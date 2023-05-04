You are here

  • Home
  • Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
Cossacks pose for a group photo on Manezhnaya square just off the Kremlin in downtown Moscow on May 3, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jb99r

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
  • The administration accused the United States on Thursday of orchestrating what it says, without providing evidence, was a Ukrainian drone attack
  • Kyiv and Washington denied responsibility, and security analysts ridiculed the notion of an assassination attempt
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s administration may have portrayed a reported drone attack on the Kremlin as an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in the heart of Moscow, but the capital’s citizens appeared more fatalistic on Thursday.
“We can’t do anything about it, can we? We live in an awesome country, the best protected country,” said Anastasia, a woman in her 30s who, like other passersby interviewed in central Moscow, declined to give her surname.
The administration accused the United States on Thursday of orchestrating what it says, without providing evidence, was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at Putin’s quarters in the small hours of Wednesday.
Kyiv and Washington denied responsibility, and security analysts ridiculed the notion of an assassination attempt.
Some said if Kyiv was responsible, its aim would have been to demonstrate that even the distant Russian capital, preparing for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, could not shut out the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But the war seemed far from the minds of Muscovites out on streets no less animated than usual on a chilly spring day.
“It can fly in from anywhere, and it’s not only here — it could be an earthquake, or a stone from a building site,” Anastasia said.
“We’ve been strolling by the Kremlin — it’s beautiful, wonderful, the sun is shining. What’s the point of trembling?“

’OUR PUTIN IS SUPER’
Vladimir, 57, took a similar view: “There’s probably still more of a chance of being killed by a falling meteorite than a drone. So I’m not afraid in the slightest.”
Nikita, in his early 30s, did see the incident as a failure of anti-aircraft and early-warning systems, but was still relaxed.
“It’s the May holidays. By the time someone saw it, by the time they reported it, by the time they got through, by the time they made a decision, it was already too late,” he said.
“So what happened.”
Zifa, in her 60s, thought the whole thing was an invention. “I don’t believe they got to the Kremlin,” she said. “Our Putin is super. Nothing ever threatens him.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kremlin drone attack Moscow

Related

White House says Kremlin ‘lying’ about US role in drone attack
World
White House says Kremlin ‘lying’ about US role in drone attack
Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
World
Ukrainian air defenses destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

