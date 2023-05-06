Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico

You are here

Mexican boxer Saul Canelo Alvarez (L) and British boxer John Ryder face off during the weighing ceremony prior to their fight for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Friday. (AFP)
AP
  • Alvarez is putting his undisputed world super middleweight crown on the line in the fight at Akron Stadium
  • At the end of the weigh-in, Alvarez took a few minutes to sign autographs and waved to the fans, many of whom waited four hours in the sun
GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Canelo Alvarez felt the love on Friday.

After all, he was home.

With family and friends in attendance at the iconic Teatro Degollado, Alvarez made weight for his fight against John Ryder on Saturday. Alvarez is fighting in Guadalajara for the first time since June 2011, when he defeated British fighter Ryan Rhodes.

Backed by a mariachi band playing popular Mexican songs, the 32-year-old Alvarez registered 167.5 pounds while Ryder weighed in at 168.

Alvarez is putting his undisputed world super middleweight crown on the line in the fight at Akron Stadium, a 25-mile ride from Juanacatlan, the small rural town where Alvarez grew up.

“It´s going to be something special, I started boxing here in a little arena, and now I´m coming back to fight in a big stadium,” Alvarez said. “I always thought of coming back to fight in Guadalajara, but sometimes you expect something, and the result is even better.”

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) acknowledged that he took a major pay cut, around $14 million, to fight in his home area.

“It’s not about the money for me, and yes it´s hard to organize a fight here, for the TV and a lot of things that had to move to do it here, but I´m happy I made this happen and to be fighting here in Guadalajara,” he said.

Alvarez is a polarizing sports figure in Mexico, but he is still revered in Guadalajara. Fans stood behind barricades outside of the Teatro Degollado, one of the city’s landmarks, hoping to get a glimpse of the boxer.

At the end of the weigh-in, Alvarez took a few minutes to sign autographs and waved to the fans, many of whom waited four hours in the sun.

Even though many fans in Mexico are underestimating Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs), the Briton has won his last four fights. The 35-year-old Ryder holds the interim World Boxing Organization super middleweight belt, which he won in November by beating Zach Parker.

Alvarez knows that the fight will not be as easy as his fans believe.

“He’s going to be coming for me, he’s a southpaw and throws punches from everywhere, it’s dangerous because he has nothing to lose, he’s going to bring everything,” Alvarez said. “But I’ve been in this position before, I’m more experienced and I know I can handle anything on the ring.”

Alvarez had surgery on his left wrist after closing a trilogy of fights against Gennady Golovkin last September. If he wins on Saturday, he has his eyes set on a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, who defeated him a year ago.

“I want the same terms and the same everything as the last fight, now I´m more focused on John Ryder because it´s boxing and you never know, but the goal is to have the rematch with Bivol,” Alvarez said.

Organizers are expecting a crowd of about 50,000 for the fight. Alvarez said he struggled to get tickets for his whole family, and the bout will be special because his mother and grandmother will be in attendance for the first time in his career.

“Training here a whole month has been different, and my grandma it´s going to be there with my whole family, my trainer Eddy Reynoso told me to enjoy it and I will, and I´m happy to be fighting here in my prime,” Alvarez said.

Cologne end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga

Cologne end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Cologne end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga

Cologne end Leverkusen’s unbeaten run in Bundesliga
  • Davie Selke’s two goals put an end to an undefeated run by Leverkusen across all competitions
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

LEVERKUSEN: Cologne ended local rivals Bayer Leverkusen’s 14-game unbeaten run by 2-1, and relegation-threatened Schalke earned a priceless win with a 102nd-minute penalty in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Ahead of Leverkusen playing Roma on Thursday in the Europa League semifinals, Davie Selke’s two goals put an end to an undefeated run across all competitions which had lasted more than two months and hauled Leverkusen into contention for European places in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen were second to last when Xabi Alonso was hired as coach in October.

