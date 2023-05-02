British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight

LONDON: A three-year-old British girl in Sudan was denied entry to a UK evacuation flight along with her mother, the child’s father told The Times newspaper.
Amar Idris said that his wife, Amina, 41, and daughter, Samrin, had fled fighting in Khartoum to travel to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
The city’s airport hosted the UK’s last airlift from the country on Monday, which the mother and daughter had attempted to board.
But Idris said that British officials blocked Amina from boarding because she lacked a UK visa. They then told the mother that her daughter could not be placed on the flight alone.
He said: “This morning they (British diplomats) said they would take the child on the flight by herself. Then they came back and said they couldn’t take the child without her mother. They changed their mind.”
The mother and daughter had earlier left Khartoum after their home was struck in a bombing campaign. Samrin’s UK passport was left in the house during the chaos.
Idris warned that his wife’s health was “rapidly deteriorating” because she had gone without clean drinking water for several days.
Roza Mohamed, Samrin’s aunt, said: “I have contacted the Foreign Office four times and begged them to take Samrin.”
The UK government on Monday announced that it would end evacuation flights from the Wadi Saeedna airbase north of Khartoum amid a drop in British nationals applying for seats.
The diplomatic team in Port Sudan will now serve as the communication point for remaining British nationals seeking to leave the country by commercial means.
In a statement, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hailed British evacuation efforts and praised embassy staff.
He said: “As the focus turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, we will continue to do all we can to press for a long-term ceasefire and an immediate end to the violence in Sudan.”
Separately, a British Sudanese dual citizen from Birmingham, Adam Qumar Ibrahim, told The Times that his newly married cousin refused to board an evacuation flight from the country after his wife was refused entry.
Ibrahim’s cousin, Abbas Adam, had traveled to Sudan in February for his wedding, but had sought to leave the country along with his wife as fighting broke out between the government and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary.
Ibrahim said: “When the fighting started, he tried to come back to the UK and register himself and his wife with the Foreign Office.
“He spent three days in the airport, and they refused to take his wife. They said to him ‘if you want to go, we can take you but if you want to take your wife we can’t.’
“That is a very bad way of handling it. The British government should have believed them and brought them over and they can do the visa checks once they are safe.”
Saudi Arabia is playing a leading role in planning evacuation efforts from Port Sudan across the Red Sea.
Hundreds of refugees from Sudan, including 28 Britons, arrived in Jeddah on Monday on a US Navy vessel.
So far, more than 5,000 refugees have arrived in the Kingdom during international evacuation efforts.
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Many exhausted Sudanese and foreigners arrive at Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport
Others have been driven in buses and trucks, seeking shelter in Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor
Updated 02 May 2023
AP
CAIRO: Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan’s northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Monday in Khartoum.
Many exhausted Sudanese and foreigners arrived in Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport, joining thousands who have waited for days to be evacuated out of the chaos-stricken nation. Others have been driven in packed buses and trucks, seeking shelter in Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor.
“Much of the capital has become empty,” said Abdalla Al-Fatih, a Khartoum resident, “all (residents of) our street fled the war.”
The fighting, now in its third week, has turned Khartoum and its neighboring city of Omdurman into a battlefield. Fierce clashes taking place inside residential neighborhoods that have become “ghost areas,” residents say.
The conflict, which capped months of worsening tensions, pits the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, against a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Al-Fatih’s family managed to get out of Khartoum over the weekend after they spent the past two weeks trapped in their home in Khartoum’s neighborhood of Kafouri, a major flashpoint since the fighting broke out on April 15.
They arrived in Port Sudan late Monday, after an exhausting 20-hour trip, he said. There, they found thousands, including many women and children, camping outside the port area. Many had been there for more than a week, with no food and other services, he said.
Port Sudan has become a hub for foreign governments to evacuate their citizens air and sea.
At the congested crossing points with Egypt, thousands of families have waited for days inside buses or sought temporary shelter in the border city of Wadi Halfa to finalize their paperwork to be allowed into Egypt.
Yusuf Abdel-Rahman is a Sudanese university student who crossed into Egypt along his family, through the Ashkit crossing point late Monday. They spent their night at a community hostel in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, and plan to board a train to Cairo later Tuesday, he said.
Abdel-Rahman’s family went first to the Arqin crossing point over the weekend. It was overcrowded and they couldn’t reach the customs area. They then decided to move to the Ashkit crossing after they heard from people there that the crossing would be easier, he said.
“It’s a chaotic situation (in Arqin),” he said over the phone. “Women, children and patients are stranded in the desert with no food, no water.”
Abdel-Rahman reported widespread destruction and looting particularly in upscale neighborhood in the capital. He said a neighbor told them by phone said armed men in RSF uniform stormed their home in Khartoum’s Amarat neighborhood on Friday, a day after they fled the capital. Many Sudanese have taken to social media to complain that their homes were stormed and looted by armed men.
