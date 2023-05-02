You are here

International police arrest 288 in massive dark web bust

International police arrest 288 in massive dark web bust
A global crackdown has halted a major "dark web" marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than $54.8m in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on May 2, 2023. (AFP/File)
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

International police arrest 288 in massive dark web bust

International police arrest 288 in massive dark web bust
  • International police arrest 288 suspects and recover more than 50 million euros
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE: A global crackdown has halted a major “dark web” marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than 50 million euros ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on Tuesday.
“In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal dark web marketplace ‘Monopoly Market’ and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web,” the Hague-based agency said in a statement.

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan

UN chief vows to defend rights of women and girls in Afghanistan
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that the country is facing a dire humanitarian crisis and the UN aid effort is desperately short of funding
  • ‘It is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today … 6 million Afghan children, women and men are a step away from famine,’ he warned
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed on Tuesday that the organization will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and defend the rights of women and girls in the country.
Speaking in the Qatari capital, Doha, after a two-day, closed-door meeting he convened to discuss the situation in the country, he said there had been a constructive exchange of views.
The aim of the meeting, he added, was to develop a common international strategy for responding to a situation in which millions of Afghans are facing a dire humanitarian crisis and the rights of women and girls are under assault, including bans on attending school and university, or working for international aid organizations.
The ruling Taliban were not included in the meeting and Guterres stressed it should not be viewed as “recognition of Taliban de facto authority,” but rather as an effort by the international community to work together in the best interests of the people of Afghanistan. He said the participants agreed on the need for a strategy for engagement that would allow the stabilization of the country.
He said he was happy to convene the meeting after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2681 on April 27, which condemned a Taliban ban on women in the country working for the UN and other nongovernmental organizations that “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
Guterres painted a bleak picture of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under the Taliban. He also criticized the group for their hard-line policies on women and girls, and an increase in drug trafficking.
The Taliban regained control of the country almost two years ago, after waging a 20-year insurgency against the Western forces that had controlled it since the US-led invasion in 2001 but withdrew in August 2021.
Despite initial assurances that they would preserve women’s rights, the Taliban first banned girls from going to high school and later banned women from studying at university.
The US government has imposed sanctions on the Taliban and frozen billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s Central Bank reserves held in the US.
Guterres also said a persistent terrorist presence remains in Afghanistan and that the Taliban “lacks inclusivity” because it refuses to share power with other ethnic and political groups.
Regarding the humanitarian crisis, the UN chief said it is grave and immediate assistance is required.
“It’s difficult to overestimate the gravity of the situation in Afghanistan,” he added. “It is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today.”
Guterres said 97 percent of Afghans are living in poverty and two-thirds of the population, 28 million people, need humanitarian assistance.
“Six million Afghan children, women and men are a step away from famine conditions,” he warned.
The UN humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan is seeking $4.6 billion in donations but has only collected $294 million, or 6.4 percent of the required amount.
He said this funding is critical and is “evaporating” but stressed that it is not the only concern the UN has about the humanitarian situation. The vast majority of aid workers providing vital help and support to vulnerable groups are Afghan nationals and many of them are women. The Taliban ban on women working for national and international nongovernmental organizations is therefore “unacceptable” and “puts lives in jeopardy,” Guterres said.
“Let me be crystal clear,” he added. “We will never be silent in the face of unprecedented, systemic attacks on women’s and girls’ rights. We will always speak out when millions of women and girls are being silenced, which is a grave violation of fundamental human rights.”
The Taliban’s treatment of women also violates Afghan and international laws, he said.

Updated 02 May 2023

Taliban say issues ‘difficult to resolve’ without presence in UN-led talks on Afghanistan

Taliban say issues ‘difficult to resolve’ without presence in UN-led talks on Afghanistan
  • Representatives not invited to international meeting in Doha
  • Discussions following increasing restrictions on Afghan women, girls
Updated 02 May 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban said on Tuesday that resolving issues in Afghanistan would be difficult without their participation at the UN-led meeting on the country in Qatar.
Envoys from the US, China, Saudi Arabia and other countries gathered in Doha on Monday for two days of closed-door talks on Afghanistan hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The meeting aims at “achieving a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban” on various issues, including women’s and girls’ rights, the UN said.
Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s ambassador-designate to the UN, told Arab News: “Now, when there is no more representative of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to present their views and to present the position of Afghanistan, so it will be difficult to resolve the issues that are palatable and acceptable to all sides.”
He added that the Taliban’s absence was one of the meeting’s “shortcomings.”


