win games.

“We’ve been doing it all year long, that’s a good one for us.”

Harden’s points haul came from 17-of-30 shooting and included seven three-pointers.

“He was awesome,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “Kept his cool, knew when to attack, knew when to give it up.”

Tyrese Maxey provided offensive support with 26 points while Tobias Harris added 18 and De’Anthony Melton 17.

The Celtics were led by 39 points from Jayson Tatum while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon 20.

With Boston exploiting the absence of Embiid to score freely in the paint, the Celtics jumped out to lead by 12 in the second quarter.

But Harden and Maxey’s scoring ensured that the Sixers remained in touch coming down the stretch with only a handful of points separating the two teams in the closing stages.

A loose pass from Brogdon with 32 seconds left on the clock handed Maxey an easy uncontested layup to put Philadelphia 114-113 up, before Tatum hit back with two free throws to give Boston a slender 115-114 advantage.

But with the clock running down, Harden advanced up the court and took his time before nervelessly sinking a sublime three-pointer from 25 feet to give Philadelphia a 117-115 lead with just seconds remaining.

Rivers said Harden’s ice-cool three-pointer at the death was a rebuttal to critics who have long accused the 33-year-old former NBA Most Valuable Player of folding under pressure.

“I thought he had just the perfect mindset tonight,” Rivers said. “I’m so happy for him because it just tells you what he can do on a given night.

“It’s amazing — the guy’s a Hall-of-Famer and all you hear is the other stuff about him. He’s fantastic.”

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series takes place in Boston on Wednesday.

In Monday’s other playoff game, Denver’s reigning two-time NBA MVP Jokic finished with 39 points as the Nuggets staged a fourth-quarter rally to eclipse the Phoenix Suns 97-87 and take a 2-0 series lead.

Devin Booker finished with 35 points for Phoenix while Kevin Durant added 24, but the Suns were unable to respond as Denver pulled away to outscore the visitors 27-14 in the fourth quarter.

Jokic’s 39-point haul included 26 after half-time as the Nuggets took control of a low-scoring contest that saw Phoenix lead by eight points in the third quarter.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered a crucial cameo for Denver with a flurry of three three-pointers in the fourth quarter, helping to take the game away from Phoenix as the clock ran down.

A gloomy night for Phoenix was compounded by an injury to veteran Chris Paul, who limped to the locker room near the end of the third quarter after appearing to injure his groin.

“Both teams didn’t shoot well, it was a low-scoring game 87-97, it was a tough, rough game — — but we won the game and that’s the most important thing,” Jokic said.

The victory came as Jokic prepares to discover on Tuesday whether he has won the NBA’s regular season MVP award for a third straight year.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Jokic had delivered an MVP-caliber performance to drag Denver over the line.

“Nikola’s an MVP for a reason. He can take over a game. He can beat you in a lot of ways. I love an aggressive Nikola Jokic,” Malone said.

The Denver coach said Jokic, however, was only focused on ending the Nuggets’ wait for a first NBA Championship.

“I know what motivates Nikola Jokic, myself, and the rest of the guys in that locker room — it’s not the MVP,” Malone said.

“If he wins it, we’ll be celebrating and very happy for him because it’s a huge accomplishment, three years in a row.

“And if he doesn’t win it I’m going to give him a hug because he’s still the MVP in my eyes.”

The series now heads back to Arizona for Game 3 on Friday.

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
  • Forte drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds
  • Botanical is the 4-1 second choice from the No. 6 post with trainer Norm Casse’s Southlawn the 8-1 third choice from the No. 4 post
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox’s filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. He brings in a five-race winning streak and has won six of seven starts including last month’s Florida Derby won by a length over Mage, who will start from the No. 8 post at 15-1 odds.

Stablemate Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post on Monday, with Cox’s Angel of Empire (154 points) the 8-1 third choice after drawing the No. 14 post.

Wet Paint will lead Friday’s $1.25 million Oaks from the No. 7 post at 5-2 odds. One of three fillies trained by Louisville-born Cox among 14 entrants for the 1 1/8th mile race, she has won all three starts this year and enters with consecutive Grade 3 stakes wins in the Fantasy and Honeybee respectively at Oaklawn Park.

