Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund

FLORIDA, US: A host of women professional golf stars will compete in the second event of this year’s Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund, which takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach from May 19-21.
Among the list of golfing stars set to compete are world No. 6 and Aramco Team Series New York champion Lexi Thompson; the current world No. 2 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko; six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda; previous ANA Inspiration major champions Patty Tavatanakit and Pernilla Lindberg; and a host of American and European Solheim Cup stars.
Aramco Team Series and Golf Saudi ambassadors and multiple tour winners Anne van Dam, Marianne Skarpnord, Stephanie Kyriacou, Pia Babnik, Alison Lee, Emily Pedersen, Carlota Ciganda, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Olivia Cowan, Chiara Noja, and winner of the Aramco Team Series Singapore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, complete what is a strong field for both team and individual honors in Florida.
Korda returns to the Aramco Team Series having competed previously in New York where she finished tied fourth and tied 18th in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Korda’s best result in the Aramco Team Series came last year at Sotogrande where she finished tied second individually and was victorious in the team event.
Korda said: “I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Aramco Team Series during the last two years.
“It offers something different for the professionals and I’m fortunate that I’ve had some strong finishes when I’ve competed. It’s a truly international circuit and international field, and as the profile of this event continues to grow, the competition is only going to get tougher.”
The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour takes place across five global destinations throughout the year. After kicking off in Singapore, the series moves to Florida, London, and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.
This month’s event features 36 teams — comprising one amateur and three professionals — competing for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested by professionals.
Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund
https://arab.news/59pym
Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund
- Solheim Cup stars set to compete at second event in the competition
- Championship takes place from May 19-21 at Trump International West Palm Beach
FLORIDA, US: A host of women professional golf stars will compete in the second event of this year’s Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund, which takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach from May 19-21.