What to know about King Charles III’s coronation

What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
Updated 11 sec ago

What to know about King Charles III’s coronation

What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
Updated 11 sec ago
LONDON: Great Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter Saturday with the coronation of King Charles III — a spectacle that echoes medieval times but featuring modern flourishes.
The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.
Plans for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey call for a more toned-down affair than the last one, even though royals from other nations, heads of state and most of Charles' family will be there, and the monarch plans to wear the same vestments as Elizabeth did.
Here are some things to know about the coronation:
WHY HAVE THE CORONATION IF CHARLES IS ALREADY KING?
Charles automatically ascended to the throne when Elizabeth died Sept. 8, and he was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony broadcast for the first time on television.
Charles said he was “deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
There is no legal requirement for a coronation, and other European monarchies have done away with the ceremonies.
But the deeply religious and regalia-heavy event is a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England and was intended to show the king's authority was derived from God.
During the service conducted by the church's spiritual leader, the archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be anointed with oil, receive the traditional symbols of the monarch — including the orb and scepter — and have the St. Edwards Crown placed on his head for the first time. Charles’ wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen consort.
WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT FROM THE LAST CORONATION?
The coronation ceremony dates back to the medieval period, and much of it remains unchanged.
Westminster Abbey has been the setting of the ritual since William the Conqueror was crowned in 1066.
Elizabeth II's coronation in June 1953 was the first to be televised live. The broadcast in black and white drew an audience of tens of millions in Britain and was later played to a worldwide audience. In the age of streaming and social media, people will be able to watch Charles' crowning live — and in vivid reds, blues and golds — from virtually anywhere on the planet and post their hot takes with a crown emoji created for the occasion.
Charles has said he plans to slim down the monarchy. His coronation is expected to reflect that with a ceremony shorter than his mother's three-hour extravaganza and 2,000 guests in the audience — a quarter the number who assembled to see Elizabeth crowned.
In a nod to the change in the religious makeup of the United Kingdom, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh religious leaders will play a role at the coronation. That reflects Charles' vow to be “the defender of faiths,” as opposed to the “defender of the faith.”
The procession after the ceremony also will be decidedly shorter than the 5-mile (8 kilometer) route that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, took around London in 1953. Charles and Camilla plan to take a more modern set of horse-drawn wheels for the 1.3-mile (2-kilometer) route from Buckingham Palace to the abbey. Once crowned, they will step back in time and retrace the journey in the 260-year-old carriage — notorious for its rough ride — used in every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.
WHO’S ON THE GUEST LIST?
A hundred heads of state are expected to attend along with royalty ranging from Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Kiko, to Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
The U.S. will keep alive its streak of a president never attending a British royal coronation, although first lady Jill Biden is set to attend.
William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, is expected to kneel before his father and pledge his loyalty in what's known as the Homage of Royal Blood.
His younger brother, Prince Harry, the disgruntled Duke of Sussex, is not expected to take part in the service. His explosive memoir “Spare,” which became a bestseller early this year, made unflattering claims about the royal family.
Until three weeks ago, there was a question of whether Harry and his wife, Meghan, would attend the crowning after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.
While Harry will be there, the duchess is to remain at the couple's Southern California home with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The coronation is just a few days before the first of Harry's lawsuits against the British tabloid press goes to trial. The case could reveal more family secrets.
During a hearing in a similar case last week, Harry said in court papers that Buckingham Palace, with the approval of the queen, had an agreement with Rupert Murdoch's English newspapers to settle phone hacking allegations without a lawsuit. Harry said he was directed by palace staff to drop his litigation because his father wanted to curry favor with the press.
The family drama doesn't end there. Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, is also not expected to play any role in the ceremony. Andrew gave up royal duties and was stripped of military titles and patronages after revelations of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was forced to have sex with him when she was a teenager.
WHAT IS THE IMPORTANCE OF THE CORONATION?
With opinion polls showing support for the monarchy has weakened in recent years, this is the chance for Charles to seek and showcase the public's embrace.
Crowds are expected to line the streets to cheer the new king, and throngs will stand outside Buckingham Palace waiting for him to appear on the balcony after the procession.
While criticism of the crown was relatively muted in recent years out of respect for the queen and her decades of service to the country, there is likely to be much more discussion of whether Britain still needs this antiquated institution or if it should become a republic with an elected head of state.
The leader of the anti-monarchist group Republic said it plans to have more than 1,000 protesters clad in yellow chanting, “Not my king” as the royal procession passes by.
For the vast majority, though, it will be an opportunity to celebrate being British — or show their support for an institution that is the subject of fascination for so many around the world.
Streets will be lined with union flags, spectators will dress in red, white and blue, and military jets will fly overhead streaming plumes of smoke in the national colors. The pomp and circumstance of the ceremony itself is also a reminder of a time when Britain was the most powerful nation in the world.
WHO IS PICKING UP THE TAB FOR THE CELEBRATION?
The public is footing the bill for the coronation. There is no official estimate yet of what it might cost. Some reports estimate it could top 100 million pounds ($125 million).
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Tuesday that some estimates were “more fanciful than others” and that the true cost would be shared later.
The celebration comes as the U.K. weathers a bruising cost-of-living crisis that left many struggling to heat their homes this winter and put food on their tables.
But plenty of people stand to profit from the hoopla.
Officials are expecting to see a tourism boost and there is no shortage of coronation-themed events and commemorative products that could ring up additional sales taxes.
Fans looking to remember the historic event can find everything from fine china to souvenir coins or even cardboard masks of Charles and Camilla. Coronation themed biscuits, chocolates and beers are likely to be quickly forgotten.

Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’

Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’
Updated 04 May 2023
Ray Hanania 

Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’

Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’
  • Mohamed T. Khairullah denied entry to White House Eid celebration
  • Claims he is on a US security ‘watch list’ of 1.5m people 
Updated 04 May 2023
Ray Hanania 

 

CHICAGO: Syrian American Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah Wednesday called on US President Joe Biden to “stop” what he described as the racism and discrimination that targets Arab and Muslim Americans after he was denied entry to a White House Eid celebration. 

Khairullah, who emigrated from Syria in 1980 where he served as a volunteer firefighter, was first elected as a trustee in the borough of Prospect Park, New Jersey, in 2001 and has served as mayor of the city since 2005. He was invited by the White House to attend Biden’s Eid celebration on Monday May 1, but was turned away by the Secret Service, which has refused to say why. 

During an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Khairullah said it was Biden’s responsibility to end this “racism” and “discrimination” against Muslims and Arabs that is a part of the system. 