“We are lucky” that they didn’t at home at the time of storming,” he said. “We could be ended up dead bodies.”
Tens of thousands have already fled Sudan to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, Central African Republic and Ethiopia. And the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned that the number could surpass 800,000.
“We hope it doesn’t come to that, but if violence doesn’t stop we will see more people forced to flee Sudan seeking safety,” he wrote on Twitter Monday.
Early Monday sounds of explosions and gunfire echoed though many parts of the capital, with fierce clashes taking place around the military’s headquarters, the international airport and the Republican Palace in Khartoum, residents reported. The military’s warplanes were seen flying overhead across the capital, they said.
The fighting has come despite both sides declared Sunday a second, three-day extension of a humanitarian cease-fire to allow safe corridors for health care workers and aid agencies working in the capital.
“The war never stopped,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, Secretary of the Doctors’ Syndicate. “Doctors can’s move safely. Hospitals were still occupied.”
Morgues across the capital are overcrowded with dead bodies and people were still unable to collect their dead to bury, he said. Many injured also did not have access to hospitals, he added.
At least 436 civilians have been killed and more than 1,200 injured since the fighting began, according to figures on Monday by the Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties. As of a week ago, the Sudanese Health Ministry had counted at least 530 people killed, including civilians and combatants, with another 4,500 wounded, but those figures haven’t been updated since.
The power struggle has derailed Sudan’s efforts to restore its democratic transition, which was derailed in Oct. 2021 when then allied generals, Burhan and Dagalo, removed a western backed transitional government in a coup.
Rocket fire from Gaza after Palestinian hunger striker dies
Khader Adnan had been on hunger strike since his detention by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in February
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Gaza militants fired rockets Tuesday after the death in Israeli custody of a leading Palestinian figure in the Islamic Jihad group, who had been on hunger strike for nearly three months.
The cross-border fire followed the death of Khader Adnan, who had been on hunger strike since his detention by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in February.
Israel’s prison service announced the death of a detainee affiliated to Islamic Jihad, who was “found early this morning in his cell unconscious.”
The news was swiftly followed by rocket fire toward Israel, an AFP journalist witnessed, with the Israeli military reporting three rockets “fell in open areas.”
Adnan’s death was described as a “deliberate assassination” by Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
“By rejecting his request for his release, neglecting him medically and keeping him in his cell, despite the seriousness of his health condition,” the premier said in a statement.
Adnan, 45, was the first Palestinian to die as a direct result of a hunger strike, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.
Other Palestinian detainees have died “as a result of attempts to force feed them,” the advocacy group’s director, Qaddura Faris, said.
A senior Israeli official described Adnan as “a hunger striker who refused medical attention, risking his life.”
“In recent days, the military appeal court decided against releasing him from detention solely on the merit of his medical condition,” said the official, who requested anonymity.
Adnan was described by the official as an “operative” with Islamic Jihad, who was facing charges related to his activities within the militant group.
Islamic Jihad, which is considered a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, warned Israel will “pay the price for this crime.”
“The free hero, Khader Adnan, died as a martyr in a crime committed by the enemy in front of the world,” the militant group said in a statement.
Israel’s prison service said Adnan was in jail for the 10th time and his wife, Randa Mousa, previously said her husband had carried out multiple hunger strikes in detention.
“(He is) refusing any support, refusing medical examinations, he is in a cell with very difficult detention conditions,” she said last week.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and its forces regularly detain Palestinians, who are subject to Israeli military courts.
In his final message, Adnan said he was “sending you these words as my flesh and fat has melted.”
“I pray that God accept me as a faithful martyr,” he wrote, in a message published Monday by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.
A medic from the group Physicians for Human Rights Israel visited Adnan in prison earlier this week and warned that he “faces imminent death,” while calling for him to be “urgently transferred to a hospital.”
Israeli authorities had refused to move Adnan to hospital, according to the rights group and his wife.
Israeli strikes kill soldier, put Aleppo airport out of service: state media
Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike targeted a munitions depot by the airport
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP
DAMASCUS: Israeli strikes targeted north Syria’s Aleppo province late Monday, killing a solider and wounding seven people including two civilians and putting the area’s international airport out of service, state media reported.
“At around 11:35 p.m. (2035 GMT)... the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with several missiles... targeting Aleppo international airport and a number of sites in the vicinity of Aleppo,” state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.
“A soldier was killed and seven people were wounded including two civilians,” SANA said, reporting “material losses” and that “Aleppo airport was put out of service.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “a number of explosions in the area of Aleppo international airport and the Nayrab military airfield in Aleppo province... which led to a fire at a munitions depot.”
The Britain-based war monitor said there was “heavy material damage at both airports.”
