You are here

  • Home
  • Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmf3e

Updated 37 sec ago
Tamara Turki

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London
  • Choir performed Arabic songs showcasing region’s musical history 
Updated 37 sec ago
Tamara Turki

LONDON: The Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage in London hosted its annual choir concert on Wednesday at the Barbican Hall. 

The 50-voice choir performed a selection of songs showcasing the history and diversity of music from across the region.  

Established in 2015, the choir is among a series of initiatives launched by the academy to celebrate Arab cultural heritage in Britain. 

The performance featured a range of dialects, rhythms and vocal maqamat, as well traditional instruments, including the tablah, oud, qanoun and ney.

It was led by Syrian conductor Basel Saleh, who has previously worked with with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

Songs from Sudan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq were featured in the performance.

“This was the first time I felt so connected to Arab culture in London through the music we all know and which unites the Arab world. The truth is that as Arabs in Britain, we lose this connection,” Emad Al-Abadi, a guest who attended the concert, told Arab News.

Another guest, Nashwan Al-Mosuli, said: “The music today was excellent. We heard songs from all around the region, from Sudan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.” 


 
 

Topics: Choir Arabic music

Related

Saudi national orchestra and choir to appear at finale of 2nd Qemam folk festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi national orchestra and choir to appear at finale of 2nd Qemam folk festival
The choir, which was founded in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis, is made up of 50 people. (Instagram)
Lifestyle
Refugee choir performs at UK’s Glastonbury Festival

Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron

An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 May 2023

Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron

An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE are among the main destinations for Afghanistan’s ‘red gold’
  • Afghan authorities expect a good harvest of the precious spice this autumn
Updated 07 May 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghans are eyeing Middle Eastern markets to export the world’s most expensive and delicate spice, saffron, ahead of what is expected to be a bumper harvest season.

Known as “red gold,” saffron is used for color and flavor in many cuisines across Asia and the Middle East, including rice dishes, seafood, meat, and various sweets.

A part of Afghanistan’s culinary tradition, saffron cultivated in the country has been recognized as the world’s best in terms of taste and fragrance for the past two decades.

Costing about $1,000 per kilo, it is also cheaper than saffron from Iran and Spain — Afghanistan’s main competitors. 

“Many countries have been interested in importing the Afghan saffron, as it ranks first in the world with its best quality ... Demand for Afghan saffron is mostly from Arab and Western countries,” Abdul Salaam Akhundzada, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, told Arab News.

Afghanistan sold 51,096 kg of saffron in 2022, according to the ministry’s data.

While most of it went directly to India, outside the region the main destinations were Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where the market is thought to have significant opportunity to expand given its quality and price.

Both the ministry and the country’s farmers are hopeful that exports will jump after the harvest season in the autumn, as more saffron flowers are now growing across the country’s spice-cultivating regions.

“We are sure that our harvests will increase this year, especially in Herat, Nimroz and Badghis provinces,” Akhundzada said. “We have recently received reports that the cultivation of saffron was also better and increased (in scale) in Ghor and Helmand.”

Haji Himat, director of Shahana Afghan Saffron, a producer based in Kabul, told Arab News: “The usage of saffron in Gulf countries, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is enormous ... We are hoping there will be an increase in Afghan saffron exports to these countries in the near future.

“Many investors from the Gulf countries have been interested in creating markets for Afghan saffron in their respective countries.”

Despite the anticipation of significant future growth, exports of saffron to the Gulf have yet to reach their potential largely as a result of sanctions imposed on Afghanistan by Western countries after the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021.

“Due to the current restrictions, saffron exports have been affected,” Himat said, explaining how Afghanistan’s fertile soil, water quality and dry climate are ideal for cultivating the precious spice.

“Afghanistan has the potential, and can produce more saffron than any other saffron-producing country.”

Topics: Afghanistan Middle East saffron

Related

Afghan saffron boss says Taliban will not silence her
World
Afghan saffron boss says Taliban will not silence her
Ramadan Recipes: Saffron and cardamom cookies
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Saffron and cardamom cookies

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea

Russian jet intercepts Polish plane over Black Sea
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Warsaw - POL
Warsaw, May 7, 2023 (AFP) -A Russian fighter jet intercepted a Polish plane patrolling for the EU's border agency over the Black Sea, causing the pilots to temporarily lose control of the aircraft, Warsaw said Sunday.
According to Poland's border force, the Russian Sukhoi Su-35 plane did not make radio contact before carrying out "aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres, approaching the border guard plane three times without keeping to the required safety distance".
The Polish plane experienced significant turbulence and the crew temporarily "lost control of the aircraft and lost altitude", the statement said.
Warsaw said the Russian plane flew just in front of the nose of the aircraft and crossed its path at a distance of "around five metres".
On Saturday evening Romania's defence ministry, which first reported the incident, condemned Moscow's "aggressive and dangerous" behaviour.
Romania said that the Polish border guard plane was on a routine Frontex patrol with Romanian border police Friday when it was intercepted.
The Polish aircraft landed safely in Romania afterwards.
Romanian and Spanish planes were put on "pre-alert" by NATO when the incident happened, the Romanian statement added.
It took place "in international airspace over the Black Sea," around 60 kilometres (37 miles) east of Romania's airspace, said the ministry.
"This incident is further evidence of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," said Bucharest.
Contacted by AFP, the European border agency Frontex did not immediately respond.
The Polish plane has been deployed in Romania from April 19 and is due to stay there until May 17, part of a Frontex operation organised by Romania that also includes Spain and Sweden.
bur-ii-bg/rox/lcm