“The responsibility of the president now is to stop this nonsense. This was started back in 2003 by the Bush administration which was a Republican administration. I was added in 2019 during a Republican administration. Now it is the obligation of the Democrats to show they are not like the other side,” Khairullah said. 

“This is an issue that is not about me. I am completely at peace with myself. I have been to the White House before. It would have been great to meet the other Muslim leaders and to meet the president. However, this is about those who cannot speak for themselves at this point. That list is illegal. It is unconstitutional. And in so many ways it is discriminatory. It needs to be disbanded by the president and it has to stop right now.” 

Not mentioning Arabs or Muslims who were denied entry to the event, like mayor Khairullah, Biden enthusiastically welcomed more than 400 Muslims at the White House reception including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. 

Biden said: “We’re determined to confront all forms of hate, including Islamophobia, which is important to me. This is a priority for my administration, which is why I established an interagency task force to address attacks on Muslims and anti-Muslim bias and discrimination.”

“And this was a focus of United — the United We Stand summit we convened last September. Standing up against anti-Muslim hate is essential to who we are as a country founded on freedom and justice for all. Let me close with this. Muslims have been part of the United States from the very start. Muslims fought along(side) the patriots during the War for Independence.” 

Khairullah said he would have loved to hear Biden “stand up for justice” for Muslims and Arabs, but is instead “disappointed” that instead of getting answers, he is getting the “run around” from the White House and the Secret Service regarding the “security list” of Arabs and Muslims on which his name is apparently included. 

“I’m on some type of list. I am a target of some type. When they start putting up walls and not giving answers, when there is lack of transparency, that’s when we move to this level of making this public. I am not the only one. There are 1.5 million entries on that list and that list continues to grow. People like myself do not have a due process. There is nothing to clear yourself off the list. They will not even acknowledge the list. If it wasn’t for the list being leaked on January 26, they would continue to say they don’t know what’s going on, you have been randomly selected. It’s a joke. This is not something that our government should be doing,” Khairullah said. 

“I guess because of your name your background, you are a suspect in someone’s eye. I am going to say it like this. There is deep racism within the system. Our Constitution, our institutions are designed to serve the people. But that doesn’t mean there is not racists within the system.”

Khairullah said that the issue was not really about politics, but about racism adding that the government must be answerable to the public “but that is not what happens.” 

“They refuse to issue an apology. They refuse to really comment about it. At the White House press conference. They basically said go talk to the Secret Service. And guess what the Secret Service is going to say, we can’t comment on it. They are putting us into that loop. Some people said the event was for Muslims. It’s not racist. You are just ... I agree, the event was for Muslims. But there is an issue of racism in our system.”

Khairullah said he has not been back to Syria since December 2015, claiming he was first “placed on the list” in 2019 during the administration of former President Donald J. Trump. Trump is a Republican and Khairullah is a Democrat, which might explain the inclusion. 

He said while in Syria, he was contacted by FBI agents asking him to “be an informant,” but responded he “doesn’t have connections with anyone in Syria.” 

“Some people are placed on the list as punishment for refusing to be an informant for the FBI,” Khairullah alleged. 

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The Council on American Islamic Relations or CAIR of New Jersey held a press conference calling for Biden to “apologize” to Khairullah and disband the so-called “watch list.”

The Ray Hanania Radio Show, which is broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit and on WDMV AM 700 in Washington D.C., including Khairullah’s full interview, is available on Arab News Podcast. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show Ray Hanania Show US Syria US President Joe Biden

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak video
Media
Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
Updated 04 May 2023

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
  • Talks ongoing to start repatriation in the coming weeks
  • UN Refugee Agency opposes the China-mediated program
Updated 04 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A delegation of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi officials will visit Myanmar on Friday, authorities said, as they hope to start the repatriation process this month.
Although it is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, Bangladesh is hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.
Their return to Myanmar has been on the UN agenda for years, but the repatriation process has yet to take off, despite pressure from Bangladesh and dwindling international support to host the large community whose presence has turned the country’s southeast into the world’s largest refugee settlement.
In a pilot project mediated by China, a Myanmar delegation visited Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh in March to verify a few hundred potential returnees.
The team from Bangladesh will now see whether the current environment in Rakhine State — the area bordering Bangladesh, where most of the Rohingya came from — is safe enough for them to return.
“A 20-member team of Rohingya community leaders will visit Rakhine on Friday. Along with the Rohingya team, a few officials from different departments of the Bangladeshi government will go along,” Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News on Thursday.
“The team will see the arrangements prepared by Myanmar authorities related to confidence building in regard to the resettlement.”
Rahman added that within a week another delegation from Myanmar will arrive in Cox’s Bazar as talks are ongoing to start the repatriation process in the coming weeks. “It is on the table now to repatriate the first batch of Rohingyas this month. This visit by the Rohingya to Rakhine is a part of that repatriation process,” he said.
“Returning from Rakhine, this team will share their experiences and findings.”
The parties involved in the process do not include the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR. Rahman said that while the process is ongoing there is a “plan to engage and take the UN on board in this process.”
In March, the UNHCR distanced itself from the China-mediated program, saying that “conditions in Rakhine State are currently not conducive to the sustainable return of Rohingya refugees.”
 

