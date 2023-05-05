You are here

New unit to monitor infectious diseases in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel, chairman of the Public Health Authority, launching the new Infectious and Communicable Diseases Unit in Riyadh. (Twitter: @SaudiCDC)
RIYADH: A specialist unit has been established to help improve the monitoring and diagnosis of high-risk infectious diseases in Saudi Arabia, Fahd Al-Jalajel, the Saudi minister of health and chairman of the board of directors of the Public Health Authority, announced.

It will do this by providing a system of fully equipped mobile laboratories and procedures that meet international standards and requirements for biological security and safety, according to officials. All of the teams working in the laboratories will be highly competent and skilled, having undergone training at high-containment facilities in advanced international facilities.

The new Infectious and Communicable Diseases Unit will help improve the Kingdom’s ability to monitor epidemics and the country’s health security, officials said, in keeping with the Public Health Authority’s efforts to “enhance the prevention of health risks,” which is one of the strategic goals of the health sector transformation program, and contribute to the wider objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan.

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers
  • Process aids in water, mineral, petroleum exploration
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the approval of the Saudi Committee for Stratigraphy, the Saudi Geological Survey, also known as the SGS, has launched research on sedimentary sequences in the Kingdom.

The study will help researchers determine the stratigraphic sequences of sedimentary rocks, as well as sedimentary environments and various geological structures, because of the role they play in facilitating mineral exploration in the Kingdom.

Tariq Aba Al-Khail, spokesman for the SGS, said the committee has issued a unified geological column for sedimentary sequences extending for 541 million years, from the Paleozoic era to the modern era.

The committee consists of officials from Saudi Aramco, King Saud University, King Abdulaziz University, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Taibah University, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

The sequences can refer to these eras through their sedimentary covers, as well as their different ages and divisions, which explain the sedimentary environments hosting industrial and basic metals existing in the Kingdom. This includes radioactive elements such as uranium and thorium, in addition to rare earth elements.

They will also contribute to determining the geology of water reservoirs and its importance in exploring the largest hydrocarbon reserves in the world, in addition to aiding in petroleum discoveries.

  • As a first stage, the procedure has been activated at Saudi missions in the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, India and the Philippines
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a new initiative to cancel the visa sticker on passports and switch to the e-visa, from which data will be read via a QR Code.

This initiative falls within the framework of automating and improving the quality of consular services provided by the ministry.

As a first stage, the procedure has been activated at Saudi missions in the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, India and the Philippines.

The ministry aims to develop a visa-issuing mechanism — including work permits, residence and visit visas — in accordance with the latest technology.

Last year, the ministry announced a mechanism for obtaining a “personal visit” visa, which enables visitors to enter the Kingdom to visit friends or acquaintances who are Saudi citizens.

The visa also allows individuals to travel between the Kingdom’s regions and cities, perform Umrah rituals, visit Makkah and Madinah and other religious and historical sites, and attend cultural events.

The ministry said that people can apply for the visa through easy and convenient electronic steps on the visa platform website.

Saudi citizens can invite friends to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah by submitting a request for a personal visit on the visa platform and applying for a “visit” request, by logging in through the unified national access platform, and filling out the data for the invitees.

 

BEIRUT: Aurelie from Aurelistory has taken her followers to dream destinations on her Instagram page, and recently the French blogger set her sights on Saudi Arabia.

As soon as she arrived, Aurelie fell in love with Jeddah.

She told Arab News: “Saudia warmly invited me and welcomed me to Jeddah for the Formula One grand prix.

“Recommended by a lot of people, the city was already on my bucket list, so the opportunity came at the right time.”

Dream destination

With more than 514,000 subscribers, Aurelie enthusiastically shared the beauty of the Saudi tourist sites that are now on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list.

In 2020 Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, permanent representative of the Kingdom to UNESCO, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to some of the most fascinating and culturally significant heritage sites, of which AlUla is the most iconic and impressive.”

The jewel of Saudi Arabia, AlUla combines heritage, nature, and art.

Aurelie said: “AlUla is a sublime city. The desert is by far my favorite landscape. I think this city has managed to assert its presence in a harmonious way.

“There is a deep serenity, but paradoxically it is also a very lively city where boredom does not exist.”

Charm, beauty and hospitality

Aurelie also told Arab News of a magical Ramadan experience she had enjoyed.

She said: “We have become accustomed in recent years to spending part of the month of Ramadan in a Muslim country to experience the conviviality and brotherhood of a single community.

“But I must admit that Saudi Arabia has set the bar very high, especially since the Saudi people are very welcoming, hospitable and joyful.

“I will never forget Mohammed, one of our local staff, who insisted on hosting us at his home with his family for iftar during Ramadan.

“Given its history, landscape and cultural heritage, Saudi Arabia undeniably stands out, not only from other countries in the Middle East, but also from other countries in the world.

“In Saudi Arabia we really felt the month of Ramadan in the hotels. At the Banyan Tree AlUla we felt a very original development of the Ramadan retreat concept. Special menus were offered for iftar, and also for sahoor. And at every meal we were served bottles of Zamzam water.”

Adventure tourism

Horseback riding and walks in AlUla, helicopter flights, Elephant Rock, Rainbow Rock, Hegra, Al-Balad — all proved to be must-sees for Aurelie during her visit.

She said: “In Jeddah, the F1 was an incredible experience that frankly made me want to come back more often.”

There are photographs and comments from her followers on her Instagram page, and Aurelie said she looks forward to returning to the Kingdom “every time she has the opportunity.”

She added: “You will have understood, my experience in Saudi Arabia was great.”
 

WARSAW: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda met with Saudi Ambassador to Poland Saad bin Saleh Al-Saleh in Warsaw on Thursday.

The meeting was part of the Polish Constitution Day celebrations.

The ambassador conveyed to the president and the Polish people the greetings and congratulations of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The president thanked the Kingdom’s leadership and wished further progress and prosperity for Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

 

  • Part of Vision 2030’s upgrading of capital into a world-class city
  • Qurtuba, Al-Ghadeer, Al-Nakhil areas also earmarked for future
RIYADH: Urban greening works began in the Al-Uraija neighborhood of the Saudi capital on Thursday, a continuation of the tree-planting schemes in residential neighborhoods of the city within the framework of the Green Riyadh project.

The program aims to plant more than 110,000 trees and shrubs, as well as construct 30 gardens in Al-Uraija neighborhood. Trees will also be planted in the surroundings of 46 mosques, 70 parking lots and 19 schools, and along 37 kilometers of roads and streets in the district.

After Al-Uraija, afforestation work will continue in the neighborhoods of Qurtuba, Al-Ghadeer and Al-Nakhil. Contracts have already been signed for the implementation of the program in these districts.

The details of the afforestation of Al-Uraija was announced during an event held in the neighborhood. The event was designed as an interactive journey for visitors to acquaint themselves with the various stages of the project.

A visitor’s journey begins with an introduction to the Green Riyadh program and the Neighborhood Afforestation project, through advanced presentation techniques, which help people visualize the future neighborhood and what it looks like after the completion of the project.

The “Green Riyadh” program, one of the major Riyadh development projects launched by the Saudi leadership in 2019, aims to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in terms of upgrading Riyadh into a world-class city.