It also said “Israeli missiles fell on defense factories in the Safireh area” of Aleppo province, “causing material damage.”
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.
Iran-backed militias have a heavy presence in the Aleppo region after providing key ground support to the army in its recapture of rebel-held districts of the city in 2016.
On March 22, an Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Aleppo airport, the Observatory said at the time, with authorities saying that raid put the airport out of service.
On March 7, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the airport that also brought air traffic to a halt.
Egypt’s plan to revive Holy Family Path set to boost tourism
Scheme will reiterate country’s message of peace, tolerance, expert says
Project will include major road construction, improvement works
Updated 01 May 2023
MOHAMMED SHAMAA
CAIRO: A project to revive the Holy Family Path, including the restoration of Coptic monasteries and archaeological sites, is one of the most talked about initiatives in Egypt.
In an interview with Arab News, Coptic researcher Robert Al-Fares said: “When discussing the most important cultural and tourism projects in Egypt, coinciding with the launch of the New Republic initiative by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, we must proudly mention the project to revive the Holy Family Path.”
He said the project aimed to promote religious tourism and reiterate Egypt’s message of peace and tolerance to ensure it remains a meeting place for all civilizations and religions.
The Holy Family Path project traces the journey through Egypt of the Virgin Mary, her son Jesus Christ and Joseph the Carpenter.
FASTFACTS
• Scheme will reiterate country’s message of peace, tolerance, expert says.
• Project will include major road construction, improvement works.
Al-Fares said the path held historical and religious significance for people around the world and as a result distinguished Egypt from other nations. This distinction has allowed the Egyptian Coptic Church to hold a unique position among Christian churches.
A key point along the Holy Family Path is Wadi El-Natrun in the Buhaira governorate. Various state institutions are collaborating to develop the path in Wadi El-Natrun, including restoring archaeological sites and Coptic monasteries (notably the Anba Bishoy Monastery) and enhancing the roads leading to these sites.
Also, the Al-Hamra Spring area, which is located close to the route, will be used for environmental, therapeutic and spiritual tourism purposes.
Nihal Balbaa, deputy governor of Buhaira, told Arab News that the road development works would cost 44 million Egyptian pounds ($1.4 million).
The infrastructure project would include landscaping works and the improvement of lighting systems along the roads.
Specter of instability haunts violence-torn Sudan’s fragile neighbors
High risk of crisis spilling over into highly unstable Chad and South Sudan and even beyond
What started as clashes between two Sudanese groups has begun to adversely impact the region
Updated 02 May 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
ROME: Now in its third week, the fighting that erupted on April 15 between Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s Sudanese Armed Forces and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces shows no signs of abating.
The violence, which has engulfed large swathes of the country, has Sudan’s neighbors worried that it will spill across borders, triggering off more violence and chaos in an already fragile region.
The point was underscored on Monday by the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Abdou Dieng, who told a briefing of member states: “The regional spillover effect of the crisis is a serious concern.”
Sudan borders seven nations — Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, the Central African Republic, Libya, Ethiopia and Eritrea. “What happens in Sudan will not stay in Sudan,” Alan Boswell of the International Crisis Group said on Twitter.
“None of Sudan’s neighbors can afford a collapsed state in Sudan or a major war that starts to spill out,” he told Arab News. “The risks that we see, if this drags on much longer, is the risk of internal fragmentation in a more complex conflict in Sudan that keeps growing. Unfortunately, we’re already starting to see that now, especially in Khartoum.”
However, Boswell added, there is “this window where it’s mostly still a binary conflict between these two (Al-Burhan and Dagalo). But there’s also a window before we start to see, I think, serious external intervention. The longer it drags on, the more and more likely that is. Once that seal is broken, we’re probably only likely to see more external players get involved.”
Risk of a geopolitical spillover reflects Sudan’s geographic position at the intersection of the Horn of Africa, Indian Ocean, sub-Saharan Africa and the entire Arab world. Moreover, the Nile River as well as oil pipelines run through Sudan, a nation rich in minerals including gold, chromium, salt, gypsum and cement.
What started as clashes between two rival Sudanese groups has already begun to adversely impact the wider region.
The UN has estimated that 100,000 people will flee the Sudan conflict toward Chad, which already hosts over half a million refugees. Tens of thousands of Sudanese nationals have already escaped the recent violence in their homeland, mostly to South Sudan and Chad.
“It’s a potentially catastrophic situation and we risk seeing Sudan become another failed state, because the fighting may not be contained between just these two factions,” Matt Bryden, director of the Nairobi-based Sahan Research, told Arab News. “There’s a risk of the conflict becoming more fragmented and more actors getting involved.”
While the refugee crisis in bordering nations is an immediate impact, Martin Plaut, senior research fellow at the London-based Institute of Commonwealth Studies, told Arab News that the “longer-term impacts are much more serious and could draw in all of the region, which is why everybody is working so incredibly hard to try and halt it.”