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya UN

Related

Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation
World
Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
World
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia

Philippines eyes jobs for Sudan evacuees in Saudi Arabia, US

Philippines eyes jobs for Sudan evacuees in Saudi Arabia, US
Updated 04 May 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines eyes jobs for Sudan evacuees in Saudi Arabia, US

Philippines eyes jobs for Sudan evacuees in Saudi Arabia, US
  • 665 Filipinos evacuated to Egypt and Saudi Arabia during crisis
  • Employment agency says there is big demand for skilled workers
Updated 04 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government is preparing the profiles of Filipinos evacuated from Sudan for the Saudi and US job market, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Thursday.

Nearly 700 mostly skilled professionals and their family members have left Sudan since last week in mass evacuations organized during a ceasefire between warring factions.

They were among thousands of foreigners who have left the country since April 15, when deadly fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Most of the evacuated Filipinos were taken to Egypt by Philippine government officials, or rescued by Saudi security forces and taken to safety in Jeddah.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople, who is coordinating evacuation efforts, said that teachers, nurses and engineers were among those evacuated. Ople said that the DMW was already preparing their profiles for employers in Saudi Arabia and the US.

“There are employers in the US and also in the cruise ship industry and in Saudi Arabia that are very much interested and would like to see profiles of our workers from Sudan,” she said.

“For Saudi Arabia, we are working closely with PEACEME, a recruitment industry association geared towards employment in KSA as well as with the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development.”

PEACETIME is the Philippine Employment Agencies and Associated for Corporate Employees in the Middle East, which serves as the Philippine government’s partner in the employment of overseas Filipino workers.

“We just recently received an instruction and request from DMW ... that the displaced workers should be assisted by PEACEME in terms of getting them jobs,” PEACEME president Arnold Mamaclay told Arab News on Thursday.

“We are waiting for the profiles of the workers ... There’s big demand in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia is already home to more than 800,000 Filipino expats and, according to Mamaclay many more will be able to find work there, especially if they are skilled professionals.

“If they are interested there will be opportunities for them,” he said.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has said that 178 of 665 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan have already returned to their home country. The rest are assisted by Philippine missions in Cairo in Jeddah before they return home. A further 146 Filipinos remain in Sudan, 53 of whom have registered to be repatriated.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Philippines Sudan

Related

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo receives the first batch of Filipino evacuees from Sudan at Manila airport on Saturday.
World
First Filipinos return from Sudan, hundreds more expected soon
Indonesian nationals are evacuated by bus from Khartoum to Port Sudan. (AFP)
World
Asian nations rush to evacuate citizens from Sudan

Teachers killed in shootings in northwest Pakistan school - Geo TV

Teachers killed in shootings in northwest Pakistan school - Geo TV
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Teachers killed in shootings in northwest Pakistan school - Geo TV

Teachers killed in shootings in northwest Pakistan school - Geo TV
  • The motive behind the killings remained unclear
  • Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: At least seven teachers were killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, in an apparent retaliation to an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot dead, Geo TV reported.
Both incidents took place on Thursday in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, the local television channel said.
It said the motive behind the killings remained unclear, and that the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country’s Shiite Muslim minority.
The tribal district contains a majority Shiite population who are often attacked by Sunni militant groups as part of the local Taliban movement.
Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan school shooting

Related

Update Swastika-wearing ex-pupil kills 15 in Russian school shooting
World
Swastika-wearing ex-pupil kills 15 in Russian school shooting

Latest updates

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
Saudi literature commission launches training program to raise cultural awareness
Saudi literature commission launches training program to raise cultural awareness
Kingdom’s surging entertainment sector in the spotlight
Kingdom’s surging entertainment sector in the spotlight
First-ever women’s polo tournament in Saudi Arabia to take place in November
First-ever women’s polo tournament in Saudi Arabia to take place in November
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.