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas

Satellite images show tankers Iran seized off Bandar Abbas
  • The photos show two tankers as they anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in Iran’s Hormozgan province Saturday
  • Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

DUBAI: Satellite images analyzed Sunday by The Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas near a naval base in the port city in Iran’s Hormozgan province Saturday. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons.
Iran seized the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet, staffed by 23 Indians and one Russian, on April 27 as it traveled in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran claimed the vessel had struck another ship, though tracking data for the Advantage Sweet showed no erratic behavior on its trip. Iran has made claims in the past over ship seizures to cover for the vessels being taken to use as pawns in negotiations with the West.
The Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California, at the time of its capture. And its seizure comes as another tanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude disappeared from anchorage off Singapore a year after being identified as trying to evade US sanctions.
The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence firm Ambrey, both have reported that ship named Suez Rajan was seized on order of American authorities. US officials and those associated with the Suez Rajan have not responded to questsions about the tanker’s disappearance while on a path heading West.
The Niovi, a Panama-flagged tanker, was seized by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday as it left a dry dock in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bound for Fujairah on the UAE’s eastern coast. While not carrying any cargo, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence seen by the AP showed the Niovi in July 2020 received oil from a ship known then as the Oman Pride.
The US Treasury in August 2021 sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the vessel over it being “involved in an international oil smuggling network” that supported the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Revolutionary Guard that operates across the Mideast.
Separately, purported emails published online by Wikiran, a website that solicits leaked documents from the Islamic Republic, suggest that cargo carried by the Niovi was sold onto firms in China without permission.
United Against a Nuclear Iran, which has tracked sanctioned crude shipments by Tehran, “strongly suspects the seizure of the Niovi is related to a dispute over a shipment of Iranian oil,” said Claire Jungman, the chief of staff of the organization. Iran has said it seized the Niovi over an unspecified court order in Tehran.
The managers of the Niovi did not respond to repeated telephone calls for comment. The Greek Coast Guard have said the Niovi was staffed by Greek, Filipino and Sri Lanka sailors.

Topics: Iran maritime tanker Strait of Hormuz

Related

Iran tanker retrieves oil seized by US, set to leave Greece
Middle-East
Iran tanker retrieves oil seized by US, set to leave Greece
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit
  • Kishida is making the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade
  • Kishida to hold a key summit later in the day with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

SEOUL: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Seoul and Tokyo seek to restart their “shuttle diplomacy” and mend ties in the face of growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang.
Kishida is making the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade. He first headed to Seoul’s National Cemetery — where war veterans, including from the fight against Japanese colonial rule, are buried — to lay flowers and pay his respects.
Kishida will hold a key summit later in the day with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has made resetting ties with Japan a top priority for his administration. Yoon was in Tokyo in March for a fence-mending visit.
The East Asian neighbors, both crucial security allies of the United States, have long been at odds over historic issues linked to Japan’s brutal 1910 to 1945 colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula, including sexual slavery and forced labor.
Kishida said Sunday ahead of his departure that the two leaders were working to resume so-called “shuttle diplomacy” — paused for years during a bitter trade spat linked to the forced labor issue.
During their March summit, Kishida and Yoon agreed to end tit-for-tat trade curbs, with Kishida inviting the South Korean leader to a G7 meeting in Hiroshima this month.
Kishida said he was looking forward to “an honest exchange of views” with Yoon, “based on a relationship of trust.”
Yoon is expected to host a dinner party at the presidential residence — likely serving Korean barbeque — and he may even cook for Kishida, according to local reports.
The fact that Kishida headed straight for Seoul’s National Cemetery to pay his respects is noteworthy, Lim Eun-jung, an associate professor at Kongju National University, told YTN news.
“It is a rare scene for a sitting Japanese prime minister to visit, so it makes me watch very closely.”
Yoon and Kishida are set to hold what Tokyo’s leader said would be “candid discussions” about the tricky topic of forced labor, which torpedoed ties in 2018.
That year, South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to compensate the wartime victims of forced labor, enraging Tokyo and triggering an escalating series of economic measures.
But Yoon, who took office last year, has sought to bury the historical hatchet, earlier announcing a plan to compensate victims without direct involvement from Tokyo — a move that was unpopular domestically.
Dozens of South Koreans gathered Saturday to protest Kishida’s trip, saying that Japan’s wartime animosities must top the agenda at Sunday’s summit.
Kishida “must sincerely apologize for Japan’s crimes against humanity and fulfil its responsibilities,” said demonstrator Kim Jae-won.
The best possible outcome for Koreans would be for “Kishida to apologize in his own words,” Benjamin A. Engel, research professor at the Institute of International Affairs at Seoul National University, told AFP.
Efforts to mend ties come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who last year declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear power, doubles down on weapons development and testing.
Pyongyang has conducted a record-breaking string of launches in 2023, including test-firing the country’s first solid-fuel ballistic missile — a technical breakthrough.
The United States and South Korea have in turn been ramping up their defense cooperation, staging a series of major military exercises including two trilateral drills involving Japan this year.
“By reinstating ‘shuttle diplomacy,’ President Yoon will achieve a significant diplomatic victory before his first year in office concludes,” Tongfi Kim of the Brussels School of Governance wrote.
“Barring diplomatic ‘accidents’ due to careless mistakes, Kishida’s visit to South Korea will have a positive impact on the bilateral relationship and pave the way for deepening US-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation in the coming months.”