Selke headed Cologne into the lead in the 14th minute but Leverkusen leveled in the 28th when Amine Adli was left unmarked to run onto a pass from Moussa Diaby and blast the ball past the goalkeeper. Selke restored the lead on the counter eight minutes later off a low cross from Jan Thielmann.

Cologne fans hurled dozens of tennis balls onto the field early in the second half, causing a brief stoppage, in what appeared to be a protest against the game being moved to Friday from its original Sunday date.

The league moved the game to allow Leverkusen more rest before their semifinal against Roma, the furthest Leverkusen have been in a European competition since losing the 2002 Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga and Cologne are 10th.

Schalke took a big step out of the relegation zone and up to 14th place after beating Mainz 3-2 on a dramatic and controversial penalty call after Mainz leveled twice.

Left back Aarón Martín equalized for Mainz for the second time with a direct free kick in the 70th, but the game changed again deep into stoppage time when video review caught Mainz defender Anthony Caci pulling Marius Bülter’s shirt.

The clock was in the 102nd minute by the time Bülter stuttered in his run up and scored with a low shot to start wild celebrations with his teammates in front of the thousands of visiting Schalke fans. Defeat was a blow to eighth-placed Mainz’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition.

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in Miami Grand Prix practice
  • Red Bull drivers have dominated the opening four races of the season with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez claiming two victories each
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in Friday’s practice for the Miami Grand Prix while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a crash into a barrier.
After Mercedes enjoyed a 1-2 effort in the opening session, with George Russell leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, the current championship leader, responded with an impressive best lap time of 1:27.930.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was 0.385 seconds behind closely followed by his teammate Leclerc, whose session ended early after he went nose first into the barrier at Turn eight.
Leclerc left the track on a moped and showed no signs of any side-effects from the incident, which caused a red flag and five-minute delay, frustrating teams who were putting in some longer runs.
Verstappen’s second practice was accompanied by regular complaints from the drive about his headrest but the discomfort appeared to have little impact on his performance.
The Dutchman’s teammate Sergio Perez, who is just six points behind him in the standings after his win in Baku last week, was fourth fastest ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
Red Bull drivers have dominated the opening four races of the season with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez claiming two victories each.
The lack of over-taking in a largely processional Azerbaijan Grand Prix, combined with the Red Bull cars’ superior speed, has led to fears of a season lacking drama and excitement.
After Russell posted a time of 1:30.125 in the earlier session, with his fellow Briton Hamilton second quickest, 0.212 behind, there was at least some indication that Red Bull might not have it all their own way on Sunday.
But even before the second session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was quick to caution against reading too much into their times.
“The car has some goodness. It is just very tricky to unlock it,” said Wolff.
“When the drivers have confidence, they can go quick. It is on a razor’s edge. This morning we seemed to be in a sweet spot. I don’t think we can extrapolate from this, ran later than everybody else but at least it looked more encouraging than Baku.”
Hamilton finished seventh in the second session while Russell was down in 15th, 1.286 off Verstappen’s pace.
The first practice also saw a red flag after Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg lost control of his car entering turn three, spinning into the wall and leaving debris on the track from his front end.
 

 

 

