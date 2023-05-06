176 dead, many more missing after Congo floods

KINSHASA: The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with some 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment given by the governor and authorities in the country’s South Kivu province.
Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.
South Kivu Gov. Théo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.
Several main roads to the affected area have been been made impassable by the rains, hampering the relief efforts.
President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honor the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.
Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.
Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.
Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations
There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers. There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta this year and more than 25,000 hectares burned, said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire
OTTAWA: A week of record hot weather in western Canada has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, as wildfires rage in parts of Alberta and rapid snow melt triggers flooding across interior British Columbia.
By Friday, more than 13,000 people were under evacuation orders in Alberta, as 78 fires burned. Among the worst-hit areas was the territory of the Little Red River Cree Nation, which comprises three communities in the north of the province, where the 1,458-hectare (3609-acre) Fox Lake fire consumed 20 homes and the police station.
The entire 7,000-strong population of Drayton Valley, 140 km (87 miles) west of the provincial capital Edmonton, was also ordered to evacuate late on Thursday night.
Pembina Pipeline Corp, which operates oil-gathering pipelines in the region, said it has activated emergency response and incident management processes and is “evaluating any current or anticipated operational impacts.”
There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers.
There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta this year and more than 25,000 hectares burned, said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.
“This is significantly more wildfire activity for this time of year than we have seen any time in the recent past,” Tucker told a press conference, adding fires were expected to intensify on Friday.
“It’s going to get hotter, it’s going to get windier and we are expecting some extreme wildfire behavior. Firefighters are at the ready today for what could be an extremely challenging day,” she said.
In British Columbia, rivers burst their banks, washing through homes and forcing highway closures in numerous communities across the province’s interior, including Cache Creek and Grand Forks.
Until last week western Canada had been enduring a cold spring but the rapid onset of unseasonably high temperatures, in places 10-15 C above the average for early May, is causing both fires and flooding.
With heavy rain in the forecast, the British Columbia government urged communities to be prepared for more flooding over the weekend.
“Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.
“The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding.”
Gulf leaders, government officials join international dignitaries in London for coronation of King Charles III
Leaders, official representatives of Gulf countries among estimated 2,000 guests
Saudi Arabia was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz
LONDON: Several leaders and official representatives of Gulf countries were among the estimated 2,000 guests at the coronation of the United Kingdom’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
As announced on Thursday, Saudi Arabia was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, a minister of state and cabinet member, who attended the historic ceremony on behalf of King Salman. With him was Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to the UK.
Prince Turki spoke with the king during a pre-coronation ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.
King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania were seated close to the king and queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia.
Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made the journey to London alongside his consort Sheikha Jawaher for Saturday’s event, and the duo were also photographed meeting with King Charles on Friday.
The UAE delegation at the coronation was led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the vice president and deputy prime minister, who was also in attendance at Friday’s reception.
“Sheikh Mansour pointed out the significant role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the longstanding friendship that brought together the United Kingdom and the UAE since the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and which was further consolidated during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” a UAE government statement said.
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa attended the coronation and was accompanied by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.
“King Hamad exchanged cordial talks with King Charles III on the depth of the robust long-standing friendly relations between the two royal families and countries, affirming the steady growth of the historical ties between the two kingdoms across various fields,” the Bahrain News Agency reported ahead of the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al-Said, a member of the Omani royal family, attended with the sultanate’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, while Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait attended on behalf of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Other international dignitaries in attendance included US First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, EU Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.
Biden was representing the US in the absence of her husband and her appearance marked the first time that a US first lady has been present for a British coronation.
She said there was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony” and it was “just amazing to see,” adding: “You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen. It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment.”
LONDON: King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a ceremony replete with ancient traditions, regal pomp and circumstance and a sprinkling of the modern.
The grand old church, which has been the site of coronations of 39 monarchs before Charles, was packed to the rafters with 2,000 attendees as international dignitaries and nobles mixed with specially invited members of the public.
Among the guests were Arab leaders, US First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as seven former premiers who joined the celebration alongside celebrities including Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie.
They were among the lucky few present in the abbey as Charles was anointed with oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land and presented with an orb, swords and scepters, before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St. Edward’s Crown, bedecked with more than 400 precious stones, on the monarch’s head. Trumpets blared out the anthem, and gun salutes were fired in cities across the UK.
Alongside the ancient rites, Charles had worked actively to make his big day as inclusive and reflective of the Britain he now rules over as possible, and in a break from tradition, representatives of the Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Sikh faiths were involved for the first time.