He added: “From the Arab League, the African Union, regional organizations, the Americans, the British and the Europeans, everybody is really, really struggling to get this under control.
“The problem is that it could split Sudan right down the middle.”
Al-Burhan, a traditional Sudanese man from a small northern village who rose through the ranks of the army, looks north for support. Dagalo, on the other hand, was born in Darfur and is a member of the Rizigat Arab tribe in the western province who has risen through the ranks to become one of the most powerful and richest men in Sudan.
“Dagalo likes to see himself as representing the periphery and not the Nilotic population, but he was someone who was central to the creation of the Janjaweed in the Darfur conflict,” Plaut said, referencing the militia known locally as “devils on horseback” who were accused of a litany of war crimes during the war in Darfur.
Though Dagalo is hated by many in Sudan, Plaut says he has many international powerful allies that provide him weapons in exchange for Sudanese gold.
Having said that, Plaut believes the conflict is an African and an Arab issue to resolve. “It is not an international issue except for the international community if they get their troops in and their personnel and citizens out,” he said.
The government of South Sudan is one neighbor that has already expressed deep concern over the fighting, which they fear could leak over the border and spoil the country’s fragile peace process.
The war-weary country, one of the world’s poorest, is not equipped to handle any more Sudanese refugees. Around 12 million people live in South Sudan, of which 2.3 million are internally displaced. Three-quarters of the population rely on humanitarian assistance, according to the UNHCR.
As Robert Bociaga wrote in a recent report in Arab News: “Sudan exports crude oil produced by South Sudan. Any disruption to this trade arrangement could lead to economic instability for the young republic, which has already suffered the knock-on effects of recent tribal uprisings in eastern Sudan.”
One direct result of the conflict is the price of Sudan’s oil exports, which fell on Friday from $100 per barrel to $70.
FASTFACTS
5,197 People evacuated by Saudi ships from Port Sudan as of Sunday.
800k + People who may have fled Sudan to escape fighting between military factions.
70% Health facilities in Khartoum forced to close as a result of the fighting.
Ethiopia, still recovering from the humanitarian crisis of the war in Tigray, shares a long border with Sudan. As of April 23, civilians from 23 nations have fled strife-torn Sudan to Ethiopia, according to the country’s Amahara Regionals Communications office.
“There’s no indication that Ethiopia or Eritrea is supporting either side, but they will be alarmed by the involvement of other actors,” Aaron Maasho, an Ethiopian Horn of Africa expert, told Arab News. “Ethiopia, which still has yet to resolve its issues, has publicly called on both parties to the conflict in Sudan to launch a dialogue to resolve things peacefully.”
A resolution of the crisis in Libya, to Sudan’s northeast, is likely to be further delayed by events in Sudan, with the added possibility of greater political divisions and security risks. The country still relies on Sudan for commercial trade and to facilitate the return of Sudanese mercenaries from Libyan territory.
According to UN estimates, the result of a peaceful transition and reconstruction in Libya has the potential to enhance economic performance in Sudan by $22.7 billion over the course of 2021 to 2025. But now the Sudan conflict is leading to increased border insecurity in southern Libya, particularly owing to the cross-border movements of displaced citizens and fighters.
Egypt, a country suffering from inflation and a debt crisis, also has a history of conflict over sharing water with Sudan, as both rely on the Nile River which flows down from Ethiopia.
Closer to home, Darfur, in western Sudan, faces renewed threat of destabilization. Boswell worries that the country’s deepening political divides could lead to fresh tribal conflicts there.
“In some ways this is a conflict that started in Darfur and is now in Khartoum,” he told Arab News. “However, Darfur is never a two-sided conflict; you have many armed groups in Darfur. As we have already seen, what happens in Darfur doesn’t stay in Darfur because the countries bordering Darfur have many ethnic links and are not able to stop cross-border flows.”
He continued: “While there has been a lot of focus on Khartoum, the conflict is already happening in Darfur and it’s easy to imagine the scenarios where Darfur ends up being the theater where this drags on the longest.”
In addition to sowing chaos and sparking a humanitarian crisis in an already volatile region, the fighting in Sudan is also wreaking economic havoc on East and Central Africa and beyond.
According to Moody’s, if the clashes lead to a prolonged civil war in Sudan, a spillover into neighboring countries would weaken the region’s security environment, triggering asset quality concerns for multilateral development banks loans in South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia and Egypt.
The only hope for an end to the Sudanese nightmare is a ceasefire, said Boswell.
As of now, Washington and Riyadh are both pushing for a ceasefire. However, as the chaos continues to consume not only Sudan’s capital but other parts of the country, most analysts and residents alike fear the worst in a region were “conflicts have ravaged daily life.”