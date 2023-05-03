You are here

World’s longest subsea cable 2Africa reaches Saudi Arabia in connectivity boost
Engineers connecting the 2Africa cable to the landline network (2Africa)
World’s longest subsea cable 2Africa reaches Saudi Arabia in connectivity boost
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is now connected to the world’s longest subsea cable after the 45,000-km fiber-optic 2Africa network landed in Jeddah and Yanbu, paving the way for the Kingdom to become a global digital hub linking three continents.  

The underwater cable is scheduled to reach Duba later this year and Alkhobar in 2024.

Set to be completed in 2024, the 2Africa project will connect 33 countries, delivering reliable connectivity and internet services across Africa, Asia, and Europe. 

Announced in May 2020, the system, together with its Pearls extension, will deliver connectivity to around 3 billion people when finished, representing 36 percent of the global population.

The 2Africa project is led by a global consortium of telecom operators and technology firms, including stc subsidiary center3, Meta, China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and West Indian Ocean Cable Company. 

Fahad Alhajeri, CEO of center3, said his firm will “continue to invest in connectivity infrastructure providing world-class connectivity to our customers and contributing towards achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”  

The project is extended into the Arabian Gulf region through “2Africa Pearls” cable extensions that will have landings in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, and India, along with the east coast of Saudi Arabia. 

Fares Akkad, regional director of Middle East and North Africa at Meta, said: “Our significant investment in 2Africa builds on several others we have made in Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated how millions rely on internet access to do basic day-to-day tasks and connect with loved ones.”

He added: “Investing in subsea cables provides a better experience for people using our products and benefits many other industries, including healthcare, education, and social services.”

The 2Africa subsea cable will boost information interchange and digital business development in many of the nations it connects, fostering existing growth as well as further advances. 

Additionally, the underwater cable will promote economic growth in the surrounding area and catalyze change in the telecommunication sector, serving both individuals and businesses. 

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector saw the value of awarded contracts increase to SR192.4 billion ($51.3 billion) in 2022 — a 35 percent rise on the previous year, a leading industry body has revealed.  

According to the US-Saudi Business Council, contract values during the fourth quarter of 2022 reached SR71.5 million, accounting for 37 percent of the total contracts awarded last year.  

The USSBC said the overall deals struck between October and December were the highest since the first quarter of 2015, when contract values touched SR88.1 billion.  

“The surge in contract awards continues unabated on the back of a growing economy that was fueled by significant oil revenues and the acceleration of giga-projects following the COVID-19 slowdown,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the USSBC.  

The USSBC’s Contract Awards Index, a proprietary tracker of Saudi Arabia’s construction pipeline, stayed at about the 200-point mark in 11 out of 12 months of 2022, overcoming a slowdown seen during the second half of 2021.  

The index advanced 28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the earlier three months, in what was also an annual growth rate of 16 percent. 

Moreover, the index touched 257.07 points in October, 256.80 points in November and 242.71 points in December last year.  

Real estate topped the sectoral list as it secured SR38.9 billion from 33 contracts in the fourth quarter of 2022, cementing its position as the highest-grossing market in 2022.  

The upsurge was fueled by the residential real estate market, which grew by SR25.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months. On an annual basis, the market grew by SR27.6 billion.  

Likewise, the power sector rebounded between October and December last year, with 20 contracts worth SR16.4 billion.  

The resurgence was mainly attributed to ACWA Power’s Shuaibah 2 solar photovoltaic power plant project, which emerged as the largest contract award in the sector in 2022.  

The value of contracts awarded in the power industry were the highest on a quarterly basis since the second quarter of 2014, when the sector garnered SR16.6 billion.  

On the clients’ front, NEOM was the most active awarder of contracts as it continued to develop its transportation network, including tunneling, dredging and earthworks.  

The report further disclosed that Red Sea Global and Qiddiya Investment Co. also chipped in several sizable contracts during the quarter. 

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by strong business growth, UAE-based telecom giant e& reported 13 billion dirhams ($3.54 billion) in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2023.  

At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 6.6 percent. 

Consolidated net profit recorded 2.2 billion dirhams while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 6.2 billion dirhams, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 48 percent. 

