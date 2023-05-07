You are here

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 3, 2023, calling on US President Joe Biden to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling. (REUTERS)
  McCarthy and his radicalized right-wing party said they will oppose raising the debt ceiling unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts
WASHINGTON: America's power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread Tuesday when President Joe Biden and Republican leaders meet to negotiate the US debt ceiling — praying that one side finally blinks.
The White House summit between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sets in motion the deciding round of a power struggle whose outcome will impact the global economy and could upset the 2024 US presidential election.
The immediate issue is raising the debt ceiling, an arcane budgeting procedure that most years passes with little controversy. Basically, the US government always spends more than has been budgeted but, unlike in most countries, then requires congressional approval to borrow extra.
This year, McCarthy and his radicalized right-wing party have decided to say no, unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts, giving in to the Republican message that Biden has been profligate and irresponsible.
Biden, who will be joined in the White House talks by the Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, and the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, accuses Republicans of “hostage” taking.
He insists that the debt ceiling first be raised — as in other years — and only then can he and the Republicans discuss cutting the budget to reduce that decades-old accumulated debt, currently the world’s biggest at $31 trillion.
A dispute over sequencing might sound academic.
However, with both sides dug in and the deadline approaching, the debate has turned into a life-or-death test of political strength.
Fail to authorize more borrowing and the government will run out of money and default.
Cue worldwide panic.
Soaring interest rates, stock sell-offs, Treasury bond downgrades, and near certain US recession will be on the menu — and that’s before factoring in long-term harm to the US geopolitical brand.
“Even getting close to a breach of the US debt ceiling could cause significant disruptions,” warned a White House analysis. “An actual breach of the US debt ceiling would likely cause severe damage.”
When is doomsday? No one knows for sure.
But US coffers could run dry as early as June 1, according to the Treasury.
That’s just over three weeks from the Tuesday sit-down.


As the clock ticks away, the divide appears unbridgeable.
The White House is clinging to an “irrational, reckless” strategy and Democrats are “terrified” about allowing “clueless” Biden to negotiate, tweeted the Freedom Caucus — the group of hard-right Republicans effectively controlling the razor-thin Republican majority in the House.
Biden is not budging.
A strong economic recovery from the Covid era is one of Biden’s main cards in his bid for a second term next year. So the 80-year-old has all the more reason to steer the country clear of crisis.
Yet he’s also adamant about not caving into the Republican attempt to link budget negotiations to the debt ceiling, saying this will transform a basic, fundamental obligation into a political football.
“They’re trying to hold the debt hostage to (get) us to agree to some draconian cuts,” he told advisers Friday.
Biden repeated one of his favorite stats, noting that Republicans had voted, without imposing any conditions, to extend the debt ceiling three times during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump.
“No one’s ever not voted to increase the debt limit.” he said. “I’m going to reiterate to congressional leaders that they should do what every other Congress has done — that is, pass the debt limit, avoid the default.”
Analysts say there are several potential exit ramps from imminent default.
The two sides could simply punt, extending the debt ceiling for a few weeks, while talks continue.
They could come to a messy compromise that resolves the issue by promising yet-to-be-determined budget cuts, but condemning the nation to repeat the whole drama in an election year.
Failing all else, the White House has not ruled out invoking a constitutional power to bypass Congress altogether and unilaterally authorize more borrowing — except this would likely be challenged in court.
“I’ve not gotten there yet,” Biden said late Friday in an MSNBC interview on use of the 14th Amendment.
Short of an unexpected political truce, however, there are no easy options.
And while much of the world looks on nervously, some countries are watching in glee, the Biden administration warns.
“They love to see chaos in the American system,” White House budget director Shalanda Young said, referring to China and Russia. “They love to see that we can’t do our basic jobs.”
At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

  • Gunman wounds seven others before a police officer shot him dead
  • Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023
DALLAS, Texas: A gunman shot and killed nine people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday, police said.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city’s police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.
Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd told the same press conference that his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals, two of whom died.
Medical City Healthcare, which runs 16 hospitals in the area, said in a statement that its trauma centers were treating eight of the wounded victims, who ranged in age from 5 to 61. The hospital did not say what condition they were in.
TV aerial images showed hundreds of people calmly walking out of the mall, located about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Dallas, after the violence unfolded, many with their hands up as scores of police stood guard.

One unidentified eyewitness told local ABC affiliate WFAA TV that the gunman was “walking down the sidewalk just ... shooting his gun outside,” and that “he was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part.”
Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy,” said in a statement that the state was prepared to offer any assistance local authorities may need.
Allen, Texas, is a community of about 100,000 people.
Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

 

 

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media

  Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea
MOSCOW: A number of blasts occurred in several places across the Russia-annexed Crimea early on Sunday, according to Russian and Ukrainian media, with Russian social media reporting that air-defense systems were repelling attacks.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones into the Crimean Peninsula, with Russian air defense shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol.
According to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties.
According to Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki — where Russia has an air base — as well as a few other places on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.