Stablemate Botanical is the 4-1 second choice from the No. 6 post with trainer Norm Casse’s Southlawn the 8-1 third choice from the No. 4 post.

Any suspense over where Forte would start the 1 1/4-mile race was gone quickly when the son of Violence and Queen Caroline by Blame was called out with the first pill drawn. That also relieved Pletcher, a Hall of Famer, of stress after Mo Donegal and Known Agenda started the last two Derbys from the rail. They finished fifth and ninth respectively.

The two-time Derby winner had no complaints either with draws for Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, a 12-1 choice from the No. 6 post. Both are 3-0 as 3-year-olds and coming off wins in the Blue Grass (Keeneland) and Louisiana Derby respectively.

“I do think it’s different with the one (post) with the new starting gate,” Pletcher said. “But still, I felt like it cost us a position or two last year and the year before. So, just happy to get out of there and pretty pleased with all three post positions.”

Meanwhile, Cox hopes strength in numbers earns his first outright Derby victory just over 15 months since Mandaloun was elevated to the 2021 win following Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.

Angel of Empire certainly has the credentials after his 4¼-length victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. He has two wins and a second as a 3-year-old and a solid post just two spots right of stablemate Jace’s Road (50-1). Those posts might offset Cox’s dread after Hit Show (30-1) and Verifying (15-1) drew the Nos. 1 and 2 posts, forcing both to avoid getting bunched against the rail out of the gate.

“Angel of Empire, I think it’s a good draw,” Cox said. “(Jockey) Flavien (Prat) will be able to break running and get a good spot mid-pack. That’s what I’m envisioning. Jace’s Road will probably be more forwardly placed as opposed to Angel of Empire. Hopefully he can get himself up into the mix.”

Wet Paint and Botanical have decent spots in the Oaks, offering Cox two good chances to win that race for the third time in six years.

Post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Oaks goes off Friday at 5:51 p.m. ET.

The Kentucky Derby field from the rail out with odds: Hit Show (30-1); Verifying (15-1); Two Phil’s (12-1); Confidence Game (20-1); Tapit Trice (5-1); Kingsbarns (12-1); Reincarnate (50-1); Mage (15-1); Skinner (20-1); Practical Move (10-1); Disarm (30-1); Jace’s Road (50-1); Sun Thunder (50-1); Angel of Empire (8-1); Forte (3-1); Raise Cain (50-1); Derma Sotogake (10-1); Rocket Can (30-1); Lord Miles (30-1); Continuar (50-1). Also eligible: Cyclone Mischief (30-1); Mandarin Hero (20-1); King Russell (50-1).

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open
  • The Greek won the final four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to book his spot in the next round
  • In the women’s draw, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Stefanos Tsitsipas felt like he was facing a cheetah on center court at the Madrid Open.

Point after point, his opponent Sebastian Baez kept chasing down balls and running around to stay alive in the third-round match.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments, though, earning a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over the 31st-ranked Argentine to secure a spot in the last 16 of the clay-court tournament on Monday.

The Greek won the final four games of the opening set and the last three of the third to book his spot in the next round.

“I had to bring the best out of my game,” Tsitsipas said. “He wasn’t missing much. Of course he’s someone that covers and runs around the court pretty well. He definitely utilized that pretty well against me, being able to navigate himself throughout the entire court with ease, just gliding through the court like a cheetah.”

Tsitsipas broke for 5-3 in the final set and saved two break points to serve out the match after more than two hours.

“He wasn’t going to give up,” Tsitsipas said. “He really fought for every single point and I’m glad obviously that I overcame this.”

Tsitsipas, seeking his first title of the season, improved to 8-2 on clay. He was a finalist in the Australian Open and last week in Barcelona. He also was a finalist in Madrid in 2019, and a semifinalist again in 2022.

Earlier in the women’s draw, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

After three straight-set victories against top-40 opponents in her main-draw debut, the 16-year-old wild card couldn’t get past Sabalenka in the fourth round, losing 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in Madrid.

Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event after upsetting 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the first round, 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second and 19th-ranked Magda Linette in the third. She won 16 straight matches at all levels before falling to Sabalenka, her first top-10 opponent.

“It was a great match. I’m really happy with the result,” the second-ranked Sabalenka said. “In the first few games I was just trying to adjust to her game and her rhythm. After that I started feeling my game a little bit better and started playing better.”

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and the 2021 Madrid Open winner, has reached at least the quarterfinals in all seven tournaments she has played in 2023, carrying a 26-4 record for the year.

Her next opponent will be Mayar Sherif, who defeated Elize Merten 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 after nearly three hours to become the first Egyptian to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 tournament. She was already the first Egyptian woman to play in a Grand Slam, and the first to win a tour title.

“It means a lot, just mentally, to be able to know that I can do this, that I can compete at the highest level in tennis,” said the 59th-ranked Sherif, who lives and trains in Spain. “It gives me a lot of motivation to keep improving, to keep working on the things that I need to work on, and to obviously take that confidence for the rest of the year.”

Ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari reached the last eight by beating home-crowd favorite Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4, while 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova defeated eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (2).

Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev came from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 at the expense of fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko by 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The victory took Medvedev to a tour-best 33-4 record. He will next face qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who defeated 16th-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz defeated Cristian Garin 6-1, 7-6 (4), while Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three

Everton rescue draw at Leicester, but Foxes climb out of bottom three
  • The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2016, are fighting to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time in nine years
  • Everton, who last played in the second tier in 1954, remain in 19th place
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

LEICESTER: Everton’s Alex Iwobi rescued a 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Leicester, but it was the Foxes who climbed out of the Premier League’s bottom three after Monday’s pivotal showdown.

Iwobi scored a second-half equalizer at the King Power Stadium after James Maddison wasted a chance to put Leicester 3-1 up when his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton in front with an early penalty, before Leicester hit back with goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy.

Leicester, who have won one of their last 12 league games, moved out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Foxes, Premier League champions in 2016, are fighting to avoid playing in the Championship for the first time in nine years.

“We missed a penalty for 3-1, but also in the first half we were second best for long periods,” Leicester boss Dean Smith said.

“We knew the result today would not define what happens. We came out of the bottom three, but there are still four games to go.”

Everton, who last played in the second tier in 1954, remain in 19th place.

Sean Dyche’s side are one point from safety with four games left for each of the bottom five clubs.

Everton narrowly escaped relegation last season under Frank Lampard, but their struggles again this term led to Dyche’s appointment in January.

The Toffees beat Arsenal and Leeds in two of Dyche’s first three games, but have won just one of the 11 games since then, sparking furious fan protests against the club hierarchy.

“We held our nerve, kept trying to create things and overall it’s a good performance, although we didn’t get the three points,” Dyche said.

“I didn’t come here for a walk in the part. I knew it was going to be a challenge. The only crime tonight was two really soft goals, but the mentality is what we want.”

Despite the mutinous mood among Everton’s traveling fans, they took the lead in the 15th minute.

Timothy Castagne needlessly conceded a penalty with a rash shove on Calvert-Lewin as the striker tried to control Seamus Coleman’s lofted pass.

Calvert-Lewin smashed the spot-kick into the roof of the net for his first goal since October and only his second of an injury-plagued campaign.

Leicester needed a response and they delivered emphatically with two goals in the space of 11 minutes.

Harvey Barnes’ 22nd-minute cross was headed back across goal by Wout Faes and Soyuncu pounced with a half-volley that eluded Jordan Pickford’s weak attempted save.

Everton’s creaky defenSe was exposed again after 33 minutes.

Iwobi lost possession too easily and Vardy rolled back the years with a blistering run to reach Maddison’s pass and round Pickford for a cool finish.

Everton were in disarray at the back and Michael Keane conceded a penalty in first-half stoppage time when he blocked Barnes’ cross with his out-stretched arm.

But Maddison blasted his penalty straight at Pickford to give Everton renewed hope.

The save was also a tribute to England keeper Pickford’s preparation.

Television cameras showed an image of his water bottle in the back of the net covered in details about potential Leicester penalty takers, including the note: “James Maddison — Stay — 60 percent center.”