Topics: Japan South Korea

Related

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
Football
History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Business & Economy
Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
  • McCarthy and his radicalized right-wing party said they will oppose raising the debt ceiling unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: America's power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread Tuesday when President Joe Biden and Republican leaders meet to negotiate the US debt ceiling — praying that one side finally blinks.
The White House summit between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sets in motion the deciding round of a power struggle whose outcome will impact the global economy and could upset the 2024 US presidential election.
The immediate issue is raising the debt ceiling, an arcane budgeting procedure that most years passes with little controversy. Basically, the US government always spends more than has been budgeted but, unlike in most countries, then requires congressional approval to borrow extra.
This year, McCarthy and his radicalized right-wing party have decided to say no, unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts, giving in to the Republican message that Biden has been profligate and irresponsible.
Biden, who will be joined in the White House talks by the Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, and the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, accuses Republicans of “hostage” taking.
He insists that the debt ceiling first be raised — as in other years — and only then can he and the Republicans discuss cutting the budget to reduce that decades-old accumulated debt, currently the world’s biggest at $31 trillion.
A dispute over sequencing might sound academic.
However, with both sides dug in and the deadline approaching, the debate has turned into a life-or-death test of political strength.
Fail to authorize more borrowing and the government will run out of money and default.
Cue worldwide panic.
Soaring interest rates, stock sell-offs, Treasury bond downgrades, and near certain US recession will be on the menu — and that’s before factoring in long-term harm to the US geopolitical brand.
“Even getting close to a breach of the US debt ceiling could cause significant disruptions,” warned a White House analysis. “An actual breach of the US debt ceiling would likely cause severe damage.”
When is doomsday? No one knows for sure.
But US coffers could run dry as early as June 1, according to the Treasury.
That’s just over three weeks from the Tuesday sit-down.


As the clock ticks away, the divide appears unbridgeable.
The White House is clinging to an “irrational, reckless” strategy and Democrats are “terrified” about allowing “clueless” Biden to negotiate, tweeted the Freedom Caucus — the group of hard-right Republicans effectively controlling the razor-thin Republican majority in the House.
Biden is not budging.
A strong economic recovery from the Covid era is one of Biden’s main cards in his bid for a second term next year. So the 80-year-old has all the more reason to steer the country clear of crisis.
Yet he’s also adamant about not caving into the Republican attempt to link budget negotiations to the debt ceiling, saying this will transform a basic, fundamental obligation into a political football.
“They’re trying to hold the debt hostage to (get) us to agree to some draconian cuts,” he told advisers Friday.
Biden repeated one of his favorite stats, noting that Republicans had voted, without imposing any conditions, to extend the debt ceiling three times during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump.
“No one’s ever not voted to increase the debt limit.” he said. “I’m going to reiterate to congressional leaders that they should do what every other Congress has done — that is, pass the debt limit, avoid the default.”
Analysts say there are several potential exit ramps from imminent default.
The two sides could simply punt, extending the debt ceiling for a few weeks, while talks continue.
They could come to a messy compromise that resolves the issue by promising yet-to-be-determined budget cuts, but condemning the nation to repeat the whole drama in an election year.
Failing all else, the White House has not ruled out invoking a constitutional power to bypass Congress altogether and unilaterally authorize more borrowing — except this would likely be challenged in court.
“I’ve not gotten there yet,” Biden said late Friday in an MSNBC interview on use of the 14th Amendment.
Short of an unexpected political truce, however, there are no easy options.
And while much of the world looks on nervously, some countries are watching in glee, the Biden administration warns.
“They love to see chaos in the American system,” White House budget director Shalanda Young said, referring to China and Russia. “They love to see that we can’t do our basic jobs.”
sms/bfm

Topics: US debt ceiling Joe Biden Republicans Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell 2024 US Elections

Related

US House Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill — with a big ‘if’
World
US House Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill — with a big ‘if’
US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
World
US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling ‘mess’
World
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling ‘mess’

Latest updates

Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London
Academy of Art and Arabic Heritage hosts annual choir concert in London
Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023
Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023
Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
Riyadh forum to reveal the debt owed to coins
Conference on Islamic Numismatics will feature experts who will explore role numismatics plays in associated knowledge.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.