In the UAE, etisalat by e& recorded 13.9 million subscribers, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year.  

The group’s aggregate subscribers reached 164 million, a year-on-year increase of 3 percent. 

The financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 further strengthened e &’s global position as the most valuable telecoms brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa, according to 2023 Brand Finance. 

“The group’s performance in the first quarter indicates growth in the number of subscribers, revenues and profits in local currencies, but was impacted by the strong fluctuations in the currency exchange rate within the Egyptian and Pakistani markets,” said Hatem Dowidar, group CEO, e&. 

He added: “This growth can be attributed to the group’s flexibility and efforts to provide innovative business solutions and the latest technologies to the communities we serve.” 

Mubadala invests $500m in Brightspeed 

Brightspeed, a US-based broadband and telecommunications services company, has secured a $500 million investment from Mubadala Investment Co., the sovereign investor of Abu Dhabi. 

With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder in Brightspeed alongside investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. 

Brightspeed, the US’s fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier, can serve over 6.5 million homes and businesses in rural and suburban communities across the US Midwest, Southeast, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Brightspeed’s ambition is to help bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed, dependable internet connectivity to communities where access to fiber internet and advanced technology has historically been limited. This investment from Mubadala will accelerate the company’s growth plans toward achieving this goal. 

Khaled Abdulla Al-Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala, said: “As a responsible global investor, Mubadala sees a huge opportunity in supporting Brightspeed’s growth strategy in transitioning large swathes of the US to fiber connectivity and promoting digital equity and inclusion.” 

Asteco Q1 2023 report indicates robust real estate market  

The rental and sales rates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai continued to increase, indicating a robust real estate market in the UAE, according to property management experts Asteco’s report for the first quarter of 2023. 

The report indicated that the Abu Dhabi market delivered approximately 1,600 residential units in the first quarter of 2023.  

On the other hand, apartment rental rates showed stability as prime and high-quality developments registered an average rental increase of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023. 

The villa rental market continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2023, with an average quarterly increase of 2 percent.  

Prime villa communities saw the largest increases of up to 5 percent. The market also saw strong demand for office space in Abu Dhabi. 

Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has awarded a $2 billion contract for the construction of the Connector South rail line that will link its industrial city OXAGON with The Line development.   

A joint venture of Italy-based Webuild and Riyadh-headquartered Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting, known as Sajco, will undertake the transportation project.   

The road will extend south from The Line to NEOM City Station, passing through NEOM Bay Mansions, NEOM Bay Airport, all the way to OXAGON.  

A 75km railway line will be constructed as part of the project, the Middle East Economic Digest reported.   

The infrastructure corridor will consist of earthworks, 14 viaducts, seven roads and nine rail underpasses.   

Additionally, it will include 152 pipe and box culverts, a freight line, as well as infrastructure maintenance depots and associated facilities.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  

In May 2022, NEOM issued the tender for the contract to complete construction work on an infrastructure corridor.   

The deadline for this contract, which was repeatedly altered, was originally set for Sept. 1 when NEOM released the offer.      

The Line railway system and the NEOM Industrial City Connector has been assigned an independent safety assessor, AuditSafe, an Egis subsidiary, and its partner Certifer.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   

Furthermore, NEOM has requested selected companies to submit proposals by June 12 for the building of tunnels that will act as the railway link joining the NEOM Connector with the Spine.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  

Contractors are also submitting bids for The Line’s cut-and-cover tunnel segments. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   

Also known as NEOM Industrial City, OXAGON was formally launched in November 2021. It will be built around the Duba seaport in the southwest corner of NEOM and will include onshore elements and floating structures offshore.  

The industrial city project aims to promote sustainable energy, autonomous mobility, water innovation, sustainable food production and health and wellbeing.   

The development also targets technology and digital manufacturing, including telecommunications, space technology and robotics as well as modern construction methods.  

The Line, which began construction in January 2021, will eventually house 1 million people. The 170km-long development is set to be a ring of well-linked neighborhoods free of automobiles and highways.       