“I did my homework. I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would’ve expected me to move but I double-bluffed him,” Pickford said.

Iwobi made Maddison pay for his miss as the Everton midfielder equalized in the 54th minute, drilling a fine finish past Iversen from 10 yards after Calvert-Lewin flicked on McNeil’s cross.

In a tense finale, Vardy’s header was nodded off the line by James Tarkowski, while Iversen saved at Calvert-Lewin’s feet, then repelled Abdoulaye Doucoure’s rocket.

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom

Luca Brecel’s World Championship triumph to spark European snooker boom
  • Brecel joined Canadian Cliff Thorburn (1980), the Republic of Ireland’s Ken Doherty (1997) and Australian Neil Robertson (2010) as only the fourth modern-era world champion from outside the UK
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Belgium’s Luca Brecel said European snooker would “explode” after he became the first player from the continental mainland to be crowned world champion.

Brecel withstood a fightback from four-time champion Mark Selby to triumph 18-15 at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Monday.

Victory also meant Brecel joined Canadian Cliff Thorburn (1980), the Republic of Ireland’s Ken Doherty (1997) and Australian Neil Robertson (2010) as only the fourth modern-era world champion from outside the UK.

Having overturned huge deficits to defeat both seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and Si Jiahui in the quarter and semifinal rounds respectively, Brecel held his nerve after Selby had eroded his lead to just one frame.

The 28-year-old Brecel, an outstanding junior talent but a player who had never won a match at the World Championship before this year’s edition, started Monday’s concluding session 15-10 up.

Selby, however, won five of the next six frames as he closed to just 16-15 behind.

But the Englishman then missed a black off its spot and Brecel capitalized to move within a frame of victory at 17-15.

Brecel then demonstrated excellent cue-ball control around the black in a superb match-winning break of 112.

“It’s amazing, I can’t see any more, I don’t know why,” Brecel told the BBC.

“So tough, he (Selby) is the worst opponent to have in a final, he just keeps coming back, he’s such a fighter, when it was 16-15 I didn’t fancy winning at all, I was missing balls by a mile but then I made a good break.”

Asked what his win would mean for European snooker, Brecel replied: “It’s going to explode, I was so nervous because I wanted it to happen for Belgium and Europe and now I can’t wait to see what it brings, I’m so happy I did it.”

Something of a throwback, the crowd-pleasing Brecel’s path to the final was notable for his unconventional approach to match preparation.

“It’s been a crazy week, no practice just partying, it shouldn’t be legal!,” he said,

Selby, who on Sunday became the first player to make a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final, paid tribute to the new champion by saying: “Congratulations to Luca, he’s a great talent and a great lad, a great family. Enjoy the year, you deserve it mate, you played fantastic.

“It was great to make a 147 at the Crucible, never thought I would do it in a final, the atmosphere was amazing and something I will remember for rest of my life.”

The 39-year-old Englishman added: “But it’s not about me today, Luca played fantastic.”

Brecel had previously seen his early 6-2 advantage on Sunday reduced to a slender overnight lead of 9-8.

But Brecel made three hundreds in four frames during a blistering start to Monday’s play to go 13-8 up before heading into the concluding session five frames in front.

Brecel had already proved himself a comeback king on his way to the final.

He won seven straight frames to beat seven-time world champion O’Sullivan, with Brecel then reeling off 11 in a row from 14-5 down to defeat China’s Si 17-15.

All had looked good for Brecel as his impressive potting continued with a break of 67 in the session opener that moved him to within two frames of victory at 16-10.

But renowned match player Selby, who came from 10-4 down to beat John Higgins in the 2017 final, then staged a trademark rally.

The Englishman reduced the deficit with a break of 78 and then won a scrappy 28th frame to cut Brecel’s lead to 16-12.

Selby’s red from distance paved the way for his third century of the final, a break of 122, to leave him just 16-13 behind at the mid-session interval.

His recovery continued as Brecel went nearly an hour without sinking a pot.

But Brecel then showed plenty of nerve, as well as skill, to turn the tide and take the title.