F1 drivers shrug off Red Bull dominance as Miami GP arrives
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Red Bull rolled into the first of Formula One’s unprecedented three stops in the United States undefeated and its challengers already waving the checkered flag on the championship.
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been so strong through the first four races that rival drivers have openly wondered if any other team will win a race this year.
Boring? That’s the narrative that followed F1 to the Miami Grand Prix, a highly-anticipated event a year ago when it debuted now working through a bit of a hangover. With F1 races scheduled later this year for Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, the early Red Bull dominance has created the perception that F1 will have a snoozer of a season that could dull the growing American interest.
“What if you go to the cinema and after 15 minutes the movie is (crap), but the last hour-and-a-half is amazing?” asked Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. “I don’t think it’s fair to already make such a claim. I think you need to give the season more time.”
The grumbling reached every corner of the paddock last Sunday after a lackluster Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Red Bull posted its third 1-2 finish of the season. As Perez and Verstappen drove away from the competition, the rest of the field struggled to pass.
Charles Leclerc said Ferrari will do its best to put on a good show Sunday.
“I’ll do my best to not make it boring, but at the end it’s a sport,” Leclerc said. “It’s like in every sport, sometimes a team is just better than others and at the moment it’s the case with Red Bull. We are working flat-out like everybody here is working flat out to try and recover the gap to the Red Bulls.”
There was early promise Friday when George Russell and Lewis Hamilton paced the first practice for Mercedes, while reigning two-time champion Verstappen was fourth fastest and Perez 11th.
“It’s not boring for me, I’m challenged every single day trying to get back to the front,” said Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion. “But as a racing fan watching, I can understand because there’s not as much competition as perhaps they are used to with the NFL and NBA. They have tried to bring the teams closer but it never seems to work.”
Russell suggested spectators simply turn their focus to the action behind the Red Bulls.
“The competition we’ve got at the moment between Ferrari and Aston Martin, at every race we go to it’s really close between us in qualifying, the pace is really close in the race,” said Russell. “It’s obviously just a shame that there’s two more cars well out in front. So forget about those two and just watch the race for P3. It may be a bit more exciting.”
WELCOME BACK TO MIAMI
The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was one of the hottest tickets in sports a year ago. Seats and suites sold out almost as soon as they were made available. Former first lady Michelle Obama was among those who came out to see the cars and stars and the fake marina
Although F1 has said it expects 270,000 spectators over this week’s three-day event, seats that sold for thousands last year can be found for about $300 on the secondary market. An additional 6,000 seats were added this year.
The celebrity guest list is strong: actors Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have already gotten rides around the track, Bad Bunny is expected back Sunday for a second consecutive year, while Becky G, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Serena Williams and Martin Garixx are all listed as expected attendees.
The campus layout was tweaked for the event held at Hard Rock Stadium, where the paddock this year was moved into the stadium from its previous spot behind the pits.
The entire track circuit has also been resurfaced after driver complaints last year that it was falling apart in places — most of the layout includes parking lots around the stadium — and there were minor revisions to some run-off areas.
“The vibe’s pretty sick so far,” said Lando Norris of McLaren. “I think everyone enjoys it here. It’s just good fun.”
HAMILTON CONTRACT
A day after Hamilton revealed an interest in trying NASCAR and other motorsport, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said a contract extension will get completed with the seven-time champion.
Hamilton, who turned 38 in January, has said he wants a multi-year deal. Wolff said there is no hurry to complete the extension.
“It’s been 11 years that we’ve been together and every single time when we talk about Lewis’ contract it is six months of, ‘Where are we and what is happening?’ and we keep saying the same thing that we are just rolling on,” Wolff said Friday. “It’s not any difficult contract conversation, we’re just putting different timelines and a few different numbers in there and that’s what we do. It’s a work in progress, bouncing emails back and forth. Eventually we’re going to sign him.”
Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires after this season. He is the winningest driver in F1 history with 103 victories.
Hamilton on Thursday was asked if he’d ever consider racing and NASCAR and he recalled a 2011 car swap he did with Hall of Famer Tony Stewart at Watkins Glen.
“I’d love to try it at some stage. It’s not a dream for me to go race another series, but I am an admirer,” he said. “I’m a fan of racing and other sports. So I would like to try it.”
Hamilton also expressed interest in swapping with Valentino Rossi and trying MotoGP and maybe even IndyCar, the US-based open wheel series.
“I sometimes watch IndyCar and would love to try one of those at some stage,” he said. “But right now my focus is solely on Formula One, and I don’t plan on leaving any time soon.”
Flags and fireworks as Cambodia kicks off SEA Games

Flags and fireworks as Cambodia kicks off SEA Games
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
AP

Flags and fireworks as Cambodia kicks off SEA Games

Flags and fireworks as Cambodia kicks off SEA Games
  • The event, also known as the 32nd SEA Games, brings together more than 12,000 participants from 11 countries
  • First held in Bangkok, Thailand in 1959, the regional competition is being hosted for the first time by Cambodia
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
AP

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia kicked off its first ever hosting of the Southeast Asian Games on Friday, attended by tens of thousands of spectators, encouraged by free admission and transport.