The usually Anglican ceremony saw Charles, robed in crimson and cream, swear on a Bible that he was a “true Protestant,” but a preface was added to the oath to say that the Church of England would seek to “foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”
The reading from the King James Bible was made by Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu leader, and a gospel choir performed a newly composed “Alleluia,” while for the first time, female clergy took part in the ceremony.
The cost of the ceremony — the exact figure will be released by Buckingham Palace after the event — had drawn criticism from some quarters of British society, who questioned the timing of a coronation amid a cost-of-living crisis, during which Britons have struggled to pay energy bills and buy food.
Charles, however, has made it his mission to streamline the royal family for the 21st century and offer taxpayers “value for money.” His coronation was markedly shorter than the 1953 extravaganza of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with fewer guests and an abbreviated procession.
And while much of the reverence that surrounded coronations of the past has faded in the modern world, those who attended and watched the event told Arab News that they still felt its sense of historical importance.
“Obviously, it’s the first coronation I’ve ever attended. I haven’t been able to witness anything like this before and it’s such an incredible moment for me,” Muslim convert Naima Pinchen, from the English city of Derby, said.
“Being British and previously being part of the Royal Air Force, this has meant so much to me to witness, from a military, but also a personal, perspective.
“The royal family has been such an integral part of this country for more than 1,000 years — to be part of such a momentous occasion is just mind-blowing,” she added.
“It’s incredible. You can see so many different cultures, colors, backgrounds here all in one place. I’ve seen people from Asian countries, from Arab countries, from African countries, European countries — there’s not just British people here,” Pinchen said.
Jill Coughlin, a royal fan from Essex, east of London, called Charles Britain’s “mainstay” and added: “It’s just great to be surrounded by love and to see our King Charles. We loved our queen and this is just further generations, so it’s wonderful for us — absolutely wonderful.”
Vickey Davis, who traveled from the Midlands with Claire Waters, said: “We wanted to come down and be part of history, really. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that we get to experience, so we wanted to be a part of it.”
Waters added: “He’ll be a good king. He (cares about) the environment and conservation, and leaving the planet a better place.”
Thousands of people from across the UK and around the world camped overnight along a two-kilometer route that the king and queen used to travel to and from Westminster Abbey in a gilt-trimmed, horse-drawn carriage.
And it was not just Charles’ British subjects who were taken by the sense of occasion throughout the coronation.
“I came because it’s a historic moment, and I’m happy to be part of it with all the English people at such a happy event. As (a) Moroccan, we understand that love for a king,” Yasir El-Ayadi, visiting from France, told Arab News.
Quan Nguyen, who moved to the UK two years ago from Vietnam, and also witnessed Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer as well as her funeral in September, said that the coronation was an event that he “just had to be part of.”
He added: “The whole event was just magnificent. It’s amazing to see and I feel lucky that in just two years I’ve been to three big royal events, and I’ll be there for the balcony (appearance).”
Nguyen said that while it was a shame that the late Princess Diana was not around to be part of the event, it was “great” that the royal family had stayed steadfast in their duty, adding: “Today is a chance for them to prove how serious they are to their duty.”
Charles’ son and heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, attended alongside his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children. Toward the end of the ceremony, William knelt before his father and paid homage to the king as his “liege man” — before kissing him on the cheek.
Meanwhile, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who has publicly sparred with the family, arrived alone. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as their children, remained at home in California.
Marisa Legters, who volunteers with the Royal Parks, said that she wanted to be part of a “historic day,” but said it was “sad” that Meghan was not in attendance, perhaps because “she wouldn’t feel that welcome here.”
Legters added that she thought Charles would make a great monarch, with his focus on diversity, his passion for nature and appearance of an “approachable king.”
After the more staid and sober events at the abbey, the thousands who had lined the streets along the processional route cheered as the king and queen passed in the Gold State Coach on their way to Buckingham Palace for the moment many who had braved the torrential London rain were waiting for.
Charles and Camilla appeared on the famous old balcony to greet the crowds. An Armed Forces flypast took place over the palace, with William, Kate and other members of the working royal family, including Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife and children, also present.
Helen Rimmer, who had traveled several hundred miles from northern England to witness the event, summed up the mood of the day, saying: “It’s a very special occasion, especially for our country and the Commonwealth. It’s the atmosphere, just everything about it, really. It’s just a big celebration — it’s great.”