The building work plans include the construction of residential communities along the rail and infrastructure corridor as well as a network of interconnected, mirror-like high-rise skyscrapers.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  

The Line, OXAGON and the outdoor ski resort, Trojena, are all subprojects of NEOM, which aims to achieve exceptional standards of living, thriving businesses and reinventing conservation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome
Updated 03 May 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome
Updated 03 May 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Business relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy received a boost on Tuesday when representatives from companies from the two countries joined with high ranking officials from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund for a special conference in Rome.

The event — titled “Strengthening Saudi-Italian cooperation for a common and sustainable development — Italy’s economic overview” — was held at Invimit SGR, a company owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy, and was also attended by the president of the Saudi-Italian Business Council.

Representatives of 29 Saudi firms were present at the event, including managers from Oklaz, Bin Saedan Group, Al-Khodair Factory for Metal and Industry, Aljomaih Holding Co., and Taj Holding Group.

They will be involved in meetings in Rome and Milan with representatives of the Italian government and parliament all this week.

Kamel Al-Munajjed, president of the Saudi-Italian Business Council, said: “Saudi Arabia is opening up, offering many opportunities for Italian businesses. Both the Saudi government and the private sector wish to make Italy a strategic partner.”

Along with oil and gas, an increase of bilateral cooperation between Italy and the Kingdom is expected in several other sectors, including infrastructure, environmental protection, renewable energy, pharmaceutical and agro-industries.

Closer working is also forecast in the hospitality, food and beverage, fashion, and architecture sectors.

Alfredo Conte, director general for the Mediterranean and the Middle East in the Italian Foreign Ministry, recalled that Saudi Arabia is now the first commercial partner in the Gulf area. 

“There are really significant opportunities for a further expansion of our bilateral relations,” he added.

Giovanna Della Posta, CEO of Italian firm Invimit, said: “Saudi Arabia is experiencing a time of real and rapid change. KSA has been a trusted partner for Italy for over 90 years. As our bilateral relationship is based on a long and solid history, the potential for further growth and development represents a significant challenge and a train not to be missed.”

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 
Updated 03 May 2023
AP 

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 
Updated 03 May 2023
AP 

DUBAI: Economies across the Middle East and Central Asia will likely slow this year as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates bite into their post-pandemic gains, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook blamed in part rising energy costs, as well as elevated food prices, for the estimated slower growth. The report said that while oil-dependent economies of the Gulf Arab states and others in the region have reaped the benefits of elevated crude prices, other countries — such as Pakistan — have seen growth collapse after unprecedented flooding last summer or as economic woes worsened. 

The regional slowdown also comes as an explosion of fighting in Sudan between two top rival generals — who only a year ago as allies orchestrated a military coup that upended the African country’s transition to democracy — threatens a nation where IMF and World Bank debt relief remains on hold. 

Rising interest rates, used by central banks worldwide to try to stem inflation’s rise, increase the costs of borrowing money. That will affect nations carrying heavier debts, the IMF warned. 

“This year we’re seeing inflation again being the most challenging issue for most of the countries,” Jihad Azour, the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AP, adding: “For those who have a high level of debt, the challenge of increase in interest rate globally, as well as also the tightening of monetary policy, is affecting them.” 

The IMF forecast predicts regional growth will drop from 5.3 percent last year to 3.1 percent this year. Overall, regional inflation is expected to be at 14.8 percent, unchanged from last year, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to pressure global food supplies and affect energy markets. 

It will be even worse in Pakistan, where the IMF projected inflation to more than double, to about 27 percent. Pakistan and IMF officials have held repeated talks over the release of a stalled key tranche of a $6 billion bailout package loan to Islamabad. 

The IMF warned that financial conditions worldwide will tighten this year, brought on in part by two bank failures in the US in March. The sudden collapse of Credit Suisse before it was purchased by UBS also strained markets. 

For Sudan, Azour acknowledged the challenge as the country faces a humanitarian crisis brought on by the weeks of fighting there. The violence has also worsened a debt crisis that has gripped the country for decades as it faced Western sanctions. 

“We have worked with the government of Sudan, for the Sudanese people, in order to help them by achieving a debt operation that would allow Sudan to have a debt relief of more than $50 billion,” Azour said. 

“But unfortunately, the recent developments ... put in a halt to all of those efforts,” he added. 