The evening’s festivities welcomed athletes from across the region to the biennial multi-sport event while trumpeting the country’s rich history and thanking its long-ruling leader for recent modernization.

The event, also known as the 32nd SEA Games, brings together more than 12,000 participants from 11 countries, with athletes competing in more than three dozen sports, including soccer, gymnastics, golf, martial arts, esports, and aquatics. The elaborate opening ceremony included music and dance, with lighting displays extending to the seating area and fireworks.

The countries taking part are Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, Vietnam and host Cambodia. All are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations except Timor Leste, which attained independence only in 2002 and is in the process of joining the regional grouping.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party is keen to build excitement and patriotic fervor around the SEA Games, with a successful event and good medals haul likely to boost national sentiment two months ahead of parliamentary elections which the CPP will almost certainly win.

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 32nd SEA Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on May 5, 2023. (AFP)

“For me, this event is very wonderful. We have been waiting for this for 64 years,” said Seng Meng Hong, a 24-year-old attendee.

The SEA Games were first held in Bangkok in 1959.

“I’m so happy that the government could organize such an event so the Cambodian people can come and support the national athletes,” Meng Hong added.

Tickets to the Games have been given away for free and demand has been high.

Prime Minister Hun Sen in late March announced that free tickets would be distributed for all the game’s events, for foreigners as well as Cambodians, and international broadcasters would not be charged for live television coverage rights.

He also said that Cambodia will fully cover food and accommodation expenses for the participating sports delegations, declaring that previous host countries had levied a fee of $50 per person per day for such services.

The games are being held from Friday through May 17 at a newly developed sport complex on the outskirts of the capital, Phnom Penh. Its centerpiece is the Chinese-built Morodok Techo National Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000.

Built and paid for by China, the stadium looms over the open, wooded parts of Phnom Penh’s far outskirts like a crash-landed spaceship.

But its two dramatically cresting pylons also evoke the keel and stern of Chinese trading junks which plied the capital city’s waterways hundreds of years ago.

Almost all in attendance wafted themselves with handheld fans or brandished Cambodian flags — when not participating in an impeccably observed Mexican wave.

All stood for the national anthem when soldiers in ceremonial uniform performed a flag-raising ceremony.

The main production — a riot of golden finery, elegant costumes and spear-toting warriors — told the story of the kingdom, from its founding myths through the Angkor period. Athletes demonstrated Kun Bokator, the national martial art making its debut at this year’s Games.

Skipping ahead to mention a bleaker period, a speaker noted only the end of “the dark era of the genocidal Pol Pot” in 1978 and thanked Cambodian leaders since then for “prosperity and peace.”

The most senior of those leaders were in attendance.

Along with dignitaries including the prime minister of Vietnam and the president of Laos, Hun Sen entered the stadium to great applause.

The prime minister spoke briefly, expressing his gratitude for peace in the country under his leadership and declaring the opening of the Games.

Critics say Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-ruling leaders, has wound back democratic freedoms in the country as he prepares for the general election in July and has used the courts to stifle opposition.

Several events of the SEA Games have already been played out, and the hosts are top of the medals table for now, with five golds.

Events kick into full gear Saturday, with the Games running to May 17, before the Para Games in early June.

One sport has drawn special attention this year, reflecting deep-seated cultural enmity between Cambodia and its bigger and richer western neighbor, Thailand, whose Thai boxing team is boycotting the games.