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
TASS news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying one person had been killed in the blast in Nizny Novgorod region
MOSCOW: A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver on Saturday and investigators said a detained suspect admitted acting on behalf of Ukraine.
The attack took place three days after the Kremlin said Ukraine attempted to hit the Kremlin with drones — Ukraine denied it had anything to do with the attack.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine and the Western states backing it, particularly the United States, for the latest attack on the writer, an ardent proponent of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s security services, in its standard response, refused to confirm or deny involvement. A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia of staging the incident.
Russia’s state Investigative Committee said Prilepin’s Audi Q7 was blown up in a village in Nizny Novgorod region, about 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow, which it was treating as an act of terrorism. It said Prilepin had been taken to hospital.
The committee released a photograph showing the white vehicle lying overturned on a track next to a wood, with a deep crater beside it and pieces of metal strewn nearby.
The committee later issued a statement saying investigators were questioning a suspect identified as Alexander Permyakov.
“The suspect was detained and, in the course of questioning, he provided testimony that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services,” said the statement, read by a woman in uniform.
The governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, said on Telegram that doctors had successfully operated on Prilepin and that he was now under sedation to help his recovery.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement on its website said: “Responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies not only with Ukrainian authorities, but also their Western patrons, the United States in the first instance....”
It said Washington’s failure to denounce this and other attacks was “self-revealing” for the US administration.
State news agency TASS quoted security sources as saying the suspect was a “native of Ukraine” with a past conviction for robbery with violence.
Ukraine’s SBU Security Service issued its standard response of declining to confirm or deny involvement in the bombing.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed Russian authorities had staged the attack.
“Everyone understands that this is all a staged performance,” Podolyak told Ukrainian television. “This is staged and the bombings at the Kremlin are aimed at domestic audiences.”
The novelist was the third prominent pro-war figure to be targeted by a bomb since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for the deaths of journalist Darya Dugina and war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in the two previous attacks, and Kyiv has denied involvement.
Ukrainian news site UNIAN ran an online poll asking readers who “in the pantheon of Russian scum propagandists” should be targeted next after Dugina, Tatarsky and Prilepin.
Officials at the White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No comment was immediately available from Britain’s Foreign Office.
MOSCOW SAYS UKRAINE ACTING ON WEST’S BEHALF
It was the second time this week that Moscow has accused Ukraine of carrying out terrorist attacks on behalf of the West, a narrative it appears to be pushing with increasing urgency but which Kyiv and Washington reject as baseless.
On Wednesday, Russia accused Ukraine of trying to kill President Vladimir Putin with a night-time drone attack on the Kremlin. Ukraine denied that too, and the White House said accusations that Washington had a hand in it were “lies.”
Prilepin often speaks out in support of the Ukraine war on social media, with more than 300,000 followers on Telegram and his own website and YouTube channel.
He fought for Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region before last year’s invasion and led a military unit there, boasting in a 2019 YouTube interview that his unit “killed people in big numbers.”
“These people are dead, they are buried and ... there are many of them,” he said. “Not a single unit among the Donetsk battalions had such results. It was outrageous chaos what we did there ... Not a single field commander had such results as I had.”
Ukraine hails return of 45 Azov fighters, Russia says 3 pilots released
The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion
Azov battalion fighters have been lionized as heroes by many Ukrainians but are widely vilified in Russia
Updated 06 May 2023
Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine on Saturday hailed the return of 45 Azov battalion fighters captured during the battle for Mariupol while Russia said three of its pilots had been released by Kyiv, but neither side gave a full account of the apparent prisoner swap.
The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion, said Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
Azov battalion fighters, who did much of the fighting in the failed defense of the port city of Mariupol, have been lionized as heroes by many Ukrainians but are widely vilified in Russia.
“Excellent news on this sunny day. We are returning home 45 of our people. Thirty-five privates and sergeants, 10 officers,” Yermak said on the telegram app in a post that did not mention the release of Russian prisoners.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that three pilots had been returned and were being provided with medical and psychological assistance.
“As a result of a difficult negotiation process, three Russian pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who had been in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from Kyiv-controlled territory,” said the statement, which did not mention the 45 Ukrainian prisoners. There were no reports on Russian state media of additional Russian prisoner releases.
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, which coordinates prisoner exchanges with Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
Moscow and Kyiv have agreed a number prisoner exchanges since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.
Russia says it launched its “special military operation” to counter a threat from Kyiv’s relations with the West, while Ukraine and its Western partners say it was an unprovoked land grab.