“The delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should be invited in order to seek a true solution for issues,” he said.
“But in such cases when there is no presence of our delegation, instead of solving the issue it will create or widen more the gap between the two sides.
“Right now, we do not know exactly what the demands are.”
The Taliban was open to “positive interactions” with the international community, its deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told Agence France-Presse news agency on Monday, adding that the US “puts pressure” on countries and prevents them from “formal and open engagement” with the Afghan government.
The Taliban government has imposed increasing restrictions on women since taking over Afghanistan in 2021, including banning them from working for the UN and limiting educational opportunities for girls.
The Taliban previously said that the ban on Afghan women working for the UN was an “internal issue” that would not create obstacles to the global organization’s operations. The UN said it faced an “appalling choice” about whether it could continue its mission in the country amid widespread condemnation and calls to reverse its decisions.
The UN last month launched a review of its operations in Afghanistan following the ban on its Afghan women workers, which is expected to continue until May 5.

Updated 02 May 2023

Updated 02 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is hopeful that Saudi Arabia’s expanded electronic visa facility will benefit its migrant workers, an official from the manpower export bureau told Arab News on Tuesday, a day after the Kingdom launched the new initiative in Dhaka.
Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh, Issa bin Yousef Al-Duhailan, launched on Monday the electronic visa facility for work, residence and visits of Bangladeshis, aimed at easing the process for citizens of the South Asian country.
Bangladesh is the first country to have this service, the Saudi embassy in Dhaka said in a tweet. Saudi Arabia’s e-visa facility is open for tourists from nearly 50 other countries, but in Bangladesh the service was previously only available for those going for Umrah.
“Bangladesh is the first country to get opportunities for e-visas for the migrants from the Kingdom’s authorities,” Shahidul Alam, director-general at the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, told Arab News.
“The initiative was launched on May 1st — the day for workers’ rights — and we believe it will bring good results for the migrants of Bangladesh.”
More than 610,000 Bangladeshis went to work in Saudi Arabia last year, making up more than half of migrant workers from the South Asian country, according to data from BMET.
Visas for migrants will be processed much faster under the new system, Alam said.
“It’s expected that the new system will reduce the migration cost. The more it becomes automated and free from human touch, the more it makes the system hassle-free,” Alam, who attended the e-visa launching event in Dhaka, added.
The e-visa launch in Bangladesh is an “implementation of the generous directives and in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to automate all procedures and to provide highly efficient digital services,” the Saudi embassy in Dhaka said.
The Kingdom was the second-biggest source of remittances to Bangladesh in the fourth quarter of last year, just behind the US, according to a Bangladesh Bank report published in February, as workers brought in about $910 million from the Kingdom during the period.

Muslims, Jews, Sikhs get coronation role as King Charles reaches out

Britain’s King Charles and Imam Mohammed Mahmoud visit floral tributes left close to the scene of the Finsbury Mosque attack.
Britain’s King Charles and Imam Mohammed Mahmoud visit floral tributes left close to the scene of the Finsbury Mosque attack.
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