 

 

IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

  Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor in February 2022
SWITZERLAND: The head of the UN’s nuclear power watchdog warned on Saturday that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station had become “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” and called for measures to ensure its safe operation.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued the warning in view of what he said were evacuations under way in the nearby town of Enerhodar, ordered by the local Russian-installed governor.
“The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” Grossi said on the agency’s website.
“I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment.”
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor in February 2022. Exchanges of fire have frequently occurred near the facility, with each side blaming the other.
Grossi last visited the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest nuclear power installation, in March, as part of efforts to speak to both sides to secure an agreement on safeguards to ensure the plant’s safe operation.
He has repeatedly warned of the dangers of military operations around the plant.
Russia last September proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.
The plant is located in the part of that region under Russian control, with many of the staff operating it living in Enerhodar on the south bank of the Dnipro River.
Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, said on Friday he had ordered the evacuation of villages close to the front line with Ukrainian forces there. He said Ukrainian shelling had intensified in the area in recent days.
A widely expected Ukrainian spring counter-offensive against Russian forces viewed as likely to take in the Zaporizhzhia region, around 80 percent of which is held by Moscow.

 

Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations

  There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers. There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta this year and more than 25,000 hectares burned, said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire
OTTAWA: A week of record hot weather in western Canada has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, as wildfires rage in parts of Alberta and rapid snow melt triggers flooding across interior British Columbia.
By Friday, more than 13,000 people were under evacuation orders in Alberta, as 78 fires burned. Among the worst-hit areas was the territory of the Little Red River Cree Nation, which comprises three communities in the north of the province, where the 1,458-hectare (3609-acre) Fox Lake fire consumed 20 homes and the police station.
The entire 7,000-strong population of Drayton Valley, 140 km (87 miles) west of the provincial capital Edmonton, was also ordered to evacuate late on Thursday night.
Pembina Pipeline Corp, which operates oil-gathering pipelines in the region, said it has activated emergency response and incident management processes and is “evaluating any current or anticipated operational impacts.”
There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers.
There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta this year and more than 25,000 hectares burned, said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.
“This is significantly more wildfire activity for this time of year than we have seen any time in the recent past,” Tucker told a press conference, adding fires were expected to intensify on Friday.
“It’s going to get hotter, it’s going to get windier and we are expecting some extreme wildfire behavior. Firefighters are at the ready today for what could be an extremely challenging day,” she said.
In British Columbia, rivers burst their banks, washing through homes and forcing highway closures in numerous communities across the province’s interior, including Cache Creek and Grand Forks.
Until last week western Canada had been enduring a cold spring but the rapid onset of unseasonably high temperatures, in places 10-15 C above the average for early May, is causing both fires and flooding.
With heavy rain in the forecast, the British Columbia government urged communities to be prepared for more flooding over the weekend.
“Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.
“The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding.”

 

Gulf leaders, government officials join international dignitaries in London for coronation of King Charles III

  • Leaders, official representatives of Gulf countries among estimated 2,000 guests
  • Saudi Arabia was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz
LONDON: Several leaders and official representatives of Gulf countries were among the estimated 2,000 guests at the coronation of the United Kingdom’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

As announced on Thursday, Saudi Arabia was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, a minister of state and cabinet member, who attended the historic ceremony on behalf of King Salman. With him was Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to the UK.

Prince Turki spoke with the king during a pre-coronation ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania were seated close to the king and queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia.

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made the journey to London alongside his consort Sheikha Jawaher for Saturday’s event, and the duo were also photographed meeting with King Charles on Friday.

The UAE delegation at the coronation was led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the vice president and deputy prime minister, who was also in attendance at Friday’s reception.

“Sheikh Mansour pointed out the significant role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the longstanding friendship that brought together the United Kingdom and the UAE since the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and which was further consolidated during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” a UAE government statement said.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa attended the coronation and was accompanied by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

“King Hamad exchanged cordial talks with King Charles III on the depth of the robust long-standing friendly relations between the two royal families and countries, affirming the steady growth of the historical ties between the two kingdoms across various fields,” the Bahrain News Agency reported ahead of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al-Said, a member of the Omani royal family, attended with the sultanate’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, while Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait attended on behalf of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Other international dignitaries in attendance included US First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, EU Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.

Biden was representing the US in the absence of her husband and her appearance marked the first time that a US first lady has been present for a British coronation.

She said there was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony” and it was “just amazing to see,” adding: “You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen. It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment.”