The ill feeling between the two countries has its roots from centuries ago, when they were two large and contending empires. In more modern times, the bad feeling has lingered, as Cambodia’s development, hindered by French colonialism and, in the 1970s, the brutal rule of the communist Khmer Rouge, has fallen well behind Thailand’s.
Cambodia on previous occasions had unsuccessfully suggested changing the official name of Thai boxing — a form of kickboxing — from Muay Thai to something with more neutral, less nationalistic connotations. This year, because it is hosting the games, it was able to take more direct action, listing the sport under the name Kun Khmer.
The action outraged Thai kickboxing enthusiasts and raised diplomatic hackles, to the extent that Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stepped in to call, in vain, for an end to the “pointless” bickering.
Neither country’s sporting council would back down, however, and Thailand decided to keep its kickboxers out of the competition. It said it was justified because the sport is supervised by International Federation of Muaythai Associations, which in turn is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.
Cambodia has treated the event as an opportunity to burnish its regional and international image.
 

Chaldean win in 2000 Guineas would mark poignant victory for Juddmonte

Chaldean win in 2000 Guineas would mark poignant victory for Juddmonte
Updated 05 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Chaldean win in 2000 Guineas would mark poignant victory for Juddmonte

Chaldean win in 2000 Guineas would mark poignant victory for Juddmonte
  • Iconic Italian jockey Frankie Dettori has been given the ride on Chaldean
  • 3-year-old progeny of legendary Juddmonte-owned horse Frankel goes into the first English Classic of the year
Updated 05 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: Winning a fifth 2000 Guineas on Saturday with jockey Frankie Dettori on board Chaldean would be “very special” for Newmarket-based operation Juddmonte, its European racing director said ahead of the race.

The 3-year-old progeny of the legendary Juddmonte-owned horse Frankel goes into the first English Classic of the year with a genuine chance of victory following a strong showing in 2022, notching up four wins in five outings all over seven furlongs.

Barry Mahon told Arab News he is confident Chaldean will have enough to last the mile at Newmarket on Saturday.

“There is a lot of speed on his female line,” he said. “Frankel has thus far shown to be versatile as a sire producing horses that can stay well and the way he finished off the Dewhurst (Stakes), you would be very hopeful he would stay a mile.”

Should he claim the win, he would become the fifth winner for Juddmonte after Known Fact in 1980, Dancing Brave in 1986, Zafonic in 1993 and his sire Frankel in 2011. And Mahon hopes Chaldean can become the first of Frankel’s progeny to match the feat.

“Given Frankel’s start to his stud career, it is only a matter of time before he sires an English 2000 Guineas winner. It will be all the more special if the horse is carrying the Juddmonte colors,” he said.

And a win would be especially poignant as it would mark the first victory in the race since the passing of Juddmonte’s late Saudi owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah.

“All the English Classics are very special races, all extremely difficult to win, and a fifth 2000 Guineas would be very special as it would be the first since the passing of Prince Khalid, who laid the foundations for everything Juddmonte is today,” Mahon added.

Chaldean will face a stiff challenge from two Aidan O’Brien-trained charges in Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, but Mahon says there is quality throughout the field.

“We feel it’s a very strong renewal of the 2000 Guineas this year,” he said. “Both Aidan O’Brien’s horses showed high-class ability at 2, Royal Scotsman also looked like a good 2-year-old and is trained by a great team in Paul and Oliver Cole, and Charlie Appleby is having a good run and saddles Noble Style.”

Legendary Italian jockey Dettori already has three 2000 Guineas wins under his belt, his most recent coming on board Galileo Gold in 2016, and has been given the ride on Chaldean in his final season in the sport.

Racing Hall of Fame inductee Dettori has shared some glorious moments with Juddmonte down the years, and a win would be the perfect send-off to one of racing’s greats, Mahon said.

“(He) has been top of his profession for the last 30 years. He and Juddmonte have shared more recently Expert Eye and Enable’s triumphs,” he said.