Muslims, Jews, Sikhs get coronation role as King Charles reaches out

Britain’s King Charles and Imam Mohammed Mahmoud visit floral tributes left close to the scene of the Finsbury Mosque attack.
  • “It is very important that we have a king who has been consistently committed to (inclusivity),” Nizami said
  • Some British newspapers have suggested that Charles’ desire to include other faiths in the coronation faced resistance from the Church of England
Updated 02 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Rabbi Nicky Liss won’t be watching King Charles III’s coronation. He’ll be doing something he considers more important: praying for the monarch on the Jewish sabbath.
On Saturday, he will join rabbis across Britain in reading a prayer in English and Hebrew that gives thanks for the new king in the name of the “one God who created us all.”
Liss, the rabbi of Highgate Synagogue in north London, said British Jews appreciated Charles’ pledge to promote the co-existence of all faiths and his record of supporting a multifaith society during his long apprenticeship as heir to the throne.
“When he says he wants to be a defender of faiths, that means the world because our history hasn’t always been so simple and we haven’t always lived freely; we haven’t been able to practice our religion,” Liss told The Associated Press. “But knowing that King Charles acts this way and speaks this way is tremendously comforting.”
At a time when religion is fueling tensions around the world — from Hindu nationalists in India to Jewish settlers in the West Bank and fundamentalist Christians in the United States — Charles is trying to bridge the differences between the faith groups that make up Britain’s increasingly diverse society.
Achieving that goal is critical to the new king’s efforts to show that the monarchy, a 1,000-year-old institution with Christian roots, can still represent the people of modern, multicultural Britain.
But Charles, the supreme governor of the Church of England, faces a very different country than the one that adoringly celebrated his mother’s coronation in 1953.
Seventy years ago, more than 80 percent of the people of England were Christian, and the mass migration that would change the face of the nation was just beginning. That figure has now dropped below half, with 37 percent saying they have no religion, 6.5 percent calling themselves Muslim and 1.7 percent Hindu, according to the latest census figures. The change is even more pronounced in London, where more than a quarter of the population have a non-Christian faith.
Charles recognized that change long before he became king last September.
As far back as the 1990s, Charles suggested that he would like to be known as “the defender of faith,” a small but hugely symbolic change from the monarch’s traditional title of “defender of the faith,” meaning Christianity. It’s an important distinction for a man who believes in the healing power of yoga and once called Islam “one of the greatest treasuries of accumulated wisdom and spiritual knowledge available to humanity.”
The king’s commitment to diversity will be on display at his coronation, when religious leaders representing the Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions will for the first time play an active role in the ceremonies.
“I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities,’’’ Charles told faith leaders in September.
“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty — less formally recognized but to be no less diligently discharged. It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.”
That’s not an easy task in a country where religious and cultural differences sometimes boil over.
Just last summer, Muslim and Hindu youths clashed in the city of Leicester. The main opposition Labour Party has struggled to rid itself of antisemitism, and the government’s counterterrorism strategy has been criticized for focusing on Muslims. Then there are the sectarian differences that still separate Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland.
Such tensions underscore the crucial need for Britain to have a head of state who personally works to promote inclusivity, said Farhan Nizami, director of the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies.
Charles has been the center’s patron for 30 years, lending his stature to Nizami’s effort to build an academic hub for studying all facets of the Islamic world, including history, science and literature, as well as religion. During those years, the center moved from a nondescript wooden structure to a complex that has its own library, conference facilities and a mosque complete with dome and minaret.
“It is very important that we have a king who has been consistently committed to (inclusivity),” Nizami said. “It is so relevant in the modern age, with all the mobility, with the difference and diversity that exists, that the head of this state should bring people together, both by example and action.”
Those actions are sometimes small. But they resonate with people like Balwinder Shukra, who saw the king a few months ago when he officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in Luton, an ethnically diverse city of almost 300,000 north of London.
Shukra, 65, paused from patting out flatbreads known as chapatis for the communal meal the gurdwara serves to all comers, adjusted her floral shawl, and expressed her admiration for Charles’ decision to sit on the floor with other members of the congregation.
Referring to the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, Shukra said that “all the people (are) equal.’’ It “doesn’t matter” if you are king, she added.
Some British newspapers have suggested that Charles’ desire to include other faiths in the coronation faced resistance from the Church of England, and one conservative religious commentator recently warned that a multifaith ceremony could weaken the “kingly roots” of the monarchy.
But George Gross, who studies the link between religion and monarchy, dismissed these concerns.
The crowning of monarchs is a tradition that stretches back to the ancient Egyptians and Romans, so there is nothing intrinsically Christian about it, said Gross, a visiting research fellow at King’s College London. In addition, all of the central religious elements of the service will be conducted by Church of England clergy.
Representatives of other faiths have already been present at other major public events in Britain, such as the Remembrance Day services.
“These things are not unusual in more contemporary settings,” he said “So I think of it the other way: Were there not to be other representatives, it would seem very odd.”
Charles’ commitment to a multifaith society is also a symbol of the progress that’s been made in ending a rift in the Christian tradition that began in 1534, when Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church and declared himself head of the Church of England.
That split ushered in hundreds of years of tensions between Catholics and Anglicans that finally faded during the queen’s reign, said Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the most senior Catholic clergyman in England. Nichols will be in the Abbey when Charles is crowned on Saturday.
“I get lots of privileges,” he said cheerfully. “But this will be one of the greatest, I think, to play a part in the coronation of the monarch.”

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion
  • UN-sponsored talks in Doha on how to deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders
  • The UN review of its Afghanistan operation is due to be completed on Friday
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

DOHA: UN chief Antonio Guterres held a second day of talks with world powers Tuesday on how to deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders amid warnings from the Kabul administration that the meeting could be “counter-productive.”
The talks in Doha were arranged by Guterres after the Taliban government banned Afghan women from working for the United Nations, prompting the world body to put its huge relief operations in Afghanistan under review.
Women are also banned from working for other NGOs, and are barred from almost all secondary and university education and most government jobs.
The talks involve envoys from the United States, Russia, China and 20 other countries and organizations, including major European donors and neighbors such as Pakistan, but exclude the Taliban government.
“Any meeting without the participation of IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) representatives — the main party to the issue — is unproductive and even sometimes counter-productive,” said the head of the Taliban political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen.
“How can a decision taken at such meetings be acceptable or implemented while we are not part of the process? It is discriminatory and unjustified,” he said.
Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a delegation to Islamabad at the end of the week for talks with Pakistani and Chinese officials, the ministry said Tuesday.
Muttaqi, who is subject to a UN travel ban, has previously been given exemptions to travel to the neighboring country for talks.
The UN Security Council last week unanimously condemned the ban on its Afghan women staff, which the world body says has seriously threatened its efforts to aid the population.
Women’s groups staged protests on Saturday fearing the Doha meeting could propose steps toward recognition of the Taliban administration that returned to power in August 2021.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday however that “is not up for discussion” at the talks, which are being held behind closed doors.
The meeting would discuss human rights, including women’s rights, Afghanistan’s governance and ways to counter terrorism and drug trafficking, Djurric said.
Guterres wants “a common understanding with the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues,” he added.
The UN review of its Afghanistan operation is due to be completed on Friday. The world body has said it faces an “appalling choice” on whether to stay in the country.