“If we were to win on Saturday, it would make the day all the more special as his last English 2000 Guineas.

“We are very lucky that Frankie is going to ride for the rest of the season in England and if we are lucky to win on Saturday, we will be able to look forward to plenty more successes over the rest of the year together.”

UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos

UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos

UEFA details new cup final security plans after Paris chaos
  • The move was demanded in February by UEFA-appointed investigators of the 2022 final in Paris
  • UEFA said it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

GENEVA: After UEFA was widely blamed for security failures at the chaotic and life-threatening Champions League final last year, it published action plans on Friday for future cup finals.
The move was demanded in February by UEFA-appointed investigators of the 2022 final in Paris.
UEFA said it created a “senior level incident control group” to oversee its highest profile games, will have more of its own security staff at stadiums, and will issue only digital tickets to fans instead of paper ones.
UEFA also pledged to “actively engage” with host city police commanders and improve communication with local organizing officials and the finalist teams, including fan groups. “Dedicated UEFA supporter liaison officers” will be appointed for finals.
Crowd modelling assessments are also being ordered by UEFA for its four club competitions finals due to be staged in the next five weeks at Istanbul, Budapest, Prague and Eindhoven.
The Champions League final is on June 10 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
UEFA was given a deadline of next Monday to update plans for managing cup finals by an investigation team which published a damning 220-page report in February into the chaos at Stade de France last May before and after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.
The biggest club game in world soccer almost became a “mass fatality catastrophe,” the investigation panel wrote, concluding, “It is remarkable that no one lost their life.”
Police in Paris used tear gas on fans who were stuck in congested, slow-moving queues for hours before the game, which was eventually delayed by about 40 minutes. UEFA initially blamed late-arriving Liverpool fans for the delayed kickoff.
But the failures were on UEFA plus French soccer and public authorities for “an overly securitized approach, unilateral actions by police, an overwhelming focus on misperceived public order threats posed by Liverpool fans, poor cooperation with the event organizer, lack of engagement with supporters, and over reliance on munitions.”
Making 21 recommendations to UEFA, the panel wrote three months ago that “supporters arriving in the host city without access to match tickets should never be understood or treated as inherently a public order problem but facilitated as tourists who are traveling to be a part of the festival the authorities are seeking to promote.”
UEFA committed on Friday to creating a welcoming atmosphere at finals including in the “last kilometer” of fans’ approach to stadiums through security cordons, which should have more appropriate signs. Dedicated UEFA staff should be at each block of entry turnstiles to help fans with ticket issues.
Also noting the duties of others, UEFA said it “continues to rely on the local expertise and responsibilities assumed by stakeholders” including stadium operators and national soccer federations.
UEFA’s action plan was praised by the head of the European fan representative group which is its official liaison.
“We have experienced first-hand the increased level of supporter engagement over the last year and welcome the strengthened approach to the integration of supporters’ perspectives in the preparation of the finals,” Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said in a UEFA statement.
Madrid could return to the Champions League final. The defending champion plays Manchester City in the semifinals this month. The winner will advance to play AC Milan or Inter Milan.
The Europa League final is on May 31 in Hungarian capital Budapest, with the semifinals lineup of Juventus vs. Sevilla and Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
The Europa Conference League final is on June 7 in the Czech capital Prague. In the semifinals, West Ham plays AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina faces Basel.
The Women’s Champions League final, between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, is on June 3 in the Netherlands at Eindhoven.
The Paris security failure followed security and other issues for fans at two previous UEFA showpiece games: The men’s European Championship final between England and Italy at Wembley in July 2021 and the Eintracht Frankfurt-Rangers final of the Europa League in Seville 10 days before Paris.
UEFA offered to refund the price of tickets for all Liverpool fans who were at Stade de France and some Real Madrid fans and other spectators.
Some Liverpool fans have said they will file a legal suit against UEFA, and Madrid offered to help its fans to file their own claims.

